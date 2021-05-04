RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given the go ahead for hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah to issue permits to guests.
The measure will be implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence through the “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna” apps, with invitees being required to strictly meet regulatory requirements and health protocols.
The procedures will play a role in activating the investment process of the hotel sector, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The hotels sector in the holy city has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in strict precautionary measures being implemented by authorities to safeguard the health of the public.
Rayan bin Osama Filali, chairman of the Hotel Committee, an affiliate of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said 1800 hotels and more than 250000 housing units are being prepared in Makkah to receive Umrah performers.
New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan
https://arab.news/v7wv2
New permit system to give Makkah hotels new lifeline during Ramadan
- Apps to help ensure health protocols are followed
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has given the go ahead for hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque in Makkah to issue permits to guests.