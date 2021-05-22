UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites

You are here

Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director general, right, attends the exhibition " Revive the Spirit of Mosul ", in Venice, Italy Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP)
Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's director general, speaks on the occasion of the unveiling of the exhibition " Revive the Spirit of Mosul ", in Venice, Italy Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP)
AP

  • UNESCO’s $50 million project to revive Mosul was announced in 2018 and is funded by the UAE
  • It also aims to revive the cultural life and diversity of a city that for thousands of years was a commercial, intellectual and cultural crossroads
AP

VENICE: The United Nations’ cultural agency has opened an exhibit detailing plans to restore multicultural landmarks in the Iraqi city of Mosul, underlining the role of architecture in helping heal wounds.
The exhibit, “Revive the Spirit of Mosul,” is being on the sidelines of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition, which opened Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay under the title: “How will we live together?”
The Venice Biennale’s central question resonates in particular in Iraq, which is experiencing turbulent change, and the old city of Mosul, where 80% of the city’s monuments were destroyed by extremists during the city’s 36-month occupation by Daesh.
Iraq is one of three countries participating for the first time at the Biennale, with an exhibit by Rashad Salim titled “Ark Re-Imagined” that is an artistic examination of the impact of the great flood in ancient Mesopotamia.
The UNESCO exhibit, in the Zorzi Palace where the agency’s regional offices are houses, unveils the winning project for restoring the Al-Nouri Mosque, built in the 12th century and once famous for its leaning minaret. Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate from the mosque in 2014, and extremists blew it up as Iraqi forces closed in in 2017.
“Healing wounds means rebuilding the city and its historic fabric. It also means reviving the spirit of Mosul, through heritage, culture and education,’’ UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in an speech opening the exhibit on Friday. “The spirit of Mosul is, first and foremost, reflected in the diversity of its communities, which had lived together peacefully for centuries.”
An international jury last month chose a project by Egyptian architects led by Salah El Din Samir Hareedy to rebuild the mosque, part of a UNESCO project that will also rebuild the Al-Habda minaret and the churches of Al-Tahera and Al-Saa’a.
The new Al-Nouri Mosque will be nearly identical to the old one to the casual eye, while the prayer hall will contain more natural light and enlarged areas for women and VIPs. The winning project also aims to enhance the role of the mosque’s central courtyard as an urban hub for the old city.
Work to stabilize the sites began in 2020. Local communities have indicated a preference to restore the Al-Habda minaret as it was before the Daesh occupation, UNESCO officials said, while designs for the two churches have not yet been chosen.
UNESCO’s $50 million project to revive Mosul was announced in 2018 and is funded by the United Arab Emirates. It also aims to revive the cultural life and diversity of a city that for thousands of years was a commercial, intellectual and cultural crossroads. UNESCO is also rehabilitating historic houses in the old city with European Union support.

US singer Kelly Rowland champions Arab designer Jean-Louis Sabaji

US singer Kelly Rowland champions Arab designer Jean-Louis Sabaji
Kelly Rowland wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji on “The Late Late Show.” Instagram
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Kelly Rowland recently appeared on “The Late Late Show” hosted by James Corden, where she performed her most recent single and for the occasion donned a look from the Middle East.

The former Destiny’s Child singer performed “Flowers,” from her new “K” EP, wearing a saturated burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers from Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji while standing in a shaded grove.

The long-sleeved, plumed minidress was styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, who  plucked the look from the designer’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear offering.

The Lebanese couturier, who founded his eponymous house in 2012, unveiled the collection in October 2020. 

Titled “Soar,” the offering takes inspiration from the animal kingdom, and is punctuated by feathers and snakeskin.

Pieces range from floor-sweeping gowns trimmed with brightly hued plumes to sequined snakeskin blazers.

Sabaji, who is the son of famed Lebanese couturier Jean Sabaji, is known for his show-stopping, sculptural creations worn by A-list stars for the world’s most talked-about events, including Rowland’s Destiny’s Child bandmate and global superstar Beyonce, who has donned the Beirut-based designer’s conceptual designs on several occasions. 

