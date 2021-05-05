You are here

Egypt expects $6bn income from tourism during 2021/22

Reefs on a Red sea beach resort in Egypt, which is expecting a big tourism boost during 2021/2022. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Reefs on a Red sea beach resort in Egypt, which is expecting a big tourism boost during 2021/2022. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt expects $6bn income from tourism during 2021/22

Reefs on a Red sea beach resort in Egypt, which is expecting a big tourism boost during 2021/2022. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • IMF has forecast a 5.5 percent growth rate in 2021/2022 and 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year
CAIRO: Egypt has forecast that it will generate $6 billion in income from tourism activities in 2021/2022 as the tourism sector gradually starts to recover, according to Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Saeed.

Speaking before the Financial, Economic, and Investment Committee in the Senate, El-Saeed added that the government expects to gain $6 billion from the Suez Canal in the same time frame, in addition to increasing foreign investment rates to $7.4 billion during the fiscal year.

Regarding the main objectives of the 2021/2022 development plan, the minister forecast a growth rate of 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year, while the government aims to achieve growth of 5.4 percent in the following time frame. She added that the government is aiming for inflation to be 5.6 percent in the current fiscal year and 6 percent the following year.

The minister said that the current fiscal year is expected to end with an average unemployment rate of 7.5 percent, adding that the government aims to gradually reduce this to 7.3 percent in the next fiscal year. The government will also aim to reduce the poverty rate to 28.5 percent as part of the 2021/2022 plan, she added.

The minister announced that non-petroleum commodity exports amounted to $19.5 billion, while remittances from Egyptian expats abroad are expected to rise 7 percent year-on-year to $30 billion in 2021/22.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast a 5.5 percent growth rate in 2021/2022 and 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year. By comparison, the World Bank has forecast a growth rate of 5.8 percent in 2021/2022, with Fitch Ratings predicting 6 percent and The Economist forecasting f 4.1 percent growth.

Topics: business economy tourism Egypt egypt tourism

MENA energy investments to exceed $805bn over the next five years

Energy investments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are expected to grow massively by 2026. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Energy investments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are expected to grow massively by 2026. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
MENA energy investments to exceed $805bn over the next five years

Energy investments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are expected to grow massively by 2026. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Region is also expected to add 3GW of installed solar power capacity in 2021 alone
RIYADH: Energy investments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will exceed $805 billion over the next five years, said the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP).

The growth is expected to be driven by a rebound in the global economy, rising energy demand and the return of Libyan energy projects, it said.

The region is also expected to add 3GW of installed solar power capacity in 2021 alone – double that of 2020 – and 20GW over the next five years.

However, economies remain under fiscal strains due to unprecedented high debt levels and decline in oil prices.

“We anticipate a slow but steady recovery of the energy sector from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, supported by continued investment from the public sector and an upswing in demand,” said CEO Ahmed Ali Attiga.

Committed gas investments in MENA for the period 2021-2025 are expected to total $75 billion – $9.5 billion less than the previous outlook.

Planned investments in the MENA petrochemicals sector are forecast to increase to $109 billion in 2021-2025, a $14.2 billion jump compared to last year’s outlook.

MENA is also a strong candidate for becoming a major hydrogen-exporting region thanks to its combination of low-cost gas resources and renewable energy, said APICROOP.

A few countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Morocco, have already made headway as low-cost exporters of blue and green hydrogen, net-zero ammonia and other low-carbon products.

