Bosnia detains fugitive former Zagreb coach

Coach Zoran Mamic gestures during the Europa League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Krasnodar in February. Bosnian police detained Mamic upon international arrest warrant over tax evasion and fraud. (AP)
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

  • Zoran Mamic quit from reigning Croatia champions in March after being sentenced for fraud involving player transfers, including star Luka Modric
  • Mamic was arrested in Medjugorje and handed over to the State Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina
SARAJEVO: Bosnia on Wednesday detained a former coach of Croatian football team Dinamo Zagreb on an international arrest warrant over a multi-million-euro fraud, police sources said.
Zoran Mamic resigned from his job at the reigning Croatia champions in March after being sentenced to four years and eight months in jail for fraud involving player transfers, including the move of star Luka Modric to Tottenham in 2008.
He then failed to turn up to start his jail term and fled to neighboring Bosnia, where he also holds a passport, prompting Croatia to put out an international arrest warrant.
Mamic “was arrested in the morning in Medjugorje and was then handed over to the State Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is now in charge,” Bosnian Federal Police (SIPA) spokesman Luka Miladinovic told AFP.
His brother, Zdravko Mamic, who served as Dinamo Zagreb executive director and was a dominant figure in Croatian football, fled to Bosnia after being handed six and a half years behind bars in 2018 for embezzlement.
The Mamic brothers, as well as former club director and a tax inspector, were all found guilty of corruption that cost Dinamo more than 15 million euros ($18 million) and the state 1.5 million euros.
They used front companies to siphon off cash from player transfers including Real Madrid midfielder Modric and defender Dejan Lovren, who left for Lyon in 2010.
Both players appeared as witnesses during the trial, providing details of their transfers from Dinamo, and were initially charged with perjury after testifying at the trial, but the charges were later dropped.
Another trial involving the Mamic brothers and four others for embezzling millions of euros from Dinamo Zagreb opened before a local tribunal in March.

Topics: Zoran Mamic Dinamo Zagreb Luka Modric Bosnia

Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat

Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
AFP

  • Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League
  • Kane was named in Tottenham's starting line-up days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave
LONDON: Tottenham’s bid to qualify for the Europa League suffered a blow in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday in what could be Harry Kane’s last home game for the club.
With fifth and sixth place finishes securing a place in next season’s Europa League, Tottenham are involved in the scramble to make it into the tournament.
Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League.
But Ryan Mason’s sixth-placed side will have to wait until their last game of the season at Leicester on Sunday to discover their European destiny after a second defeat in their last three games.
Kane was named in Tottenham’s starting line-up just days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.
The England captain is keen to move on as he chases the first trophies of his career, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain among the clubs linked with the striker.
There were 10,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as crowds return to stadiums on a limited basis after the UK eased coronavirus restrictions this week.
Those supporters quickly urged Kane to stay as they chanted “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” before kick-off.
Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn was making his first league start since February and the Dutch winger celebrated his return with a superb strike in the eighth minute.
Bergwijn robbed Marvelous Nakamba, held off two challenges and smashed a rising drive into the roof of the net from just inside the area for his first goal this season.
But Tottenham’s lead lasted only 12 minutes as Sergio Reguilon scored a comical own goal, the left-back somehow managing to slice Nakamba’s cross past Hugo Lloris from 16 yards out.
Villa punished sloppier Reguilon defending in the 39th minute when Bertrand Traore pressured the defender into surrendering possession, allowing Ollie Watkins to fire home from close-range.
Despite an improved second half, Tottenham couldn’t stage a fightback and were booed off at full-time.
Everton remain in the hunt for a Europa League berth after Richarlison’s 48th minute header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner sealed a 1-0 win against Wolves.
Around 6,500 fans at Goodison Park saw Richarlison clinch Everton’s first home victory in seven attempts as they climbed to eighth place, level on points with Tottenham.
Newcastle beat relegated Sheffield United 1-0 in front of 10,000 fans at St. James’ Park.
Joe Willock gave Newcastle the lead on the stroke of half-time with a thumping header from Jacob Murphy’s cross.
The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, is the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games.
Fifth-placed Liverpool, winners of their last three games, will go above fourth placed Leicester on goal difference if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
That would put Jurgen Klopp’s side in position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Liverpool, hoping to salvage a troubled season with a top four finish, host Crystal Palace in their last game.
Also on Wednesday, Roy Hodgson takes charge of his last home game as Crystal Palace manager when Arsenal visit Selhurst Park.
Former England boss Hodgson, 73, will leave Palace at the end of the season after four years with the south London club.
West Ham can no longer qualify for the Champions League after their unexpected top four challenge, but David Moyes’ men head to relegated West Bromwich Albion looking to improve their prospects of a Europa League berth.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane English Premier League (EPL)

