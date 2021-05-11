Qatar freezes assets of six citizen businessmen

Smugglers post gold from Dubai to India hidden in Tang

DUBAI: Indian customs have foiled an attempt to post gold from Dubai disguised in containers of the popular Tang drink.

After sieving the contents of the drink mix, Chennai customs officials discovered it had been mixed with gold granules, according to a statement from the Commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport.

Officials probing the racket found that the address of the receiver had been misused.

It is the latest ruse by smugglers trying to avoid hefty import duties for the precious metal by employing increasingly intriguing methods.

Earlier this year officials at Chennai airport also nabbed two men trying to smuggle gold through the airport underneath their wigs.

The hapless pair were nabbed after their unusual hairstyles caught the attention of officials.

They were found to be carrying two gold paste packets weighing almost 700 g