Memorably, the US superstar wore a long-sleeve, gold metallic beaded gown with a dramatic train by Sabaji for the 2018 Wearable Art Gala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Speaking of the “Lemonade” hitmaker, Rowland revealed during “The Late Late Show” that she reached out to Beyonce and Michelle Williams when she was putting together the songs for her most recent EP.

“I remember actually I sent Michelle a song and I was so hyped... but I always know they're gonna say something, and Michelle is like, ‘This is awesome... (but) you need to re-record that vocal (sic),’” she recalled.

“And P.S., B’s done it too. But it’s only because we know each other best, you know what I mean? And they bring out the best in me,” she explained about her bandmates and good friends, who, she revealed, were on Zoom when she gave birth to her second son Noah in January. 

“We’re able to critique each other in such a beautiful way. And it's with love, so when they’re giving me notes I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s true!’”

It isn’t the first time Rowland has championed an Arab designer. For example, in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.

What We Are Reading Today: Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig

Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Arab News

The US Secret Service was born in 1865, in the wake of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, but its story begins in earnest in 1963, with the death of John F. Kennedy.
Shocked into reform by their failure to protect the president on that fateful day, the agency was rapidly transformed into a proud, elite unit that would finally redeem themselves in 1981 by valiantly thwarting an assassination attempt against Ronald Reagan.
Zero Fail, a history of the agency, “is a devastating catalog of jaw-dropping incompetence and ham-fisted mismanagement,” said Chris Whipple in a review for The New York Times.
Author Carol Leonnig has been covering the Secret Service for The Washington Post for most of the last decade, bringing to light the gaffes and scandals that plague the agency today.
Leonnig, an investigative journalist, was part of a team of national security reporters that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2014 for reporting that revealed the National Security Agency’s expanded spying on Americans.

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Benawi partners with sportswear giant Adidas

Saudi designer Arwa Al-Benawi partners with sportswear giant Adidas
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: German sportswear giant Adidas has tapped Saudi designer Arwa Al-Benawi to redesign the brand’s classic sneakers.

Seeking to empower women from her home region, the designer pays homage to her Gulf roots in the Arwa Al-Banawi Forum silhouette.

The newly designed shoes come in pastel desert hues and feature a woven red and white heel cap that is inspired by the checkered pattern of traditional Arabian fabrics.

Over the past few years Al-Benawi has made a name for herself as one of her generation’s most creative designers.

The newly designed shoes come in pastel desert hues and feature a woven red and white heel cap. (Supplied)

She blends traditional tailoring with contemporary perspectives, working out of her design studios in Jeddah and Dubai to bring together eastern and western influences.

The sneakers launch globally on May 28.

‘Ark Re-imagined’ — reviving the cultural heritage and lost knowledge of the Marsh Arabs

‘Ark Re-imagined’ — reviving the cultural heritage and lost knowledge of the Marsh Arabs
Updated 21 May 2021
Iain Akerman

  • ‘We’re here to create a connection.’ Rashad Salim on Iraq’s pavilion at this year’s Biennale Architettura in Venice
Iain Akerman

DUBAI: “We’re speaking about a culture that has been ignored,” says the Iraqi-German artist Rashad Salim. “There has been no work done on vernacular architecture as part of our cultural heritage. We used to have independent anthropologists and ethnologists and people interested in vernacular culture, but since the invasion and occupation of Iraq things have really gone downhill.”

Salim, who has dedicated his artistic career to the protection and revival of the ancient crafts of Iraq, is talking about something he cares passionately about: the traditional boatbuilding, architecture and craftsmanship of central, southern and western Iraq. It’s a culture that has suffered repeated tragedy and been brought to the brink of extinction by conflict, displacement, and an often bewildering collective trauma.

In his own way, Salim has sought to actively counter this neglect through the Ark Re-imagined project, which engages with artisans across the country in a bid to revive and document what remains of traditional practices. First launched in 2016, the initiative now falls under Safina Projects, a creative studio co-founded by Salim and Hannah Lewis in 2017.

Rashad Salim - Mesopotamia in Venice. (Supplied)

“Wherever I’ve travelled in Iraq, you find locals who have the memory of their place, who have the memory of their environment,” he says. “This is the culture that built civilization. But this is the very first time in our history that Iraq has been so undermined, so corrupted, that the essential fabric — that of the connection with the environment, with the culture that engages with the land and creates the means of living — has been undermined and is on the brink of extinction. And I see that as exemplified by boats.”

Boats are at the heart of Ark Re-imagined, which challenges Western concepts of Noah’s Ark, and almost every other initiative under the Safina Projects banner. Through Ark for Iraq, the studio has sought to ‘revive, protect and study’ the traditional boats of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, helping to transfer knowledge to a new generation. They have helped to revive the guffa (a coracle made of wickerwork), whose only remaining practitioner was an elderly woman from Hillah in central Iraq, and produced handmade rope in Ayn al-Tamr. By doing so, they have ensured a cultural continuum.

It is Ark Re-imagined, however, that is set to shine a light on Iraq’s maritime heritage at this year’s Biennale Architettura in Venice. Running from May 22 until November 21, ‘Ark Re-imagined: the Expeditionary Pavilion’ will be Iraq’s first participation in the biennale. Supported by Community Jameel and Culturunners, the project will not only celebrate the vernacular architecture and watercraft of the Tigris-Euphrates river system, but address the title of this year’s exhibition: “How will we live together?” After all, the original message of the Ark was one of unity and gathering.

Abu Hyder and Rashad – Qishla old Baghdad. (Supplied)

“The concept of the Ark is not just five years’ work,” says Salim. “It’s been 40 years of work. For five years I’ve been working in Iraq directly, revitalizing and recreating boats that have disappeared, and that has been an academic project grounded in my sensibilities as an artist. Now we’re looking at how to take that and re-engage with the arts side through the biennale.”

Salim first visited the marshes of southern Iraq in 1976 as a young art student. The following year he joined the Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl’s Tigris expedition, sailing a reed boat from the Shatt al-Arab, through the Arabian Gulf to Pakistan, and on to the Red Sea. It was an experience that changed his life and has informed his work ever since.

“The Tigris, being fully organic and tensile, was like riding on a body,” he remembers. “The way it moved on the water was very different from a displacement boat with a keel… We were travelling at the speed of a bicycle at most, and being very close to the water (at one point no more than 30 centimeters above the water level), you could see the complexity of life – waves within waves and the life on the surface of the water. So it was profoundly influential for me and set in motion an interest in the deeper story of boats and their role in the development of civilization.”

Reed mat weaving, Rashad Salim 2016. (Supplied)

It is this deeper story, as well as his love for the grace, purity and simplicity of traditional boatbuilding, that would ultimately lead to Ark Re-imagined.

“The question that we have posited is: How would the Ark have been built in its time and place? Because, obviously, the Western image of the Ark has nothing to do with the time and place of the story. It’s a 17th-century cog basically. It doesn’t relate in any way to the place, the technologies, the materials and the techniques that would have been available at the time. And we found in our fist visits to Venice that in the marshes of Venice they had the same techniques of building, the same type of boats, and the same type of engagement with their environment as in Mesopotamia. Had an ark been built in Europe, it would have been built in the same way as in Mesopotamia at the time, which is tensile. We’re talking about a period well before metal allowed us to work with wood in the way that you’d create a cog.”

Ark Re-imagined will take various forms. It began with a conversation between Salim and Markus Reymann, director of the TBA21–Academy, at Ocean Space on May 20. Mooring sites are being secured for two different installations — a grand sheikh’s tarada (a large diplomatic canoe) and a floating reed house — and courtyard entrances will display the wares traditionally sold by merchants. The idea is for the mooring sites to shift location throughout the duration of the six-month exhibition. In addition, two films about Ark Re-imagined’s work in Iraq are to be screened, while life inside the ark will be represented by Izar, the traditional hook embroidery of southern Iraq. The focal point, however, will be the tarada, which is being specially built for the exhibition. Called “Faisaliyah,” after Faisal I of Iraq, it is 11.8 meters long and will move from Iraq to Venice at some stage during the exhibition.

