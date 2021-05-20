You are here

Full foreign ownership of UAE companies to spur regional HQ race

Full foreign ownership of UAE companies to spur regional HQ race
A UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina. in the UAE where foreigners starting a company will no longer need an Emirati shareholder. (Reuters)
DUBAI: The UAE will allow foreigners to start a company without an Emirati shareholder from next month as the regional race to attract investment heats up.
The change, which comes into effect from June 1, could also spur demand for commercial and residential property, said brokers.
“The amended Commercial Companies Law aims at boosting the country’s competitive edge and is a part of UAE government efforts to facilitate doing business,” said Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, in a statement carried on the UAE’s official WAM news agency.
Previously companies needed either to have an Emirati shareholder or be based in a dedicated business park known as a free zone.
The announcement comes as Gulf governments ramp up efforts to attract foreign investors. Saudi Arabia said earlier this year it would stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters were based in the Kingdom. Neighboring UAE has also announced a number of other incentives to encourage firms to establish bases in the country.
It was not immediately clear how the UAE’s many major free zones will now seek to attract new tenants, however some are already shifting focus.
The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) said on Wednesday that companies trading with crypto assets could now obtain a business license in a new agreement that supports the mainstream use of blockchain technology. The free zone agreed with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to allow the regulation, offering, issuance, listing and trading of crypto assets within DAFZA.
Analysts said the move could help to spur demand for commercial and residential homes as business owners set up shop in the emirate.
“The federal and local governments across the UAE continue to unveil key policy initiatives that will be crucial in helping to create future demand for residential and commercial property across the country,” said Faisal Durrani, head of regional research at Knight Frank. “With this landmark change, the UAE has unlocked its potential to emerge as a key global contender (for) business headquarters, which were previously confined to free zones across the country. At the smaller end of the business spectrum, fresh initiatives such as ‘Dubai Next’ will certainly help to position cities such as Dubai as an attractive option for global startups looking for a dynamic launch location”.

 

Topics: FDI economy UAE Saudi taxation

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge

Jazan Energy and Development profit quadruples as food sales surge
  • Revenue increase led by 10.3 percent increase in agriculture and aquaculture
  • Higher occupancy rates boost real estate revenue
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jazan Energy and Development Co. said first-quarter net profit increased by 299 percent year on year to SR2.1 million as sales increased led by a 10.3 percent jump in agriculture and aquaculture products.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent year on year to SR23.2 million, a decline of 6.3 percent on the previous quarter, the company said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange. Real Estate revenue climbed 4.5 percent year on year on an increase in occupancy rates, while industrial sector revenue declined 19 percent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A decline in sales and marketing costs and a drop in the allowance for doubtful debts allowed for higher profits from the previous quarter even as sales fell. Net profit was 81.3 percent higher compared with the final three months of 2020.

Topics: #saudi #shrimp #earnings

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops

Middle East Healthcare net profit halves as revenue drops
  • Revenue from unnamed key client declined
  • Middle East Healthcare operates Saudi German Hospital brand
Updated 47 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-listed Middle East Healthcare Co. said first-quarter net profit fell by almost half as revenue from a key client declined.
Net profit after zakat and tax slid 42.9 percent year on year to SR12.1 million ($3.2 million), the company, which operates the Saudi German Hospital brand, said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange. Quarter-on-quarter profit fell 57.6 percent.
Profit per share was SR130,000 compared with SR230,000 a year earlier. Revenue was 4.1 percent lower year on year at SR418.4 million.
The company also cited continued losses at Dammam hospital of SR19.6 million for its lower net profit compared with the previous quarter.
Middle East Healthcare announced on April 1 that it would not pay a dividend for 2020 as it sought to invest in expansion and renovating its hospitals.

Topics: #saudi #healthcare

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April

Saudi food prices drive inflation up in April
  • The 5.3 percent annual increase was mainly due to higher food and transport prices
  • Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in 2020, picking up in the second half of the year
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate quickened to 5.3 percent in April from 4.9 percent the previous month, still reflecting an increase in value-added tax last year, official data showed.
The 5.3 percent annual increase was mainly due to higher food and transport prices, the General Authority for Statistics said.
“Prices of food and beverages recorded the highest annual increase of 8.4 percent, mainly due to the increase in food prices,” it said.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent.
Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in 2020, picking up in the second half of the year after Saudi authorities tripled a value-added tax to 15 percent to bolster coffers hurt by the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank 3.3 percent in the first quarter this year from a year earlier, hit by oil output cuts, but the non-oil economy expanded 3.3 percent, recovering from the pandemic, according to flash government estimates earlier this month.
The Kingdom’s economy, the largest in the Arab world, is expected to grow 2.1 percent in 2021 after shrinking 4.1 percent last year, the International Monetary Fund said this month.
The Fund said that, while plans to adjust Saudi finances were making good progress, authorities could consider increasing spending to support low-income households and help offset the loss of purchasing power after consolidation measures introduced last year.

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal

JPMorgan eyes $100m pay day on trade linked to Aramco deal
  • PMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, unexpected gains even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with US investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said.
JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.
Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates.
JPMorgan is on course to reap $100 milion profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.
JPMorgan’s pay day highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.
EIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49 percent interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement.

Topics: energy SWAPS interest rates

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge

Saudi Research and Media Group profits surge
  • Aales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million
  • Media sector rapidly expanding in Kingdom
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.
The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
Costs also rose compared to a year earlier "mainly due to operating costs of certain projects," the Riyadh-headquartered company said.
Earlier this week SRMG said it had rebranded to become the Saudi Research and Media Group. It was previously known as The Saudi Research and Marketing Group.
The group owns several companies in publishing and media, including Saudi Research and Publishing Company and Asharq News Services.
The rollout of Saudi Vision 2030 reforms, a booming entertainment sector and the opening of the Kingdom to foreign tourists are all contributing to the rapidly expanding Saudi media landscape.

Topics: media PUBLISHING Saudi Arabia

