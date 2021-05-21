You are here

  • Home
  • China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated

China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated

The 300-meter high SEG Plaza (C) in Shenzhen, China, has been kept off-limits to the public after it began to shake on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
The 300-meter high SEG Plaza (C) in Shenzhen, China, has been kept off-limits to the public after it began to shake on May 18, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybggq

Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated

China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated
  • The 300-meter (1,000-foot) SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong began shaking in the early afternoon on May 18, 2021
  • Building collapses are not rare in China, where lax construction standards and breakneck urbanization over recent decades
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

BEIJING: A skyscraper in southern China that caused panic when it started to shake earlier this week will stay closed for the foreseeable future, the owner of the building said, as the cause of the swaying is investigated.
The 300-meter (1,000-foot) SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong began shaking in the early afternoon on Tuesday, prompting people inside and those on the streets below to flee.
Emergency management officials quickly ruled out an earthquake as the cause of the wobble in the tech hub’s Futian district.
In an internal notice to the tenants and merchants shared by official news agency Xinhua, the building owner said no one would be allowed to enter until an investigation was finished, without giving an idea on the timeframe.
The SEG Group has banned “all owners, merchants and tenants from entering or leaving the SEG Building and electronics market...(which) will open again after the relevant inspection work is completed,” the statement dated Thursday said.
The measure come into effect from Friday.




The 300-meter high SEG Plaza (C) in Shenzhen, China, has been kept off-limits to the public after it began to shake on May 18, 2021. (AFP)


The building is named after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group, whose offices are based in the complex along with a major electronics market.
Officials said late Wednesday that engineers monitoring the building since Tuesday night had not found movements larger than the building code limit for skyscrapers.
Experts also found “no safety abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building,” the local government said in a statement.
Engineers have been using drones this week to inspect the building, which was completed in 2000.
Earlier this week traders were seen carrying stock out of the electronics mall on the lower levels of the building.
Building collapses are not rare in China, where lax construction standards and breakneck urbanization over recent decades has led to buildings being thrown up in haste.
A day after the building was evacuated, the US consulate in nearby Guangzhou on Wednesday warned citizens to avoid the area surrounding the tower, warning of “inadequate information to assess the safety risks.”

Topics: SEG Plaza shaking building Shenzhen

Related

13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse
World
13 detained in China over deadly construction collapse
At least 13 dead in China restaurant collapse
World
At least 13 dead in China restaurant collapse

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
  • Japan, South Korea halted Iranian oil imports since 2019
  • Mideast, U.S., Mexico crude have since replaced Iranian oil
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: As Iran gears up to resume oil exports once the United States lifts trade sanctions, former key clients in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan say they’ll wait for the US green light before investigating terms under which they might buy Iran’s oil again.
Iran’s president said on Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions, and Indian refiners plus at least one European refiner are already reassessing purchases to make room for Iran’s oil in second-half 2021.
That’s left traders keen to work out which way Japanese and South Korean refiners will jump — the countries had been the world’s third and fourth largest buyers of Iranian crude and condensate, importing about 450,000 barrels per day on average between 2016 and 2018.
During Iran’s two-year absence from supplier lists because of sanctions, Japanese and Korean refiners have replaced Iranian supplies with crude and condensate from other Middle Eastern producers, Australia, the United States and Mexico.
Pending the lifting of sanctions, Japanese refiners said they are also awaiting guidance from the country’s government.
“Once Iranian oil becomes available to import, we will consider if it is economically viable as we do with oil from any other countries, and we will likely resume import if Iranian oil is considered to be economically viable,” a spokesman from Fuji Oil said.
Peers in South Korea are taking a similar line.
“It would be good if Iranian oil can be imported ... but it won’t have much impact on us even if it can’t be imported,” one South Korean buyer said. “(Once the sanctions are lifted) we could possibly resume imports of Iranian oil if it’s money-making.”
In Taiwan, a Formosa Petrochemical spokesman said Iranian oil prices would have to be competitive against Saudi grades to be attractive, he added.
Even if sanctions are lifted, buyers will need to make sure banks are able to transfer money, that shipping companies would be able to send tankers to Iran, and that insurers would be able to provide cover, said a procurement official at a Japanese refinery who declined to be named.
“I think it will still take a long time as we need to overcome these hurdles,” he said.

Topics: #iran #oil #sanctions

Related

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Business & Economy
Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Update EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz

Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
  • Iran said it will begin shipping oil from Jask terminal next month
  • Iran currently under sanctions that stop it from selling oil to most countries
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran said it will soon export oil from a new port that allows it to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, as nuclear talks between Tehran and other world powers show signs of progress, Bloomberg reported.

State-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC) will start shipping crude from the Jask terminal on the Gulf of Oman coast next month, according to a statement.

NIOC is already pumping oil into a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) pipeline connecting Jask with the southwestern energy hub of Goreh, Managing Director Masoud Karbasian said.

The pipeline will be officially opened by President Hassan Rouhani in the near future, Karbasian said, without giving a timeframe or stating how much oil will initially be exported.

Iran is under strict US sanctions that effectively bar it from selling oil. Most of its energy exports currently have to be sent through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel and a shipping flashpoint in recent years.

