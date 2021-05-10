You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model

Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model

Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model
An armed supporter of the Houthis sits in the back of a pick-up. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/244yv

Updated 10 May 2021
Saeed Batati

Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model

Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model
  • Amnesty International on Friday urged the Houthis to halt plans for subjecting the model to virginity testing and to release her, also accusing the militia of arbitrarily detaining opposition figures, journalists, and other artists and actresses
Updated 10 May 2021
Saeed Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Dozens of Yemeni activists, politicians and journalists have signed an online petition to force the Iran-backed Houthis to release the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi and her colleagues.
Appalled by reports that the Houthis would subject the model to virginity testing, the petition called upon the militants to apologize to the model and release her.
“We strongly call for the immediate release of Entesar Al-Hammadi and her colleagues and (for) an apology for Entesar Al-Hammadi and her colleagues for (this) arbitrary detention,” the petition read.
Amnesty International on Friday urged the Houthis to halt plans for subjecting the model to virginity testing and to release her, also accusing the militia of arbitrarily detaining opposition figures, journalists, and other artists and actresses.

BACKGROUND

Amnesty International on Friday urged the Houthis to halt plans for subjecting the model to virginity testing and to release her, also accusing the militia of arbitrarily detaining opposition figures, journalists, and other artists and actresses.

Snatched by the Houthis in a Sanaa street on Feb. 20, the model was thrown into solitary confinement as the rebels banned media coverage of the case and forbade her lawyer from speaking to international news outlets.
Ahmed Seif Hashed, an MP, described the group as “the worst” rulers Yemen had on Twitter.

Topics: Yemen Entesar Al-Hammadi

Related

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
Middle-East
Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
Houthis to force virginity test on abducted Yemeni model, says Amnesty International 
Middle-East
Houthis to force virginity test on abducted Yemeni model, says Amnesty International 

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
AP

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade
  • US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan calls his Israeli counterpart to express "serious concerns" over the increasing violence
  • Israeli PM says the planned parade for Jerusalem Day will go on despite warnings that it is causing further violence
Updated 36 min 7 sec ago
AP

 

JERUSALEM: Israeli police faced off with Palestinian protesters Sunday in another night of clashes in east Jerusalem, a day before Israeli nationalists planned to parade through the Old City in an annual flag-waving display meant to cement Israeli claims to the contested area.
The late-night skirmishes raised the likelihood of further clashes Monday during the annual Jerusalem Day celebrations. Israeli police gave the go-ahead to the parade Sunday, despite days of unrest and soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions at a flashpoint holy site and in a nearby Arab neighborhood where Jewish settlers are trying to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes.
Addressing a special Cabinet meeting ahead of Jerusalem Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel “will not allow any extremists to destabilize the calm in Jerusalem. We will enforce law and order decisively and responsibly.”
“We will continue to maintain freedom of worship for all faiths, but we will not allow violent disturbances,” he said. At the same time, he said, “We emphatically reject the pressures not to build in Jerusalem.”
The United States again expressed its “serious concerns” about the situation in Jerusalem, including clashes between Palestinian worshippers in Jerusalem’s Old City, home to sites sacred by Muslims and Jews, and Israeli police, as well as the expected expulsion of Palestinian families.
Washington made its concerns during a phone call between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart. Sullivan urged Israel “to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations,” according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.
Jerusalem Day is meant to celebrate Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, home to the Old City and its sensitive holy sites, in the 1967 Mideast war. But the annual event is widely perceived as provocative, as hard-line nationalist Israelis, guarded by police, march through the Damascus Gate of the Old City and through the Muslim Quarter to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.
This year the march coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a time of heightened religious sensitivities, and follows weeks of clashes. That, combined with Palestinian anger over the eviction plan in the nearby Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, could set the stage for an especially volatile day.
Amos Gilad, a former senior defense official, told Army Radio that the parade should be canceled or at least kept away from Damascus Gate, saying “the powder keg is burning and can explode at any time.” Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said the final route of the parade had not yet been decided.
In recent days, dozens of Palestinians have been wounded in clashes near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City. The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. It has been a tinderbox for serious violence in the past.
“The occupier plays with fire, and tampering with Jerusalem is very dangerous,” Saleh Arouri, a top Hamas official, told the militant group’s Al-Aqsa TV station.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for a future state, with east Jerusalem as their capital.
The violence, along with the planned evictions in east Jerusalem, have drawn condemnations from Israel’s Arab allies and expressions of concern from the United States, Europe and the United Nations.
In Sunday night’s clashes, Palestinian protesters shouted at police and pelted them with rocks and bottles, while police fired stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowds. Palestinian medics said at least 14 protesters were injured.
The clashes were less intense than the previous two nights. Police said over 20 police officers had been injured in recent days.
But there were signs the violence was beginning to spread.
Late Sunday, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired four rockets toward Israel, setting off air raid sirens in southern city of Ashkelon and nearby areas, the Israeli military said. It said one rocket was intercepted, while two others exploded inside Gaza. Early Monday, Israeli tanks and artillery struck several Hamas posts near the border in retaliation for the rocket fire. There were no reports of injuries.
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out an airstrike on a Hamas post in response to another rocket attack. Gazan protesters affiliated with Hamas militant group also launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel during the day, causing dozens of fires.
In Jerusalem, meanwhile, Israeli police also clashed with hundreds of Arab students at Israel’s Hebrew University, using stun grenades to disperse the crowd. Police said 15 people were arrested at another protest in the northern city of Haifa.
Jordan and Egypt, the first two countries to strike peace deals with Israel, both summoned senior Israeli diplomats to condemn the Israeli actions.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who acts as custodian of Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites, condemned what he called “Israeli violations and escalating practices” and urged Israel to halt its “provocations against Jerusalemites.”
At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was following the events in Jerusalem with worry and called for an end to the clashes.
“Violence only generates violence,” he told the public gathered at St. Peter’s Square.
With tensions high, the Israeli Supreme Court postponed a decision on the possible evictions in Sheikh Jarrah. The decision had been expected for Monday, but was pushed back by up to 30 days in light of “circumstances,” the court said
Palestinians and international rights groups portray the planned evictions as a part of a campaign by Israel to drive Palestinians from traditionally Arab neighborhoods, especially in the heart of Jerusalem. Israel has cast the evictions case as a real estate dispute.
The flare-up in hostilities comes at a crucial point in Israel’s political crisis after longtime leader Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition. His opponents are now working to build an alternate government. If they succeed, Netanyahu would be pushed to the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

