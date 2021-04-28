You are here

  Iraqi medics recount horrors from inferno

Iraqi medics recount horrors from inferno

Iraqi medics recount horrors from inferno
Medical staff walk past the closed-off entrance of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, on April 25, 2021. (AFP)
  • Blaze at COVID intensive care unit killed 82, injured 110
BAGHDAD: It was a night of unimaginable horror as flames engulfed the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital — deafening screams, a patient jumping to his death to escape the inferno and relatives staying by their loved ones, refusing to abandon coronavirus patients tethered to ventilators.

Iraqi doctors, medical staff and rescue workers who witnessed the first moments of the catastrophic blaze described the scenes, many overcome by trauma and saying that night is forever seared in their memory.
The fire, which erupted late Saturday at the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital’s coronavirus ward, raged for hours before claiming 82 lives and injuring 110 people. The death toll could still climb, with many of those hurt listed in serious condition.
Officials said the blaze was set off by exploding oxygen cylinders; days later, speculation has run rampant about what caused them to explode. Authorities have yet to issue the results of an official investigation.
Iraq, a nation toughened by decades of dictatorship, war and sectarian conflict — and now struggling to cope with the pandemic — remains in shock. Senior health officials have been fired or suspended amid allegations of negligence.
Sabah Samer, a doctor, and Yousif Hussein, a paramedic, were among the first to charge toward the blaze to try and help the victims. They say the hospital was a firetrap, especially the COVID-19 ward.
“The fire spread so quickly because of the combustible oxygen cylinders,” said Samer. “The walls of the rooms were padded with plastic and nylon, which fed the fire.”
He said he remembers the cylinders exploding one after another for almost every minute that he was inside, with flames shooting through the hospital windows. He said he counted at least 20 explosions.

Many have since pointed to blatant shortcomings in the hospital’s safety measures. Fire extinguishers did not work and emergency exits were inexplicably shut.

Samer and other rescuers said it was impossible to reach many of the patients — they could hear screams and pleas for help from the second floor of the hospital.
One patient, a nurse with COVID-19, jumped through the window to his death, his body in flames. His charred remains were retrieved from the hospital courtyard later, Samer said.
Many have since pointed to blatant shortcomings in the hospital’s safety measures. Fire extinguishers did not work and emergency exits were inexplicably shut.
Dr. Kamal Al-Rubaie, 28, was on the hospital’s second floor ICU ward, filled with COVID-19 patients on oxygen when the fire started. He was about to offer condolences to the family after one of his patients had died when he saw the first spark.
He said he had feared the oxygen cylinders ever since his first rotation at the ward last October. Each room inside the respiratory care unit typically stored over a dozen cylinders, with each patient needing between two to three a day. There were 30 patients in the unit at the time, he said.
In the day-to day patient care, there weren’t enough hospital staff to check that each cylinder was functioning properly. The task often fell on untrained relatives of patients, Al-Rubaie said. Other doctors who have worked at the hospital said the same.

Finance plea for cash-strapped Turks as virus lockdown looms

Finance plea for cash-strapped Turks as virus lockdown looms
People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk along a street before a daily lockdown, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP)
  • Turkey ranks among top three countries for providing least financial support to its population
ANKARA: Turkey is bracing itself for a full lockdown from Thursday evening until May 17 in a desperate bid to help curb skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.

The number of daily reported infections in the country has surpassed 37,000 with an average of more than 350 deaths being recorded each day.
Almost all workplaces are being forced to suspend their activities during the new period of restrictions — with certain exceptions in the logistics, food, manufacturing, and delivery sectors — sparking outrage among cash-strapped sections of society left with no financial support mechanisms.
Experts and politicians have urged the Turkish government to introduce emergency measures to provide monetary aid to struggling citizens, including small business and shop owners, and those who rely on daily wages.
“The government cannot abandon people to starve after it already left them in need of onions, potatoes, and bread,” said Ali Seker, a lawmaker from Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).
And in a tweet, Garo Paylan, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), said: “How are people supposed to feed themselves? How will they pay their bills, rent, and debts? This order will probably ruin their Ramadan holiday.”
In February, 250,000 workers lost their jobs in Turkey, according to latest official labor data, and more than 2.5 million employees have had to take unpaid leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University, told Arab News: “The cash-strapped Turkish government has offered minimal economic assistance to the urban poor who have been the most vulnerable group during the pandemic.
“Its recent decision for a total lockdown, which was not accompanied by a relief package, will severely hit low-income citizens, many of whom were left alone with almost no protection by the government.”