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

  • With his deadly eye for space in the box and outstanding form for Bayern Munich, Mueller's return to international football was widely forecast
  • Mueller is a one-club wonder, a rarity in modern football
BERLIN: Two years after being exiled from the Germany squad on the back of their woeful performance at the 2018 World Cup, Thomas Mueller is back and heading to the Euro 2020 finals.
With his deadly eye for space in the box and outstanding form for Bayern Munich, Mueller’s return to international football was widely forecast.
And it was confirmed Wednesday when Joachim Loew ate humble pie and named Mueller as well as Mats Hummels, another player the coach effectively sacked in 2019, in Germany’s squad for the Euro 2020 finals.
“Back again @dfb_team! I am ready for the Euro 2020,” Mueller posted on Instagram.
The 31-year-old, who scored 38 goals in 100 appearances for Germany, can play on the wing or in attacking midfield and will bolster Germany’s options at the Euros.
Mueller is a one-club wonder, a rarity in modern football.
He holds the joint record of 10 Bundesliga titles, all with Bayern Munich whom he joined as a schoolboy.
On the football pitch, Mueller is all business, but off it he likes to horse around — literally.
His wife Lisa is a passionate dressage rider and the couple owns a stud farm near Munich.
Mueller’s eye for goal has never been in doubt — 214 goals and 218 assists in 580 appearances for Bayern provide the evidence.
But his sense of humor is just as sharp.
He once famously avoided reporters’ questions by talking into his passport — which he pretended was a mobile phone — while grinning as he walked through Munich airport.
In a 2011 interview with the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Mueller described himself as a ‘Raumdeuter’, which roughly translates as ‘interpreter of space’ — although he is also the archetypal ‘space invader’.
His greatest attribute is his ability to anticipate space in the penalty area, often spotting gaps before they open, leading to killer passes or finishes.
Since Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick restored him to the starting line-up in 2019, Mueller has responded with 21 assists in the Bundesliga both this season and in 2019/20.
Last Saturday, Robert Lewandowski equalled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season, but Mueller deserves some credit for the passes he provides.
Born in the Bavarian town of Paehl, Mueller rose through Bayern’s youth set-up and caught the eye of then head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in 2007-08 after scoring 18 goals in 26 games for the Under-19s.
Mueller’s tendency to chat non-stop during training sessions earned him the nickname “Radio Paehl.”
He made his Bundesliga debut a month before his 19th birthday.
Mueller was famously mistaken for a ball boy by Diego Maradona after making his Germany debut against Argentina in March 2010.
He made his international breakthrough as a 20-year-old at that year’s World Cup. His five goals and three assists won him the Golden Boot as top-scorer in South Africa and the best young player award.
There was no chance of mistaken identity when Germany hammered Maradona’s Argentina 4-0 in the quarter-finals with Mueller in the thick of things.
He continued to flourish for Bayern, but suffered Champions League heartbreak, losing the final on home turf at the Allianz Arena to Chelsea on penalties in May 2012.
Bayern and Mueller finally won their third Champions League final in four years by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley in 2013.
However, the pinnacle of Mueller’s career came a year later as Germany won the World Cup in Brazil.
Mueller again scored five goals, including a hat-trick in the opening 4-0 rout of Portugal and the first goal in the unforgettable 7-1 semifinal thrashing of Brazil.
Like most of his team-mates, Mueller struggled at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and started on the bench for the 2-0 defeat to South Korea which confirmed Germany’s exit in the group stages.
However, his performances last season, when Bayern won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup meant Mueller could no longer be ignored by Loew for the European Championship.

