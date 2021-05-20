You are here

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza
Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 20, 2021. (AFP)
CAIRO: World Health Organization officials called on Thursday for a humanitarian pause in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza to allow access for aid as the health system in the Palestinian enclave faces critical shortages.
“The closure of entry and exit points for patients and humanitarian health teams and the severe restrictions on the entry of medical supplies is exacerbating this public health crisis,” WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said at a media briefing.
“The severity of injuries is straining an already overwhelmed health system that is facing critical shortages of essential medicines and supplies while also battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A United Nations convoy to bring humanitarian aid, including 10,000 Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines, into Gaza and to bring wounded people out was ready to enter as soon as it could get access, WHO head for the West Bank and Gaza Rik Peeperkorn said.
“Until there is cease-fire agreed, all parties to the conflict must agree to a humanitarian pause to ensure access into and out of Gaza,” Peeperkorn said.
Since fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza say 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed and more than 1,700 wounded in air and artillery bombardments.

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council said Thursday it would hold a special session on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, amid deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.
The session, planned for next Thursday, will address “the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” the council said in a statement.
The session was requested by Pakistan, which is the coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Palestinian authorities, it said.
It will be the 30th extraordinary meeting of the UN’s top rights body since its creation 15 years ago.
The United Nations did not immediately say how many of the Geneva-based council’s 47 member states had backed the call, but at least a third must come out in support for a special session request to be granted.
Thursday’s announcement came as Israeli air strikes continued to hammer Gaza on Thursday and as diplomats stepped up efforts toward a cease-fire to stem the devastating violence that erupted 10 days ago.
Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza health ministry, leaving vast areas in rubble and displacing tens of thousands in the crowded territory.
Israel’s army has meanwhile said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets toward Israel, the overwhelming majority of them intercepted by its Iron Dome air defenses.
The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police said.
Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador in Geneva, urged member states to oppose next Thursday’s meeting.
“The convening of yet another special session by the Human Rights Council targeting Israel is testament to the clear anti-Israeli agenda of this body,” she said on Twitter.
“The sponsors of this session are only rewarding the actions of Hamas, a terrorist organization, that has indiscriminately launched over 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, using the people of Gaza as human shields.
“I call on all member states of the council to strongly oppose this meeting,” said Eilon Shahar.

Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon

Mobs attack Syrians heading for presidential vote in Lebanon
BEIRUT: Lebanese mobs attacked buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and those who fled the war heading to the Syrian embassy in Beirut on Thursday, protesting against what they said was an organized vote for President Bashar Assad.
Assad is running for a fourth seven-year term— facing symbolic competition from two candidates— in a vote all but guaranteed to bring him back as president.
The in-country vote is expected next week, while Syrians abroad are casting their votes Thursday. The election is the second since the country’s civil war broke out 10 years ago and is seen by the opposition as well as Western and some Arab countries as a sham designed to give the incumbent a new mandate with a veneer of legitimacy.
Scattered mobs of anti-Syrian Lebanese, most of them from the Christian rightwing Forces group, waited for convoys of cars and buses carrying Syrian voters at intersections in Beirut, outside the capital and in the eastern Bekaa region. They pelted them with rocks and smashed windows with sticks. In one incident near Nahr el-Kalb on the highway north or Beirut, one attacker poked a wooden stick inside the car, poking the driver as others smashed the windshield.
Buses carrying hundreds of voters featured pictures of the incumbent president on the windows.
“They don’t need to carry pictures and flags for an absurd criminal regime,” said Fadi Nader, one of the protesters. “If they want to vote, they can go home and vote there... Since they love Bashar Assad, why don’t they go home?“
Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces group, said Wednesday that the thousands of Syrians who are voting for Bashar Assad are clearly not fearful of his government and don’t seem to be refugees afraid of returning home. He called on the government and president to arrange for their return to Syria.
Lebanese army soldiers stood guard as Syrian citizens who live in Lebanon queued outside their embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut, to cast their ballots. Some shouted slogans in support of Assad as they waited.
Lebanon is home to over 1 million Syrians, making it the country in the region hosting the largest number of refugees per capita. Their presence — nearly one Syrian for every four Lebanese — has weighed heavily on Lebanon’s infrastructure, and resources, particularly as the small country reels under an unparalleled economic crisis.
But calls for the return of Syrians home have also been a widely politicized issue among Lebanese who have been deeply divided over the 10-year Syrian conflict, with some supporting Assad and others backing his opposition.
Even before the conflict, Syria’s role in Lebanon was deeply divisive. Syrian troops were deployed in Lebanon in 1976 shortly after the civil war broke out here to keep the peace. They only pulled out in 2005 following a UN resolution, after a 29-year domination of Lebanese politics.
The Syrians living in Lebanon find themselves in a hard spot.
The United Nations agency for Refugees, UNHCR, said it has received reports from registered Syrian refugees that they were pressured before the elections to cast their vote— including threats of physical harm or confiscation of documents. It was not immediately clear who was behind the threats. The agency’s spokesperson Lisa Abou Khaled said they are following with relevant stakeholders to ensure the refugees are free to vote.
Assad has been in power since 2000 when he took over from his father, Hafez, who ruled before that for 30 years. Despite the war, which seemed at one point to threaten his rule, Assad remained in power, supported by regional powerhouse Iran and Russia.
The armed conflict has subsided in recent years, but Syria remains torn. Thousands of foreign troops are based in different parts of the country. The elections are not taking place in at least four provinces because they are under the control of the opposition and Kurdish forces, depriving nearly 8 million Syrians of a vote.
The Biden administration has said it will not recognize the result of Syria’s presidential election.
Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown. Around half a million people have been killed and half the country’s population displaced.

