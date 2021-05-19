You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff

Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff

Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
It will enhance the free zone’s regulatory framework and legislative environment in a bid to attract foreign investors. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/me89f

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff

Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
  • Companies trading with crypto assets can now obtain a business license at the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai free zone focused on airport business is moving into the booming crypto sector.
Companies trading with crypto assets can now obtain a business license at the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) in a new agreement that supports the mainstream use of blockchain technology.
The free zone agreed with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to allow the regulation, offering, issuance, listing and trading of crypto assets within DAFZA.
It will enhance the free zone’s regulatory framework and legislative environment in a bid to attract foreign investors.
It is the latest example of how aviation-facing businesses are adapting to the upheaval in global travel while at the same time Dubai looks at new ways of attracting foreign investors to establish operations in the emirate.
Moves to legalize full foreign ownership in some sectors of the UAE economy means that some free zones are also  looking to adapt their business models.
“DAFZA is continuously working to attract foreign investors through expanding the scope of its licenses and services," said Amna Lootah, assistant director-general of DAFZA. “Cryptocurrencies and crypto assets have moved from the stage of showing interest to direct investment, which have got acceptance and investments from key global companies. This will require us to keep pace with this transformation and to follow the new economic era,” she added.
The partnership comes as Dubai moves to embrace the rise of cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology.
The demand for cryptocurrencies and crypto assets is set to accelerate rapidly in the region, as global trading volumes continue to soar.

Topics: Dubai

Related

Dubai property rally could last for years: Morgan Stanley
Business & Economy
Dubai property rally could last for years: Morgan Stanley
Dubai warns residents over ‘big cat’ on the loose
Offbeat
Dubai warns residents over ‘big cat’ on the loose

Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1

Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1

Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
  • Foreign investors have piled into US stocks over the last year as a weaker US dollar helped overseas inflows reached record highs
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The total amount invested by Saudi traders in the US stock market through companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) surged 162 percent year-on-year to SR77.4 billion ($20.64 billion) in the first quarter.
While the first three months of the year reported a strong year-on-year increase, the last three quarters of 2020 saw such massive growth in US trades that the first quarter of 2021 was still 21 percent lower than the final quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by financial website Argaam.
Foreign investors have piled into US stocks over the last year as a weaker US dollar helped overseas inflows reached record highs.
Overall, in 2020 the total amount traded by Saudis in the US market increased 606 percent year-on-year to SR323.365 billion.
The year 2020 was a wild one for Wall Street, with a 9.5 percent drop in the S&P 500 on March 12, the biggest one-day percentage decline since the crash of 1987. However, the fall only lasted until March 23, when the market began to bottom out.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the year up 16.3 percent and the Nasdaq gained 43.6 percent, its highest since 2009.
The strongest performing stock was Tesla, which was up 743 percent during the year. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle brand was also the most traded, accounting for 7 percent of all trades, according to data from Refinitiv.
When it comes to overseas trading, the US market is the dominant player for Saudi investors, accounting for 98 percent of all foreign trades authorized by the CMA. The next biggest, the Gulf Cooperation Council, accounted for 1.1 percent, followed by Europe (0.4 percent) and Asia (0.1 percent).

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Related

Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
Business & Economy
Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Updated 45 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
  • The portal will facilitate procedures upon arrival in the Kingdom and link visitors' data with the Saudi mobile app that tracks coronavirus cases
Updated 45 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia has launched an online portal for airlines operating in the Kingdom to register immuniaation data for all foreigners traveling to the country, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said on Wednesday

The portal will facilitate procedures upon arrival in the Kingdom and link visitors' data with the Saudi mobile app that tracks coronavirus cases, it said.
As of May 20, non-citizens arriving from eligible countries who are fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.
This applies to residents, government and business travelers or those visiting friends and family, but not to foreign tourists, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).
STA Chief Executive Fahd Hamidaddin told Reuters on Monday that the Kingdom would soon reopen to foreign tourists without specifying when exactly this year.
Saudi Arabia liberalized its tourism industry in 2019, making it easier for foreigners to apply for tourist visas to the Kingdom.
The Gulf state is targeting 100 million annual visits by 2030, up from about 40 million a year before the pandemic, for tourism to account for 10 percent of gross domestic product, up from 3 percent in 2019, by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Travel tourism

Related

Saudi tourism chief eyes Q4 turning point as international flights resume
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism chief eyes Q4 turning point as international flights resume
Saudis swamp online travel websites as flights ban set to ease
Business & Economy
Saudis swamp online travel websites as flights ban set to ease

Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules

Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules

Gulf tourists await possible easing of EU travel rules
  • Under existing rules people from only seven countries can enter EU
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, Reuters reported
Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine “safe” countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere, it said, citing sources
Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether the have been vaccinated.
It comes as countries in Europe and the Gulf start to ease travel restrictions and airlines add more capacity in anticipation of a busy summer season.
A relaxation of EU travel rule would be a welcome boon for millions of people throughout the region hoping to escape the scorching summer temperatures of the Gulf.
Governments worldwide are balancing the need to help the battered tourism sector get back on its feet with the necessity to protect their citizens and keep infection rates contained.
Earlier this week the Emirates Airline chairman hinted that the UAE could make it off the UK“s travel red list over the next week.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum made the disclosure in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.
He said he was hopeful of news about the UAE being taken off the UK red list within the next week. The UK left the EU at the end of last year.
After more than a year of travel restrictions, Gulf residents are expected to spend heavily on holidays this year as borders are opened.
A recent survey from Almosafer, a unit of Seera, the Kingdom’s biggest travel group, found that 80 percent of Saudi respondents were planning to travel internationally within the first six months of borders opening.

 

Topics: aviation Travel EU

Related

Update Emirates boss hopes UAE could move off UK red list in a week
Business & Economy
Emirates boss hopes UAE could move off UK red list in a week

Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports

Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports
Updated 19 May 2021

Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports

Turkey bans polyethylene plastic imports
  • The Trade Ministry added ethylene polymer plastics to its list of waste materials that are illegal to import
  • The environmental group Greenpeace Mediterranean welcomed the news
Updated 19 May 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey has banned the importation of ethylene polymer plastic waste as environmental groups sound the alarm on the world’s plastic consumption and lack of effective recycling.
In an amendment published in Turkey’s Official Gazette on Tuesday, the Trade Ministry added ethylene polymer plastics to its list of waste materials that are illegal to import. The ban will take effect in 45 days.
The environmental group Greenpeace Mediterranean welcomed the news, calling it a “very important step toward the goal of zero waste importation” as set out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. The group said 74 percent of the plastic waste imported by Turkey last year will now be on the banned list.
In an investigation published this week, Greenpeace said plastic waste like shopping bags and packaging from the UK and Germany were being dumped and burned in southern Turkey.
“Around 241 truckloads of plastic waste come to Turkey every day from across Europe and it overwhelms us. As far as we can see from the data and the field, we continue to be Europe’s largest plastic waste dump,” said Nihan Temiz Atas, the biodiversity projects head of Greenpeace Mediterranean.
The Turkish Plastics Industrialists’ Association criticized the ban, saying the ministry had not consulted with industry representatives.
“The ban puts our country’s plastics sector into a deadlock,” the group’s President Selcuk Gulsun said, calling for the measure to be withdrawn.
Polyethylene plastics are one of the most widely produced plastics in the world.

Related

Turkey dumping UK plastic waste: Report
World
Turkey dumping UK plastic waste: Report
Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews
Middle-East
Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management

Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management

Saudi defense giant SAMI reshapes management
  • The company was launched in May 2017 and aims to be among the top 25 military industries companies in the ‎world by 2030
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries Corporation (SAMI), owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has restructured its board of directors, with the appointment of Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb as chairman and Ghassan Al-Shibl as vice president.
It also approved increasing the number of the board members from 9 to 10, SPA reported.
"The board of directors will make every effort to ensure that the company succeeds in localizing more than 50 percent of the Kingdom's military spending by 2030," Al-Khateeb said.
The company was launched in May 2017 and aims to be among the top 25 military industries companies in the ‎world by 2030.
Saudi Arabia is a major buyer in the global defense sector and the Kingdom wants to redirect some of that spending to homegrown companies in an effort to boost manufacturing jobs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Defense

Related

Saudi Electricity hooks up Modon Oasis in Al-Jouf
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity hooks up Modon Oasis in Al-Jouf
Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to require COVID-19 immunization for entering events starting August

Latest updates

Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
Dubai airport free zone cleared for crypto takeoff
India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths
India sets global record for daily coronavirus deaths
Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
Saudi trades on US stock market surge in Q1
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties
PM Netanyahu says Israel is destroying capabilities of extremists in Gaza, seeks to avoid civilian casualties

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.