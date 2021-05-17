You are here

Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccines work against Indian variant: Study

COVID-19 vaccines work against Indian variant: Study
The Indian coronavirus variant is less resistant to vaccines than the South African variant, a study showed.
  It is less resistant to existing jabs than South African variant: Oxford team
  Scientist warns slow European vaccine rollout could open door to new variants
LONDON: Approved COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Indian variant (B.1.617.2), a study by scientists at Oxford University has found.

“It looks like the Indian variant will be susceptible to the vaccine in the way that other (variants) are,” Prof. Sir John Bell, emeritus professor of medicine at Oxford, told Times Radio in the UK.

“The data looks rather promising. I think the vaccinated population are going to be fine. And we just need to pump our way through this.”

The study, led by Oxford’s Prof. Gavin Screaton, looked at two vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca — and found that both create sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Indian variant in enough incidences to drastically reduce hospitalizations and fatalities.

It also found that B.1.617.2 is less resistant to vaccines than the South African variant, and is more similar to the Kent and Brazilian variants.

“If you do the lab experiment, which is you take plasma serum from someone who’s received the vaccine and you look to see its ability to neutralize the virus, that’s a highly effective way of telling whether you’re going to be protected or not,” Sir John said.

“It looks OK. It’s not perfect but it’s not catastrophically bad. There’s a slight reduction in the ability to neutralize the virus, but it’s not very great and certainly not as great as you see with the South African variant. It’s rather close to the Brazilian version where the vaccine serum seems to be very effective in neutralizing the virus,” he added.

“The antibodies you’ve made after you’ve had the vaccine, which are floating around in your blood, are good enough to neutralize the virus if you get it.”

But Sir John warned that the lack of vaccinations across Europe and elsewhere means the continent is more susceptible to variants, and the possibility remains that more could emerge due to a lack of immunization and increased transmission.

“There are very broad swathes of Europe that are largely unvaccinated. So they’re pretty vulnerable to new variants — be it Indian or otherwise — sweeping across the continent and leaving very, very high levels of disease,” he added.

Biden faces criticism from Democrats over Israel

Biden faces criticism from Democrats over Israel
  Left-wing figures urge president to move away from unconditional support for Tel Aviv
  Ocasio-Cortez: 'If the Biden admin can't stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to?'
LONDON: Pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden from left-wing Democrats in Congress to change his administration’s stance on Israel.

Criticism of Tel Aviv has increased in recent days following a wave of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Prominent Democrats have urged Biden to limit military aid to Israel and put more pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease operations.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday: “I don’t care how any spokesperson tries to spin this, the US vetoed the UN call for ceasefire. If the Biden admin can’t stand up to an ally, who can it stand up to? How can they credibly claim to stand for human rights?”

Several members of the Democratic Party have described Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as similar to that of African Americans by various police departments.

“We oppose money going to fund militarized policing, occupation, and systems of violent oppression and trauma,” said Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist.

“Until all our children are safe, we will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and Ferguson (Missouri).”

Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his concern at airstrikes that “resulted in the death of innocent civilians in Gaza as well as Israeli targeting of buildings housing international media outlets.”

Biden has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his political career, and has reportedly met with every one of its prime ministers since Golda Meir in 1973.

He has repeatedly asserted Israel’s right to defend itself from Palestinian rocket attacks, and has rejected suggestions that the US use military aid to apply pressure on Tel Aviv.

“The idea that we would (with)draw military assistance from Israel on the condition that they change a specific policy I find to be absolutely outrageous,” he said.

On Sunday, Biden said Palestinians and Israelis “equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy equal measure of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”

Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg

Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg
  Police detained a man who had attacked people with a knife
MOSCOW : Three people were killed in a knife attack on Monday near a train station in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the TASS news agency cited law enforcement as saying.
Police detained a man who had attacked people with a knife, the report said. The stabbings happened amid an argument over alcohol, a law enforcement agency was cited as saying.

India coronavirus cases drop below 300,000 for first time in weeks

India coronavirus cases drop below 300,000 for first time in weeks
  But COVID-19 infection and fatality numbers are almost certainly undercounts
NEW DELHI: For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19.
The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
India’s west coast state of Gujarat is bracing for a severe cyclone that is affecting its coronavirus measures. Cyclone Tauktae has already caused deadly flooding and is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday. Gujarat has suspended its vaccination drive for two days.
But India’s overall vaccination efforts are also struggling. Ever since the country opened vaccinations to all adults this month, the pace of administering doses has plunged, with many states saying they don’t have enough stock to give out. Over the last month, cases have tripled and deaths have jumped by six times — but vaccinations have dropped by 40 percent.
The southern state of Karnataka has suspended vaccinations for the 18-44 age group in government-run centers, and a number of states are looking into directly getting shots from overseas to fill a domestic shortage.
On Sunday, health officials said around 5 million doses will be sent to the states this week.
India has the second-highest caseload after the US with more than 24 million confirmed infections and over 270,000 fatalities.

