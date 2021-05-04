You are here

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994
Britain’s economy shrank by almost 10 percent last year — the biggest fall in output in more than 300 years. (Reuters/File)
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994

UK factory activity expands at fastest rate since 1994
  • The PMI index for manufacturing activity rose to 60.9 in April from 58.9 in March, slightly above an earlier flash estimate of 60.7 and its highest reading since July 1994
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in almost 27 years last month, amid supply chain delays and shortages of raw materials, as businesses tried to make up for ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing activity rose to 60.9 in April from 58.9 in March, slightly above an earlier flash estimate of 60.7 and its highest reading since July 1994.

New orders rose at the fastest pace since November 2013, and two-thirds of businesses expect production to be higher in a year’s time.

But the index was also lifted by lengthening delivery times and rising costs of raw materials — factors which sometimes indicate an imminent pickup but which are currently hampering growth.

“The sector remained beset by supply chain delays and input shortages ... which contributed to increased purchasing costs and record selling price inflation,” IHS Markit said.

Price pressures are on the radar of the Bank of England as it finalizes new forecasts and policy decisions ahead of their release on Thursday, though the central bank is likely to look through price rises caused by short-term disruptions.

A narrower measure of manufacturing output alone showed weaker growth than the broader activity index. Output grew faster in August when many manufacturers had not long reopened after Britain’s first lockdown.

Britain’s economy shrank by almost 10 percent last year — the biggest fall in output in more than 300 years — and even with rapid growth this year it may take until 2022 for it to regain its pre-crisis size, a slower rebound than the US.

Manufacturers are still dealing with the knock-on impact of COVID-19 disruptions which have increased shipping costs and led to shortages of key components such as microchips used for car electronics.

British firms also face greater friction trading with their EU counterparts due to trade barriers which came into force on Jan. 1 due to Brexit, though IHS Markit said this was proving less troublesome than feared.

Overall confidence rose to its highest in seven years.

“Optimism reflected expectations for less disruption related to COVID-19 and Brexit, economic recovery, improved client confidence and planned new product launches,” IHS Markit said.

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound 'quickly and decisively'

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’
Updated 05 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’

IMF: Economic reforms helped KSA rebound ‘quickly and decisively’
  • The IMF estimated that the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2021 and by 4.8 percent in 2022
Updated 05 May 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection that the Saudi Arabian economy will rise by almost 5 percent next year, as a result of the Kingdom’s decisive handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has been welcomed by economic experts.

“The authorities responded quickly and decisively to the COVID-19 crisis. Reforms under Vision 2030 have played a key role in helping the economy navigate the pandemic,” the fund said. 

The IMF estimated that the Saudi gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2.1 percent in 2021 and by 4.8 percent in 2022, adding that “the economic recovery is ongoing, the unemployment rate has fallen, and consumer price inflation is easing.”

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shoura Council, said the IMF statement reflected the success the Kingdom has achieved through the Vision 2030 economic reforms and reiterated the Saudi government’s success in managing the coronavirus crisis in terms of health and economic growth.

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Financial Association, described the accomplishment as commendable, especially in light of the fact that the global economic repercussions were enormous. Government support during the crisis, such as maintaining the liquidity of the banking sector, helped to provide low-cost financing for the private sector, he said.

“Vision 2030 has increased women’s employment rates, thanks to the government laws supporting women and encouraging their participation and engagement in the labor market. The government support for the business sector protected jobs as well,” he said.

Vision 2030 has increased women’s employment rates, thanks to the government laws supporting women and encouraging their participation and engagement in the labor market.

Fadhel Al-Buainain, Member of the Saudi Shoura Council

“The expectations showed that the non-oil sector will grow to 3.9 percent in 2021 and 3.6 percent the next year. This proves the efficiency and effectiveness of the economic reforms. The economic reforms will continue to bring positive and good results, as noted by the IMF statement, which is a neutral testimony that the reforms are effective and instrumental for achieving economic and financial sustainability,” he said.

Growth in the crucial non-oil sector is expected to return to positive territory of 3.9 percent this year and 3.6 percent next year, the IMF said. At the same time, GDP in the oil sector is also expected to be even more prominent next year, growing by 6.8 percent, as the production cuts of the OPEC+ producers’ alliance end and with many experts predicting a surge in crude prices.

Regarding Saudi women’s participation in the labor market, the statement commended the wide steps taken by the Saudi government, as estimates showed that the participation rate of Saudi women in the total workforce has increased by 13 percentage points to exceed 33 percent during the past two years.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, minister of finance, said that the statement reaffirmed the success of the Kingdom’s government in achieving positive results and tangible successes during a challenging year for the whole world.

