Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians
A ball of fire explodes above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, May 18, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Company must not give in to ‘one-sided pro-Israel perspective’
  • Letter urges ‘recognition of harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military, gang violence’
Arab News

LONDON: Tech giant Google has received a letter from 250 Jewish employees urging it to do more to support the Palestinian people. 

The group, called Jewish Diaspora in Tech, asked CEO Sundar Pichai to match the financial assistance Google gives to Israeli humanitarian groups with aid for Palestinian ones.

This follows an escalation in Israeli airstrikes that has led to over 200 fatalities and thousands of injuries in the Gaza Strip.

Jewish Diaspora in Tech asked Google’s parent company Alphabet to review business relations with companies and institutions that the group claims facilitate the oppression of Palestinians.

It also urged Alphabet to publicly acknowledge that Palestinians have been disproportionately affected by clashes between Israeli forces and militant groups.

“We ask Google leadership to make a company-wide statement recognizing the violence in Palestine and Israel, which must include direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence,” the group wrote.

“Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism.”

Jewish Diaspora in Tech said efforts had been made by members of an official group of Jewish Google employees, known as Jewglers, to have the company publicly “support the sovereign state of Israel,” which it claimed gave a “one-sided pro-Israel perspective” on the conflict, and had silenced the voices of Google’s Jewish anti-Zionists.

“We agree that a response from Google leadership is necessary, but we believe any response that recognizes violence against Israelis but fails to give the same recognition to violence against Palestinians is worse than no response at all,” Jewish Diaspora in Tech added.

A member of the group told US media outlet The Verge: “We were compelled to form our own space because of the fact that we were quite literally not allowed to express our viewpoints.”

Topics: Google Jewish Diaspora in Tech Palestinians

Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
AP

  • The situation is particularly alarming in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most-populous state with 200 million people
  • Health experts say the true extent of the virus is hard to gauge
AP

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday reported more coronavirus deaths in a single day than any other country at any time during the pandemic, while infections continued to spread through vast rural areas with weak health systems.
The Health Ministry reported a record 4,529 deaths in the past 24 hours, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 283,248. It also reported 267,334 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
The previous record for most daily deaths from the coronavirus was set on Jan. 12 in the United States, when 4,475 people died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
With over 25 million cases since the pandemic began, India’s confirmed infections are second only to the US.
Experts say new infections in India, which had been rising steeply, may finally be slowing. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still crowded with patients. Over the last month, India’s COVID-19 fatalities have jumped six-fold.
While megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi have seen signs of improvement in recent days, there is concern that the virus is spreading through the vast countryside where a majority of the people live and where health care and testing are limited.
The situation is particularly alarming in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most-populous state with 200 million people, where a court Monday said citizens have been left “at God’s mercy.” Even though new cases have been declining over the past week, the state has more than 136,000 confirmed active infections.
Government officials are racing to limit the spread of the virus in the state’s villages. Teams have reached nearly 90,000 villages and the virus has been detected in about 21,000 of them, the Press Trust of India news agency cited senior health official Amit Mohan Prasad as saying.
Health experts say the true extent of the virus is hard to gauge, in part because of weak data, and that the government response has come too late.
“The national story hid what was going on in rural India and it continues to be fairly invisible,” said Murad Banaji, a mathematician modeling India’s cases.
In many parts of Uttar Pradesh, people are dying of fever and breathlessness even before getting tested for coronavirus. Crematoriums have run out of wood and hundreds of bodies are washing up on the banks of the Ganges River.
“The villagers often ignore fever and body ache. Before the relatives can understand what is happening, the patient dies,” said Raja Bhaiya of the nonprofit group Vidya Dham Samiti, which works to raise awareness about the pandemic in the state’s Banda district.
Bhaiya said the “only testimony of death in the village is the cries of women and children, and these cries are very frequent now.”
India’s vaccination drive is also faltering just at the time when it is needed the most. The number of daily administered doses has fallen by about half over the last six weeks, from a high of 4 million a day on April 2 to around 2 million or less this week.
Many states say they don’t have enough vaccine to administer.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

  • Government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 7,920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,965,676.
The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,965.
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

  • 37 Belarusians were detected crossing the border illegally since August last year
  • Belarus saw unprecedented mass protests after last year’s elections
AFP

Vilnius: Shivering on a cool night on the border between Belarus and Lithuania, a 19-year-old Belarusian has just fled his homeland through a forest, dodging regime border guards along the way.