German FM expresses 'solidarity' with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
TEL AVIV: Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed his solidarity with Israel as he visited Thursday, and called for a cease-fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist group Hamas.
“I came here to express my solidarity... Israel has the right to defend itself against this massive and unacceptable attack,” he said in Tel Aviv of rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups on Israel, before Israel retaliated with air strikes.

Diplomatic push for Gaza truce as Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire

Diplomatic push for Gaza truce as Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire
GAZA: Diplomatic efforts gathered pace Thursday for a ceasefire on the 11th day of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza as air strikes again hammered the enclave.
A column of grey smoke billowed above Gaza after a night in which families cowered in fear from the bombing while, the Israeli army said, some 70 rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel, sending residents fleeing into bomb shelters.
Talks continued to end the bloodshed after US President Joe Biden urged a "significant de-escalation" while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push on until the military campaign reaches its objective, "to restore quiet and security" for Israelis.
UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was visiting Qatar for talks with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamist group Hamas which rules the enclave, as part of an effort to "restore calm," according to a diplomatic source.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "indirect talks" with Hamas were essential to advancing efforts toward an end of hostilities. "Of course Hamas has to be included because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire," she said.
Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, speaking earlier near Tel Aviv, expressed Germany's "solidarity" with Israel but also called for an end to the fighting.
"Israel has the right to defend itself against this massive and unacceptable attack," Maas said of the rockets Hamas first fired on May 10 following violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
"The number of victims is rising every day and this greatly concerns us, which is why we support the international efforts for a ceasefire and are convinced that the violence needs to end soon in the interest of the people."
Maas was also due to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank but had no plans to meet with Hamas, which the European Union considers a terrorist organisation.
A senior Hamas official told AFP: "We expect a return to calm in the coming hours, or tomorrow (Friday), but it depends on the cessation of the aggression of the occupation forces in Gaza and Jerusalem.
"But there is nothing definitive for the moment," added the source, indicating that Qatar, an emirate financing aid to Gaza and where Haniyeh lives, was at the heart of "intense" negotiations.
The Israeli army said Hamas and other Islamist armed groups in Gaza have fired 4,070 rockets towards Israel, with the overwhelming majority of those that were bound for populated areas intercepted by its Iron Dome air defences.
The rockets have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, with one Indian and two Thai nationals among those killed, the police say.
Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza health ministry, leaving vast areas in rubble and displacing some 120,000 people, according to the Hamas government.
Overnight, Israel continued to pound Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire aimed at destroying Hamas tunnels and other infrastructure, the military said.
One Israeli strike on Gaza on Wednesday killed a disabled man, his pregnant wife and their three-year-old child, the enclave's health ministry said.
"What did my brother do?" the man's bereaved brother Omar Saleha, 31, told AFP. "He was just sitting in his wheelchair."
Israel says it takes all steps to avoid civilian casualties, including by phoning residents to warn them of imminent strikes, and blames Hamas for placing weapons and military sites in densely populated areas.
The United States, a key Israel ally, has repeatedly blocked adoption of a joint UN Security Council statement calling for a halt to hostilities, including one proposed by France, saying it could undermine efforts to de-escalate the crisis.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken however again stressed on Twitter that Washington "expects to see de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire".
An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday Israel was assessing at what stage it may stop its military campaign.
The UN General Assembly, where no member has veto power, was set to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian issue Thursday.
Israel's bombing campaign has left the two million people of Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade for 14 years, desperate for relief.
The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that people in both Gaza and Israel "urgently need respite from non-stop hostilities".
The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an urgent appeal for $7 million it said are needed to "enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months" following the escalation of violence.
The military conflict has sharply heightened tensions and sparked violence between Jews and Arab-Israelis, while Palestinian protesters in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have repeatedly clashed with security forces.
In the West Bank, the army has killed 25 Palestinians since the outbreak of hostilities. The worst death toll in years in the occupied Palestinian territory includes several Palestinians who the Israeli army said had attempted to ram or stab Israeli forces at checkpoints.

Houthis block delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to territories under their control

Houthis block delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to territories under their control
DUBAI: A Yemeni Public Health official said Houthi militants blocked the delivery of a shipment of coronavirus vaccines to areas under their control, state agency Saba News reported.
The vaccines were meant to be distrusted to people in Houthi-controlled areas in northern Yemen, the report added.
The deputy health minister Ali Al-Walidi told a WHO-sponsored virtual meeting of Mediterranean health ministers about the militia’s action.