“Such results have been achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in oil prices, sharp economic fluctuations, declining in global demand, receding growth and other challenges that the Saudi government has risen to,” he said.

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Iraq to open branch

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Iraq to open branch
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Iraq to open branch

Saudi Arabia approves license for National Bank of Iraq to open branch
Updated 41 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The Saudi Cabinet approved a license for the National Bank of Iraq to open a branch in the kingdom, the state news agency said on Tuesday on Twitter.

— More to follow.

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA's first nonprofit hospital

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
Updated 05 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital

Riyad Bank in partnership deal to launch KSA’s first nonprofit hospital
  • The bank is a leading financier and arranger of syndicated loans in the oil, petrochemicals and most of the Kingdom’s notable infrastructure projects
Updated 05 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has signed an agreement with Bab Al-Khair medical services company to establish the Kingdom’s first nonprofit hospital.

An initiative of the Batterjee House for Community Service, the partnership with Bab Al-Khair forms part of the country’s efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Subhi Batterjee, chairman of the board of directors of Batterjee House for Community Service, said that the hospital would be located in Makkah and construction was currently underway.

Officials at Batterjee House for Community Service, the charitable arm of the Batterjee family, hope the development will be the first of a series of non-profit hospitals in the Kingdom.

Riyad Bank is one of the largest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Established in 1957, with a paid-up capital of SR30 billion. With more than 5,900 employees, the bank is among the Saudi organizations with the highest national employment rate of 94 percent.

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts Q1 deficit, reaping benefits of fiscal measures

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 04 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia reduced its budget deficit to 7.4 billion riyals ($1.97 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as the government reaps the benefits of consolidation measures introduced last year.

The kingdom, the Arab world's largest economy and the world's top oil exporter, cashed in 117 billion riyals in oil revenue in the first quarter - 9 percent below the first three months of 2020.

Total revenue however rose 7 percent annually, with a 75% increase in income from taxes boosting non-oil revenue by 39 percent year on year.

Saudi Arabia last year introduced measures such as a tripling of a value-added tax and removal of a cost of living allowance to replenish state coffers depleted by the coronavirus crisis and lower global demand for crude.

These steps helped it to contain a budget deficit which ballooned to over 11 percent of gross domestic product last year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates.

"The (Q1) data reflects the focus of the government to lower the fiscal deficit, both by raising VAT which supported non-oil revenue growth in yearly terms, and lowering expenditure," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"The higher oil price was also reflected in the quarterly increase in oil revenue," she said.

In the first quarter last year the budget deficit stood at roughly $9 billion.

The Saudi government spent 212 billion riyals in the first three months of this year, a 6 percent annual reduction partly due to a significant cut in capital expenditure - down by over 13 billion riyals year on year.

Military spending was also down by nearly 10 billion riyals.

Supported by a rebound in oil prices, Saudi Arabia's fiscal position looks on track to improve significantly this year.

The International Monetary Fund said this week it expects the kingdom to post a deficit of 4.2 percent of GDP in 2021 - which would be slightly better than Saudi budget forecasts.

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months

UAE PMI up in April to highest level in 21 months
  • Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work
  • Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years
Updated 04 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE non-oil private sector ticked higher in April to its highest since mid-2019, the latest IHS Markit PMI survey showed.
The index nudged up to 52.7 compared to 52.6 in March supported by a strong rise in new business volumes and a sharp expansion in output that were linked to a continued economic recovery from COVID19.
Employment fell for the third month in a row, however, contributing to a renewed increase in backlogs of work.
Output charges increased for the first time in over two-and-a half years. The mark-up was reportedly driven by rising input costs that reflected global raw material shortages and higher transport fees.
The index was above the 50.0 threshold for the fifth month running and at its highest level since July 2019.
The largest contributor to the headline PMI is the New Orders Index, which in April indicated a sharp increase in new business inflows.
Surveyed firms reported that market conditions had generally improved due the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening business confidence.
Firms also saw a rise in new export orders, although the upturn was more modest than that of total sales, suggesting that demand growth was mainly domestic based.
“The UAE non-oil economy remains on the right track to a recovery from COVID-19,” said IHS Markit Economist David Owen.
“The rate of improvement in operating conditions was still below the 12-year survey average, reflecting further pandemic-related disruptions for a number of businesses and sectors,” he added.