Topics: business economy MENA energy Investment

Saudi deficit could fall below 5 percent if oil averages $60: Moody's

Saudi deficit could fall below 5 percent if oil averages $60: Moody’s
Saudi deficit could fall below 5 percent if oil averages $60: Moody’s

Saudi deficit could fall below 5 percent if oil averages $60: Moody’s
DUBAI: The Saudi budget deficit could narrow to below 5 percent of GDP if oil averages around $60-a-barrel this year, said Moody’s.
That compares to a deficit of 11.2 percent of GDP last year.
Saudi Arabia reduced its budget deficit to SR7.4 billion ($1.97 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as the government reaped the benefits of reforms introduced last year.
“The decline in the government budget deficit during the first quarter of this year relative to the fourth quarter of 2020 is mostly due to higher oil prices and a large seasonal drop in spending,” said Alexander Perjessy, vice president, senior analyst at Moody’s. “But there is also a material structural improvement in the non-oil fiscal balance when compared to the first quarter on 2020. This improvement reflects a significantly higher non-oil revenue (+39 percent), largely due to the tripling of the value added tax rate last July, and the cut in capex (-47 percent), which is in line with this year’s approved budget.”
The Kingdom last year introduced a number of measures such as the tripling of a value-added tax and the removal of a cost of living allowance to help support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Moody's Oil Saudi economy

Dar Al Arkan offers Elie Saab haute homes in Riyadh

Dar Al Arkan offers Elie Saab haute homes in Riyadh
Dar Al Arkan offers Elie Saab haute homes in Riyadh

Dar Al Arkan offers Elie Saab haute homes in Riyadh
  • No prices or delivery dates disclosed
  • Latest developer tie up with fashion
DUBAI: Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan is selling villas co-branded with Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer.
The villas will be located in its upmarket Shams Ar Riyadh project, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not disclose how much they would cost, when they would be built, or how many of them would be for sale.
The Shams Ar Riyadh project is located north of Riyadh, on the King Khalid Road, extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters
“Working with illustrious names in the fashion world, we will raise the standards of luxury property and position Riyadh as a preferred destination for the discerning,” said Ziad El Chaar, vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan.
Gulf developers have turned to fashion designers and sports personalities to help sell homes in a competitive marketplace. Dubai-based Damac teamed up with Roberto Cavalli to sell its “Just Cavalli” villas in its Akoya development in the emirate. Emaar has also tied up with Armani in the past to promote real estate developments.

Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed

Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed

Top five dune bashing off-roaders revealed
  • Automakers design more vehicles with off-road in mind
  • New vehicles have better traction and clearance
Automakers are increasingly building more SUVs and trucks that are specifically designed for off-road driving. With special enhancements to improve traction, ground clearance and even visibility, these vehicles can climb over rocks or blast over sand dunes that would leave regular trucks or SUVs stuck, stranded or possibly broken.
Edmunds experts report on five ultra-capable off-roaders that are either already on dealer lots or worth waiting for in the coming months.

2022 FORD BRONCO
After a long hiatus, the Bronco is back. This new Bronco stylistically pays homage to the 1960s original and adds more capability and technology. A direct rival to Jeep’s Wrangler, the new Bronco has rugged body-on-frame construction and standard four-wheel drive. It will be available in two-door and four-door body styles and have plenty of available customizing accessories.
Ford will fit the Bronco with off-road assist features such as trail cameras to more easily see obstacles, locking differentials to enhance traction, and skid plates and big tires to help it clamber over rocks. The Bronco also has removable doors and fenders to allow for an open-cockpit experience. There are even optional drain plugs in the floor so you can more easily wash out the interior at the end of the day. Expect to see the Bronco at dealerships in late 2021. Starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $30,000 (estimated)

2021 FORD F-150 RAPTOR
The Ford F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and it features improved interior materials, refreshed design and upgraded technology features. Along with those changes comes the latest version of the off-road-focused Ford Raptor.
Notably, the new Raptor uses a coil-spring rear suspension instead of the regular F-150′s leaf-spring design. This should improve off-road stability and traction. For power, the Raptor will have a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 good for around 500 hp. Additional enhancements such as Fox monotube shocks and available 37-inch tires mounted on lightweight wheels further boost the Raptor’s dune-busting capability. It should hit dealers this summer. MSRP: $60,000 (estimated)

2021 JEEP WRANGLER RUBICON
It would be odd to leave the Jeep Wrangler off a list of off-road vehicles. With standard four-wheel drive and features such as disconnecting sway bars to enhance wheel articulation and pre-installed connections for modifications like a winch or off-road lights, there’s plenty of capability baked into the Wrangler Rubicon.
Jeep is keeping the Wrangler fresh in 2021 with two new versions. First up is the Rubicon 392. The 392 refers to the V8 that generates 470 horsepower, making it the most powerful factory Wrangler ever. And if a growling V8 isn’t your style, there’s even a new plug-in hybrid Wrangler called the 4xe. It’s available in the Rubicon trim and can go about 20 miles on all-electric power. Wrangler Rubicon starting MSRP: $40,370 with destination fees

2021 LAND ROVER DEFENDER
We recommend taking a closer look at the recently reintroduced Land Rover Defender if you’re looking for a bit more luxury from your off-roader. Taking on off-road duties with a bit more finesse than most rivals, the Defender has sleek styling, a wide range of available options, and a comfortable interior not often found in the most rugged of vehicles.
Hardware such as a low-range gearing and an adjustable air suspension helps the Defender get where it needs to go. And interior features such as heated seats, leather upholstery, and even a refrigerated compartment for drinks help it feel that much more special along the way. New for 2021 is a two-door version, the Defender 90, that joins the four-door Defender 110. Coming soon is an optional 518-horsepower supercharged V8. Starting MSRP: $47,450

2021 RAM 1500 TRX
Based on the standard Ram 1500 light-duty pickup truck, the TRX uses the same engine as Dodge’s Charger and Challenger Hellcats. It’s a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 702 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. The devilishly powerful TRX is capable of sprinting from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4 seconds, a metric that any muscle-car owner could be proud of.
More than just a horsepower monster, though, the TRX uses wide-body fenders, a 2-inch chassis lift, a reinforced steel frame and 35-inch tires to considerably boost its off-road prowess compared to a regular Ram 1500. Like the Ford Raptor, the TRX is capable of serious high-speed desert travel. Starting MSRP: $71,890

Topics: SUV Saudi UAE auto

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push
Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push
  • The Doha-listed company also plans to add 1,000 hectares of farm land to grow green crops as it expands its product line ahead of the 2022 World Cup
DUBAI: Qatar’s Baladna plans to grow crops in Bulgaria and Romania as the Gulf state boosts its food security in the wake of a pandemic that has exposed the fragility of the global supply chain.
The Doha-listed company also plans to add 1,000 hectares of farm land to grow green crops as it expands its product line ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Baladna managing director Ramez Al-Khayyat told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday it planned to add 50 more products this year to boost its domestic market while also expanding overseas.
“Today we are exporting to 11 countries from five countries last year,” he said. “In Romania and Bulgaria where we are targeting some backward integration in order to grow our crops there.”
Baladna has expanded rapidly in recent years as a rift between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbors demanded an increase in domestic production of essential products and basic foods. However the recent thaw in regional relations has increased competition in Qatar’s food sector which is expected to grow rapidly ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup which may see an influx of more than a million football fans to the country.
The pandemic has exposed the fragility of regional food supply lines and has encouraged Gulf economies to develop their domestic food industries, triggering a slew of investments across the sector.
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ recently bought a 50 percent stake in Al Dahra while the Abu Dhabi Investment Office also invested $100 million in four agritech companies to build facilities in the emirate including vertical farms. Saudi Arabia’s Salic, a food company owned by the Public Investment Fund has also acquired a 30 percent stake in Indian group Daawat Foods, to boost its rice supplies.
A report from the Global Network Against Food Crises released Wednesday said that nearly nearly 20 million more people faced food crises last year amid conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and weather extremes.
The humanitarian agency warned that acute food insecurity continues to worsen.
“We must do everything we can to end this vicious cycle,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Topics: Qatar Agriculture football

