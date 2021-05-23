You are here

Visiting devastated Gaza, UN aid official urges both sides to honor truce

Visiting devastated Gaza, UN aid official urges both sides to honor truce
Protesters in London hold placards as they take part in Saturday’s rally supporting Palestinians. Similar demos were also held in France and Pakistan. (AP)
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters
AFP

Visiting devastated Gaza, UN aid official urges both sides to honor truce

Visiting devastated Gaza, UN aid official urges both sides to honor truce
  • Hamas has claimed ‘victory’ but the group’s success lies more in ‘marginalizing Fatah than in battle’
  • Under the rubble, my children were screaming, and I heard them. Their voices stopped one after another
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters AFP

GAZA: After touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by airstrikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, the top UN aid official in the region appealed to both sides on Saturday to observe a ceasefire as aid teams assess the damage.

The ceasefire, which began early on Friday, ended 11 days of Israeli aerial attacks and barrages of rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
“Last night was calm, and we hope obviously that it is going to hold and everybody just needs to stand down and not to engage in any provocative moves,” Lynn Hastings, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said in Gaza City.
Hastings stopped to talk to survivors on heavily damaged Wehda Street, where Palestinian health officials said 42 people had been killed, including 22 members of one family, during the Israeli airstrikes.
“All my ideas and dreams have ended. I have no more hopes in life,” Riyad Eshkuntana, who lost his wife and four of his five children, told Hastings. “Under the rubble, my children were screaming, and I heard them. Their voices stopped one after another.”
Standing by the rubble of residential buildings, Hastings said she had seen more than just damaged infrastructure. “I have been speaking to the families here and what they all said is that they have no hope, they feel that they have no control of their lives and their situation is, one woman said, helpless,” she told Reuters.
US President Joe Biden has said Washington will work with UN agencies on expediting humanitarian aid for Gaza “in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal.”
Hastings said suitable mechanisms were already in place and had been active since a war in 2014.
“We have mechanisms for monitoring to make sure that assistance does not fall into the hands that is not intended to be directed toward,” Hastings said. “So for us we can continue with that type of mechanism going forward here.” She also expressed concern about the spread of COVID-19.
After a ceasefire with Israel, Hamas has claimed “victory” but the Palestinian group’s success lies more in marginalizing its rival Fatah than in battle, analysts say.
A major factor in Hamas’ own claim to victory lies in “being seen as defending Palestinian rights, especially in relation to Jerusalem — and (in) facing down Israel,” Hugh Lovatt, a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said.
Jamal Al-Fadi, a professor of political science in Gaza, said Hamas feels victorious “because it was able to strike deep inside Israel ... (and) Israel could not prevent it.” Fadi also said the militants had proved their ability to build up a substantial arsenal, despite the Gaza Strip having been under blockade for 14 years.
Elections were due on May 22, but President Mahmoud Abbas abruptly postponed them, alienating Hamas afresh.
Hamas saw elections as way “to relieve itself from the burden of governance by eventually bringing back the Palestinian Authority” to poverty-stricken Gaza, Lovatt said.
“The prospect of ... a government of national unity which Hamas would (have) supported or been a member of could have allowed for more progress,” he added. “But because the path for political engagement was closed, they had to reconfigure their calculations.”
For Hamas, periodic bouts of violence are its main competitive advantage” against Fatah, said Hussein Ibish, a Middle East expert.
“They claim to be the defenders of Palestine ... in contrast to a supine PA government.”
Fadi said: “Abbas has become powerless ... His political performance is no longer acceptable to the public.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

US military commander warns over Iraq militias' drones

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones
Updated 23 May 2021

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones
  • Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them
Updated 23 May 2021

JEDDAH: The US military commander in the Middle East has issued a new warning over the threat from armed drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them. Finding better ways to counter such attacks was a top priority, he said.

“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” McKenzie said. Efforts were underway to look for ways to cut command and control links between a drone and its operator, improve radar sensors to quickly identify the threat as it approached, and find effective ways to bring them down.

“We’re open to all kinds of things,” he said. “The army is working it very hard. Still, I don’t think we’re where we want to be.”

An armed drone targeted US-led coalition forces near a northern Iraq airport in April, causing a large fire and damage to a building. The US blames Iran-backed militia groups for such attacks.

McKenzie said the militias were frustrated because they had expected US forces to leave Iraq after the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US airstrike near Baghdad airport last year.

“They believe they can carry out attacks at a fairly low level that won’t provoke a response, yet will create enough friction that will eventually induce us to leave,” McKenzie said. “I think it’s a dangerous situation.”

McKenzie visited Iraq and Syria on Thursday and Friday last week. For security reasons, there was a news blackout on his visit until Saturday.

Topics: US forces in Iraq Iran-backed militias Iraq Gen. Frank McKenzie

Death and destruction: Gaza counts the cost of Israel's 11-day onslaught

An aerial view of a destroyed building in Gaza City after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)
An aerial view of a destroyed building in Gaza City after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)
Updated 23 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Death and destruction: Gaza counts the cost of Israel’s 11-day onslaught

An aerial view of a destroyed building in Gaza City after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrikes. (AP)
  • Thousands of homes and businesses destroyed, but children pay highest price in mental trauma
Updated 23 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: As a ceasefire took hold in Gaza on Saturday, Palestinians began to count the cost of Israel’s 11-day war.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling destroyed or damaged nearly 17,000 homes and businesses, 53 schools, six hospitals, four mosques, and 50 percent of Gaza’s water supply infrastructure, leaving 800,000 people without regular access to clean piped water.

Naji Sarhan, an official at Gaza’s Works and Housing Ministry, estimated the financial losses from the Israeli attacks at $150 million. However, it is the human cost that is the most devastating.  The Israeli onslaught killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and a refugee agency in Gaza has launched a special program to help young people traumatized by the violence.

Children fill up gallons with water in Gaza City on May 20, 2021 amid the death and destruction from Israeli bombardment.(AFP / MAHMUD HAMS)

Among them are the survivors of a devastating Israeli attack last week on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, in which at least 42 people were killed and more than 50 were injured. Three sisters — Hala, Yara and Rola Al-Kulak — and their father Muhammad died under the rubble of their home, which, along with several others on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, was hit by Israeli airstrikes, leaving at least 42 killed and more than 50 wounded. The mother of the three daughters, Dalal, and her only son, Abdullah, aged just 2, survived.

Abdullah and Dalal have been in shock since the airstrikes, Dalal’s father, Ahmed Al-Maghribi, told Arab News. His daughter is being treated with sedatives. Sometimes she does not believe that she lost her husband and daughters, while at other times she asks “why they killed them,” he said.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a statement that the three sisters and eight other children out of the 60 who lost their lives in the first week of the war were participating in its psychological and social program aimed at helping them deal with trauma.

The children, aged 5 to 15, were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless relatives, according to the council.

“We were shocked to learn that eight children we were helping were bombed while they were at home and thought they were safe ... They are now gone, killed with their families, buried with their dreams and the nightmares that haunt them,” said NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland.
 

HIGHLIGHTS

Hundreds of Hamas fighters paraded in Gaza and the group’s top leader made his first public appearance on Saturday, in a defiant show of strength.

Several thousands marched on Saturday in France, Britain and Pakistan in support of Palestinians.

The UN Security Council calls for ‘the full adherence to the ceasefire.’

Qatar will pursue efforts to stop Israeli ‘aggression’ against Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque with concerned parties, emir tells President Abbas.

“Dalal was very attached to her daughters. She gave them a lot of attention that helped them in school,” Al-Maghrabi told Arab News.

Hudhaifa Al-Yaziji, director of the NRC in Gaza, said the organization works with 118 schools in the Gaza Strip, and that their psychological and social services reach more than 75,000 students as part of the Better Learning Program.
Al-Yaziji believes that the war will increase the number of children and students who need psychological and social interventions.

He told Arab News that Al-Kulak’s children and others who were killed were receiving the council’s services to deal with previous traumas they suffered as a result violence endured in Gaza. Al-Yaziji said that the most prominent symptom that requires treatment is nightmares.
Sumaya Habib, a doctor at the Ministry of Health, and a team of specialists are busy treating children traumatized from previous Israeli wars and rounds of violence.
 

A Palestinian man sells balloons in front of the destroyed Al-Shuruq building, destroyed by an Israeli air strike, on May 21, 2021, in Gaza City. (AFP / MAHMUD HAMS)

Habib told Arab News that the current war has been “extremely harsh” and will have negative effects on the majority of the children in Palestine.
She believes that children like Abdullah Al-Kulak, who escaped with his mother from under the rubble, will have more severe traumas.
According to Habib, the mental scars that will affect children have many forms, most notably the loss of sense of safety and security, panic attacks and aggression. For females, they will lose, in varying degrees, a “part of their femininity” and display violent characteristics and practices.
The council said 80 percent of Gazan students had a positive outlook for the future in 2019, but by September 2020, that had dropped to just 29 percent.
“The war will make more children lose their positive outlook on the future, as they see death with every raid and with every explosion,” Habib said.

