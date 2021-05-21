WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users

You are here

Turkey's competition watchdog said Friday it was told by WhatsApp that the chat app won't apply a controversial privacy update following an investigation. Announcement was contradicted by the Facebook-owned app. (AP)
Updated 21 May 2021
AP

  • Concerns has been raised that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook
  • Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes
AP

ANKARA: Turkey’s competition watchdog said Friday it was told by WhatsApp that the chat app won’t apply a controversial privacy update following an investigation.
The announcement was contradicted by the Facebook-owned app, which said it still plans to roll out the update for Turkish users.
It’s a fresh sign of the confusion between regulators and the tech company over the update to WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy rules, which has raised concerns that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook. Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes.
The changes were initially announced at the start of the year but delayed after a backlash sparked by a wave of confusion and misinformation among users, including those in Turkey. Users were given a May 15 deadline to agree to the update.
Turkish users, worried about the possible sharing of their personal information, began downloading alternative messaging applications such as Signal, Telegram or the Turkish app, Bip, which was developed by mobile phone operator Turkcell. Many chose to close down their WhatsApp accounts even though the messaging app assured that the content of messages would remain encrypted.
Turkey’s Competition Board, meanwhile, had launched an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp over a possible violation of Article 6 of Turkey’s competition laws, which bar companies from “abusing their dominant positions.”
In a brief statement Friday, the competition watchdog said it had been notified by WhatsApp that the update “will not come into effect for any user in Turkey, including users who approved it.”
WhatsApp however, disputed the Turkish notice.
“It is not the case that we no longer intend to roll out the update in Turkey,” it said in a statement. “We continue to discuss next steps with the relevant authorities and we remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone.”
WhatsApp insisted that the update does not “expand our ability to share data with Facebook and does not impact the privacy of personal messages with friends or family.”
“We continue to roll out our update gradually around the world and the majority of people who have received it have accepted,” it said. The company has pointed out previously that the update is related only to messages between businesses and customers.
A week ago, a German privacy watchdog issued an emergency order banning Facebook from gathering data on WhatsApp users, over concern the updated policy was in breach of stringent European data protection rules.

Topics: WhatsApp Facebook Turkey

Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

  • The British government to examine how the BBC was run after inquiry into how the broadcaster got the1995 interview with Princess Diana.
  • Britain’s justice minister Robert Buckland warned that “doing nothing” about the governance of the BBC was not an option.
Reuters

LONDON: The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William.

An independent investigation concluded on Thursday that journalist Martin Bashir had lied and used deceit to persuade Diana to agree to the interview in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles.

It also lambasted the BBC for its “woefully ineffective” investigation into Bashir’s actions the following year and for covering up his wrongdoing. Bashir tricked Diana’s brother into thinking her staff were spying on her, and could not be trusted.

In a scathing statement, Diana’s eldest son William, now 38, called the way the interview was secured “deceitful.”
“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

His younger brother Prince Harry said the interview was part of a series of unethical practices that ultimately cost his mother her life.
“Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” he said.

Diana died aged 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997 having become an effective outcast from the royal family, who she suspected of trying to undermine her as her relationship with Charles, William’s father, collapsed.

The BBC has apologized for its failings, but ministers, newspapers, critics and some supporters said the episode raised questions for the publicly-funded broadcaster.

DOING NOTHING NOT AN OPTION

Britain’s justice minister Robert Buckland warned that “doing nothing” about the governance of the BBC was not an option in light of the inquiry by former UK Supreme Court judge John Dyson.

“We will now reflect on Lord Dyson’s thorough report and consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed in the mid-term Charter review,” media minister Oliver Dowden said on Twitter.

A review of the BBC’s royal charter, which sets the 98-year-old broadcaster’s mission, is due in 2022 before it needs to be renewed in 2027.

Some in Boris Johnson’s Conservative government, including the prime minister himself, have voiced skepticism about its funding model — a license fee levied on all households with a TV — while many accuse it of being politically biased.

“There’s got to be a serious governance structural change inside the BBC,” former BBC chairman Michael Grade told BBC radio.
Some newspapers were damning in their assessment of the report, likening the BBC’s failures to a phone-hacking scandal involving tabloid reporters a decade ago.

“Ten years ago, when the phone-hacking scandal closed the News of the World, BBC journalists were among the loudest of those baying for blood and desperate to see The Sun engulfed too,” The Sun newspaper, the twin tabloid of Rupert Murdoch’s defunct News of the World, wrote in its editorial.
“Their stinking hypocrisy is not lost on us.”

However, some critics of print media said the issue was merely being used as revenge.

Meanwhile, London police said officers would assess the contents of Dyson’s report to see if there was any significant new evidence having previously ruled out a criminal investigation.

