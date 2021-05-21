You are here

  • Home
  • 18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm

18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm

Former New York Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Former New York Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qnhw

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm

18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm
  • The investigation is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Eighteen electronic devices taken during raids last month on Rudy Giuliani’s home and his law firm in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine belong to Giuliani and employees of his firm, Manhattan prosecutors revealed Thursday.
The previously redacted facts were disclosed when prosecutors re-filed an April 29 letter on the public record in Manhattan federal court. The raids occurred April 28.
They disclosed that 18 electronic devices were seized in the search of locations belonging to the former New York mayor and private lawyer to ex-President Donald Trump and his firm, Giuliani Partners LLC. Prosecutors said the devices belonged to Giuliani and “certain employees” of Giuliani Partners.
The letter had sought the appointment of a “special master” to ensure nothing subject to attorney-client privilege was revealed to the government.
The investigation is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.
Giuliani has insisted that his activities in Ukraine were conducted on behalf of Trump. At the time, Giuliani was leading a campaign to press Ukraine for an investigation into then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Some Ukrainians who were in touch with Giuliani have said publicly that they also hoped he could help them with other matters in the US, including arranging meetings with the US attorney general and ousting the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
Giuliani has maintained through his lawyers that prosecutors had no reason for the raids last month because they had already accessed materials from his Apple iCloud account in 2019.
On the same day of the Giuliani searches, a third search warrant was served on a phone belonging to Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump. Her law firm has said she was informed that she is not a target of the investigation.
In the letter posted publicly Thursday, prosecutors said the device seized from Toensing was brought to the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, on April 28 and the government sought and obtained a warrant to search for device “for evidence of enumerated offenses.”
Prosecutors also withdrew redactions that had referenced search warrants they obtained in November 2019 for iCloud accounts for Giuliani and Toensing and for an email account belonging to Toensing.
They said the government has used a “filter team” composed of prosecutors and FBI agents who are not part of the criminal probe to review the 2019 materials to safeguard materials protected by attorney-client privilege.
Prosecutors said their review of materials taken in 2019 was “substantially complete.” They also said they believed that “some, but not all, of the materials” on the electronic devices seized last month could be the same as materials seized in 2019.
Lawyers for Giuliani have challenged last month’s raids on the grounds that anything gathered from the 2019 search warrants was illegally obtained because investigators improperly intruded on private communications with the president during their secret inquiry.
In a letter to a Manhattan judge that was made public last week, Giuliani’s lawyers said prosecutors treated “a distinguished lawyer as if he was the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist, in order to create maximum prejudicial coverage of both Giuliani, and his most well known client – the former President of the United States.”
Late Thursday, prosecutors publicly filed a response to those arguments, saying that the government has gone above and beyond what is required by requesting appointment of a “special master” to protect Giuliani and Toensing from anything subject to attorney-client privilege.
“To be clear, the mere fact that Giuliani and Toensing are lawyers does not mean that they are above the law or immune to criminal investigation. Yet that is effectively what Giuliani and Toensing argue,” they wrote.
Prosecutors also revealed in the letter that the FBI had successfully downloaded 11 devices belonging to Giuliani and returned them to him. They said seven more devices belonging to Giuliani and his business cannot be fully accessed without a passcode and will require more time to unlock.
They added that the FBI has already downloaded and returned Toensing’s device and investigators have not reviewed any of the materials yet.
Asked about the identities of the other individuals whose devices were seized at Giuliani’s firm, defense attorney Robert Costello said Thursday in a text message that he could not comment.
A spokesperson for prosecutors also declined comment.

Topics: Rudy Giuliani

Related

US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
World
US probers raid Trump’s former lawyer Giuliani’s home and office, escalating criminal probe
Federal investigators raided the New York apartment of president Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani early April 28, 2021 as part of a probe into his dealings in Ukraine, US media reported. (File/AFP)
Media
NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct false news reports on Giuliani

Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 

Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 
Updated 20 May 2021

Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 

Water shortages loom in Pakistan as temperature drops slow glacial melt 
  • Water inflows from northern areas to Indus water system reduced by 22% compared to last year
  • Experts say 60% of Pakistan’s water currently lost as runoff to the sea due to lack of reservoirs in the country
Updated 20 May 2021
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The slow melting of glaciers and snow in northern Pakistan due to low temperatures is significantly depleting the country’s water reservoirs, which can lead to food and energy insecurity, officials and experts warn. 

The South Asian nation of 220 million is home to 7,253 glaciers, with more glacial ice than any other country on Earth outside the polar regions.

But climate change is “eating away Himalayan glaciers at a dramatic rate,” a study published last year in the journal Science Advances noted.

As glacier ice melts, it can collect in large glacial lakes, which are at risk of bursting through their banks and creating deadly flash floods downstream. More than 3,000 of those lakes had formed as of 2018, with 33 of them considered hazardous and more than 7 million people at risk downstream, according to the UN Development Program.

Now, there is an added dimension to the problem of flooding.

“The drop in temperature in the northern areas, especially Skardu, has resulted in a significant reduction of water inflows in our rivers, and this is obviously worrisome for all of us,” Mohammed Khalid Idrees Rana, director of operations at the Indus River System Authority, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s water storage capacity is now only enough for 33 days which, experts say, should be increased to at least 100 days to ensure much-needed water supplies for agriculture, industry and other purposes.

The country’s river flows, heavily dependent on glacial melt (41 percent), snowmelt (22 percent) and rainfall (27 percent), are suffering from slow glacial melt, officials say.

The Indus system receives an annual influx of 134.8 million acre-feet of water, while Pakistan receives snowfall only in the northern areas during winter.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan’s stored water has plummeted to 1 million acre-feet, though it stood at 7 million acre-feet during the corresponding period last year.

Rana said the temperature in the country’s northern regions housing glaciers and snow was usually 22-23 degrees Celsius during this time of the year, but currently stood between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius due to thick clouds.

“Climate change has been severely impacting our water inflows from glaciers,” he said.

“If the current temperature prolongs for another seven to eight days, we may have to cut the water share of provinces.”

Going by the ministry’s data, water inflows from the northern areas in the Indus water system have reduced by 22 percent compared to last year’s inflows.

Rana told Arab News that the prevailing water situation in the country could delay rice sowing, as cotton sowing in Punjab was already in process and completed in Sindh.

“There is no imminent threat to drinking water supplies in the provinces,” he added.

Water flows in the system were registered at 176,000 cusecs as of Monday while the flows that the country received a day before stood at 188,000 cusecs per day. Last year, during the same period, average water flows stood at 225,000 cusecs.

Average water inflows in the last 10 years have been recorded at 218,000 cusecs per day, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Experts estimate that around 60 percent of Pakistan’s water is currently lost as runoff to the sea due to a lack of reservoirs.

Dr. Pervez Amir, director of the Pakistan Water Partnership, said the country would continue to face water shortage issues until it constructed more reservoirs to collect around 17 million acre-feet of water coming from the Kabul River every year.

“Our food and energy security will be at stake in the years to come if we fail to harness excess water from different resources,” he told Arab News.

“We should also abandon water-guzzling crops like rice and sugarcane to save the precious resource.”

Topics: Pakistan water Pakistan Water Partnership

Related

In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed

In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed
Updated 20 May 2021

In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed

In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed
  • Authorities bulldozed Nawaz Al-Maroof Mosque in Barabanki district on Monday, despite court order staying any kind of demolition until May 31
  • Barabanki borders Ayodhya where 16th-century Babri Masjid was razed by Hindu mob in 1992
Updated 20 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Fear has gripped the Muslim community in northern India after a local administration defied a court order and razed a century-old mosque in Uttar Pradesh.

The demolition of the 112-year-old mosque in the town of Ram Sanehi Ghat in the Barabanki district was one of the most inflammatory actions against the state’s Muslim community since the razing of the 16th-century Babri Masjid by a Hindu mob in the neighboring town of Ayodhya in 1992.

Despite a high court decision staying any kind of demolition until May 31, the local administration bulldozed the building on Monday after declaring it an “illegal structure.”

“This was a mosque where people have been offering prayers for decades, and the demolition has sent shock waves among people fearing arrests and reprisals from the administration for resisting the action,” one of the mosque’s committee members, Mohammed Nasim, told Arab News on Thursday.

“What was the urgency to demolish it when the whole state is fighting a grim battle against the pandemic? he said.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest and most populous state, is governed by Yogi Adityanath, a politician from the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), known for his anti-Muslim sentiment.

The local administration denied any wrongdoing, saying there was no mosque at the demolition site.

“I am not aware of any mosque being demolished,” Barabanki District Magistrate Dr. Adarsh Singh told Arab News. “It was an illegal residential property.”

But Zufar Farooqui, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board, questioned the magistrate’s claim: “The mosque has been standing in front of the residence of the Subdivision District Magistrate for years. This cannot be denied. How did the mosque become an illegal structure? It is registered with Sunni Waqf Board.”

On March 15, the district administration asked the mosque committee to clarify the issue of its ownership. The committee said it had submitted all the required documents and on the same day moved the high court fearing that the mosque might face “imminent demolition.” The court said the district administration was only seeking documentation.

Next month, on the grounds of a rapid surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the state, the Allahabad High Court ruled on April 24 that any order of eviction, dispossession or demolition would remain suspended until May 31.

As bulldozers entered the site on Monday, the incident sent shock waves among the Muslim community, which constitutes nearly half of the town’s population of 30,000.

“To create fear, the local administration filed a case against 28 people and then released them. One was booked under the draconian National Security Act,” Nasim said.

Nasim’s neighbor, Israr Ahmad, told Arab News that people did not hold protests when the demolition was taking place for “fear of arrest.”

“We are scared. We are not allowed to go near the site,” Ahmad said. “Our only hope is that the high court takes note of that.”

As the pandemic wreaks havoc in the state, observers question the timing and intention of the demolition drive, with some suggesting that its purpose was to distract attention from the administration’s failures in its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The failure to manage the pandemic has impacted the BJP’s core voters, and they are again resorting to divisive politics to sway voters before the next election,” Deepak Kabir, a social activist from the state capital of Lucknow, told Arab News.

According to Lucknow-based political analyst Asad Rizvi, the demolition was “a planned attack on the mosque,” as Ayodhya and Barabanki are neighboring districts.

“The BJP government both in the center and the state is facing unprecedented criticism for its handling of the second wave of COVID-19,” he said. “This is an attempt to divert the attention of the people away from their failure when they know that they are going to have state elections within nine months.”

Topics: India Babri Masjid

Related

In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed
World
In most inflammatory action since Babri Masjid demolition, Indian Muslims fearful as another mosque razed

Manila suspends departure of Filipino workers to Israel over Gaza conflict

There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File Photo)
There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 20 May 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila suspends departure of Filipino workers to Israel over Gaza conflict

There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Hundreds of Filipino carers were scheduled to leave for Israel in coming days
  • 29,473 Filipinos live, work in Israel along with 91 in Gaza Strip
Updated 20 May 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Thursday announced it was temporarily suspending the deployment of workers to Israel due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Israeli forces have continued to bomb Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defying international calls for a de-escalation.

Since the crisis began on May 10, Palestinian health officials said 228 people had been killed in Israeli aerial bombardments that had worsened Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation. Israeli authorities put the death toll to date at 12 in Israel.

There are 29,473 Filipinos living and working in Israel and 91 in the Gaza Strip. While there have been no reports of any of them being injured, Philippine Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a radio interview that 400 Filipino carers scheduled to leave for Israel in the coming days would not be allowed to leave “while the tension is still high.”

He added, however, that the Filipino Department of Labor and Employment would continue to process job applicants as there was no ban on departures, but actual deployment would be delayed.

“We have not banned the deployment of our workers to Israel. The processing of those who already qualified continues. We are merely suspending their actual departure while the tension is still high,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said the president supported Bello’s decision on delaying the departure of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). “This is to protect the safety of our countrymen. Of course, as we prepare to evacuate and repatriate our citizens there, why should we send new OFWs there as well?”

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs and embassies in Israel and neighboring Egypt and Jordan were poised to assist Filipinos affected by the ongoing violence in the Middle East and were also on standby to evacuate Philippine citizens. 

Topics: Philippines Israel Palestine Gaza

Related

Special Manila allows emergency entry to Filipino seafarers on virus-hit ship
World
Manila allows emergency entry to Filipino seafarers on virus-hit ship
Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis
World
Filipinos voice frustration over Duterte’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier

I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier

I’d rather die than go back, Moroccan migrant boy tells Spanish soldier
  • The boy floated in a dark T-shirt with bottles under his clothes and attached to his arms
  • Soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said the boy told him ‘he didn't care if he died from cold’
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

CEUTA: A Moroccan boy who used empty plastic bottles to swim to Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta this week said he would rather die than go back to Morocco.
The boy told so to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away.
The boy attracted international media attention as he floated in a dark T-shirt with the bottles under his clothes and attached to his arms, crying as he reached the beach only to be led away by soldiers.
“He didn’t want to go back, he didn’t have any family in Morocco, he didn’t care if he died from cold; He preferred to die ... than go back to Morocco,” soldier Rachid Mohamed al Messaoui said.
“I never heard that from someone so young,” the 25-year-old told Reuters, speaking on the beach.
Soldiers accompanied the crying boy through the gate to the security zone between the two countries, along with other migrants. An army spokesman in Ceuta said he had no information on what happened to the boy.
Deporting minors is illegal in Spain and hundreds have been processed in a makeshift reception center in Ceuta.
The boy was one of some 8,000 migrants who swam or climbed over a border fence into the enclave this week after Rabat relaxed border controls. Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco and called the situation a crisis for Europe.
On the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar and with a population of 80,000, the enclave’s beaches are only a few hundred meters (yards) away.
Al Messaoui, who speaks Moroccan Arabic, or Darija, said he tried to put his feelings to one side to help calm those arriving on the beach, acting as a translator for his Spanish army colleagues.
“You feel frustrated, desperate that you can’t do more for that boy,” he said.
Asked what he would tell the parents of young Moroccans eager to cross over to Ceuta, he said: “Not to let them go, to be with them, and to be united as a family even if there are difficulties of life in their country... not to let them drift away alone, desperate, helpless.”

Topics: Ceuta Spanish-Moroccan border swim migrants

Related

Migrants, including minors, who arrived swimming at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, rest as Spanish soldiers stand guard on May 18, 2021 in Ceuta. (AFP)
World
Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco
Mass arrivals of migrants into Spain’s Ceuta, Greece’s Lesbos island photos
World
Mass arrivals of migrants into Spain’s Ceuta, Greece’s Lesbos island

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post

IGN faces staff backlash over deleted Palestinian aid post
  • Employees at gaming network accuse management, owners of double standards
  • Deleted post had wanted to ‘highlight the humanitarian crisis in Palestine’
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Staff at gaming network IGN have issued an open letter to senior management, and owners Ziff Davis, calling for an explanation after a post linking readers to pro-Palestinian charities was deleted from its website.

IGN apologized for the post, published on May 14, but were criticized for “blatant disregard for the most basic standards of journalistic integrity and editorial independence” in the letter, which was signed by over 70 members of staff.

Friday’s deleted post, attributed to “IGN Staff,” had said: “We want to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Palestine because, while there has been fighting in the region for decades, recent escalations have seen a catastrophic loss of Palestinian lives.”

It added: “Palestinian civilians are currently suffering in great numbers in Jerusalem, Gaza, and (the) West Bank, due to Israeli forces.”

It then linked readers to websites for groups working in the region, including Doctors Without Borders and the UN Relief and Works Agency.

But on May 16 the post was deleted and replaced with a statement from IGN saying: “Our philanthropic instincts to help those in need was not in line with our intent of trying to show support for all people impacted by tragic events. 

“By highlighting only one population, the post mistakenly left the impression that we were politically aligned with one side. That was not our intention and we sincerely regret the error.”

IGN said it had donated $25,000 to the charity Save the Children “to aid those civilian lives impacted across the entire area.”

But staff were left unimpressed by the decision, believing it to reveal double standards at the company.

One IGN employee told The Guardian: “We’ve posted multiple, similar charity appeals in the past, and received nothing but support from the ownership — even on so-called ‘contentious’ issues like the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The employee added: “There was absolute shock among staff about not just the removal itself, but about how that removal (and the explanation for it) was handled. For such drastic action to be taken was unusual enough, but for it to be done with no oversight from those who had written the post — and multiple hours of silence from those responsible, both internally and externally — was confusing and upsetting for many members of staff.”

Topics: IGN Palestine Doctors Without Borders

Related

Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London
World
Thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally in London
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory
World
Pro-Palestine protesters occupy UK drone factory

Latest updates

18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm
18 electronic devices seized by US probers from former Trump lawyer Giuliani and firm
Canadian court rules Iran downing of Ukraine Flight 752 ‘act of terrorism’
Canadian court rules Iran downing of Ukraine Flight 752 ‘act of terrorism’
What We Are Eating Today: Joyn Bakery
What We Are Eating Today: Joyn Bakery
McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
Interactive screens to guide Makkah pilgrims
Interactive screens to guide Makkah pilgrims

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.