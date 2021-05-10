You are here

  • Home
  • RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move
Revenue growth was strongest in Saudi Arabia where sales jumped by 78.5 percent. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8u6fy

Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move

RAK Ceramics Saudi business booms on anti-dumping move
  • Net profit rose to 60.6 million dirhams compared to 25.7 million dirhams in the year earlier period
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s largest tile makers, reported a jump in Saudi sales as it benefited from anti-dumping measures on imports from China and India in the Kingdom.
The company’s wider business surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter, as it recorded its strongest start to a year since 2016.
“Looking ahead for the remainder of 2021, our priority will be to invest in brand equity, grow our business in Saudi Arabia and protect our market share in the UAE and Bangladesh,” said CEO Abdallah Massaad.
Net profit rose to 60.6 million dirhams compared to 25.7 million dirhams in the year earlier period.
Total gross profit margin also reached an all-time high of 35 percent driven by an increase in revenue, an improvement in efficiencies and the optimization of production lines. Total revenues were also at a five-year high, rising almost 22 percent to reach 722.8 million dirhams.
Revenue growth was strongest in Saudi Arabia where sales jumped by 78.5 percent, followed by India with sales growth of 67 percent.
“In Saudi Arabia, the Company’s strategy continues to yield results,” the company said in a statement. “The imposition of anti-dumping duties on tiles from India and China in the Kingdom initially led to an increase in demand for RAK Ceramics’ products. Capitalizing on this demand, the company invested in differentiated tiles and new showrooms, developing significant brand equity in the market,” it said.
In the UAE, despite the impact of COVID-19, workforce was not reduced, and production reached the highest level in five years due to increased demand from Saudi Arabia, it said.

Topics: RAK Ceramics UAE Saudi Arabia

Related

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Business & Economy
RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Saudi Ceramic Co. posts 986% leap in profits to $20.71m
Business & Economy
Saudi Ceramic Co. posts 986% leap in profits to $20.71m

A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy

A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy
Updated 10 May 2021
AFP

A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy

A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy
  • Faster growing Bamboo seen as a more sustainable alternative to Willow
Updated 10 May 2021
AFP

Cricket is a sport defined by tradition, but change may be in store after research suggested bamboo could be an attractive alternative to willow in the manufacture of bats.
The Cambridge University study said its prototype bamboo bat was cheaper to produce, more sustainable and stronger than traditional willow blades and could grow the game worldwide.
The article, published in the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology on Sunday, also found the laminated bamboo bat possessed a larger sweet spot, making it “a batsman’s dream.”
Willow trees take 15 years to mature enough to produce cricket bats, whereas bamboo only requires five to six years and abounds in China, South America and southeast Asia as well as cricket-obsessed India.
Bamboo bats could increase participation in lower-income countries thanks to lower production costs and make cricket much more sustainable without compromising quality, the study claimed.
Co-author Ben Tinkler-Davies said: “Whether you’re playing or spectating, you wouldn’t notice much of a difference.
“Because laminated bamboo is so strong, we’re very confident we can make a bamboo bat light enough, even for today’s fast-scoring, short forms of the game.”
The study found that bamboo is 22 percent stiffer than willow and that its sweet spot performed 19 percent better.
The prototype bat’s sweet spot — the point where the ball is hit most effectively — is larger than a traditional bat’s and located closer to the toe.
That allows it to transfer more energy to the ball, the researchers said.
Bamboo bats would be “a batsman’s dream,” according to co-author Darshil Shah, who played cricket for Thailand at youth level.
“The sweet spot on a bamboo bat makes it much easier to hit a four off a yorker for starters, but it’s exciting for all kinds of strokes,” he added.
Bamboo’s higher density means that the bat’s shape would have to be redesigned to make a lighter product before batsmen can blast bowlers with their new weapon.
The London-based Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) — the conservative custodian of cricket’s laws — must approve any change to the material used to make bats.
Cricketers have long experimented with different types of bat, from the length of the handle to thickness of the blade and weight, to try to gain a competitive edge.
In 1979, Australia’s Dennis Lillee caused controversy by using an aluminum bat, which was then banned.
Cricket’s current laws — brought in after the Lillee incident — state that bats must be made of wood, but bamboo is a type of grass.
“Playing with a bamboo bat would be within the spirit of the game because it’s a plant-based material. Cane, a type of grass, is already used in the handle,” said Shah.
“Tradition is important but think about how much cricket bats, pads, gloves and helmets have already evolved.
“If we can go back to having thinner blades but made from bamboo, while improving performance, outreach and sustainability, then why not?“

Topics: Cricket WOOD TIMBER sustainability

Related

Game on! Saudi national team accepts Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi's challenge to cricket friendly
Sport
Game on! Saudi national team accepts Pakistan’s Peshawar Zalmi's challenge to cricket friendly

Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project

Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project

Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project
  • ACWA Power’s co-shareholders in the $825 million project that will have the capacity to generate 100MW of power
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: ACWA Power has started construction on the Redstone concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in South Africa, the biggest renewables project on the continent.

ACWA Power’s co-shareholders in the $825 million project that will have the capacity to generate 100MW of power, include the Central Energy Fund, Pele Green Energy and the local community.
Located in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa, the Redstone plant will be equipped with a 12-hour thermal storage system that will deliver clean and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 households round the clock, the company said. Commencement of operations is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.
“Redstone CSP adds another superlative to our budding record in South Africa, being the largest renewable energy investment to date,” said CEO Paddy Padmanathan. “As grid links are improved, the ingenuity of the private sector together with the great support of experienced finance partners has the potential to spark lasting impact for local communities and address the threats of climate change.”
Redstone CSP will displace an estimated 440 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, ACWA said.

Topics: ACWA Saudi Arabia

Related

ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia
Business & Economy
ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia
ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs $125m finance deal to fund its pipeline of future projects

Egypt said to propose production cuts to ease cement glut

Egypt said to propose production cuts to ease cement glut
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

Egypt said to propose production cuts to ease cement glut

Egypt said to propose production cuts to ease cement glut
  • Capacity has risen to an annual 85 million to 87 million tons in the last three years
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has proposed that cement makers cut production by a baseline of 10 percent to shore up finances ravaged by an expanding market glut, two cement executives and a senior industry source said.
Egyptian cement capacity has risen to an annual 85 million to 87 million tons in the last three years following the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-annum Beni Seuf plant owned by the military, even as sales fell to less than half that level, according to the executives.
The cement sector, where several international firms established a footing, is seen as an indicator of Egypt’s openness to outside investment.
The two executives — who spoke on condition of anonymity — said the proposed cuts seemed unfair on foreign-owned firms like their own with a longer presence in Egypt.
Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry did not respond to a request for comment.
Under the formula proposed last month, each cement maker would cut production by a base amount of 10.52 percent. They would cut an additional 3.71 percent for each production line and 0.65 percent for each year they have been in operation, said one executive.
That would amount to a cut of at least 14 percent, and possibly more than double that for older and bigger plants, the person said.
It is unclear if the beginning of operation would be based on the age of the plant, the date it was privatised or when current investors took over, the executive added.
“It’s very welcome by the industry that there is some sort of intervention by the government,” said the second executive.
But he added: “We don’t think (the formula) is particularly fair, it’s biased toward some local players at the moment.”
The executives said cement makers have asked the government for clarifications and were waiting to hear back.
Foreign cement firms, including Germany’s HeidelbergCement , France’s Vicat, Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim , Greece’s Titan Cement and Mexico’s CEMEX , invested heavily in Egypt after a privatization drive that began in the 1990s. Local players set up their own plants later.
Another 2-million-ton plant will come on stream this year in Sohag, 400 km south of Cairo, its CEO and member of parliament Ahmed Abu Hashima told local media in September.
The plant, owned by Egyptian Cement Co., began trial production over the last few weeks and is due to start shipping soon, cement sources in Sohag said. Company officials did not respond to queries.
Cement companies complained of overproduction even before the Beni Suef plant was built.
Annual cement sales fell to 41.7 million tons in 2020 from 43.8 million tons in 2019, according to central bank statistics. It stood at 49.5 million tons in 2017, the last year before Beni Suef went online. Sales last year were hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: cement Egypt construction

Related

Saudi cement companies post $237.9m net profit in Q1 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi cement companies post $237.9m net profit in Q1 2021

Saudi non-oil economy grows 3.3 percent in first quarter

Saudi non-oil economy grows 3.3 percent in first quarter
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi non-oil economy grows 3.3 percent in first quarter

Saudi non-oil economy grows 3.3 percent in first quarter
  • First positive annual growth rate for the non-oil sector since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy expanded 3.3 percent in the first quarter as the Kingdom emerged from the pandemic, according to flash government estimates on Monday.
However the wider economy shrank by the same measure.
The reason for the difference between the two was a sharp decrease in oil production, the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
Ongoing oil production cuts agreed by the OPEC+ group of exporters means that Saudi Arabia is generating less income from selling oil.
A major privatization push, the re-opening of international travel and the relaxation of other pandemic-related restrictions in the Kingdom is spurring commercial activity in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy. The IMF expects the Saudi economy to expand by about 2.1 percent this year after shrinking 4.1 percent last year.
The latest data represents the first positive annual growth rate for the non-oil sector since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business activity in the Kingdom's non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months, owing to a significant rise in new sales as businesses recovered from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey published last week.
Firms in the Kingdom also expanded staff numbers for the first time in five months, the index showed.
The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to a three-month high of 55.2 in April, up from 53.3 in March, indicating a significant improvement in non-oil private sector business conditions. Any score above 50 indicates growth, and the figure has been increasing every month since September 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia non-oil economy

Related

Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Saudi economy sees pick up after pandemic contraction
Business & Economy
Saudi economy sees pick up after pandemic contraction

Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings

Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings

Tadawul advances three places in global exchange rankings
  • Tadawul ranked 17th in the world in terms of liquidity in March
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tadawul has jumped three places among the world's largest stock exchanges based on the value of shares traded.

Tadawul ranked 17th in the world in terms of liquidity in March - up three places from the end of last year, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

The Saudi stock market achievedthe milestone after March liquidity rose by almost a fifth to SR290.7 billion ($77.5 billion).

The main Saudi stock market index, TASI, rose 8.3 percent (763 points) during the month March, compared to the close of the previous month, finishing at the level of 9908 points.

Saudi Arabia is the region's largest stock exchange and has benefited from a surge of investment activity spurred by a large-scale privatization program.

 

 

 

Topics: Tadawul

Related

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul holding company appoints financial advisors for IPO
Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul Group said to narrow banks for IPO process

Latest updates

British Muslim ‘grateful’ after baby born during coma
British Muslim ‘grateful’ after baby born during coma
UK to introduce checks to prevent terrorists hiring vans
UK to introduce checks to prevent terrorists hiring vans
Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis
Al-Hilal’s new signing Marega has big shoes to fill to replace club legend Gomis
A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy
A bamboo bat? That’s just not cricket old boy
Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project
Saudi-owned ACWA Power starts to build Africa’s biggest renewables project

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.