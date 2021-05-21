Oil set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran nuclear talks

You are here

Iran could add 1 million barrels per day to global supply in H2. (file/Reuters)
  • Iran's Rouhani says US will lift sanctions
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday after three days of losses, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $65.98 a barrel by 12.35 pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $62.90 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 1.6 percent.
The two contracts are on track to fall about 4 percent on the week — their biggest loss since March — after Iran’s president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.
Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.
Still, investors remain upbeat about fuel demand recovery this summer as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although rising cases across parts of Asia are raising concerns.
Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2021 Brent contract have jumped after last week’s surprisingly strong US inflation data, with open interest on calls nearly tripling in May, JPMorgan analysts said. The bank’s forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $74.
To reach $100, demand would need to average above 102.6 million bpd in the third quarter and grow to 103.6 million bpd in the fourth quarter, JPMorgan said, in the absence of any additional OPEC+ supply response.
It expects Iranian crude and condensate production to rise to 3.2 million barrels per day in December, from around 2.8 million bpd in the first quarter.
Barclays expects Brent and WTI oil prices to average $66 a barrel and $62 a barrel, respectively, this year.
It cut demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia (ex-China) region, flagging the risk of further downside if the recent surge in infections persisted.
“Extended mobility restrictions in the region might slow the demand recovery somewhat, but seem unlikely to stall it for a sustained period, given largely positive results of vaccination programs worldwide,” it said.

Saudi Tourism appoints Gloria Manzo as chief special adviser

Saudi Tourism appoints Gloria Manzo as chief special adviser
  • Manzo is a former president of the World Travel and Tourism Council
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has appointed former Mexican tourism minister Gloria Guevara Manzo as chief special adviser.

Guevara Manzo has served as a former president of the World Travel and Tourism Council since 2017, and is considered one of the most influential women in the sector at the global level.

She also served as minister of tourism and CEO of the Tourism Promotion Board of Mexico between 2010 and 2012, and succeeded in developing the country’s tourism sector and strengthening Mexico’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Gloria Manzo in Saudi Arabia to work as an adviser of the ministry, to contribute her extensive experience and to move to the next stage of the sector development in line with Vision 2030,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

  • Nakheel released 217 four- and five-bedroom villas on May 20
  • Entire development will consist of 418 villas
DUBAI: Worries about the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be the last thing on property investors’ minds on Thursday as they snapped up 800 million dirhams ($218 million) of villas at Nakheel’s Murooj Al Furjan community in just 4 hours.

The Dubai-based property developer released 217 four- and five-bedroom villas for sale on an off-plan basis with construction expected to start this year and complete in 2024, Nakheel said. The cheapest villas were 2.9 million dirhams each.

The development will eventually comprise 418 villas spread over 5 million square feet. The villas are no more than 4,042 square feet.

Dubai luxury real estate sales jumped 25 percent in Q1 even as prices declined, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s said today, citing Dubai Land Department data.

  • 1,105 commercial and industrial activities are listed
  • Existing companies can change status
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has announced a list of 1,105 registered commercial and industrial activities that are open to ownership by natural and legal non-citizens, WAM reported.

This enables them to fully or partially own commercial companies to practice these activities in Abu Dhabi.

The list includes a broad range of activities from manufacturing to equipment rental and photography to running a zoo.

“This announcement reflects the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Government to attract further foreign direct investments and to promote an open and resilient competitive business environment,” said ADDED Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa. “The decision is one of many decisions and initiatives to provide incentives for the private sector in Abu Dhabi and to enhance the status of Abu Dhabi on the global investment map.”

The list of activities available for foreign ownership was decided by the Council of Ministers according to what would have the biggest strategic impact.

Existing companies have the right to adjust their status, provided they comply with the regulations on activities or other applicable restrictions, in accordance with ADDED-adopted procedures.

  • Field to reach full output within 36 hours of start-up
  • Tamar platform shut down after Israel-Gaza unrest
LONDON: Israel’s energy ministry has instructed Chevron to restart operations at the offshore Tamar natural gas platform, nine days after it was shut due to unrest in the region, the company said.
Production at the Tamar platform, located some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) off the city of Ashdod along Israel’s southern Mediterranean coast, was expected to reach full capacity within 36 hours of its restart, Chevron said in a statement on Friday.
Chevron operates and holds a 25 percent stake in the Tamar gas field, which was shut on May 12 on the instructions of the government after violence erupted in Israel and the Gaza Strip.
It produced a total of 8.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2020, of which 7.7 bcm went to Israel, 0.3 bcm to neighboring Egypt and 0.2 bcm to Jordan, data from Israeli energy firm Delek, which also holds a stake, shows.

  • Japan, South Korea halted Iranian oil imports since 2019
  • Mideast, U.S., Mexico crude have since replaced Iranian oil
TOKYO: As Iran gears up to resume oil exports once the United States lifts trade sanctions, former key clients in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan say they’ll wait for the US green light before investigating terms under which they might buy Iran’s oil again.
Iran’s president said on Thursday that the United States was ready to lift sanctions, and Indian refiners plus at least one European refiner are already reassessing purchases to make room for Iran’s oil in second-half 2021.
That’s left traders keen to work out which way Japanese and South Korean refiners will jump — the countries had been the world’s third and fourth largest buyers of Iranian crude and condensate, importing about 450,000 barrels per day on average between 2016 and 2018.
During Iran’s two-year absence from supplier lists because of sanctions, Japanese and Korean refiners have replaced Iranian supplies with crude and condensate from other Middle Eastern producers, Australia, the United States and Mexico.
Pending the lifting of sanctions, Japanese refiners said they are also awaiting guidance from the country’s government.
“Once Iranian oil becomes available to import, we will consider if it is economically viable as we do with oil from any other countries, and we will likely resume import if Iranian oil is considered to be economically viable,” a spokesman from Fuji Oil said.
Peers in South Korea are taking a similar line.
“It would be good if Iranian oil can be imported ... but it won’t have much impact on us even if it can’t be imported,” one South Korean buyer said. “(Once the sanctions are lifted) we could possibly resume imports of Iranian oil if it’s money-making.”
In Taiwan, a Formosa Petrochemical spokesman said Iranian oil prices would have to be competitive against Saudi grades to be attractive, he added.
Even if sanctions are lifted, buyers will need to make sure banks are able to transfer money, that shipping companies would be able to send tankers to Iran, and that insurers would be able to provide cover, said a procurement official at a Japanese refinery who declined to be named.
“I think it will still take a long time as we need to overcome these hurdles,” he said.

