You are here

  • Home
  • #MatbakhYouTube iftar cook-a-thon concludes

#MatbakhYouTube iftar cook-a-thon concludes

Weeklong challenge brought together 9 creators from across MENA region. (Supplied)
Weeklong challenge brought together 9 creators from across MENA region. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctm96

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

#MatbakhYouTube iftar cook-a-thon concludes

Weeklong challenge brought together 9 creators from across MENA region. (Supplied)
  • Weeklong challenge brought together 9 creators from across MENA region
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube has concluded its weeklong iftar cooking challenge #MatbakhYouTube (YouTube Kitchen), which brought together nine creators from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Syria, Palestine, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon to prepare an iftar meal from April 25 to May 3.

The challenge kicked off with the Anasala family, who posted the first video on April 25, in which their daughter Mila helped prepare the iftar meal for the day. At the end of each video, the creator passed the chef’s hat on to another creator.

The nine who participated in the challenge are the Anasalas, BJ Life, Meshael MR, Mohamed Moshaya, Estube Gaming, Droos Online, Noor Stars, Azza Zarour and Lama Shreif.

The creators come from different backgrounds covering a variety of topics including beauty, lifestyle, gaming and comedy.

They range from smaller creators with about 400,000 subscribers such as Meshael MR and Moshaya, to bigger ones such as the Anasalas with 11 million and Noor Stars with 17 million.

“Coming together virtually, and collaborating with other creators to spark joy amongst our viewers, who might be going through difficult times, means a lot to me,” Zarour told Arab News.  

The objective was to create a sense of togetherness among the YouTube creator community. “To many of us, this is the second Ramadan spent under varying degrees of COVID-19 restrictions,” Tarek Amin, YouTube director for the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News.

“This means that many people are still unable to take part in that essential Ramadan tradition of coming together over iftar.”

Moshaya said: “We felt a special connection with the other YouTubers involved since we all had to do this together. The kids in particular found it entertaining looking up yummy dishes on YouTube and attempting to make them.”

The lockdowns had people spending more time online looking for everything from virtual events to cooking and meditation.

Viewership of educational videos on YouTube witnessed an increase; watch time of science and math videos increased by 200 percent, said Amin.

In Saudi Arabia, 95 percent of people watched DIY content, and 94 percent said they used online resources to watch or access educational content, according to research by Ipsos MORI.

More and more creators are crafting content specifically for the holy month, Amin said. “The Ramadan vlogs and routines have always been there, but we’re seeing creators produce their own versions of Ramadan shows,” he added.

“In 2019 and 2020, the Saudi Reporters released ‘Boodi and Zouzou,’ a fantasy animation about the two brothers, and in 2021 Hadeel Marei released her series-style show ‘Musalsal Kabsa,’ which follows her in her journey to fame.”

This is resulting in “more advertisers embracing the power of advanced audiences on YouTube by activating better targeting methods and launching more personalized ads,” said Amin.

Topics: Youtube Ramadan iftar

Related

YouTube Kids launches in MENA
Media
YouTube Kids launches in MENA
Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Twitter testing new YouTube iOS function in Saudi Arabia

Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump’s return to Facebook

Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 May 2021

Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump’s return to Facebook

Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 May 2021
LONDON: Facebook Inc’s oversight board on Wednesday will decide whether to uphold the company’s indefinite suspension of former US President Donald Trump, in a much-awaited verdict that may signal how the company will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future.
Facebook indefinitely blocked Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts over concerns of further violent unrest following the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of the former president.
At the time of the suspension, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” The company later referred the case to its recently established board, which includes academics, lawyers and rights activists, to decide whether to uphold the ban or restore Trump.
“Both of those decisions are no-win decisions for Facebook,” said Kate Klonick, an assistant law professor at St. John’s University who embedded at Facebook to follow the board’s creation. “So, offloading those to a third party, the Oversight Board, is a win for them no matter what.”
The binding verdict marks a major decision for the board, which rules on a small slice of challenging content decisions and which Facebook created as an independent body as a response to criticism over how it handles problematic material. Facebook has also asked the board to provide recommendations on how it should handle political leaders’ accounts.
Tech platforms have grappled in recent years with how to police world leaders and politicians that violate their guidelines. Facebook has come under fire both from those who think it should abandon its hands-off approach to political speech and those who saw the Trump ban as a worrying act of censorship.
If the board overturns Trump’s ban, it will restore to the former president a social media megaphone he has lacked since being barred in January from platforms including Twitter Inc. , which permanently banned him from posting to his more than 88 million followers, and Snap Inc. Facebook will have seven days to act on the board’s decision.
Trump, who has been sending out short, emailed press releases, continued to promote election misinformation in one on Monday, saying “the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!“
On Tuesday, he launched a new webpage to share messages that readers can then re-post to their Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Facebook has said Trump, who has 35 million Facebook followers, would be subject to the same policies as ordinary users after the end of his presidency. This means that if Trump returned to the platform, his posts would now be eligible for fact-checking. Following a widening of the board’s scope in April, Facebook users would also be able to appeal the former president’s posts to the board.
CONTROVERSIAL DECISION
Trump’s suspension was the first time Facebook had blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state. Facebook’s oversight board said it received more than 9,000 comments from the public on the Trump ban, the most it has had for a case so far.
Several academics and civil rights groups have publicly shared their letters urging the board to block Trump permanently, while Republican lawmakers and some free expression advocates have criticized the decision.
Since taking action on Trump, social media companies have faced calls from some rights groups and activists to be more consistent in their approach to other world leaders who have pushed or broken their rules, such as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Leader Ali Khamenei, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and lawmakers linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I would hope that they’re also thinking about the precedent-setting of this,” said Katie Harbath, a former Facebook public policy director and a fellow at the Washington D.C.-based Bipartisan Policy Center. “What does that look like internationally, what does that look like in the long term?” she added.
The Oversight Board, an idea that Zuckerberg first publicly floated in 2018, currently has 20 members, including former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and several law experts and rights advocates. Decisions need only majority approval.
The board, which some have dubbed Facebook’s “Supreme Court,” has been hailed as a novel experiment by some researchers but blasted by other critics who have been skeptical over its independence or view it as a PR stunt to deflect attention from the company’s more systemic problems.
It is funded through a $130 million trust created by Facebook and has so far made rulings on a small number of cases from hate speech to nudity.
Facebook’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg told Reuters in January that he was “very confident” of the company’s case on Trump’s ban and said “any reasonable person” looking at Facebook’s policies and the circumstances would agree.

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over ‘banned content’: TASS

Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior. (File/AFP)
Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over ‘banned content’: TASS

Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior. (File/AFP)
  • State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last week that Twitter was complying with a demand to remove banned content, but taking too long to do so
  • TASS said six reports concerning Twitter, each carrying a possible fine of up to 4 million roubles over a failure to remove content
Updated 05 May 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles ($321,586) in fines from US tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday.
State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last week that Twitter was complying with a demand to remove banned content, but taking too long to do so. A punitive slowdown on the service has been extended until May 15.
TASS said six reports concerning Twitter, each carrying a possible fine of up to 4 million roubles over a failure to remove content, had been lodged with a Moscow court under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code.
No date for the hearing has been set, TASS said. Roskomnadzor, Twitter and the court did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In April, a court issued three separate fines against Twitter, totalling 8.9 million roubles, over accusations it had failed to delete banned content.
Roskomnadzor has said it wants Twitter to delete content that contains child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide.
Twitter denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behavior, says it has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, and prohibits the promotion of suicide or self-harm.
Russia has in recent months taken steps to exert more control over the operations of foreign social media platforms and tech companies. Russian authorities are suing Google, Facebook and others for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests.
The cases were opened after protests nationwide over the jailing in February of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin.
Separately, Apple was last week fined $12 million for alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile applications market.

Topics: Russia Twitter

Related

A Covid-19 coronavirus patient lies on a stretcher outside a hospital in New Delhi on April 24, 2021. (AFP)
Media
Twitter censors tweets critical of India’s handling of the pandemic at government request
Acclaimed Turkish actor sued for ‘insulting president’ with Twitter posts
Media
Acclaimed Turkish actor sued for ‘insulting president’ with Twitter posts

Fatafeat announces new Turkish cooking competition

Titled “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” the Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse. (Supplied)
Titled “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” the Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse. (Supplied)
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Fatafeat announces new Turkish cooking competition

Titled “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” the Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse. (Supplied)
  • Fatafeat announced the premiere of its brand-new Turkish cooking competition
  • Titled “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” the Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Fatafeat, the popular Arabic-language cooking channel, announced on Wednesday the premiere of its brand-new Turkish cooking competition, set to air on Thursday, May 6, at 8:15 p.m. (KSA time).