Introducing a full lockdown now could help save the tourism season. Last year, around 16 million tourists visited Turkey, generating $12 billion in revenues.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently announced that Turkey, having allocated less than 2.5 percent of its gross domestic product to public aid during the global health crisis, ranked among the top three countries in the world for providing the least financial support to its population.
“The opposition-controlled municipality governments are trying to fill the large void left by the government by reaching out to poor segments of society with social assistance programs,” Esen said.
Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas has been praised by residents in the municipality for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and has emerged as a potential presidential rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On Monday, he announced a comprehensive support package worth 100 million Turkish liras ($12.2 million), through which 113,000 families will be provided with a shopping card of 400 liras, 18,500 business owners will be paid 400 liras, and 100,851 families will get full food packets.
Since last year, the municipality has collected donations to set up an economic assistance package for the needy after municipality bank accounts were blocked by the Interior Ministry.
Earlier this year, the municipality collected 14 million liras in 26 days to pay for the water, transportation, and food needs of residents.
Also, to enable students to attend remote classes, the municipality will be footing electricity bills for households who had their power supplies cut off for nonpayment during the pandemic.
“Due to the obstacles created by the ruling (Justice and Development) party and limited budgetary resources, CHP mayors have relied on private donations to run some programs that have brought much relief to poor voters during Ramadan,” Esen added.
“When contrasted with the government’s incompetent management of the economy and insufficient response to the pandemic, these policies have dramatically increased the electoral appeal of opposition mayors.
“Yavas and Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, have both become national political figures on a par with Erdogan. This situation may catapult one of these figures to a leadership position within the opposition camp, a potential presidential candidate to take on Erdogan,” Esen said.
Istanbul has been one of the worst-hit Turkish cities with 71 percent of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Lebanon condemns 'all that undermines' KSA stability, security

Lebanon condemns 'all that undermines' KSA stability, security
Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Tuesday condemned smuggling operations and “all that undermines the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its people.”
Saudi Arabia banned the import of agricultural products from Lebanon after authorities seized a narcotic-stuffed pomegranate shipment in Dammam.
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy has been tasked with updating the Saudi side on the measures being taken to tackle smuggling. He called Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and said: “Lebanon condemns the smuggling operation and all that undermines the security and stability of the Kingdom and the safety of its people.”
President Michel Aoun led a high-level meeting in Beirut to deal with the ban’s fallout and address the country’s smuggling problem.
But the statement issued afterwards was criticized for ignoring the smuggling from Syria and the smuggling that took place through legitimate crossings, some of which, it was said, were run by Hezbollah.
The Lebanese Economic Organizations, chaired by former minister Mohamed Choucair, warned that the state and all its institutions were “at stake.”  They criticized the methods adopted by the authorities to face challenges, “especially the announcement of flamboyant positions” that no longer had any value on a domestic or international level.
They hoped the recommendations made during the meeting would lead to practical measures on combating drugs and dealers, controlling legal crossings, and closing illegal crossings.
“Then, the state can protect its reputation, dignity, economy, and foreign relations, especially with sister countries.” They feared that “indolence” in seriously addressing the crisis would allow criminals to further “defy the state” and persist with their conduct.
They called for security crackdowns, pursuing drug dealers and smugglers, prosecuting those involved in drugs, assigning the army and security services to prevent smuggling on the border between Lebanon and Syria, controlling ports, developing a list of exporters with a good reputation, and equipping ports and border crossings with scanners.
Naim Khalil, who leads the Syndicate of Fruit and Vegetable Exporters and Importers, said: “We have been working with Saudi Arabia for 40 years without any harassment.”
He demanded the provision of “sophisticated scanners, police dogs, and strong personnel whose eyes are open to the harbor, as things are now out of control.”
Ibrahim Tarshishi, head of the Bekaa Farmers’ Association, repeated that there were 40 trucks loaded with Lebanese products scattered between the port of Jeddah, the port of Beirut, and the Syrian-Lebanese borders.
He demanded sifting through exporters and giving priority to well-known companies. “As for the companies that entered the market recently, they have neither bank balances nor a commercial registration. We also hope that the certificate of origin is verified.”
A number of farmers said that talk of the ban reducing prices was inaccurate.
The farmers hoped that “the measures would lead to stopping shell companies that export agricultural products when we do not know their owners. The Cedar Company, which was responsible for the pomegranate shipment, is one of these companies.”

