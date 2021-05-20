You are here

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star's death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Diego Maradona played an exhibition match for Al-Ahli in Jeddah in 1987. (Twitter)
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source

Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
  • The accused, which include Maradona's neurosurgeon, psychiatrist and psychologist face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty
  • Report concluded that footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.
The accused — which include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.
The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.
That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.
“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source told AFP.
The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.
The legal proceedings were prompted by a complaint filed by two of Maradona’s five daughters against Luque, who they blamed for their father’s deteriorating condition after the brain surgery.
Prosecutors believe Maradona’s death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions of his doctors, but that they knew the former soccer star would die and did nothing to prevent it.
The prosecutors obtained a series of messages and audio that show that the medical team were aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication and marijuana in the last months of his life.
Among the conclusions of the report, the medical board said that “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Naples and Barcelona star were ignored, and that his care in his final weeks was “plagued by deficiencies and irregularities.”
The recriminations and accusations over Maradona’s death are taking place alongside another case, over his disputed inheritance, involving his five children, his brothers and Matias Morla, his former lawyer.
Maradona is an idol to millions of Argentines after he inspired the South American country to only their second World Cup triumph in 1986.

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells

Spanish league ends with title finale, possible farewells
  • Atlético Madrid could clinch its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid
  • Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in Barcelona’s last game when they visit the already relegated Eibar
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

BARCELONA: Two of Spain’s most modest stadiums are set to offer scenes of joy and sorrow on Saturday.
Atlético Madrid can ensure it clinches its first Spanish league title in seven years with a win at Valladolid, while Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman could participate in their last game for Barcelona when they visit the already relegated Eibar.
Atlético enters the final round of the competition with a two-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid.
If Diego Simeone’s side fails to win at Valladolid, Madrid can retain its title by beating Villarreal. Madrid holds the tiebreaker advantage with Atlético in case they finish level on points.
In a provincial city 190 kilometers (118 miles) north of Madrid, Valladolid needs a victory at its José Zorrilla Stadium to have a chance of avoiding relegation.
Elche and Huesca are also fighting with Valladolid to not go down, with two of the three clubs destined for the drop.
For Valladolid defender Kiki Olivas, his team’s desperation could be what it needs to pull off the upset.
“We still have a chance and that is why we must fight until the end,” Olivas said. “We have to forget everything else and face the match with the belief that we can pull it off regardless of the difficulty. Atlético Madrid has something important to play for, but this is our stadium and we have more at stake than they do.”
Olivas will be tasked with helping defend Luis Suárez, whose late goal last weekend secured a 2-1 comeback win over Osasuna that kept Atlético at the top of the standings and in control of its fate.
Atlético will face the finale without its most-used center back, Stefan Savic, who will serve a one-game suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. José Giménez, who has been hit by injuries and a bout with COVID-19 this season, will likely take his place.
Besides needing Valladolid to at least draw with Atlético, Madrid must beat a Villarreal side that has played well all season but may be looking ahead to an even more important game.
Villarreal will face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Gdansk, Poland, aiming to win the first major title in club history. If it beats the English powerhouse, it will also qualify for the Champions League.
In the Spanish league, Villarreal is currently in seventh place, a spot that earns a berth for next season’s new Europa Conference League.
But a win over Madrid could allow it to move up into the Europa League spots. Real Sociedad and Real Betis are hoping to lock up those berths with finishes in fifth- and sixth-place with respective wins at Osasuna and Celta Vigo.
“Our most important game is always the next one up,” Villarreal coach Unai Emery said. “The Spanish league has always been our focus and qualifying for European competition for the coming season our main goal.”
Barcelona bowed out of the title fight last round. Its match at Eibar’s Ipurúa Stadium will likely be a sad final appearance for its coach and maybe even its greatest player of all time.
The days of Koeman appear to be numbered after his team’s poor finish and with president Joan Laporta pledging that he will overhaul the team this offseason.
It could also be the last time that Messi plays for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Argentina forward has given no indication what his plans are when his contract expires on June 30. The match will be number 779 for Messi in a Barcelona shirt.
Barcelona’s only interest in the outcome is maintaining third place, which Sevilla could snatch from the Catalan club with a victory over Alavés.
So, a two-decade-long partnership that has taken Messi and Barcelona to the heights of world soccer could finish at a tiny stadium in northern Spain, with practically nothing to play for, and nobody to cheer.