Topics: East Jerusalem Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Related

Netanyahu says Israel firm on Jerusalem as global concern mounts
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel firm on Jerusalem as global concern mounts
Update Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman reject Israeli measures to evict Palestinians from homes in Jerusalem
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman reject Israeli measures to evict Palestinians from homes in Jerusalem

Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles

Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles
European Union leaders continue to warn of sanctions against Turkey if Ankara continues exploring for gas and oil in contested waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus. (Reuters/File)
Updated 10 May 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles

Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles
  • Erosion of liberties, disputes with Cyprus and Greece mean membership still some way off
Updated 10 May 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Since the approval of its candidacy to EU membership in 1999, Turkish relations with Brussels have been strained, exacerbated by Turkey’s controversial moves in the eastern Mediterranean and concerns over its ongoing democratic issues.

Now, though, Turkey wants to begin a new era with the EU, despite recent diplomatic gaffes, such as the Sofagate crisis, when Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, was not given a seat next to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during her high-profile visit to Ankara.
“Turkey keeps its determined stance and efforts toward its strategic goal of EU membership, despite the double standards and obstacles it faces,” Erdogan said in a statement on May 9, celebrated across the bloc as Europe Day. “Turkey’s membership will pave the way for the rise of a Europe that is more effective at regional and global levels, giving hope not only to its citizens, but also to the people of its neighborhood as well as the whole world.”
Some EU member states, especially Greece, France and Cyprus, continue to halt accession negotiations with Turkey, citing the country’s eroding democracy, human rights issues and the rule of law at home. The nonimplementation of European Court of Human Rights’ rulings by Ankara has also drawn anger from Brussels.
Dr. Ilke Toygur, CATS fellow at German think tank SWP Berlin, said that it is important to be realistic over Turkey’s prospects of joining the EU.
“After months of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, 2021 has (seen) a positive spin Turkey-EU relations. This positive agenda is, however, centered on fruitful cooperation rather than advancing Turkey’s accession negotiations,” she told Arab News.
Ankara is seeking an update to the 2016 refugee deal that obliges Turkey to stem the tide of people seeking to reach Europe from its shores in return for financial aid. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson paid a visit to Turkey on Friday for talks about the deal, and to discuss visa liberalization.
The EU offered Turkey €6 billion ($7.1 billion) to help Syrian refugees, but only €3.6 billion have been sent so far — a point of contention for Ankara. However, the deal was criticized by some EU member states, who claimed Turkey had used millions of Syrian refugees as leverage against Brussels to extract more money.

FASTFACT

Some EU member states, especially Greece, France and Cyprus, continue to halt accession negotiations with Turkey, citing the country’s eroding democracy, human rights issues and the rule of law at home. The non-implementation of European Court of Human Rights’ rulings by Ankara has also drawn anger from Brussels.

