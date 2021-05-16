UAE’s Ras al Khaimah reveals 20 attractions to get pulse racing

DUBAI: The UAE's northernmost emirate has revealed a 500 million dirhams ($136 million) tourism investment plan to tempt thrill seekers and lovers of the great outdoors.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority revealed the plans at the Arabian Travel Market which kicked off in Dubai on Sunday.

Some are located at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak and focus on nature, leisure, adventure, accessibility and authenticity.

"This multi-million investment plan further demonstrates our resolve and commitment to tourism, despite the global challenges faced this past year that continue to shake our industry today," said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Here are some of the projects that RAK is promoting at this year's travel gathering:

• Earth Hotels Altitude, an eco-based pop-up hotel concept set to feature 15 fully fitted accommodation units, an activation center and swimming pool.

• Saij, A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge, comprising 35 luxury lodges.

• Cloud7 Camp Jebel Jais – a glamping experience with 30 accommodation units built out of sustainable material.

• The new Basecamp Jais will offer affordable accommodation for outdoor enthusiasts, thrill seekers and nature lovers as well as a range of activities such as yoga, Emirati live cooking and will serve as a leisure hub at the base of the rugged mountains.

• Jais Yard - an F&B Village with food trailers, kiosks, retail containers, vintage truck restaurants, open air cinema and children's play areas.

• Jais Wings - adventure seekers can take off on a paragliding experience from the top of Jebel Jais with landing pads near Saraya Islands and Al Rams. It will be the region’s first dedicated paragliding site in the GCC.

• Balloon Base with fixed hot air balloons that visitors can take in the infinite beauty of Jebel Jais.

• Jais Swing - an Instagramable swing made of twin ropes that provide amazing views and a unique content opportunity.

• Wadi Track at Wadi Showka will feature a new bicycle pump track for bike enthusiasts of all ages.

• Ras Al Khaimah is set to host the first ‘HIGHLANDER’ hiking experience in the GCC in November 2021.



• A mega-beachfront development by Marjan with a marine district, inflatable aqua park, leisure trampoline, swimming pool, outdoor gym and extensive food and beverage offering.

• Scallop Ranch at Al Hamra Marine will offer oyster/scallop diving, live cooking, family and kids’ experiences, and cultural activations.

• Cloud7 Camp AlSawan – a luxury glamping experience with 60 units where guests can learn what it takes to become an agriculturalist.

• Flying Arch at Manar Mall will welcome the region's first 130-metre aerial structure composed of over 1.5 million knots and around 300 km of twine that will cause the wind to create a choreography of constantly changing shape and color.

• Luminaze at Manar Mall will also welcome an aesthetic and playful art installation based on a light maze, ideal for family and team activities.

• Ras Al Khaimah is developing Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island with 418 hotel keys and direct sea views. Guests can choose from large-sized family rooms, suites or 28 beachfront chalets with private pools and gardens.