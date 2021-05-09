200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques distributed more than 200,000 Zamzam water bottles to Umrah performers and worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque.

The distribution came under executive and service plans that were prepared taking into consideration the highest health standards while offering the holy water inside the mosque.

The director of the Zamzam Administration, Ahmad bin Shanbar Al-Nadawi, said that Zamzam water bottles were distributed along the Grand Mosque and its yards through more than 1,000 workers, 190 back bags and 375 cylinder bags with a capacity of 10 liters for each bag; a total of 37,500 liters of Zamzam water a day.

The administration has also allocated 10 mobile carts to distribute Zamzam water in the Tawaf area and other areas allocated for Tawaf, with a total capacity of 80 liters of cold and normal water, as well as mobile electronic pumps for constant sterilization as a precautionary measure under the preventive protocols that the administration adopts while distributing the holy water to visitors of the Grand Mosque.

Al-Nadawi said that the administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying, and is keen to provide enough water for areas allocated for funeral prayers, in addition to areas that host lessons at the Grand Mosque.

He said that water distribution inside the Tawaf area for Umrah performers starts before Maghrib prayer and lasts till to Fajr prayer through cylinder bags, taking into consideration the sanitization of bags, bottle holders, cylinder bags and carts for distributing water bottles in routes allocated for performing Tawaf.