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
Updated 20 May 2021
John Duerden

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal's players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer

Triumphant reunion for Al-Hilal’s players and supporters as 17th league title edges closer
  • Reigning champions are now one win away from retaining the SPL championship after 5-1 win against Al-Ahli
Updated 20 May 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The ecstatic supporters at King Saud University Stadium waved the blue flags in triumph.

After an absence of more than year brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, they had returned just in time to see their heroes take a giant step towards a record extending 17th Saudi Pro League title.

But Al-Hilal will have to wait for a few more days to get their hands on the trophy despite blowing Al-Ahli away with a 5-1 win on Wednesday after Al-Shabab had earlier beaten Al-Ain by the same score line to stay in the race.

It means, with two games in the season remaining, Al-Hilal are still four points clear at the summit and can clinch a second successive title with a win against Al-Taawoun on Sunday regardless of the result of Al-Shabab’s trip to Al-Faisaly on the same evening.

Al-Hilal were simply too good for Al-Ahli and when Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a spectacular flick and volley, the result rarely looked in doubt. 

Despite that fabulous strike, the real stars of the evening were the supporters after the Saudi Ministry of Sports ruled that stadiums could be filled to 40 percent capacity.

Thousands of fans, watching from the stands for the first time since March 2020, were able to enjoy the show and some more passionate than usual goal celebrations as players showed their delight at having supporters back. 

“To have fans here gave us a lift,” said Al-Hilal coach Jose Morais.

“They made a great atmosphere and they really helped us in this game.”

Defensive mistakes also helped. Just after the half-hour, a suicidal pass from Motaz Hawsawi released Bafetimbi Gomis and while the league’s top goal scorer hit the bar with his first attempt, he kept his cool to head into the corner to extend the lead. 

Hawsawi’s evening got worse after 39 minutes with a red card and when Gomis subsequently scored from the spot for goal number 21 of the season, the contest was over as Al-Ahli slipped to an eighth defeat in their last nine games.

Saleh Al-Shehri grabbed both second goals to put the Riyadh giants within touching distance of the trophy.

As Morais noted, the victory could have been more emphatic.

“We could have scored more goals as we created many chances,” the Portuguese boss said.

“But I am happy and proud of that performance but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Al-Shabab have even more to do, and must hope that the champions stumble in the remaining two games.

At least the challengers returned to winning ways after losing four of the last five, even if victory came against the already relegated Al-Ain.

All goals came from foreign players. Brazilian winger Seba started the ball rolling after 36 minutes and Odion Ighalo added a second soon after.

There was still time in the first half for Al-Ain to pull one back but midway through the second half, Ever Banega made it 3-1 from the spot and then Cristian Guanca and Igor Lichnovsky compounded Al-Ain’s misery.

“We controlled the game today and created lots of opportunities,” Shabab’s coach Carlos Inarejos said on Saudi television after the game.

“We deserved to win after being unlucky in the two previous games. I am delighted with the players and now we have to think about the game with Al-Faisaly”

Like his Portuguese counterpart, the Spaniard was delighted to see fans back in the stadium.

“They really gave us good support and I am happy we could give them that result and performance.”

The battle at the bottom of the table is heating up too.

Al-Batin came back from 2-1 down against Al-Ettifaq to pick up their first win since February thanks to two late goals. 

It is a huge step towards safety and takes them three points clear of the drop zone.