World powers are trying to broker an agreement between Iran and the US to revive a 2015 nuclear accord, which restricted Tehran’s atomic activities in return for sanctions relief.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator in Vienna, where talks are being held, said on Wednesday there had been “good progress.”

Topics: #oil #iran #geopolitics

Related

Update EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Middle-East
EU top negotiator says confident deal will be reached in Iran nuclear talks
Special US seizes Iran oil shipments destined for Venezuela
Middle-East
US seizes Iran oil shipments destined for Venezuela

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year

Saudi Arabia was top MENA destination for foreign investment last year
  • Saudi Arabia attracted $10.4 billion of FDI in 2020
  • Number of FDI projects in Saudi Arabia fell 49 percent in 2020 to 73
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted 18 percent of all foreign investment into the Middle East and North Africa last year, the most of any country in the region.

The number of projects fell by 49 percent in 2020 to 73 for a value of $10.4 billion, Al Arabiya reported, citing data from Financial Times’ FDI Intelligence.

New foreign projects established in the MENA region fell to 1,031 in 2020, compared with 1,795 in 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of much of the global economy.

The UAE topped regional countries in the number of new foreign projects with 327 projects and ranked second in terms of the value of investments, attracting $9 billion.

Egypt witnessed the largest decline in new foreign direct investment in the region as investments slumped to $1.3 billion from $12.2 billion in 2019. The number of new foreign projects in Egypt dropped by 70 percent last year, while the jobs generated from them decreased by 76 percent.

The UAE topped MENA countries in making foreign investments as it pumped $5.9 billion into 148 projects. Saudi Arabia ranked second, plowing $3 billion into 42 projects.

Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline

Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline

Dubai luxury real estate sales jump 25 percent in Q1 as prices decline
  • 11.6 billion dirhams of prime villas and apartments were sold in Q1
  • Apartment prices fell 6.3 percent in the quarter
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sales of prime villas and apartments in Dubai rebounded in the first quarter of 2021 helped by a decline in prices as the emirate’s property market looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The value of sales in the prime real estate segment rose 25 percent from the previous quarter to 11.6 billion dirhams ($3.16 billion), Luxhabitat Sotheby’s said, citing data from the Dubai Land Department. A total of 3,450 apartments and 586 villas changed hands.

Properties in Palm Jumeirah topped the charts in terms of sale value at 2.70 billion dirhams, followed by Mohammed bin Rashid City with 1.37 billion dirhams and Business Bay at 1.27 billion dirhams.

Prime apartment prices fell 6.3 percent to an average of 1,315 dirhams per square foot, leaving the mean apartment costing 2.07 million dirhams. The average selling price of a prime villa increased by 3 percent while the average size increased by 10 percent, suggesting a decline in price per square foot.

The most expensive property transaction in Dubai in the first quarter was a 11,950 square foot villa on Frond N in Palm Jumeirah for 111.3 million dirhams. Second was a 44,952 square foot home in Sector R of Emirates Hills for 68 million dirhams.

Topics: #dubai #realestate #luxury

Related

Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate firm plans to accept Dogecoin as payment
Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery
Business & Economy
Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

Canadian law firm aims to help Saudi startups expand to N. America

Canadian law firm aims to help Saudi startups expand to N. America
Updated 21 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Canadian law firm aims to help Saudi startups expand to N. America

Canadian law firm aims to help Saudi startups expand to N. America
Updated 21 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: An Ontario-based law firm is opening an office in the Middle East to help Saudi startups, especially in the technology sector, scale up and expand their operations to Canada and the rest of North America.

Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions (ALIS) said it aims to help about 1,000 startups a year from the Kingdom and the UAE establish a presence in North American markets. It plans to open its regional base in Dubai in September.

“The Canadian economy is a job-driven economy,” Shahrukh Zohaib, a Canadian barrister and managing partner of ALIS, told Arab News. “They’re looking for people who can come and create jobs. The skilled businesses are more preferred, such as the artificial intelligence and IT industries.”

He said the Canadian government believes there are great opportunities for Saudi startups in a number of fields, including IT, construction and real estate, and his business aims to help Canadian and Saudi companies to establish joint ventures.

As part of the ambitious Riyadh 2030 strategy, which was unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January, the Saudi government wants to attract up to 500 international companies to set up regional bases in the city, create about 35,000 jobs for Saudi locals and double the capital’s population from 7.5 million to between 15 and 20 million.

In April, Sovereign AEI, which specializes in helping companies set up operations in the Kingdom, told Arab News it has experienced a 40 to 50 percent increase in the number of companies looking to set up operations in Saudi Arabia.

Zohaib said he has seen a similar growing interest in Saudi Arabia and the wider region among businesses in Canada.

“We have a lot of Canadian clients who are interested to invest in this region because there are high returns in these areas,” he said. “There are a lot of people willing to invest here and all they’re looking for is some kind of feasibility, someone who can assist them in setting up the offices there and help them in navigating the local rules.”

Topics: Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions (ALIS) Canada ontario #antiharassmentlaw

Related

Saudi startup Retailo closes $9m in seed funding
Corporate News
Saudi startup Retailo closes $9m in seed funding

Latest updates

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Iran to start exporting oil from new port that bypasses Strait of Hormuz
Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Twitter opens verification process to the public
Twitter opens verification process to the public

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.