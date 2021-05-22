BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun’s wishes.
“I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese,” Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.
Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes
