200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27

200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying.
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
The administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying. (SPA)
Updated 10 May 2021
SPA

200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27

200,000 Zamzam bottles distributed on Ramadan 27
  The administration has allocated 10 mobile carts to distribute Zamzam water in the Tawaf area and other areas allocated for Tawaf
Updated 10 May 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques distributed more than 200,000 Zamzam water bottles to Umrah performers and worshippers on the 27th night of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque.

The distribution came under executive and service plans that were prepared taking into consideration the highest health standards while offering the holy water inside the mosque.

The director of the Zamzam Administration, Ahmad bin Shanbar Al-Nadawi, said that Zamzam water bottles were distributed along the Grand Mosque and its yards through more than 1,000 workers, 190 back bags and 375 cylinder bags with a capacity of 10 liters for each bag; a total of 37,500 liters of Zamzam water a day.

The administration has also allocated 10 mobile carts to distribute Zamzam water in the Tawaf area and other areas allocated for Tawaf, with a total capacity of 80 liters of cold and normal water, as well as mobile electronic pumps for constant sterilization as a precautionary measure under the preventive protocols that the administration adopts while distributing the holy water to visitors of the Grand Mosque.

Al-Nadawi said that the administration organizes distributing the cylinder bags inside praying areas in all floors allowed for praying, and is keen to provide enough water for areas allocated for funeral prayers, in addition to areas that host lessons at the Grand Mosque.

He said that water distribution inside the Tawaf area for Umrah performers starts before Maghrib prayer and lasts till to Fajr prayer through cylinder bags, taking into consideration the sanitization of bags, bottle holders, cylinder bags and carts for distributing water bottles in routes allocated for performing Tawaf.

Topics: Zamzam water

Travelers will not be allowed into airports or planes without showing their health statuses through the government-approved health app, Tawakkalna. (Supplied)
Updated 10 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

What Saudi citizens need to know to travel safely

What Saudi citizens need to know to travel safely
  COVID-19 insurance mandatory for those under the age of 18 wishing to travel
Updated 10 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: With one week to go before international travel resumes, Saudis are being encouraged to cover all the necessary basics before leaving the country.

During a joint press conference on Sunday, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) shared new instructions and updated travel insurance policies for all Saudis wishing to travel abroad following a previous announcement stating the four categories allowed.
Ibrahim Alrwosa, GACA official spokesman, outlined the new travel procedures for citizens, health protocols followed at airports, and the shipment, transport and reception of vaccines at the Kingdom’s airports.
“After a week, our airports will witness the resuming of flights for citizens starting 1 a.m. We call on everyone to thoroughly follow the set health precautions to achieve a completely safe trip,” said Alrwosa, adding that the authority will update its safety instructions to add COVID-19 health measures in a new leaflet.
Travelers will not be allowed into airports or planes without showing their health statuses through the government-approved health app, Tawakkalna. Travelers who have received two vaccine doses, those who have completed two weeks since receiving the first jab, those who are immune by recovery no more than six months since infection and children under the age of 18 who have travel insurance obtained in cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank will be the only groups allowed to cross international borders.
Alrwosa stressed that travelers follow their country of destination’s health precautions to avoid any problems.

Travelers will not be allowed into airports or planes without showing their health statuses through the government-approved health app, Tawakkalna. Travelers who have received two vaccine doses, those who have completed two weeks since receiving the first jab, those who are immune by recovery no more than six months since infection and children under the age of 18 who have travel insurance obtained in cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank will be the only groups allowed to cross international borders. 