He is one of dozens of Belarusians to have walked across this EU border illegally after a bloody crackdown in Belarus in the wake of a disputed election last August.

“I’m hugely relieved... I’ve left the horror,” the young Belarusian told AFP, minutes after his arrival on Lithuanian soil at night.

The man, who requested that his name not be published, described his journey last month as relatively easy but frightening nonetheless.

In the silent forest he was afraid his every move would alert the border patrols and he had to contend with a bad knee made worse he said from a police beating.

On top of that, a malfunctioning compass meant he “nearly walked back into Belarus twice.”

But in the end, it took just 40 minutes to reach Lithuania after being dropped off by car on the Belarusian side — the border itself was a ditch that could be crossed in a single step.


Lithuania’s border guard service said that 37 Belarusians were detected crossing the border illegally between the beginning of August last year and the start of this month.

The government says that it received 142 asylum requests from Belarusians who crossed both legally and illegally over the same period and has so far granted 12 of them.

Lithuania has also taken in hundreds more Belarusians through a “humanitarian corridor,” granting six-month visas to allow them to regularise their status in the country.

“Lithuania will always be a safe haven for persecuted foreign citizens,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

Belarus saw unprecedented mass protests after last year’s elections in which strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term.

Thousands of demonstrators were detained and more than 400 people given lengthy jail terms.

In the days after the vote that the opposition and Western diplomats said was rigged, Lukashenko’s challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya also fled to Lithuania.

She has stayed there ever since, lobbying foreign governments and international organizations to help toward her goal of holding new free and fair elections.

The 19-year-old Belarusian’s story is typical of many young people caught up in the repression unleashed by Russia-backed Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.

He said that he was arrested for the first time last year even before the presidential vote — not at any protest but simply for being, he said, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

After that, he began regularly attending demonstrations and was arrested three more times as well as serving brief periods in prison for his activism.

During one arrest, he said a law enforcement officer told him that “they would not stop hassling me.”


Following his arrests, the man said that he tried to leave for Ukraine but was turned back and told by Belarusian border guards that he would not be allowed to go until he had done his military service.

Unable to leave the country legally because of pending court cases, ongoing investigations and what they describe as the excuse of military service obligations, Belarusians like the 19-year-old are helped by a discreet network of organizations in making illegal crossings.

“If they decide to cross the border illegally, we will try to help them,” said one activist in Lithuania, who declined to be named because of the nature of his activity.

“They have to understand there’s a certain risk... that they must be responsible for their actions,” he said.

The assistance includes advice on what to take, the best route and landmarks along the way to make it easier.


German Snezhkov is one of those who made it across illegally and has received political asylum in Lithuania.

He said he fled Belarus because he was under criminal investigation for taking part in the protests.

“It was a cold winter night. I had to walk through a canal, the water reaching my knees,” the 53-year-old said.

At one point, Snezhkov saw a searchlight from a Belarusian border guard patrol and froze.

“But I knew that there was no going back. Only forward. I put my faith in God and kept on walking.”

The searchlight moved on and his family later joined him in Lithuania through the “humanitarian corridor” route.

They all received asylum along with a free language course and he is being helped with his job search.

“When I entered another country, I saw a completely different society. I just felt that the people here are free,” he said.

Even the Lithuanian border guards, he said, were kind — they “let me take my shoes off and dry them. It meant a lot to me.”