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib

Houthis fail to make gains in Marib
A grab from an AFPTV video taken on April 25, 2021, shows a fighter loyal to Yemeni government firing a gun from an armoured vehicle during clashes in Marib. (AFP)
  • Arab coalition warplanes targeted rebel gatherings and military equipment, with at least 10 Houthis killed in Al-Makhdra after troops attacked their locations
AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni army and allied tribesmen have pushed back Houthi assaults on Marib city, an army spokesman said Tuesday as he denied media reports that the rebels were getting close to their target.

Maj. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said the rebels had failed to make major gains in their continuing offensive and had lost hundreds of fighters, including many military leaders.

“Until now the Yemeni national army and tribesmen are inflicting heavy defeats on the Houthis, foiling their attacks, killing their fighters and destroying their equipment,” he told Arab News, adding that the Houthis were still sending reinforcements to the battlefield in their bid to defeat government troops. “The Houthis are spreading lies and rumors as part of their psychological warfare to compensate for their setbacks on the battlefields.”

On Sunday the AFP news agency reported that the Houthis had made gains after seizing control of Al-Kasara, which is northwest of the city.

Yemeni military officials and journalists visited Al-Kasara, interviewing soldiers and tribesmen who denied the Houthis were making progress.

“We are stationed in our barricades and our hands are on the trigger,” a soldier called Mohammed told the army’s official news site. “We will keep fighting off the Houthis on all fronts and not allow them to make any advance toward Marib.”

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that government forces had mounted a counteroffensive in Al-Mashjah, west of Marib, and killed many Houthis.

Arab coalition warplanes targeted rebel gatherings and military equipment, with at least 10 Houthis killed in Al-Makhdra after troops attacked their locations.

More than 2,000 rebels and government troops have been killed since early February, when the Houthis resumed their offensive to take control of oil-rich Marib.

On Monday senior military and security officials attended a funeral procession for military judge Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Hadhri, who was killed in fighting with the Houthis in Marib.

Abdu Rabbo Meftah, deputy governor of Marib, said the offensive had pushed the number of displaced people to more than 2.3 million after thousands abandoned their camps close to the battlefields and took shelter in overcrowded camps in the city.

In the southern city of Taiz, troops seized control of several villages in Maqbanah district after clashes with the Houthis.

They were now battling to push the rebels from the district’s center, Taiz army spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher told state media on Tuesday.

The fighting came as the UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths called for the assault on Marib to stop and demanded that the warring factions comply with UN peace efforts.

“The parties must prioritize the needs of the Yemeni people, stop fighting and engage seriously with the UN’s efforts,” he said. “I will continue to pursue my good offices with the support of regional and international stakeholders to stop military hostilities, alleviate humanitarian suffering and find a peaceful and sustainable settlement to end the conflict in Yemen.”

 

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China's CoronaVac

Egyptian Drug Authority grants emergency license for China's CoronaVac
  • EDA’s Mahmoud Yassin: License was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process
  • Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines
CAIRO: The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) has authorized the emergency use of China’s CoronaVac.

Mahmoud Yassin, who is the EDA’s head of Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said Monday that the license was given after the vaccine had passed through the authority’s assessment and evaluation process while also following local and international rules to ensure the jab’s effectiveness and quality.

Emergency EDA licenses were previously granted to the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and AZD1222 vaccines.

Last week Egypt signed two agreements with China’s Sinovac allowing it to have local manufacturing rights. 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund also announced an agreement with Egyptian firm Minapharm to produce more than 40 million doses of Sputnik V.

These steps are part of the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and provide vaccines to everyone in Egypt.

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship
  • Greek coast guards seized the drugs the previous day following information passed by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
  • 23 crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested
ATHENS: Greek authorities say coast guard divers have seized more than 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of cocaine found hidden behind a water intake grate in the hull of a cargo ship that arrived in Greece from Brazil.
The coast guard said Tuesday it had seized the drugs the previous day following information passed to Greek authorities by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
Twenty-three crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested.
Video released by the coast guard shows a diver unscrewing a grate from the side of the ship under the waterline, and removing a large black waterproof bag which contained 46.7 kilograms of cocaine in 38 plastic packages.
The drug bust comes four days after Greek authorities said another DEA tip led to the seizure of more than four tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake machines that arrived in Greece from Lebanon.
The Skyros had set sail from the Brazilian port of Santarem heading for Corinth in Greece with a cargo of soy, the coast guard said.