Meanwhile, CCHI spokesman, Othman Al-Qasabi, revealed that the new insurance policy will include benefits that cover the risks of COVID-19 infection, and that it is mandatory for those under the age of 18 wishing to travel.
“This is in cooperation with the Saudi Central Bank. Persons vaccinated with two doses, first dose, and immune by recovery with the required timeline, will have the travel insurance available for them, but it has been made mandatory for those under the age of 18 to reduce the risks accompanied by the virus.”
The travel insurance, which is only valid for 30 days, will cover emergency medical expenses related to COVID-19 such as emergency rooms, urgent care and transportation. It also covers quarantine-related accommodation costs, medical evacuation and issues related to canceling flights due to COVID-19 conditions.
“These new benefits have been added to the already existing travel insurance benefits.”
The council revealed that a consortium of 12 companies has been approved for people to receive travel insurance from, with Tawuniya Insurance Company chosen to lead the alliance.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

King Salman appoints Abanmi as governor of Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority

King Salman appoints Abanmi as governor of Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

King Salman appoints Abanmi as governor of Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority

King Salman appoints Abanmi as governor of Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal order appointing Suhail bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Abanmi as governor of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, with the rank of minister, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Saturday.

The new body is a merger of the former General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), which Abanmi headed since 2017, and the Saudi Customs, of which he was named acting governor since March.

Abanmi has worked as an executive in various private companies and government agencies, including as head of business development and manager of the Tadawulaty program, general supervisor of the Ministry of Commerce’s agency for internal trade, and member of the advisory committee for the Capital Market Authority.

Saudi crown prince allocates 20 million square meters for housing units north of Riyadh

Saudi crown prince allocates 20 million square meters for housing units north of Riyadh
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince allocates 20 million square meters for housing units north of Riyadh

Saudi crown prince allocates 20 million square meters for housing units north of Riyadh
  • The additional lands will provide more than 53,000 various housing units
  • Riyadh aims to become one of the 10 largest economic cities in the world
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed the allocation of 20 million square meters for new residential land north of Riyadh.
The ownership will be transferred to the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, and is part of a drive to improve the housing sector and hep families, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The allocation aims to increase the residential area of ​​Al-Jawan suburb from 10 million square meters to 30 million square meters, and build up to 53,000 housing units through integrated projects, facilities and services in partnership with the private sector. This is on top of the 20,000 housing units that have already been announced.
Support for the housing sector has led to Saudi home ownership increasing from 47 percent to 60 percent in the last four years.
The Kingdom hope that figure will reach 70 percent under the Vision 2030 reform programs.
“The additional lands allocated to the housing sector north of Riyadh will provide more than 53,000 various housing units that real estate developers will work on, taking into account the quality of services that meet the aspirations of citizens,” the statement said.
The move is also in line with the city’s growth with the aim of becoming one of the 10 largest economic cities in the world and an increase in population from 15 to 20 million by 2030.
Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail said the housing sector contributes more than SR115 billion ($30.6 million) to GDP and provides about 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Riyadh’s housing sector has witnessed rapid growth over the past two years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Majed Al-Hogail Saudi Vision 2030 Mohammed bin Salman saudi housing Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing Road to 2030 Al-Jawan Riyadh Vision 2030 real estate

UAE condemns Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait    

UAE condemns Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait    
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

UAE condemns Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait    

UAE condemns Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait    
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE repeated its “strong condemnation and denunciation” of the Iran-backed Houthi militia launching drone attacks at innocent civilians in Saudi Arabia.

The comments come after the latest attempted attack on the Kingdom’s southern regions. The Arab coalition said on Sunday that an explosives-laden drones was intercepted after it was launched towards Khamis Mushait. 

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the latest drone attack showed Houthi's “blatant defiance of the safety of the international community and its disregard for all international laws.”

The UAE said it stands against any threat to Saudi Arabia’s security and stability.

Topics: Houthis drone Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday
  Civil defense warns of thunderstorms and risk of flooding in some areas
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Monday until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Sunday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain and brisk winds that may lead to torrential flows in Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran, and Makkah.
The regions of Madinah, Qassim, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, Al-Jawf, and Tabuk will be affected by moderate rain, while the Eastern Province will be affected by light to moderate rain.
The warnings were based on data from the National Center of Meteorology.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, civil defense spokesman, called on everyone to be wary of the potential dangers of severe weather conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia weather warning thunderstorms rain Saudi Civil Defense Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi National Center of Meteorology General Directorate of Civil Defense