Kuwait sends emergency supplies of liquid oxygen to India as COVID-19 cases surge

Kuwait sends emergency supplies of liquid oxygen to India as COVID-19 cases surge
  PAI coordinated with the foreign ministry to follow the scheduled plan of delivering the shipment to India
  A plan has been set to ensure the transport of a large amount of liquid oxygen to the country in the quickest possible ways
DUBAI: Kuwait has sent 210 tons of rescue oxygen and 2,100 oxygen gas cylinders to India, state news agency KUNA reported.
A plan has been set to ensure the transport of a large amount of liquid oxygen to the country in the quickest possible ways, the Public Authority of Industry (PAI) told KUNA.
PAI coordinated with the foreign ministry to follow the scheduled plan of delivering the shipment to India.
It further worked with factories in Kuwait that are producing liquid oxygen, in a bid to meet the high demands.
The entity also cooperated with Kuwait Ports Authority and Kuwait’s general administration of customs to facilitate the humanitarian mission.
Earlier in April, India received about 80 metric tons of oxygen from Saudi Arabia to help alleviate a critical shortage of the emergency gas.
Images of the first consignment of cryogenic tanks and medical-grade oxygen cylinders destined for India prompted an outpouring of gratitude and relief on Indian social media.
India’s overall COVID-19 cases have reached 24.97 million with 274,390 deaths, the country’s health ministry confirmed.
The country regularly sets new daily records for new infections and deaths as the virus crisis engulfs overstretched hospitals in cities and spreads into rural regions.

Afghans who helped the US now fear being left behind

Afghans who helped the US now fear being left behind
  The fate of interpreters after the troop withdrawal is one of the looming uncertainties surrounding the withdrawal
  Former interpreters becoming increasingly public about what they fear will happen should the Taliban return to power
KABUL: He served as an interpreter alongside US soldiers on hundreds of patrols and dozens of firefights in eastern Afghanistan, earning a glowing letter of recommendation from an American platoon commander and a medal of commendation.
Still, Ayazudin Hilal was turned down when he applied for one of the scarce special visas that would allow him to relocate to the US with his family. Now, as American and NATO forces prepare to leave the country, he and thousands of others who aided the war effort fear they will be left stranded, facing the prospect of Taliban reprisals.
“We are not safe,” the 41-year-old father of six said of Afghan civilians who worked for the US or NATO. “The Taliban is calling us and telling us, ‘Your stepbrother is leaving the country soon, and we will kill all of you guys.’”
The fate of interpreters after the troop withdrawal is one of the looming uncertainties surrounding the withdrawal, including a possible resurgence of terrorist threats and a reversal of fragile gains for women if chaos, whether from competing Kabul-based warlords or the Taliban, follows the end of America’s military engagement.
Interpreters and other civilians who worked for the US government or NATO can get what is known as a special immigrant visa, or SIV, under a program created in 2009 and modeled after a similar program for Iraqis.
Both SIV programs have long been dogged by complaints about a lengthy and complicated application process for security vetting that grew more cumbersome with pandemic safety measures.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters last month that the US is committed to helping interpreters and other Afghan civilians who aided the war effort, often at great personal risk. The Biden administration has also launched a review of the SIV programs, examining the delays and the ability of applicants to challenge a rejection. It will also be adding anti-fraud measures.
Amid the review, former interpreters, who typically seek to shield their identities and keep a low profile, are becoming increasingly public about what they fear will happen should the Taliban return to power.
“They absolutely are going to kill us,” Mohammad Shoaib Walizada, a former interpreter for the US Army, said in an interview after joining others in a protest in Kabul.
At least 300 interpreters have been killed in Afghanistan since 2016, and the Taliban have made it clear they will continue to be targeted, said Matt Zeller, a co-founder of No One Left Behind, an organization that advocates on their behalf. He also served in the country as an Army officer.
“The Taliban considers them to be literally enemies of Islam,” said Zeller, now a fellow at the Truman National Security Project. “There’s no mercy for them.”
Members of Congress and former service members have also urged the US government to expedite the application process, which now typically takes more than three years. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said May 10 that the US Embassy in Kabul had temporarily increased staff to help process the visas.
In December, Congress added 4,000 visas, bringing the total number of Afghans who can come with their immediate family members to 26,500, with about half the allotted amount already used and about 18,000 applications pending.
Critics and refugee advocates said the need to relocate could swell dramatically if Afghanistan tumbles further into disarray. As it is, competing warlords financed and empowered by US and NATO forces threaten the future along with a resurgent Taliban, which have been able to make substantive territorial gains against a poorly trained and poorly equipped Afghan security force largely financed by US taxpayers.
“While I applaud the Biden administration’s review of the process, if they are not willing to sort of rethink the entire thing, they are not going to actually start helping those Afghans who are most at need,” said Noah Coburn, a political anthropologist whose research focuses on Afghanistan.
Coburn estimates there could be as many as 300,000 Afghan civilians who worked for the US or NATO in some form over the past two decades.
“There is a wide range of Afghans who would not be tolerated under the Taliban’s conception of what society should look like,” said Adam Bates, policy counsel for the International Refugee Assistance Project.