Topics: Thomas mueller Germany football Joachim Loew UEFA Euro 2020

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities

Saudi’s call for the World Cup to be played every two years will split opinions among fans and authorities
Updated 19 May 2021
John Duerden

  • While the Women’s World Cup might benefit hugely, the idea will face resistance from Europe’s established football nations
LONDON: The proposal was always going to be met with equal embrace and resistance.

Saudi Arabia’s request that “a feasibility study to be carried out on the impact” of hosting the men’s and women’s World Cup every two years instead of four be put to FIFA’s annual meeting of all its 211 members on Friday has already been automatically dismissed in some parts of the world but the idea is worthy of debate.

The idea will no doubt be welcomed by nations that rarely, if ever, qualify to the World Cup.

Alongside the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams from 2026, increasing the frequency of FIFA’s showpiece events will multiply the chances of smaller football nation to take join the party.

Many purists, however, will not see it that way.

Already some see that having more teams will dilute the quality of football on offer.

Playing the competition every two years instead of four will be seen as further stripping of the tournament’s exclusivity, not to mention that it will be interfering with other global events such as the Euros, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations, AFC Asian Cup and the Olympics.

That is before we get into the logistics of fitting in more qualifying campaigns.

More resistance will surely come for European nations and some of their most powerful clubs who stand to gain little from more football for their already over-utilized, often exhausted, footballers.

But when it comes to the women’s game, the arguments against a biennial tournament are much weaker than those made on behalf of men.

For a start, compared to the men, there are fewer existing demands on the top women players.

The English Premier League has 38 games compared to the Women’s Super League’s 22.

The female final played on May 16 was the ninth in the Champions League for Barcelona and Chelsea.

Chelsea’s men have also reached the same stage and their game against Manchester City on May 29 will be game number 13.

There is more room in the calendar at the top of the European game and more still when you move down the levels around the world. 

And the popularity of the women’s game is growing at rapid rate.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France was watched by a record-breaking 1.2 billion people.

The average live match audience more than doubled in comparison to the 2015 tournament that was held in Canada.

Much progress has been made then but there is still a long way to go. Doing it all more often would increase the audience and improve the profile of the players and teams tremendously.

Meeting every two years instead of every four would pump more money into the female game; more sponsorship, more broadcasting and more ticketing revenue.

It means more possibilities for federations around the world and especially those that do not yet invest much in the female side.

The more money there is in the women’s game the more motivation there is for federations to develop, the more coaches there are, the more facilities are built and the more attractive and realistic a professional career seems to youngsters. 

Also, qualification to the Women’s World Cup is quicker and more convenient than for the men’s.

In Asia for example, while the men play 22 games over almost three years on the road to their World Cups, the female participants had no qualifiers at all for the 2019 World Cup with places in France dependent on performances at the AFC Asian Cup.

It would not be a major issue to insert another tournament into the four-year cycle.

For Europe’s women, there are more demands on qualification for World Cups and European Championships but it could be that merging the two qualifying campaigns (as the men do in Asia) would simplify things.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is known to be a supporter of halving the time between women’s World Cups and surely few could argue that - regardless of whether it actually happens or not - there should at least be a debate.

When it comes to the men however, the situation is very different and there is a deep-seated belief that there is nothing to discuss.

Arsene Wenger found that when he called for it back in March.

"If you look at the teams in the World Cups, usually the average age is 27 or 28,” said the former Arsenal coach who is now the Chief of Global Football development at FIFA.

“Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33. That's why maybe we should organize the World Cup every two years."

Players may not appreciate that so much if they are injured or exhausted. To appear in every English Premier League game and go far in the UEFA Champions League means 50 games.

Add domestic cups and international commitments and it is a heavy schedule and while there is rotation, the demands on the players would be serious.   

The top clubs would be dead against it and what of the confederations?

Europe and South America are concerned about what it would mean for their continental competitions that are held every four years.

