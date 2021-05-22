You are here

DP World appoints new CEO in UAE

DP World appoints new CEO in UAE
DP World has built up a global network of ports over the past decade, most recently Fraser Surrey Docks on the west coast of the United States. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • Abdulla Bin Damithan will become CEO of UAE business
  • Mohammed Al Muallem to become global executive vice president
DUBAI: DP World has appointed Abdulla Bin Damithan as CEO and managing director of its UAE business.

The 20-year company veteran takes over from Mohammed Al Muallem, who becomes executive vice president of DP World globally, DP World said in a press release. Damithan was most recently chief commercial officer for the UAE region.

Al Muallem will work with DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and be responsible for DP World’s marine-based assets in the UAE, including Dubai Drydocks World, Dubai Maritime City (DMC) and P&O Marinas.

DP World offers supply chain services and products in 60 countries, including ports, logistics, parks and economic zones, and employs more than 54,620 people.

Topics: #dpworld #dubai

Egypt's Commercial International Bank reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 6.27 billion Egyptian pounds

Egypt's Commercial International Bank reports Q1 consolidated revenue of 6.27 billion Egyptian pounds
  • Loss provisions fell 43 percent year on year to EGP702 million
CAIRO: Egypt’s Commercial International Bank reported first-quarter consolidated revenue of EGP6.27 billion ($400 million), a 2 percent year-on-year decline.
First-quarter net income was EGP2.87 billion, a 20 percent increase from the same period in 2020.
Loss provisions fell 43 percent year on year to EGP702 million.
Management said it is remains positive it will continue to be profitable amid macroeconomic volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: #banks #egypt

Markets ponder Musk role in cryptocurrency turbulence

Markets ponder Musk role in cryptocurrency turbulence
  • Musk caused bitcoin sell-off when Tesla said it would not accept the cryptocurrency
  • Dogecoin jumped on Thursday after he tweeted 'How much is that Doge in the window?'
Washington: First he loved them, then he doubted them, but is he manipulating them? Tesla boss Elon Musk’s tweets about cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are annoying their devotees and raising eyebrows among market watchers.
The saga started in February when Musk’s company Tesla announced it would buy $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and later said it would accept the virtual currency as payment for its electric cars.
But in mid-May, he broke hearts with tweets questioning the digital asset, particularly its vast consumption of electricity produced from polluting substances like coal.
That sent bitcoin on a downward spiral causing it to plunge to $30,000 from nearly double that 10 days earlier. It later regained some strength, climbing to about $37,000 as of Friday.
“The fact that more people aren’t outraged at #ElonMusk for purposefully crashing the cryptos is astonishing. Stop worshipping him,” one Twitter user said.
The post, typical of the backlash the flamboyant executive has caused, included a hashtag combining an unprintable insult with his surname — and another Musk detractor went as far as to start a cryptocurrency using the hashtag.
Musk, who is most vocal on Twitter, continues to support dogecoin, another virtual currency that was created as a joke but has grown in popularity.
However, his tweets and their influence on prices are drawing increasing attention from analysts.
“You have to prove that his tweets has actually moved the market and it certainly seems that way. It does raise a host of issues,” Todd Cipperman of Cipperman Compliance Services told AFP.

’How much is that Doge in the window?’
Days after his online missives caused trouble for bitcoin, Musk on Thursday made the value of dogecoin jump by tweeting “how much is that Doge in the window ?“
“I lost everything because of your crypto tweets and today I live under a bridge,” on Twitter user replied. “I hope you are proud.”
Kristin Boggiano, president of digital asset investment firm CrossTower, said the problems facing cryptocurrency are bigger than just tweets of one electric car executive.
But she said “there is clearly a conflict of interest” regarding Musk’s role the market.
“He’s been advising dogecoin, and clearly has an interest in dogecoin and he is making comments about bitcoin,” she said.
Still, though Musk “may influence retail, I don’t think he has the ability to influence institutional clients,” she said.
The risk to bitcoin, the most popular digital asset, is from overseas, Boggiano said.
This week, around $8.5 billion in bitcoin was liquidated in 24 hours on Wednesday after several Chinese banking federations warned against cryptocurrency speculation.
“A lot of volatility in bitcoin is coming from offshore,” Boggiano said, adding that to Chinese business leaders, the digital assets “are not supported by real value.”
Cipperman described the regulatory climate in the United States as “the wild west.”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the country’s stock market regulator, thus far has shrugged off the crypto turbulence, and Cipperman calls that “a mistake.”
“The crypto market would benefit substantially if it was more regulated,” he said. “It would give people a lot of comfort that this is not a dangerous manipulation, it’s a financial asset like others.”

CTFC interest
It remains to be seen if the SEC or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which oversees derivatives, will take a more active role in regulating digital money.
The Internal Revenue Service tax authority has started asking taxpayers to declare their holdings of these assets, and President Joe Biden’s government has proposed expanding tax reporting of digital asset transfers between businesses.
Another bill in Congress would have the SEC and CFTC create a group with industry professionals to look at regulation of the sector.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve this week said it is exploring its options when it comes to digital payments and even issuing an official, central bank-backed virtual currency.
Aaron Klein, an expert in financial technology at the Brookings Institution, cautioned that “It’s not the place for the government to regulate the value of bitcoin anymore that it should regulate the value of an Amazon stock or the price of gold.”
Instead, “The goal is to make the market transparent and honest and protect the investors, not to focus on the price of the asset.”

