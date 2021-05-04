Dassault stock jumps 7% after Egypt buys 30 Rafale jets

DUBAI: Dassualt Aviation shares jumped as much as 7 percent early Tuesday after Egypt's military confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets.
It follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets by the country.
The stock was up by about 7.5 percent at €978.50 in early morning trade in Paris.
The deal would be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday.
It represents a further boost for the war plane after Dassault agreed the sale of 18 of the jets to Greece earlier this year in a deal worth €2.5 billion.
- Boost for warplane following sale to Greece earlier in year