Back at the frontier, two border guards arrive in a patrol car within a few minutes.

The 19-year-old puts on a face mask in compliance with coronavirus safety regulations.

“Where have you come from?” one of the guards asks, addressing him in Russian.

“From Belarus. I request political asylum,” he responds.

The border guard takes his passport, searches him and hands him a pair of latex gloves as a further anti-Covid precaution.

Nervous, the man struggles to put them on.

“Don’t worry. Everything is going to be fine,” the border guard reassures him.

Topics: belarus Lithuania demonstrations Protests Europe International World refugees migrants immigrants illegal

A file photo shows (L-R) St Thomas Hospital Director of Infection and consultant Dr Nick Price, Britain's PM Boris Johnson and Ward Sister Jenny McGee sharing a joke as the PM talks to the NHS staff in central London on July 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

  • She refused to take part in a Downing Street photo opportunity last July, noting: “Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn’t led very effectively, the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages
AFP

LONDON: A nurse credited with helping to save Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s life last year has quit the UK health service in protest at the government’s lack of “respect” for frontline staff.
New Zealand-born Jenny McGee was one of two intensive-care nurses who gave Johnson round-the-clock treatment a year ago in a central London hospital when he was struck down with Covid-19.
The prime minister said later that he only pulled through thanks to their care, but his government has since faced fury from nurses for offering a pay rise of just one percent — effectively a cut, after inflation.
“We’re not getting the respect and now pay that we deserve. I’m just sick of it. So I’ve handed in my resignation,” McGee says in a Channel 4 television documentary airing next Monday.
She refused to take part in a Downing Street photo opportunity last July, noting: “Lots of nurses felt that the government hadn’t led very effectively, the indecisiveness, so many mixed messages. “It was just very upsetting.”
Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, said McGee’s resignation was a “devastating indictment of Boris Johnson’s approach to the people who put their lives on the line for him and our whole country.”
But a Downing Street spokesperson said “this government will do everything in our power to support” staff of the National Health Service (NHS), stressing they had been excluded from a pay freeze affecting other public sector workers.
In the documentary, McGee says it was “surreal” seeing the prime minister in her hospital. “All around him there was lots and lots of sick patients, some of whom were dying,” she recalled. “I remember seeing him and thinking he looked very, very unwell. He was a different color really.
“They are very complicated patients to look after and we just didn’t know what was going to happen.”
A worse wave of the pandemic hit Britain in the winter months, and McGee said the situation on her wards leading up to Christmas “was just a cesspool of Covid.”
“At that point, I don’t know how to describe the horrendousness of what we were going through,” she said.
In a statement Tuesday, McGee said she plans to take up a new nursing job in the Caribbean, but hopes to return to the NHS in the future.

Topics: British prime minister Boris johnson

Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

  • The latest episodes are likely to sour further the relationship between Turkey and the United States
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday sharply criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what it called "anti-Semitic" remarks amid his denunciations of Israel's strikes in Gaza.
"The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," he said.
Erdogan, whose political roots are in Islamism, has championed the Palestinian cause during his 18-year rule even though Turkey remains one of the few Muslim-majority nations with relations with Israel.
He has accused Israel of "terrorism" against the Palestinians and recently said, "It is in their nature."
"They are murderers, to the point that they kill children who are five or six years old. They only are satisfied by sucking their blood," he said.
Erdogan also lashed out at US President Joe Biden for his diplomatic support to Israel, saying the US leader has "bloody hands."
The latest episodes are likely to sour further the relationship between Turkey and the United States.
Biden took office vowing a harder line on Erdogan, whom he has described as an autocrat, and last month took the landmark step of recognizing the mass killings of Armenians by the waning Ottoman Empire in 1915-17 as genocide.
Biden and Erdogan nonetheless had agreed to hold a first meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels next month.

Topics: United States anti-Semitic Recep Tayyip Erdogan