Titled “Gürkan Şef ile Ateş Oyunları,” or “Fire Games with Chef Gürkan,” this Arabic-dubbed show will feature renowned Turkish chef and owner of the famous Gürkan Şef Steakhouse, Chef Gürkan. 

The premise of the show is relatively straightforward: Twelve contestants will have to impress Chef Gürkan. In doing so, however, the competing chefs are required to use a range of marinating, cooking and serving techniques to prepare various cuts of meat and present their finished plates for critiquing and judging. 

To get to the finals, the competing chefs will have to showcase a wide range of distinctive skills while avoiding any mistake that could cost them the top spot. 

Airing daily, the show will culminate in a fiery finale on Thursday, May 13.

Topics: Fatafeat

Related

Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat announces production plans for 2021
Media
Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat announces production plans for 2021
Fatafeat launches app in KSA ahead of Ramadan
Media
Fatafeat launches app in KSA ahead of Ramadan

Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
  • The move comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc’s oversight board on whether to uphold Trump’s indefinite suspension from the platform
  • Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, said in a tweet that this collection of posts was not the social media platform that Trump has plans to launch
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a space on his website where he can post messages that can be shared by others to Twitter and Facebook, sites where he remains banned.
The move comes a day before a decision from Facebook Inc’s oversight board on whether to uphold Trump’s indefinite suspension from the platform. Trump was barred from a slew of social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump’s senior adviser, Jason Miller, said in a tweet that this collection of posts was not the social media platform that Trump has plans to launch. “We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” he tweeted.
The site, which was first reported by Fox News, is dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” and contains posts from Trump that can be shared and liked. A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, the digital services company created by Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Posts on the site repeated Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud and denigrated fellow Republicans who have been critical of him like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney.
Twitter Inc. and Facebook have both removed content posted from other accounts that they said tried to circumvent their bans on Trump.
A Twitter spokesman said sharing content from the website would be permitted as long as the material did not otherwise break Twitter’s rules, but that attempts to circumvent a suspension would not be permitted — for example, imitating a suspended account to try to replace it.
He said Twitter would look out for any such cases.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the new space.
Twitter, which Trump used heavily and where he had 88 million followers, has said its ban on him is permanent, even if he runs for office again. Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has said it will restore Trump’s channel when it decides the risk of violence has decreased.

Topics: Donald Trump Facebook

Related

Facebook Workplace. (Facebook)
Media
Facebook’s Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers
FreeSpace first launched on Feb. 1, 2021, and has only had around 20,000 downloads since it appeared on the Apple and Android stores. (FreeSpace)
Media
Trump in talks to take over social networking app FreeSpace

Facebook’s Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

Facebook Workplace. (Facebook)
Facebook Workplace. (Facebook)
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

Facebook’s Workplace tool reaches 7 million paid subscribers

Facebook Workplace. (Facebook)
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home
  • Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook’s offices in London, was launched in 2016
Updated 05 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Social media platform Facebook Inc. said on Tuesday that its Workplace tool had reached 7 million paid subscribers, up more than 40 percent from a year earlier.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed work for millions globally who have switched from being in the office to working from home, fueling demand for enterprise connectivity platforms, such as Workplace, Slack and Microsoft Teams.
Workplace had 5 million paid users in May 2020.
Microsoft Teams has 145 million daily users, versus 115 million in October, Microsoft Corp. said last week.
In October, Facebook announced a global alliance with Deloitte to help companies use Workplace to meet the challenges of remote working.
Workplace, which is developed and run from Facebook’s offices in London, was launched in 2016.

Topics: Facebook workplace

Related

When searching for the hashtag, users were taken to a message that “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.” (Screenshot)
Media
Online uproar as Facebook hides 12,000 posts with #ResignModi hashtag
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
Media
Trump launches place to post ahead of Facebook board ruling on his ban

Latest updates

#MatbakhYouTube iftar cook-a-thon concludes
Weeklong challenge brought together 9 creators from across MENA region. (Supplied)
Scientists scramble to determine landing site of Chinese rocket debris
A Chinese rocket, which last week carried a module to an under-construction space station, has dropped into Earth’s low orbit and could crash-land on an inhabited area. (Screenshot/CSA)
Facebook oversight board to rule on Trump’s return to Facebook
Facebook's independent oversight board was set for a momentous decision on the platform's ban of former US president Donald Trump. (File/AFP)
Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data
WHO experts voice ‘very low confidence’ in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.