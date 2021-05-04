You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire

Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire

Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire
Rescuers combed Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital’s smoke-blackened building after a fire from an exploding oxygen tank. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qfud

Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire

Iraq health minister resigns over hospital fire
  • Cabinet ordered dismissal of the director of Ibn Khatib hospital that had been converted to treat COVID-19 patients
  • The April 24 blaze highlighted the neglect of a healthcare system that was once one of the best in the Middle East
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi resigned on Tuesday over a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month that killed over 80 people, the government said in a statement.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s cabinet also ordered the dismissal of the director of the Ibn Khatib hospital and other senior hospital officials. The entire hospital had been converted to treat COVID-19 patients.
The April 24 blaze highlighted the neglect of a health care system that was once one of the best in the Middle East, but has been wrecked by conflict, international sanctions, the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and rampant state-wide corruption since then.
Tamimi had been suspended immediately after the fire. The government lifted his suspension on Tuesday but he immediately resigned.
The government has ordered hospitals across the country to review and implement better health and safety procedures.
The incident further eroded Iraqis’ trust in their health care system. During the coronavirus pandemic, that lack of trust has meant many do not seek medical help when infected with COVID-19, and have decided not to be vaccinated at state-run medical centers.

Topics: Iraq Ibn Khatib hospital fire

Related

Update Anger in Iraq as 82 die in blast and fire at COVID-19 hospital video
Middle-East
Anger in Iraq as 82 die in blast and fire at COVID-19 hospital
Iraqi medics recount horrors from inferno
Middle-East
Iraqi medics recount horrors from inferno

Kuwait foreign minister holds talks with Libyan officials

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait foreign minister holds talks with Libyan officials

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a letter to Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The letter, which was delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in various fields. The Kuwaiti emir also extended an invitation to Al-Manfi to visit his country.
The Kuwaiti minister expressed his country’s unwavering support for Libya and all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability during a meeting with Libya Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, as part of his official visit to Tripoli.
The foreign minister conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and his sincere wishes for success for the country and the Libyan people.
“They discussed the distinguished and close ties that bind the two countries and ways of developing them at all levels,” KUNA reported.
Sheikh Ahmed also met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, where they discussed relations between their two countries along with regional and international developments.

Topics: Kuwait Libya

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) sits with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, at the start of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London Tuesday May 4, 2021. (AP)
Middle-East
US calls for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of foreign forces from Libya at G-7 meeting
Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22
Middle-East
Kuwait bars unvaccinated citizens from travel abroad from May 22

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region

Biden and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Iran threat to region
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: President Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed on Tuesday the threat posed by Iran, the White House said.

"They discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East," the statement said.

Biden underlined the "strategic importance" of the UAE establishing relations with Israel last year and expressed his full support for expanding these arrangements.

They also agreed on the priority of working together to address conflicts, including the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Topics: UAE Israel Abraham Accords JCPOA Iran Joe Biden Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed

Related

Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources
Middle-East
Biden to send US delegation to Saudi Arabia, UAE to discuss regional issues: Sources
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal
Middle-East
US launches push to sell new Iran nuclear deal

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations

Egypt and Turkey to discuss steps needed to restore relations
  • Senior Egyptian and Turkish officials to hold political talks to discuss bilateral relations and regional topics in Cairo
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt and Turkey are set to hold talks on restoring relations between both countries and other regional topics on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s foreign ministry.
The discussions will take place between Hamdi Sanad Loza, Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sadat Unal in Cairo.
According to the statement talks will discuss important steps required for normalization and bilateral relations between Egypt and Turkey and cooperation over regional topics.

Topics: Egypt Turkey normalization

Related

Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Middle-East
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Analysis Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Business & Economy
Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam
Updated 04 May 2021
Lila Schoepf

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam

French minister: Muslims are the main victims of radical Islam
  • ‘We need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media,’ Marlene Schiappa says
  • Marlene Schiappa: ‘We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France’
Updated 04 May 2021
Lila Schoepf

PARIS: The first victims of radical Islam around the world are Muslims and this radical movement is an insult to French citizens of Muslim faith who observe their religion peacefully, according to Marlene Schiappa, French minister delegate in charge of citizenship.

Speaking to Arab News, she said: “Our objective will be to fight radical Islam by providing the locally elected with concrete tools to better control foreign funding and grants to associations, and thus counter hotbeds of separatism . . . we also need to prevent young people from enrolling into radical groups via social media, and falling prey to the Daesh propaganda.”

On April 11, the walls of the Avicenna Islamic Cultural Center in Rennes were covered with offensive tags against Muslims. Asked for her reaction to such Islamophobic acts committed in France, she said: “As the interior minister said, this is an insult to the country. In France, in 2021, we cannot condone the act of offending millions of innocent citizens who have no problems with the country as such. This is not my vision of France. I strongly condemn these acts, and I was very shocked by these outrageous tags.”

Talking about her visit to the Grand Mosque in Paris on April 12, she said: “I went to the mosque to meet the rector, Mr. Shems-Eddine Hafiz, on the eve of Ramadan. It was important for me to send a message of peace and solidarity to the French Muslim population, especially after the vile anti-Muslim tags that were inscribed on the site of a cultural center in Rennes.”

She added: “I had the pleasure of meeting dedicated women who are working to fight domestic, gender-based and sexual violence, and are helping their fellow citizens during these challenging times. This is a tough period for everybody.”