In February 2020, Turkey allowed thousands of migrants gathered on the border with Greece to make their way toward Europe.  
Turkey’s negotiations to join the EU began in 2015, but the unresolved Cyprus conflict has always been a barrier to progress, while EU leaders continue to warn of sanctions against Turkey if the country continues exploring for gas and oil in contested waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus.
Ankara’s EU candidacy should be formally suspended if Turkey continues on its “autocratic track,” EU lawmakers at the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee stated on April 23, adding that the country no longer fulfilled the democratic criteria to be accepted as a candidate, let alone a full member, to the EU.
However, Turkey remains dependent on trade with the bloc. Exports to EU member states surged by 35 percent and reached $26.86 billion in the first four months of 2021. Ankara also expects the expansion of the EU-Turkey Customs Union to new sectors of its economy, like services and agricultural trade.
Toygur thinks the EU would like to work on existing trade issues and pave the way for Customs Union modernization; however, the process itself would require an official mandate and a lot of good will from both sides to settle issues of contention.
“High level of dialogue in older files, such as transport, economy or energy, as well as new files (such as) global health or climate change, are also concrete proposals on the table,” she said.
The German Marshall Fund’s latest public opinion survey “Turkish Perceptions of the European Union” revealed, however, that half of Turkish young people think the EU does not intend to let the country join the bloc.
Despite this, Turkish public opinion favors the EU as the closest partner in dealing with international matters, while this trend seems stronger in people aged 18-24 compared to the general population. 68.8 percent of Turkish young people said they would vote “yes” in any referendum on EU membership.

Topics: Turkey Europe

Related

Turkey COVID cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March
Middle-East
Turkey COVID cases below 20,000 for first time since mid-March
Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe
World
Italy’s ‘Ndrangheta mafia raided across Europe

Cairo to extend initiative supporting internal tourism until the end of May

Cairo to extend initiative supporting internal tourism until the end of May
Updated 10 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo to extend initiative supporting internal tourism until the end of May

Cairo to extend initiative supporting internal tourism until the end of May
  • The two ministries confirmed that the extension will come with a 50 percent capacity for accommodation
Updated 10 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministries of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Antiquities has announced the extension of the internal tourism support initiative until May 31.

In a joint statement, the two ministries said that the decision was in accordance with the directives of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to extend the work of the initiative to support internal tourism in Egypt until May 31 instead of mid-May.

The two ministries confirmed that the extension will come with a 50 percent capacity for accommodation, in accordance with the established operating controls, with precautionary measures and health safety controls applied at all airports, museums, archaeological sites, restaurants, cafeterias and tourist buses.

The decision follows the government’s encouragement of support for the tourism, aviation and working sector after the guidance of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to support the sector and its employees, and to revitalize tourism.

The initiative was launched by the Ministries of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Antiquities in January, in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee for Tourism and Antiquities in December 2020.

Topics: Cairo Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Related

Lebanese actress Nour poses on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 41st edition of Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF). AFP
Lifestyle
Cairo International Film Festival announces 2021 dates
Special Virus-free month lifts Egypt tourism hopes
Middle-East
Virus-free month lifts Egypt tourism hopes

Palestinian protests deter Jewish extremists

Palestinian protests deter Jewish extremists
Israeli police take position during clashes with Palestinians on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, at Jerusalem's Old City, May 8, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian protests deter Jewish extremists

Palestinian protests deter Jewish extremists
  • Protests continued in the Old City and in the streets of East Jerusalem, with Red Crescent officials reporting injuries and saying that Israeli police were obstructing their work
  • The Arab League has agreed to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issues around Jerusalem, including the Israeli attacks against worshippers in Al-Aqsa and Israeli plans to evict Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah
Updated 09 May 2021
Daoud Kuttab

JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities appear set to re-route the traditional Jerusalem Unity Day parade which has been known to be provocative and anti-Arab.

Israeli media reported that security officials on Sunday urged the government to rethink the annual event, a flag-waving display of Israeli claims to all of the contested city set to take place Monday, following days of unrest and Israeli-Palestinian clashes in the capital.

Ynet reported that Israeli security officials “called for the government to reconsider the route, the number of marchers, and even the event itself.”

Persistent and widespread protests in Jerusalem have brought worldwide condemnation of Israel, and the security establishment appears to have won the day in pressing right-wing politicians to lower tensions.

Protests continued in the Old City and in the streets of East Jerusalem, with Red Crescent officials reporting injuries and saying that Israeli police were obstructing their work.

