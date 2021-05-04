You are here

Iraqi style maven Deema Al-Asadi talks Ramadan Shopbop collaboration, shares fashion tips

The Dubai-based Iraqi fashionista boasts 990,000 Instagram followers. Instagram
Khaoula Ghanem

Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: We’re in the final stretch of Ramadan and if you’re running out of style ideas for all of the iftar and suhoor gatherings yet to come, not to mention the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations, let Dubai-based Iraqi fashionista Deema Al-Asadi inspire you. 

The 33-year-old recently collaborated with international retailer Shopbop, which is owned by Amazon, to curate an exclusive edit of stylish and modest looks for the Holy Month. Meanwhile, she routinely takes to her Instagram account to share her latest Ramadan drip powered by flowy kaftans, printed maxi dresses and breezy abayas from local and international labels such as Bambah and Etro.

Below, Al-Asadi shares her must-have Ramadan pieces, tips for dressing during the holy month and how she will be celebrating Eid this year.

How did your collaboration with Shopbop come about?
“Shopbop has always been one of my favorite platforms for years. I love the brands that are showcased on the site, they’re always the first to get all these unique, contemporary brands in the region. So to have them create a Ramadan Edit that fits our style and region is super cool.

“What I loved the most about this edit is that it has such a great variety of options and the dresses were so beautiful. And since it’s already summer here, it was so great to find dresses with cool fabrics that are suitable for this weather. Not to forget, I loved the wide range of statement accessories. The main thing I love doing during Ramadan is accessorizing my kaftans and dresses, and I loved picking clutches, jewelry and shoes from Shopbop.”

How do you approach Ramadan dressing?
“I get super excited for Ramadan because I love wearing modest dresses, abayas and statement accessories. All year around I’m usually dressed in casual wear, just running errands and working. But during Ramadan, we dress up a lot for family gatherings and it is a joyous time that I really look forward to. In fact, during this time I prepare my outfits one day in advance.”

What are some of the must-have pieces in your Ramadan wardrobe?
“I like to have cool metallic clutches and flats. With modest dresses it’s always nice to have that perfect clutch and shoes to pair it up with. So before Ramadan begins, I make sure to shop and invest in a couple of clutches and comfortable sandals.

Do you have any tips for Ramadan dressing?
“The only tip I would give is comfort over everything. I personally do love dressing up and following trends but when it comes to Ramadan, I prioritize comfort. When you go out for suhoors, and eat after such long hours, the most important thing is to feel comfortable so make sure to select pieces that are modest and trendy, but don’t sacrifice your comfort.”

How would you describe your style?
“I don’t have one particular style, honestly I rock different styles based on my mood. But if I had to choose, I would say my style is feminine with an edge. One day you could spot me wearing a super casual sneaker kind of look and the next day you would see me in a chic dress with heels. However, when it comes to events I am always overdressed because I just love an occasion to dress up for.”

How will you celebrate Eid this year?
“I am really looking forward to Eid. For me, Eid is all about family. It’s the only time mine and my husband’s families get together. And of course I love dressing up for this occasion. I always make sure that during Eid, my husband, son and I are dressed in new outfits. It is a happy time for the family, and spend a lot of quality time with loved ones. I might be going on a staycation after the first few days of Eid, but the first evening will be spent with the entire family.”

Model Imaan Hammam shows solidarity with India amid COVID-19 spike

The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model is a fixture on international runways. File/Getty Images
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: This week, model Imaan Hammam expressed her solidarity with the people of India fighting the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch catwalk star took to her Instagram to urge her one million followers to donate to families battling COVID-19 and help spread the word about the crisis.

“Daily new COVID-19 infections in India have now surpassed 400,000,” wrote the 23-year-old on her Instagram Stories. “They need our support. A good way to help is through @give_india,” she added, alongside a donation link to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

In another post, Hammam said: “If you can’t donate, you can still support in a big way by spreading the word about the crisis.”

Imaan Hammam took to social media to call for support for India. Instagram

The model, who was born to an Egyptian father and a Moroccan mother in the Netherlands, often uses her social media platform to raise awareness on pressing social issues.

The catwalk star, who made her runway debut aged 17 at the spring 2014 Givenchy show, has shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement and women empowerment by way of different initiatives in the past.

She is also a global ambassador for She’s the First, a non-profit organization that promotes education and respect for women and girls. 

The model urged her one million Instagram followers to donate to India Covid-19 relief efforts. Instagram

After a relatively controlled first COVID-19 wave, India is now shattering global records of daily infections. On Friday, Indian health officials reported 400,000 new daily cases, more than any other country has seen in a single day since the pandemic started in early spring last year.

Several international celebrities have come forward to help India as the country battles with a shortage of medical supplies. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established a fundraiser, urging the world to unite to help India. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Katy Perry are among the many stars who came forward to help.