Topics: United Kingdom Princess Diana Prince William BBC

Twitter opens verification process to the public

Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

  • Relaunched process is shaped by research and public feedback, and features updated eligibility criteria
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter is rolling out its new verification process that allows anyone from the general public to apply for the blue badge for the first time since 2017.

To apply, user accounts must be “authentic notable, and active” and belong to one of these six categories: government; companies, brands and organizations; news organizations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

In addition to the category-specific eligibility criteria, accounts must have a profile name, a profile image, a confirmed email address and a phone number. Accounts must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter rules.

Sarah Husain, who works in policy at Twitter, admitted during a press briefing that the platform had not been consistent and transparent about the people it was verifying and users found the process to be arbitrary and confusing, leading to the need for a new approach and policy.

The process started in November 2020 with research and public feedback surveys, which informed the policy that was launched at the end of last year. It was implemented in January 2021 with verified accounts not meeting the criteria automatically losing their blue badge. Husain said that Twitter recognizes there may be risks associated with the new process, so the platform will continually audit and update the policy this year.

On Thursday Twitter started rolling out the verification application for users. The option to apply will appear in the Account Settings where users can click on Request Verification.

Later in the year, the platform plans to add more categories for verification, including academics, scientists and religious leaders.

Twitter also plans to launch new account types such as automated and memorial accounts.

 

Automated Accounts or bots are not all bad and can be useful to users but only if it’s made clear that these accounts are legitimate and automated. Twitter is planning to build a new account type to distinguish bots from humans as well as legitimize the good ones from the nefarious ones, said B Byrne, Twitter’s product lead for profiles and identity.

Memorial Accounts have been a topic of discussion for some time now, and Twitter is recognizing the importance of preserving the account of someone who has passed away. The launch of this account type will be accompanied by an updated policy for memorialization.

Topics: Twitter

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE

Ramadan 2021: Top 10 movers in the UAE
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

  • YouGov ranks the top 10 brands improved the most during the holy month
Arab News

DUBAI: The impact of the pandemic on last year’s holy month was severe. Advertising and marketing budgets were significantly reduced, with many brands slashing spending. This year, however, as the economy picked up, brands regained confidence and started investing more in their advertising efforts.

Research and analytics firm YouGov conducted a survey to discover the brands with the biggest change in advertising awareness scores year-on-year during Ramadan.

The list was compiled using the firm’s ad awareness score, which measures whether a respondent has seen any advertising for the brand in the past two weeks.

This year, Global Village in Dubai emerged as the top mover with a 14.2 score increase compared to Ramadan 2020. As outdoor spaces and event venues continue to adapt to virus safety procedures, Global Village decided to extend its open season into Ramadan. This extension, coupled with it being its 25th year, saw Global Village heavily invest in promotional activities, reaching a much wider audience.

In a strong year for e-commerce retailers, Noon.com saw the second-biggest change with an increase of 11.1 points. Capitalizing on online shopping behaviors and embracing the spirit of Ramadan, the online retailer offered daily deals and discounts of up to 75 percent on groceries and household items, even reaching households that were affected by the pandemic.

Another online retailer, food delivery platform Talabat.com, enjoyed the third-best improvement, gaining 7.9 points on last year. The brand partnered with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) to launch its “Ramadan Heroes” campaign with the aim of providing iftar meals to those in need. The virtual charity endeavor struck a chord with many, helping the brand to enhance its advertising awareness during the holy month.

Similarly, Starbucks joined the festivities by introducing seasonal Ramadan cups. The holiday cups attracted consumer attention, raising the brand’s advertising awareness by 6.7 points compared to last year.  

Half of the brands on this year’s list are destinations such as Global Village, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, indicating that these companies have successfully reinvested in advertising activities as restrictions were lifted. 

It also points to people being more interested in spending time outside the home at family destinations after a year of multiple lockdowns.

“Leveraging BrandIndex’s daily sampling, our data show that a renewed focus on communication during the Holy Month has reaped particularly strong benefits for the top-ranked brands in the UAE,” said Scott Booth, Head of Data Products and Data Services, MENA, YouGov.
“Leisure and Entertainment brands, especially hard-hit during the pandemic period, generated remarkably strong results from their Ramadan campaigns as a strong vaccination drive by the UAE led to relaxation of restrictions in the country.”

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak

Ray Hanania Show discusses how US media failed to report the truth about the Jeff Bezos leak
Updated 21 May 2021
RAY HANANIA

  • Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad tells US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show this is indicative of ‘Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia’
  • Subsequent investigations led to the finger of blame being pointed at the brother of the woman with whom Bezos was having an extramarital affair
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Many Western news outlets failed in their duty to correct mistaken reporting that falsely accused Saudi authorities of involvement in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s phone, a media insider said on Wednesday.