Al-Wehda and Damac, three and four points behind respectively, may have a game in hand but that comes tonight as they play each other in what is sure to be a tense encounter.

On Sunday however, attention will turn to the top of the table clashes and Al-Hilal’s Italian star Sebastian Giovinco vowed that the leaders will not take their foot off the pedal.

“We are close to getting the league title but we have not got it yet,” the midfielder said.

“We must focus on the remaining two games and ensure that we win them both. It has not been an easy season for us, or for other teams, but it is great to have fans back. It is a completely different feeling when they are here.”

Just one more win means that the players and fans will have more reason to celebrate together.

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as 'political'

Erdogan slams move to switch Champions League final from Istanbul as ‘political’
  • "In my opinion, they made a political decision," Erdogan said in a televised speech
  • UEFA announced the final between Manchester City and Chelsea would be played in Porto
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the UEFA decision to move the Champions League final from Istanbul to Porto as “political.”
“In my opinion, they made a political decision,” Erdogan said in a televised speech.
“I call it political because we were notified two years ago of the decision that the Champions League would be played in Turkey,” he added.
UEFA announced this month that the final between Manchester City and Chelsea would be played in Porto instead of Istanbul in the hope of allowing English fans to attend.
The announcement came after the UK government placed Turkey on a coronavirus travel red list.
Erdogan said on Wednesday the change of the venue came after “two teams from the British league won the right to play the final.”

Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat

Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

Spurs' Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat

Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat
  • Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League
  • Kane was named in Tottenham's starting line-up days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham’s bid to qualify for the Europa League suffered a blow in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday in what could be Harry Kane’s last home game for the club.
With fifth and sixth place finishes securing a place in next season’s Europa League, Tottenham are involved in the scramble to make it into the tournament.
Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League.
But Ryan Mason’s sixth-placed side will have to wait until their last game of the season at Leicester on Sunday to discover their European destiny after a second defeat in their last three games.
Kane was named in Tottenham’s starting line-up just days after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave.
The England captain is keen to move on as he chases the first trophies of his career, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain among the clubs linked with the striker.
There were 10,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as crowds return to stadiums on a limited basis after the UK eased coronavirus restrictions this week.
Those supporters quickly urged Kane to stay as they chanted “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” before kick-off.
Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn was making his first league start since February and the Dutch winger celebrated his return with a superb strike in the eighth minute.
Bergwijn robbed Marvelous Nakamba, held off two challenges and smashed a rising drive into the roof of the net from just inside the area for his first goal this season.
But Tottenham’s lead lasted only 12 minutes as Sergio Reguilon scored a comical own goal, the left-back somehow managing to slice Nakamba’s cross past Hugo Lloris from 16 yards out.
Villa punished sloppier Reguilon defending in the 39th minute when Bertrand Traore pressured the defender into surrendering possession, allowing Ollie Watkins to fire home from close-range.
Despite an improved second half, Tottenham couldn’t stage a fightback and were booed off at full-time.
Everton remain in the hunt for a Europa League berth after Richarlison’s 48th minute header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner sealed a 1-0 win against Wolves.
Around 6,500 fans at Goodison Park saw Richarlison clinch Everton’s first home victory in seven attempts as they climbed to eighth place, level on points with Tottenham.
Newcastle beat relegated Sheffield United 1-0 in front of 10,000 fans at St. James’ Park.
Joe Willock gave Newcastle the lead on the stroke of half-time with a thumping header from Jacob Murphy’s cross.
The 21-year-old midfielder, on loan from Arsenal, is the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games.
Fifth-placed Liverpool, winners of their last three games, will go above fourth placed Leicester on goal difference if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor.
That would put Jurgen Klopp’s side in position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Liverpool, hoping to salvage a troubled season with a top four finish, host Crystal Palace in their last game.
Also on Wednesday, Roy Hodgson takes charge of his last home game as Crystal Palace manager when Arsenal visit Selhurst Park.
Former England boss Hodgson, 73, will leave Palace at the end of the season after four years with the south London club.
West Ham can no longer qualify for the Champions League after their unexpected top four challenge, but David Moyes’ men head to relegated West Bromwich Albion looking to improve their prospects of a Europa League berth.

