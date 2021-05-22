You are here

  Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun's wishes

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes
‘I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction,’ PM-designate Saad Hariri says. (AFP)
Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes
  • ‘I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction.’
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun’s wishes.
“I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese,” Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

Topics: Saad Hariri Michel Aoun Lebanon

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
  • The country is expected to manufacture 40 million Sinovac doses in the first year of production
CAIRO: Egypt received on Friday the first batch of components to locally produce 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

According to the country’s health ministry, the delivery includes 1,400 liters of vaccine components as part of the agreement signed between Sinovac and the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

The country is expected to manufacture 40 million Sinovac doses in the first year of production, health authorities said.

As part of Egypt’s efforts to urgently ramp up vaccination efforts, the delivery to Cairo also included 500,000 ready-to-use doses of Sinopharm.

Hala Zayed, Egypt’s health minister, said that manufacturing coronavirus vaccines is a “historic step” for Egypt, adding that surplus vaccine supplies will be exported.

The minister said that 2 million doses of Sinovac will be delivered to vaccination centers across Egypt within a two-month period.

The vaccine production process begins with tests to analyze raw components in health ministry laboratories, followed by packaging and quality control, she added.

The China-Egypt vaccine agreement covers the transfer of production and manufacturing technology to enable Egypt to produce raw components locally in the future.

Egyptian authorities aim to produce coronavirus vaccines 100 percent domestically, Zayed said, adding that more than 70 percent of medicine components in the world are produced in China and India.

Zayed said that Egypt is completing preparations to open the second VACSERA factory on Oct. 6 in Giza to expand production levels.

Contracts will be signed with international companies to procure raw components to diversify vaccine production, she added.

The minister said that 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are scheduled to be received in a third batch, in addition to a further 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine in June.

Egypt has so far received 3 million doses of Sinopharm, including 1.5 million doses delivered by China as a gift, she said.

Zayed added that 95 percent of workers in the tourism sector have been vaccinated, and 100 percent of Egyptian prisoners will be vaccinated during the coming period in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Egypt China Sinovac

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access
UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: The United Nations says approximately 800,000 people in Gaza do not have regular access to clean piped water, as nearly 50 percent of the water network was damaged in the recent fighting.
Quoting Gaza’s public works and housing ministry, the UN ‘s office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said nearly 17,000 residential and commercial units have been damaged or destroyed in the 11-day campaign.
These include 769 housing and commercial units that have been rendered uninhabitable, at least 1,042 units in some 258 buildings which have been destroyed and another 14,538 units that have suffered minor damage.
A cease-fire took effect Friday after an 11-day campaign that left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip
The UN said 53 education facilities, six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers have been damaged since May 10. One health center was severely damaged, the UN said, while one hospital is not operational because of lack of electricity. Schools in Gaza remain closed, affecting almost 600,000 children.

Lebanon foils plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish

Lebanon foils plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish
Lebanon foils plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish

Lebanon foils plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish
  • Lebanon’s leaders have called for a renewed push against the drugs trade after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese agricultural produce due to smuggling
  • The Saudi ban was announced after the discovery of 5.3 million Captagon pills hidden in pomegranate shipments.
BEIRUT: Lebanon has foiled a plot to smuggle 4 tons of hashish from Sidon to the Egyptian port of Alexandria, a presidency statement said on Saturday.
Lebanon’s leaders have called for a renewed push against the drugs trade after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese agricultural produce in April due to smuggling, shutting off a major market for Lebanese farmers.
“Lebanon is eager to fight all kinds of smuggling and foil any attempts that damage its reputation and its relationship with friendly countries,” the statement said.
The Saudi ban was announced after the discovery of 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, hidden in pomegranate shipments.

Topics: Lebanon hashish

UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases

UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases
UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases

UAE reports 1,596 new COVID-19 cases
  • The UAE ranks high globally among countries for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates
DUBAI: UAE health authorities on Saturday reported 1,596 new coronavirus infections and four deaths related to COVID-19.

The total number of recorded cases in the UAE is now at 554,516, of which 534,481 patients have fully recovered, and 1,648 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said it conducted 224,887 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours part of the UAE government’s campaign for an early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

Health officials earlier reported that 122,001 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered overnight, bringing the total to 11,944,055 doses or equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 120.76 doses per 100 people.

The UAE ranks high globally among countries for COVID-19 testing and vaccination rates.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel

Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel

Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
  • Egyptian delegates have since been shuttling between Israel and Gaza, with talks continuing on Saturday
GAZA: A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip held into Saturday as officials said Egyptian mediators conferred with the sides on securing longer-term calm.
The cease-fire began before dawn on Friday, ending 11 days of cross-border shelling exchanges that caused fresh devastation in Gaza, shook up Israel and raised international concern about a slide into wider regional conflict.
Egypt, which mediated the halt to the fighting with US support, sent a delegation to Israel at around noon on Friday to discuss ways of firming up the cease-fire, including with aid for Palestinians in Gaza, Hamas officials said.
The delegates have since been shuttling between Israel and Gaza, with talks continuing on Saturday, the officials said.
Despite confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at a Jerusalem holy site on Friday, there were no reports of Hamas rocket launches from Gaza or Israeli military strikes on the enclave as of Saturday morning.
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Washington would work with the United Nations on bringing humanitarian and reconstruction assistance to Gaza, with safeguards against funds being used to arm Hamas, which the West deems a terrorist group.
Gaza medical officials put the Palestinian death toll from Israeli air and artillery strikes at 248, including 66 children.
Israel said its forces killed more than 200 fighters from Hamas and allied faction Islamic Jihad, and that at least 17 civilian fatalities in Gaza were caused by militants’ rockets falling short.
Palestinian attacks killed 13 people in Israel, including two children, a soldier and three foreign workers, medics said.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Israel Egypt