Chopra Jonas is not the only Bollywood celebrity seeking to help COVID-19 patients in India. Bollywood film star Suniel Shetty also started an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators. This initiative is currently operational in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

 

Anna Kendrick says Netflix space thriller ‘Stowaway’ hits home in pandemic

Raffi Boghosian 

Raffi Boghosian 

LOS ANGELES: Netflix’s new thriller “Stowaway” sees a two-year mission to Mars disrupted when the crew discovers a technician who was trapped aboard the ship during launch.

Drama unfolds as the ship has traveled too far to return to Earth, but only contains enough provisions to keep three of the now four crew members alive.

The cast, including fan-favorite Anna Kendrick, spoke to Arab News about the themes explored in the film, why its essaying of isolation hit home for so many during the pandemic and the fear they had to tap into as actors.

“A simple thing for Michael is he just wanted to go home,” actor Shamier Anderson said of his character, the unfortunate technician. “Yes the situation was definitely a daunting horrific experience of being, waking up on a ship that’s on a two-year mission to Mars. I don’t think it’s up to you to comprehend even as an actor, but the universal feeling that you could tap into is fear.”

While the film takes place in space, it avoids bombastic sci-fi, instead focusing on intense discussions and intimate sadness as the scientists deal with the hard choices of who to save and who to sacrifice.

“To kind of watch the story unfold to just be a human drama, it was really refreshing, and frankly this movie did not need to be set in space because you could’ve created this kind of a situation you know on our planet,” fellow actor Daniel Dae Kim said. “Plays have been written about similar things, and so it was nice with the setting with space, but it wasn’t a sci-fi story.”

Anna Kendrick stars in ‘Stowaway.’ (Supplied)

The image of being trapped in close quarters and avoiding an inhospitable world outside harkens to the plight many have faced during the past year, causing the drama to hit close to home for some viewers. But star Anna Kendrick echoes her character in the film as a voice of optimism in the face of adversity.

“You just feel like ‘I lost a year of my life. I didn’t accomplish anything,’” she said. “At the same time, you have to remember that not doing anything exciting or, you know, maybe not being with your family, depending on your situation, did accomplish something. It may have saved many lives for you to do that, and that has been incredibly meaningful.”

‘I want to go global,’ says Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis after Arab Fashion Week showing

Hams Saleh

Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Every designer has a story, but Palestinian talent Ihab Jiryis’s tale is rich in both passion and struggle — and his goals are as impressive as the hurdles he has overcome. 

Fresh off a successful show at the recent edition of Arab Fashion Week in Dubai, Jiryis spoke to Arab News about his path to fashion design, as well as his dreams of going global. 

The designer, who is based in northern Palestine, launched his label in 2010 after deciding this was his calling in life. 

“Ever since I was a child, I remember dreaming about being a fashion designer. To me the colors, the fabrics, the cuts, the shapes … this is my game in life, this is what attracts me. This is how I can express everything I am feeling or thinking, with visual concepts through what I design,” he said. 

“The sky is my limit,” said Jiryis, explaining that launching his own brand is not the only achievement he wants to secure. “My dreams are very big, and my personal and professional strategies have no limits. I know that with will and determination, people can reach wherever they want.”  

To that end, the designer is currently pursuing a PhD in fashion psychology. 

“I am researching the connection between the inside of us humans — what happens within us psychologically — and the outside, through clothing… how we can (convey the unsaid) through our clothes and what we wear,” he explained.

The designer added that the harsh reality of life in Palestine is what makes its creative talents so special. 

“The tough times or the scarcity that we live in creates bigger challenges for us and makes us, as designers, create more and express ourselves in artistic ways through which we can communicate with the world,” he said.

It is due to the hurdles he faces on a daily basis that Jiryis will not settle for anything less than “going global.”

“(I need) to be up to the standards that I have dreamed to reach,” he said, explaining that his benchmark for success is taking his brand beyond Palestine and the Middle East to the international market. 

Last month, Jiryis presented its Spring/Summer 2021 collection at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai.

The line included embroidered and feathered gowns that features thigh high slits, floor-length capes and royalty-worthy dresses in a striking color palette of deep black, elegant gold and powerful scarlet and cobalt tones. 

Last month, Jiryis presented its Spring/Summer 2021 collection at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai. (ihabjiryis.com)

 

Review: ‘Children of the Enemy’ essays grandfather’s desperate mission to rescue children of Daesh fighters

The film had its world premiere at the Copenhagen Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX. Supplied
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: One of the most heartstring-tugging aspects about the documentary “Children of the Enemy” by Chilean-Swedish auteur Gorki Glaser-Muller, is parental love and compassion for a child.

But the movie, that recently had its world premiere at the Copenhagen Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX, goes beyond that in conveying the message that children still need care and understanding even if their parents have committed horrific crimes.

Muller follows his friend and the “hero” of his documentary, Patricio Galvez, a Chilean-Swedish musician in his 50s with a heart condition, as he goes in search of his seven grandchildren.

The story is well-known in Sweden because their father, Michael Skramo, joined Daesh and travelled along with his radicalized young wife, Amanda, and four kids to Raqqa in Syria sometime in 2014. The couple had three more children in Syria as their father became an active recruiter for the terror group, using social media to grow membership.

Muller’s work opens with grandfather Galvez looking at images of his grandchildren sent to him by Amanda, a chain of photographs that was cut short when she and her husband were killed, leaving behind seven orphans.

At home in Gothenburg, Galvez leads an unhappy life pining for a daughter he adored and yearning to see her children. A mild-mannered musician, he said: “To think my daughter joined this terrorist cult is horrible. But the children had nothing to do with this, they must not suffer.”

It is that thread of humanity that makes this crisp 95-minute documentary so important and powerful. Supplied

It is that thread of humanity that makes this crisp 95-minute documentary so important and powerful.

The Swedish government was unwilling to help him bring the children back home and Galvez realized that he would have to battle on alone. So, in 2019, he flew to Erbil, Iraq, with Muller, who was an acquaintance. The documentary follows him as he sits in hotel rooms, through long, lonely nights, surrounded by the toys and clothes he had bought for the children.

Travelling through Iraq to Syria, his journey is ridden with guilt of having lost a daughter, and uncertainty. His soul-searching over the radicalization of his daughter is a large part of the narrative, and one that happily saves this documentary from being a run-of-the-mill rescue mission led by a golden hero.

It is a thought-provoking, timely piece that opens up the discussion on how to treat the children of Daesh fighters. Supplied

The film charts the 45-day excruciatingly torturous journey filled with peril, but ultimately ends with Galvez being united with his seven grandchildren. It was nothing short of a miracle, and this feature takes viewers behind the headlines — the story was widely covered in the media — and sheds light on the harsh reality of innocent lives paying for the actions of their parents in a squalid camp.

Muller’s movie has very little drama, something a fictionalized version of the story would have compelled him to do. He said he was to an extent “a fish out of water on this odyssey” as he was first and foremost a feature filmmaker, and he admitted that his knowledge of the situation in Iraq and Syria was poor.

“To be honest, I was terrified of going there. I feared for my life,” he told media. But this emotion serves the film in showing how invested Muller was in the mission and many viewers will empathize when, after a breakthrough, both the grandfather and the director break down in tears.

It is a thought-provoking, timely piece that opens up the discussion on how to treat the children of Daesh fighters — and in a world where vitriol and hate is often the commanding emotion, it is a discussion that needs to be had.

Jennifer Lopez rocks the stage in Zuhair Murad design at Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World

The hitmaker took to the stage in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit at the Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World show. Getty Images
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: US singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was among a number of celebrities who took to the stage at the Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World show on Sunday, — and she pulled out all the stops with three wardrobe changes, which included a shimmering jumpsuit from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

Performing some of her biggest hits at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, the 51-year-old singer cycled through a vibrant bodysuit, an off-the-shoulder, lion-encrusted mini dress and a jumpsuit for the first concert in LA since the pandemic hit.

The singer wore a sequin-encrusted, fringed jumpsuit embellished with feathers. AFP

Lopez first took to the SoFi stage to sing the iconic Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline,” joined by her mother Guadalupe, wearing a gold, fringed and feathered Zuhair Murad pantsuit. The dazzling creation featured sequins, cape sleeves and a plunging neckline and was plucked from the Ras Baalbek-born designer’s Spring 2021 couture collection.

Murad is one of Lopez’s go-to designers for special red carpet events and performances.

She was joined on stage by her mother Guadalupe. AFP

The “Hustlers” actress previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a past interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” explained the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like, ‘who is this guy?’”

Lopez went on to explain the hurdles she faced when trying to get in touch with Murad, who doesn’t seem to have been a household name at the time.

Jennifer Lopez is a longtime fan of Zuhair Murad. AFP

“I came back (to the US) and I said, ‘Do you guys know Zuhair Murad?’ and nobody knew who he was, none of the stylists, nobody in the United States knew who he was. I was like, ‘You have to get me this dress for the Met Ball,” she said, referring to the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York and one of the fashion world’s most eagerly anticipated events. 

“I wore his dress to the Met Ball and after that, I just started using him for everything — he designed my last tour — we just have a great relationship. He’s a beautiful man, a beautiful designer,” Lopez added.

Murad wasn’t the only Lebanese designer that Lopez championed during the charity concert aimed at boosting confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and raising funds for vaccination efforts worldwide. The singer and actress turned heads in a plunging Elie Saab jumpsuit on the purple carpet before hitting the stage.