After US tabloid the National Enquirer reported in 2019 that the billionaire was having an extramarital affair with former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sanchez, the Saudis were accused of stealing personal information by hacking his cell phone.

READ MORE

Experts said while a hack “likely” occurred, the investigation leaves too many “unanswered questions,” including how a hack happened or which spyware program was used, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Bezos, who bought the Washington Post in 2013, claimed that he had been targeted by powerful enemies who were unhappy with stories about them that had been published by the newspaper, including the Saudis and the Trump organization.

Officials in the Kingdom denied the accusations, but this narrative of a plot involving the Saudis and others continued to be a key part of reports published by the Post, overshadowing the original story of Bezos’s infidelity. Many other Western news outlets — including The New York Times in the US and The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph in the UK — published stories that repeated the allegations of hacks and leaks by Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE

The UK newspaper Daily Mail reported that Lauren Sanchez's ex-husband was claimed to be the source who leaked her affair with billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to court documents. Read the article here.

Yet investigations into the leaks soon began to focus on a culprit much closer to home: Laura Sanchez’s brother, Michael Sanchez. In the tell-all book “Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire,” which was published last week, author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, offers an in-depth view of how the brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened.

Rather than retract and correct their mistaken reporting, as they often demand of other news sources, many of the media outlets that had published allegations of Saudi involvement quietly ignored or underplayed the ongoing revelations about the true source of the story, said Arab News journalist Tarek Ali Ahmad on Wednesday during a discussion on the US-based Ray Hanania Radio Show.

“Jeff Bezos actually blamed Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for this leak to the National Enquirer,” he said. “In a huge blog post he blamed Saudi Arabia for targeting him because of his stake in the Washington Post.”

READ MORE

Author Brad Stone, a senior executive editor at Bloomberg News, has offered an in-depth view of how Lauren Sanchez’s brother’s leaks to the National Inquirer allegedly happened. Click here to read.

The Post and other Western media suggested that the source of the hack had been an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Bezos and the crown prince that included malicious code that stole personal data. The Saudis vehemently denied any involvement in hacking or leaking information and called it “absurd,” he added.

“Even AMI (American Media, Inc.) which is the owner of the National Enquirer denied it and said there was only one source (of information) and that was Michael Sanchez … so, the Saudis had no part to play in it,” said Ali Ahmad.

While a few newspapers did report the new developments, many of the media outlets that had printed the false allegations about Saudi Arabia failed to retract or correct the claims they had made or repeated, he added.

This is indicative of “some form of Western bias when it comes to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the type of “bias by omission” evident in this case is common when a newspaper does not wish to admit it was wrong or correct an obviously inaccurate story it has published.

* The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington DC on WDMV AM 700 on the US Arab Radio Network, and streams live on Facebook. Archives of the show can be found at ArabNews.com/RayRadioShow.

Topics: Jeff Bezos Amazon Saudi Arabia media social media

Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • BBC set up the investigation in November from Diana's brother alleging he had been tricked into introducing her to journalist Martin Bashir
  • Broadcaster agrees to return awards won by the interview
Arab News

LONDON: Reports emerged this afternoon that an official inquiry found that former BBC reporter Martin Bashir had commissioned fake bank statements and used “deceitful behaviour” in a “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines to secure his 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. 

The findings of the report indicate that Bashir lied both to the princess, and to her brother Earl Spencer, in his attempts to secure the interview. He reportedly showed Earl Spencer forged bank statements that appeared to show payments by the media to associates of the family for information. 

This, Earl Spencer says, was to gain his confidence so that he would introduce Martin Bashir to his sister, Princess Diana. 

The investigation, conducted by the former supreme court judge Lord Dyson, found that the BBC did not uphold its hallmark standards of integrity and transparency and Bashir had committed a “serious breach” of BBC guidelines. 

In 1996, Tony Hall, the then-head of BBC, carried out an investigation of the interview. However, Dyson was reportedly highly critical of the probe, calling it “flawed and woefully ineffective.”

In response to the report findings, Bashir apologized and said the faking of bank statements was a “stupid thing to do” and “an action I deeply regret.” But, he added he felt it had “no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”

The current BBC Director General Tim Davie has made a “full and unconditional” apology after the findings in Dyson’s report were released this afternoon.

Davie said: “Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings.”

The 1995 Panorama interview made Bashir a star after an audience of almost 23 million tuned in to hear Princess Diana reveal details of her life and make the famous comment that there were “three of us in this marriage,” in reference to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The BBC, which revealed that the six-month report cost around £1.4 million ($1.9 million), said it would return the many awards that Bashir’s interview won.

Topics: Princess Diana BBC Martin Bashir