Reconstructed Delil barge on the riverbank at Hit, Rashad Salim, 2019. (Supplied)

There’s another element, too — that of the healing quality of art. Both the pavilion and the documentation of the project are being supported by the Iraq Cultural Health Fund, which has been created by Community Jameel and Culturunners within The Future is Unwritten Artists’ Response Fund. The pavilion programme has also been developed in conversation with the Healing Arts initiative, which was launched last year in partnership with the WHO Foundation under the auspices of the World Health Organization (WHO). Ark Re-imagined is the first project supported by the Iraq Cultural Health Fund.

“Ark Re-imagined is an example of working with communities on healing. On using art as a health intervention,” says Christopher Bailey, arts and health lead at the WHO. “In this case there are multiple dimensions to the problem. We have a community of people — the Marsh Arabs — who have been facing successive catastrophes over the years; from the intentional draining of their habitat, to the expulsion of their people and the loss of traditional knowledge, all of which has contributed to a cultural crisis in that community.

Guffa coracle with tar and adobe coating, Rashad Salim, 2018. (Supplied)

“It asks ‘How can we take this knowledge that has been lost, or is on the verge of being lost, and, by retraining a new generation in this craft, imagine a kind of conceptual ark – a new hope – of how to not only preserve what was on the verge of being lost through successive catastrophes, but imagine a new place that this craft can carry us to?’ I just found that an extremely powerful metaphor.”

Salim will be in Venice for the first five days of the Biennale Architettura, before heading to Baghdad and Basra, where a parallel installation of certain crafts will be taking place. He will then return to Venice and be constantly on the move.

“It’s been three years that I’ve been working on this and I’ve designed I don’t know how many shows in my head,” he says. “We are here as an expedition. We’re here to create a connection, to create an engagement, to have a cultural conversation, and to bring students together and to show them that we have always lived together.”

THE BREAKDOWN: US-Palestinian artist Jordan Nassar discusses hand-embroidered artwork

THE BREAKDOWN: US-Palestinian artist Jordan Nassar discusses hand-embroidered artwork
Updated 21 May 2021
Rawaa Talass

Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: The Palestinian-American artist discusses his 2021 hand-embroidered artwork, “Pebbles on Two Hills,” recently showcased at Art Dubai.

‘Pebbles on Two Hills’ was recently showcased at Art Dubai. (Supplied)

Growing up, I was always into crafts — whether it was origami, crocheting, weaving, or, especially, textiles. In my twenties, what was going on in my life, separate from making artwork, was wanting to connect more with my Palestinian heritage. I started by picking up a needle and thread and I learned so much about the history and all the meaning of the symbols, patterns and different regional styles of Palestinian embroidery. It was the beginning of a long road of experimenting and learning how to be an artist because I never went to art school.

People always says, “Oh, it must be so meditative,” and I always say, ‘It’s really not.’ When I’m crocheting or knitting, I really get into a rhythm and after I stop and go to bed, I still feel that rhythm in my head. I’m basically painting a painting, using the different colors, but I still have to follow the patterns to make sure they are the same. I’m thinking about the pattern — where I have to stop this color and start the next one — and I have to pay attention because it’s very easy to just keep going when I should’ve stopped and then I have to go back and take out all the stitches.

Growing up, Nassar said he was always into crafts. (Supplied)

Part of my work is definitely recognizing the fact that I’m part of the Palestinian diaspora. Around the time that I was doing landscapes, when I would talk to certain Palestinians who had never been there, I noticed they would talk about Palestine in a way that felt really dreamlike — imaginary; a fantasy. It was always this perfect, beautiful place with hills, goats and olive trees. I was really moved by this notion that Palestine is this fantasy for so many people in the diaspora. Palestine, in the minds of people in the diaspora, can be anything. I’m not being realistic with my landscapes, so they also have this fantastical element to them.

Before it ended up in Art Dubai, this work was something I was experimenting with. Instead of having mountains, I basically made this work with the abstract idea of oddly shaped circles, like pebbles, on two hills that make a V-shape and all these pebbles are filling it up. But there are still spaces between the pebbles where you can see the sky.

It’s an experiment with composition and it’s kind of fun and whimsical.