Parades are also scheduled to coincide with an Israeli court decision about an appeal request against eviction orders for Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Tens of thousands of people, including many Palestinian citizens of Israel, flooded Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque to commemorate the holy night of Laylat Al-Qadar, the first revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad.

Most people have vowed to stay in Al-Aqsa to protect it from public calls from Jewish extremist groups.

The mosque’s preacher Ekrima Sabri said that what happened on Monday would depend on the occupiers.

“For our part, we  are holding onto our mosque and our faith and will defend it until the last breath,” he told Arab News.

Prof. Sari Nusseibeh, the former president of Al-Quds University, said what was happening in the city was a wake-up call.

“Events in Jerusalem have reminded Israel and the rest of the world that peace with the continued occupation is impossible, as is Israeli sovereignty over Arab Jerusalem,” he told Arab News. “Palestinians will not disappear with the passing of time, nor will justice. Israel will not have a future if it continues to trample on Palestinian rights and their national and religious sites and symbols.”

Ahmad Budeiri, Al-Ghad TV reporter in Jerusalem, summarized the situation as favoring the Palestinians in the short-term as long as the protests on the ground kept the pressure on.

“There is no doubt that the protests in Jerusalem and the persistence of Jerusalemites to defended their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and their holy places is what moved the international community as well as the Israeli security forces and to react,” said Ahmad Budeiri.

But it might be a temporary victory because the overall strategy of the Israelis would not be easily changed, he added.

In Amman, there were protests calling on the government to close down the Israeli embassy in Jordan and to recall the Jordanian ambassador from Tel Aviv.

The Arab League has agreed to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issues around Jerusalem, including the Israeli attacks against worshippers in Al-Aqsa and Israeli plans to evict Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah.

In Kuwait, football players wore the Palestinian keffiyeh as a sign of support for the people of Jerusalem.

Luis Miguel Bueno, an EU diplomat who is the bloc’s official Arabic spokesman, condemned the attacks and the incitement against the faithful.

“The occupation forces must respect its obligations according to international law,” he tweeted in Arabic. “We call for the immediate de-escalation. East Jerusalem is part of the occupied territories for which international humanitarian law applies.”

The Jerusalem Waqf Council called on people to stay overnight at Al-Aqsa as a precaution to ensure that radical Jewish groups would be deterred from entering the mosque.

It promised to provide iftar and suhoor to all free of charge.

 

Topics: Jewish terrorists Palestine Jerusalem Israel

Related

Netanyahu says Israel firm on Jerusalem as global concern mounts
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel firm on Jerusalem as global concern mounts
Special Israeli violence against Al-Aqsa worshippers condemned
Middle-East
Israeli violence against Al-Aqsa worshippers condemned

Egypt to test high-risk arrivals amid global surge in COVID-19 variants

Egypt to test high-risk arrivals amid global surge in COVID-19 variants
A general view of empty streets in downtown Cairo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the traditional spring holiday of 'Shem al-Neseem', in Cairo, Egypt, May 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to test high-risk arrivals amid global surge in COVID-19 variants

Egypt to test high-risk arrivals amid global surge in COVID-19 variants
  • Khaled Mujahid, health ministry spokesperson, said that both Egyptians and foreigners arriving from the countries with virus variants will be required to take the DNA test, called ID NOW
Updated 09 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: People arriving in Egypt from countries with high levels of coronavirus variants will be tested upon arrival, Egypt’s health ministry has said.

Hala Zayed, Egyptian minister of health and population, said that the additional measure will be mandatory in all of the country’s entry points.

Khaled Mujahid, health ministry spokesperson, said that both Egyptians and foreigners arriving from the countries with virus variants will be required to take the DNA test, called ID NOW.

The rapid DNA examination is one of the most accurate and efficient forms of testing to detect potential COVID-19 infections, he added.

He also urged visitors to avoid entering Egypt until they obtain a PCR certificate that shows a negative coronavirus result.

Mujahid said that the precautionary measures taken by Egypt have “contributed significantly” to a reduction in coronavirus infection rates and the prevention of virus variants from entering the country.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Stun grenades burst in the air amid clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egypt, Arab League condemn Israel’s role in Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes
Egypt is set to begin the production of 60 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine next month. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt to produce 60m doses of Sinovac vaccine from next month

Latest updates

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade
More Jerusalem clashes on eve of contentious Israeli parade
Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles
Turkey wants to start a fresh chapter with EU despite obstacles
Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model
Dozens sign petition for the release of abducted Yemeni model
What Saudi citizens need to know to travel safely
What Saudi citizens need to know to travel safely
Zverev beats Berrettini to win his 2nd Madrid Open title
Zverev beats Berrettini to win his 2nd Madrid Open title

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.