Topics: Gaza Israel Palestine

Egyptian-Sudanese armed forces set for 'Guardians of the Nile' drill

Egyptian-Sudanese armed forces set for ‘Guardians of the Nile’ drill
Updated 23 May 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

Egyptian-Sudanese armed forces set for ‘Guardians of the Nile’ drill

Egyptian-Sudanese armed forces set for ‘Guardians of the Nile’ drill
  • The dispute focuses over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile
  • Sudanese and Egyptian forces will hold the maneuvers dubbed “Guardians of the Nile”
Updated 23 May 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Preparations have been completed for the “Guardians of the Nile” Egyptian-Sudanese training drill, which is due to take place from May 26.

The Sudanese military said that air defense and land forces from both countries would take part in the six-day exercise, which is aimed at exchanging military expertise, enhancing cooperation, and unifying action methods to counter threats.

The “Guardians of the Nile” drill will be followed by a joint naval exercise in the Red Sea.

The joint drills “Nile Eagles 1” and “Nile Eagles 2” previously took place at Sudan’s Marwa Air Base, with commandos and the air forces of both countries participating.

A spokesman for the Egyptian Armed Forces spokesman said troops took part in various training exercises. The initial stages involved regulating cooperation methods and enhancing skills so that the joint air drills could be carried out with high efficiency.

The drills were aimed at executing joint airstrikes to attack enemy targets and protect vital targets, he added, with multi-task fighters taking part.

Commandos carried out raids and camouflage operations, staging special missions and shooting from various positions.

Topics: Egyptian-Ethiopian dispute Egypt and Sudan military Blue Nile Guardians of the Nile

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast
A member of medical team sprays disinfectant as a precautionary move amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the underground Al Shohadaa "Martyrs" metro station in Cairo. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast

Egypt counters third virus wave with biggest vaccination center in Mideast
  • Country now boasts 400 vaccine sites nationwide
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health is intensifying efforts to control the fierce third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the largest vaccination center in the Middle East.

All of Cairo’s Exhibition Center area has been dedicated to the vaccine site, which will be able to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, the ministry said.

The center features 96 clinics where citizens enter their data and have their vital signs recorded. It takes no longer than 10 minutes to get vaccinated.

A special room has been set up where people rest for 30 minutes after getting the jab in case there are any complications.

There is also a waiting hall with a capacity of 500 in addition to a spacious parking lot. The center operates from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on all days except Fridays. With this center, the total number of vaccination sites in Egypt has reached 400.

The ministry aims to inoculate 400 citizens daily in each of the centers across the country, said a spokesman, adding that all the centers have proper ventilation.

 

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation

Tunisia PM visits Libya seeking economic cooperation
  • “Our economies complement each other, and what is good for Libya is also good for Tunisia,” Mechichi said
  • Libya and Tunisia signed an accord aimed at “facilitating commercial trade and the movement of citizens” between the two states
Updated 22 May 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: The prime minister of Tunisia, which is struggling with a deep economic crisis, called Saturday for a relaunch of economic cooperation with Libya at the start of a two-day visit.
“Our economies complement each other, and what is good for Libya is also good for Tunisia,” Mechichi said after landing in the capital of the oil-rich neighboring country.
He was accompanied by several government ministers and around 100 business leaders expected to take part in a joint economic forum in Tripoli.
Ten years since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the North African country faces political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.
Unemployment has risen to 18 percent, with predictions it could reach 20 percent by the end of the year, according to a joint study by the government and United Nations.
The IMF expects the country will see GDP growth of 3.8 percent this year, after an unprecedented 8.9 percent contraction in 2020.
“We will not abandon Tunisia to face alone the effects of the coronavirus pandemic or its political and security situation,” said Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
He said Libya would remove restrictions on imports from Tunisia and Tunisian workers in the country would be given official papers.
Libya and Tunisia also signed an accord aimed at “facilitating commercial trade and the movement of citizens” between the two states.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 revolution that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The turmoil sharply reduced cross-border trade and turned Libya into a launchpad for a series of bloody jihadist attacks in Tunisia.
But ties have improved since Dbeibah was sworn in earlier this year under a UN-led process to restore stability in Libya.
Tunisian President Kais Saied visited Libya in March, and TunisAir announced Tuesday it has resumed flights to Libya.

Topics: Tunisia Libya

