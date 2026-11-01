RAMALLAH: Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa met on Sunday at his Ramallah office with the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Christophe Bigot.

The discussion focused on the situation in the Palestinian territories, covering the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, increased occupation measures and settler attacks in the West Bank, and Israel’s continued withholding of Palestinian tax revenues for the eighteenth consecutive month.

Palestinians protest against their displacement during Israeli military operations in Deir Baha area of Hebron on Sunday. (AFP)

The prime minister emphasized the importance of working with international partners, especially the EU, to stabilize the Palestinian territories and create political and economic opportunities amid growing challenges.

Mustafa updated the EU representative on the government’s reform program, noting that it is targeted for completion by year-end.

FAST FACT The prime minister emphasized the importance of working with international partners, especially the EU, to stabilize the Palestinian territories and create political and economic opportunities.

He underscored the need for continued international financial support to help the government address current financial and economic challenges.

The prime minister stressed the importance of maintaining essential services in the Gaza Strip, particularly in health and education, and providing additional support where possible.

He highlighted the need to support field interventions for early recovery and to restore basic needs as a foundation for future reconstruction.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance and Planning Stephan Salameh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Omar Awadallah and the EU Representative to Palestine, Andreas Fiedler.

Also on Sunday, Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh met with a senior European delegation to discuss recent developments in Palestine.

Al-Sheikh briefed the delegation on the escalation of Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians, their property, and foreign solidarity activists.

He stressed the need to protect the Palestinian people and hold those responsible for the attacks accountable.