Explaining her position on the veil, she said: “I want to mention that a lot of incorrect things are already being said: No, the veil will not be banned in public spaces. It is false to say that the government is taking such a position, which only a few senators are in favor of. I am also aware of what’s going around about this issue, especially on social media,” she said.

“I am not in favor of banning the veil in the context of school trips, since I grew up in a city where most mothers wore the veil during these outings. If we prohibit the veil, we are effectively excluding a certain number of students’ mothers who are part of this country. This is not my goal. The notion of secularism applies to the state and to public services, but not to society per se, which is why secularism is a notion of neutrality intended for public services, and is a citizen’s choice.”

Asked about her assessment regarding the fight against radical Islam in France and the areas in which the government still has to work on, Schiappa said: “We have been working on the ground for three years, thanks to the action of the Cells for the Fight against Radical Islam and Community Withdrawal (CLIR). Since 2018, we have closed 559 institutions, and more than 22,000 inspections have been carried out throughout the territories as part of the CLIR. ”

She added: “Not one euro of public money, or of the French people’s money will go to the enemies of the republic. We must equip ourselves with tools on the ground to provide assistance specifically to the locally elected.”

The “draft legislation against separatism,” it is alleged, tends to scare the Muslim population living in France. Asked what she has to say to those who have reservations about this bill, she said: “We are working on this bill with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin with the aim of ensuring peace for Muslims, for all the French population.”

Asked how she views the progress of the female cause in the Arab world, she said: “I see the progress going in the right direction, equality between men and women being a fundamental value — moreover, protected in the charter of principles of Islam in France. We must carry on.”

On the integration of French people of Arab descent into French society, she said: “It is reassuring to observe that the majority of young people feel well integrated into French society. This is what a republic should be. We must fight racism and prejudices, conveyed in particular by the extreme right movement in France, and we should always keep in mind that the republic stands for equality, freedom and fraternity for all citizens. Secularism is the freedom to choose to believe or not to believe, without having to be worried about it, and therefore it is what protects us.”

Giving her Ramadan message to French Muslims, Schiappa said: “I would like to wish them a happy Ramadan. I also would like to convey the message that we are looking after them, the same way we do with all citizens living on French soil.”

Topics: France Marlene Schiappa French Muslims

Related

French Muslims on edge as police probe ‘far-right plot’
World
French Muslims on edge as police probe ‘far-right plot’
Horrified by deadly attacks, French Muslims protect church
World
Horrified by deadly attacks, French Muslims protect church

COVID-19: Next 10 days dangerous for Egypt

COVID-19: Next 10 days dangerous for Egypt
An Egyptian woman buys smoked herring known as "Renga", ahead of the traditional spring holiday of 'Shem al-Neseem' during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, May 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

COVID-19: Next 10 days dangerous for Egypt

COVID-19: Next 10 days dangerous for Egypt
  • During televised statements, Abdel Fattah said that any citizen who felt shortness of breath should visit the health care centers of the ministry immediately
Updated 04 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohamed Abdel Fattah, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Preventive Affairs, said that citizens must adhere to coronavirus precautionary measures and warned of the extra care needed during the next 10 days to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We have seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in some governorates . . . the next 10 days are the most dangerous for the spread of the virus because of the crowds due to the last 10 days of Ramadan and Eid,” he said.

During televised statements, Abdel Fattah said that any citizen who felt shortness of breath should visit the health care centers of the ministry immediately, pointing out that there were highly skilled teams in all governorates to follow up on the hospital’s preparations and to meet all needs. He said that respiratory symptoms were currently the most common in Egypt.

“Citizens must receive the vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, and social distancing must be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . . . Cairo, Menoufia, Aswan, Qena, Sohag and the Red Sea are the governorates with the highest number of cases,” he said.

“Coronavirus cases are up 10 percent, an increase that is not worrisome, and our hospitals are equipped to receive all coronavirus patients, and 40 percent of hospital beds are vacant,” he added.

Abdel Fattah said that the Indian variant of the virus has spread in 17 countries, including Iraq and Jordan, but it had not yet been detected in Egypt.

He said that Egypt had succeeded in managing the crisis and there were 2,200 liters of oxygen distributed to all governorates of the republic.

Mohamed Awad Taj Al-Din, adviser to the Egyptian president for health, said that the country had been preparing to face the situation if the Indian variant spread to Egypt, including stricter procedures for travel and at airports for those coming from India directly or indirectly.

“All published research indicates that the body’s natural resistance to the Indian coronavirus variant is less than the older viruses,” Taj Al-Din said, adding that Egypt was currently experiencing its third coronavirus wave. He said there has been a clear increase in the number of cases and deaths compared to the same period last year.

Topics: Egypt Cairo Coronavirus

Related

Egyptair Boeing 777 jet flying low over rooftops to land at London Heathrow Airport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
Man fined for using fake document to travel from UK to Egypt
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal
Middle-East
Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

Latest updates

Kuwait foreign minister holds talks with Libyan officials
Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah meets Mohammed Younes Al-Manfi, the chairman of the Libya Presidential Council in Tripoli. (KUNA)
New Saudi planning minister sworn in
New Saudi planning minister sworn in
Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images of Black Stone in the Grand Mosque in Makkah
Saudi Arabia releases never-before-seen images of Black Stone in the Grand Mosque in Makkah
UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994
UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.