Topics: #bitcoin #crypto #musk #tesla

Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds

Iran uses crypto mining to lessen impact of sanctions, study finds
  • Iran earns an estimated $1 billion a year from cryptocurrency mining
  • Iran provides cheap electricity to crypto miners
LONDON: Around 4.5 percent of all bitcoin mining takes place in Iran, allowing the country to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that can be used to buy imports and lessen the impact of sanctions, a new study has found.
At its current level of mining, Iran’s bitcoin production would amount to revenues close $1 billion a year, according to figures from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.
Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The United States imposes an almost total economic embargo on Iran, including a ban on all imports including those from the country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.
While, exact figures are “very challenging to determine,” Elliptic estimates are based on data collected from bitcoin miners by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance up to April 2020, and statements from Iran’s state-controlled power generation company in January that up to 600 MW of electricity was being consumed by miners.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems. The process is energy intensive, often relying electricity generated by fossil fuels which Iran is rich in.
The country’s central bank prohibits the trading of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mined overseas, although the currencies are widely available on the black market, according to local media reports.
Iran officially recognized crypto mining as an industry in recent years, offering it cheap power and requiring miners to sell their mined bitcoins to the central bank. The prospect of cheap power has attracted more miners, particularly from China, into the country. Teheran allows cryptocurrencies mined in Iran to pay for imports of authorized goods.
“Iran has recognized that bitcoin mining represents an attractive opportunity for a sanctions-hit economy suffering from a shortage of hard cash, but with a surplus of oil and natural gas,” the study finds.
The electricity being used by miners in Iran would require the equivalent of around 10 million barrels of crude oil each year to generate, around 4 percent of total Iranian oil exports in 2020, according to the study.
“The Iranian state is therefore effectively selling its energy reserves on the global markets, using the Bitcoin mining process to bypass trade embargoes,” the study reads.
“Iran-based miners are paid directly in Bitcoin, which can then be used to pay for imports — allowing sanctions on payments through Iranian financial institutions to be circumvented.”
Financial firms that have started offering cryptocurrency services, particularly in the United States, should consider potential sanctions they are exposed to due to Iranian bitcoin mining, Elliptic said.

Topics: #bitcoin #iran #crypto #sanctions

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show. (Shutterstock)
  • The tourism hotspot aims to revive its travel industry amid spread of the COVID-19 disease
MADRID: Spain will allow all vaccinated travelers to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

“From June 7, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin,” Sanchez said at an international tourism fair in Madrid.
He also announced that British travelers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from next week.
“From next Monday, the 24th of May, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again into our country,” Sanchez said.
He said they will be allowed in “without restriction,” but he did not specify whether they would have to show a negative COVID-19 test.
Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.
But for the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.
Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for nonessential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show.

BACKGROUND

● Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.

● For the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.

● Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for non-essential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.

In 2020, the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain collapsed by 77 percent compared with a year earlier, falling below 19 million visitors as pandemic restrictions put the brakes on leisure travel.
It expects to welcome around 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, just over half the number who came in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the tourism minister said this month.
Sanchez was speaking at the FITUR International Tourism Fair, which saw some 50,000 people gather this week for the first in-person meeting of its kind since the pandemic hit.
The fair was taking place as Europe and many other countries are coming out of lockdowns imposed because of the pandemic and as people across the globe are gearing up to travel again.
Tourism was one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourist arrivals are estimated to have fallen 74 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022

Boeing plans new 737 MAX output jump in late-2022
Last month Boeing reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified ‘low’ rate to 31 a month by early 2022. (Reuters/File)
  • Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs
SEATTLE: Planemaker Boeing has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said.
The plans would extend the US company’s recovery from overlapping safety and COVID-19 crises and lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March.
Implementation will depend on demand, the health of suppliers and Boeing’s success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.
Last month it reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified “low” rate to 31 a month by early 2022.
Production was halted in 2019 after Boeing’s fastest-selling model was grounded in the wake of fatal crashes. It resumed last May at a fraction of its original pace while Boeing navigated regulatory approvals and a fragile supply chain.
It is still awaiting the go-ahead from China after winning Western approvals late last year. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has warned that the timing of remaining approvals will influence the shape of Boeing’s final production ramp-up.
As an interim step, Boeing hopes to speed monthly output from single digits now to about 26 a month at the end of 2021 at its Renton factory near Seattle, two of the sources said.
Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs.
The Puget Sound aerospace industry has already started to pick up steam. Sources say Boeing has been placing parts orders again, while fuselages can be seen heading by rail to the Seattle area from Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita factory.
That comes as demand for medium-haul jets such as the 737 MAX and competing Airbus A320neo begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by widespread vaccinations, especially in the busy US domestic market.
However, several US and European suppliers view the production plans of both planemakers as optimistic, saying that concerns remain over the health of the global aerospace supply chain.

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX

