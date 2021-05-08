Arrangements made to hold Eid prayers during pandemic in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Jeddah branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has prepared 1,060 mosques to hold the Eid Al-Fitr prayers.
Branch director Majed Shurahaili said arrangements have been made to receive worshippers at Jeddah’s designated mosques, in line with the COVID-19 precautionary measures to protect visitors and worshippers.
He urged everyone planning to visit the mosques for Eid Al-Fitr to abide by the measures adopted by the ministry for their own safety. The prayers will be performed 15 minutes after sunrise, he announced.
The ministry’s branch in Taif has prepared five open grounds (musallahs) where Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held this year, along with 532 designated mosques in the region.
The authorities have taken measures to ensure worshippers are equally divided between mosques to avoid overcrowding.
The branch has announced that 215 additional mosques have been prepared this year to be added to the 317 authorized mosques. It urged worshippers to abide by all precautionary measures, bringing their own prayer mats, wearing masks, keeping at least two meters from others and avoiding all kinds of handshakes and gatherings at the mosques’ entrances. Prayers will start at 5:58 a.m., it said.
The ministry’s branch in Qassim has prepared more than 880 open grounds and additional mosques where Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held this year.
More than 50 musallahs and 800 mosques have been prepared to avoid overcrowding in the region, in line with the precautionary measures adopted by relevant authorities.
Branch director Abdulrahman Al-Suwailem said additional mosques have been added to the authorized mosques this year due to the circumstances brought about the coronavirus. He called on worshippers to bring their own prayer mats, respect social distancing, wear masks and avoid gatherings at the mosques’ entrances. Prayers will start 15 minutes after sunrise, he said.