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality

Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
  • With his deadly eye for space in the box and outstanding form for Bayern Munich, Mueller's return to international football was widely forecast
  • Mueller is a one-club wonder, a rarity in modern football
Updated 19 May 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Two years after being exiled from the Germany squad on the back of their woeful performance at the 2018 World Cup, Thomas Mueller is back and heading to the Euro 2020 finals.
With his deadly eye for space in the box and outstanding form for Bayern Munich, Mueller’s return to international football was widely forecast.
And it was confirmed Wednesday when Joachim Loew ate humble pie and named Mueller as well as Mats Hummels, another player the coach effectively sacked in 2019, in Germany’s squad for the Euro 2020 finals.
“Back again @dfb_team! I am ready for the Euro 2020,” Mueller posted on Instagram.
The 31-year-old, who scored 38 goals in 100 appearances for Germany, can play on the wing or in attacking midfield and will bolster Germany’s options at the Euros.
Mueller is a one-club wonder, a rarity in modern football.
He holds the joint record of 10 Bundesliga titles, all with Bayern Munich whom he joined as a schoolboy.
On the football pitch, Mueller is all business, but off it he likes to horse around — literally.
His wife Lisa is a passionate dressage rider and the couple owns a stud farm near Munich.
Mueller’s eye for goal has never been in doubt — 214 goals and 218 assists in 580 appearances for Bayern provide the evidence.
But his sense of humor is just as sharp.
He once famously avoided reporters’ questions by talking into his passport — which he pretended was a mobile phone — while grinning as he walked through Munich airport.
In a 2011 interview with the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Mueller described himself as a ‘Raumdeuter’, which roughly translates as ‘interpreter of space’ — although he is also the archetypal ‘space invader’.
His greatest attribute is his ability to anticipate space in the penalty area, often spotting gaps before they open, leading to killer passes or finishes.
Since Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick restored him to the starting line-up in 2019, Mueller has responded with 21 assists in the Bundesliga both this season and in 2019/20.
Last Saturday, Robert Lewandowski equalled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season, but Mueller deserves some credit for the passes he provides.
Born in the Bavarian town of Paehl, Mueller rose through Bayern’s youth set-up and caught the eye of then head coach Jurgen Klinsmann in 2007-08 after scoring 18 goals in 26 games for the Under-19s.
Mueller’s tendency to chat non-stop during training sessions earned him the nickname “Radio Paehl.”
He made his Bundesliga debut a month before his 19th birthday.
Mueller was famously mistaken for a ball boy by Diego Maradona after making his Germany debut against Argentina in March 2010.
He made his international breakthrough as a 20-year-old at that year’s World Cup. His five goals and three assists won him the Golden Boot as top-scorer in South Africa and the best young player award.
There was no chance of mistaken identity when Germany hammered Maradona’s Argentina 4-0 in the quarter-finals with Mueller in the thick of things.
He continued to flourish for Bayern, but suffered Champions League heartbreak, losing the final on home turf at the Allianz Arena to Chelsea on penalties in May 2012.
Bayern and Mueller finally won their third Champions League final in four years by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley in 2013.
However, the pinnacle of Mueller’s career came a year later as Germany won the World Cup in Brazil.
Mueller again scored five goals, including a hat-trick in the opening 4-0 rout of Portugal and the first goal in the unforgettable 7-1 semifinal thrashing of Brazil.
Like most of his team-mates, Mueller struggled at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and started on the bench for the 2-0 defeat to South Korea which confirmed Germany’s exit in the group stages.
However, his performances last season, when Bayern won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup meant Mueller could no longer be ignored by Loew for the European Championship.

