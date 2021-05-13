Inside Dubai’s Guinness World Record-breaking hotel

DUBAI: Address Hotels and Resorts will be coming to Saudi Arabia soon … but in the meantime, the company has been creating records in the UAE.
There was a lively vibe from the moment we entered the lobby of the Address Beach Resort in Dubai. The lounge was operating at full capacity (as per COVID-19 health and safety guidelines), serving teas, coffees, and light bites to tourists, groups of friends, and businesspeople.
At reception, we were welcomed by a friendly member of staff to assist with check-in. This was our first visit to the hotel, which opened in December, and we had high hopes – not only because of its excellent location and stunning views, but also for its Guinness World Record-holding features. But more on that later.
The Address Beach Resort is the latest in the portfolio of Address Hotels and Resorts, part of the UAE’s Emaar Hospitality Group. The brand currently runs nine hotels in the country, plus one in Egypt. Its first in Saudi Arabia, the Jabal Omar Address Makkah, is set to open this year.
For people who experience ear-popping while riding an elevator, be warned, the Dubai hotel’s twin towers stand tall, 77 floors to be exact, featuring 217 guest rooms and suites, plus 443 furnished, and 478 unfurnished residences.
The resort offers different room types – mainly marina or sea view – and includes an exclusive two-bedroom panoramic suite, and three-bedroom presidential suite.
We opted for a humble deluxe sea-view room, but it was by no means subpar. Spaciously designed with neutral tones, and with just the right amount of furniture, the star of the room was without doubt the floor-to-ceiling windows that offered a glorious view of Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai.
The only drawback was that the windows can get quite smudgy due to the humidity, and without window cleaning every day there can be times when the view is not crystal clear. So, for those wanting to take high-rise photos, booking a room with a balcony would be recommended.
Our spacious bedroom was accompanied by a similarly airy bathroom – with separate tub and shower (sadly, our rain shower was faulty) – and Lorenzo Villoresi Firenze toiletries.
While the Address Beach Resort is situated on the strip of The Beach in Jumeirah Beach Residence, the extent of the hotel’s facilities may for some make venturing out unnecessary.
Our inclusive breakfast was a hot and cold buffet at the all-day dining restaurant that opened up to the resort’s private pools and beach area. The only drawback was although the beach was security patrolled and just for hotel guests, a public footpath ran through the middle of it.
However, those wanting more privacy could opt for the infinity pool on the 77th floor – open to adults only. Unfortunately, our visit came just prior to the pool and its adjacent Asian fusion restaurant, Zeta Seventy Seven, opening to the public.
The hotel recently made headlines after receiving Guinness World Record titles for highest outdoor infinity pool in a building, and highest occupiable skybridge floor. And the pictures make it look quite special.
For more views, another great and unlikely observation point was the fitness center on the 75th floor, where watching the world pass by below sure beat looking at the treadmill’s TV screen.
For niche dining, we discovered the smart casual Li’Brasil, located on the ground floor and with a relaxing outdoor area. We shared plates of black bean dip, cheese cigars, coffee-rubbed beef fillet, and mixed marinated seafood with black rice. During our visit, the restaurant was hosting the birthday of a well-known Egyptian film director, an event attended by quite a few familiar faces. It certainly represented a marker of a hotspot.
The Address Beach Resort definitely offers more highlights than lowlights, but the building’s design can sometimes mean rather too many, at times slow, elevator trips. And now that Zeta Seventy Seven has opened, how will those who have just finished a workout feel about sharing a lift with well-dressed diners? Perhaps the perfect excuse to skip the gym.