If football moves in a four-year cycle, then if two of those are filled with World Cups then it doesn’t leave much time for anything else.

At the very least, qualifying for global and continental tournaments would have to change which is something that Wenger suggested.

If Saudi Arabia is serious then conversations should start in Asia where there are federations interested in the possibilities that open up if the World Cup doubles in frequency.

It will be an uphill battle convincing the football family about the men but the audience when it comes to the women's game should be more receptive.

Topics: football FIFA World Cup Women's world cup sport Saudi Arabia

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi claims podium in first round of FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup at Andalucia Rally
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi motorsport star was returning to racing after accident earlier this year
RIYADH: Saudi motorsport star Yazeed Al-Rajhi has made a successful return to racing with a podium finish at the Andalucia Rally after recovering from an injury suffered in a crash at the Sharqiyah Baja earlier this year.

Al-Rajhi and German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz, who was standing in for injured regular partner Michael Orr, finished third in the opening round of the 2021 FIA Cross Country Rallies World Cup.

Driving a Toyota Hilux for Overdrive SA, the duo completed the four stages in a total time of 10 hours, 34 minutes, and 15 seconds over a distance of 426.68 kilometers.

Having just returned from injury, the Saudi driver had to adopt a somewhat more conservative style to avoid off-road mishaps, with the Spanish rally’s route distinguished by its technical and narrow trails.

Al-Rajhi said: “I’m happy that we’ve finished on the podium, third overall. It was four challenging days full of excitement, although I wasn’t pushing too hard and took a careful approach so that my neck was not affected by the bumps. It was my first participation after the accident.

“I really enjoyed this rally, and it worked like a training and qualification race for me to make a stronger comeback in the next rallies.”

Al-Rajhi also thanked his strategic partners Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their continued support.

Zitzewitz said he had been delighted to take part in the absence of Orr, who is still recovering from the Sharqiyah Baja crash.

“I’m happy with our results and happy to see Yazeed back behind the wheel after the accident. Actually, Yazeed’s driving style was completely different from what I have experienced before with him, he was very careful.

“It was important for Yazeed to get back in shape after the accident. We did a wonderful job together, and I was impressed by the confidence he possesses,” Zitzewitz added.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to cover fan travel costs to Champions League final

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour (L) is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 18 May 2021
AFP

  • City have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the May 29 showpiece against Chelsea in Porto
  • Fans are permitted to stay in the country for just 24 hours
ABU DHABI: Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is to pay the travel costs of the newly crowned English champions’ fans attending the Champions League final in Portugal later this month the club announced on Tuesday.

City have received an allocation of 6,000 tickets for the May 29 showpiece against Chelsea in Porto and Sheikh Mansour has said all those travelling on the official package will see their costs covered.

Fans are permitted to stay in the country for just 24 hours — subject to furnishing a negative coronavirus test — due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Thousands of City supporters will benefit from the initiative which is designed to ease the financial pressure on fans who have faced — and are still facing — challenging circumstances due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a club statement read.

“The COVID inflated costs, combined with necessary but expensive PCR testing, would have rendered the trip to the final unmanageable for many of those supporters lucky enough to qualify for a ticket.

“Due to the necessary Covid related restrictions in place, the majority of fans wishing to attend the historic first final for the Club, are required to do so within a 24 hour trip, meaning that His Highness’ initiative will fund the transport of several thousand City fans on the official travel package on the day of the final.”

Sheikh Mansour said the gesture was a reward to those fans who had stuck with the club through thick and thin.

“Pep (Guardiola the manager) and the team have had such a remarkable season and their reaching the Champions League Final after a very challenging year represents a truly historic moment for the Club,” he said in a statement.

“It is therefore incredibly important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this special game.

“Especially those who have supported Manchester City through good and bad times for so many years.”

Sheikh Mansour’s generosity will go down well with fans who were furious when the club signed up to the European Super League last month.

City withdrew like their five fellow Premier League clubs 48 hours later.

Topics: football soccer Manchester city Abu Dhabi champions league UEFA Champions League Champions League final UAE Porto Portugal Chelsea

