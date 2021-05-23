You are here

US military commander warns over Iraq militias' drones

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East, arrives in Baghdad, Iraq on May 20,2021. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top US commander for the Middle East, arrives in Baghdad, Iraq on May 20,2021. (AP Photo/Lolita C. Baldor)
Updated 23 May 2021

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones

US military commander warns over Iraq militias’ drones
  • Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them
Updated 23 May 2021

JEDDAH: The US military commander in the Middle East has issued a new warning over the threat from armed drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the drones were difficult to detect and destroy, and he admitted the US was struggling to deal with them. Finding better ways to counter such attacks was a top priority, he said.

“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” McKenzie said. Efforts were underway to look for ways to cut command and control links between a drone and its operator, improve radar sensors to quickly identify the threat as it approached, and find effective ways to bring them down.

“We’re open to all kinds of things,” he said. “The army is working it very hard. Still, I don’t think we’re where we want to be.”

An armed drone targeted US-led coalition forces near a northern Iraq airport in April, causing a large fire and damage to a building. The US blames Iran-backed militia groups for such attacks.

McKenzie said the militias were frustrated because they had expected US forces to leave Iraq after the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US airstrike near Baghdad airport last year.

“They believe they can carry out attacks at a fairly low level that won’t provoke a response, yet will create enough friction that will eventually induce us to leave,” McKenzie said. “I think it’s a dangerous situation.”

McKenzie visited Iraq and Syria on Thursday and Friday last week. For security reasons, there was a news blackout on his visit until Saturday.

Topics: US forces in Iraq Iran-backed militias Iraq Gen. Frank McKenzie

Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site

Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
AP

Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site

Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site
  • Police clear young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, bars entry to Muslims under the age of 45
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police on Sunday escorted around 50 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site.
The Waqf said police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45.
Muslims who entered were required to leave their IDs with police at the entrance. It said three Muslims were arrested, including a guard.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the site was open for “regular visits” and that police had secured the area to prevent “incidents,” without elaborating.
Israeli police had briefly clashed with Palestinian protesters after Friday prayers in an early test for the truce, which had taken effect hours earlier.
The Waqf said Sunday it was the first time Jews had been allowed to visit the site since May 4, a week before the war broke out.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. It sits on a sprawling hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City that is revered by Jews as their holiest site because it was the location of the biblical temples. The site has often been the scene of Israeli-Palestinian violence and was the epicenter of the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
Israeli police repeatedly clashed with Palestinian protesters in the days leading up to May 10, when Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem. The threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from a nearby Jerusalem neighborhood was cited as another major trigger of the 11-day war, which was halted by a cease-fire on Friday.
In recent years, increasing numbers of religious and nationalist Jews have visited the site. Palestinians fear Israel plans to eventually take over the compound or partition it. The Israeli government has repeatedly said it has no intention of changing the status quo, under which the Waqf oversees the site under Jordanian custodianship.

Topics: Israel Al-Aqsa East Jerusalem violence

Iran explosives factory blast injures 9: authorities

Iran explosives factory blast injures 9: authorities
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
AP

Iran explosives factory blast injures 9: authorities

Iran explosives factory blast injures 9: authorities
Updated 13 min 3 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: At least nine people were injured in a blast on Sunday at a plant producing explosive materials in Iran’s central province of Isfahan, ISNA news agency reported.
The blast ocurred at Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries at 4:00 am local time (2330 GMT) due to “unclear reasons still being investigated,” said Mansour Shisheforoush, head of the province’s crisis management organization.
Nine factory workers were injured and transferred to hospital, he added.
He said several investigative teams are currently at the scene to determine the cause of the blast.
The plant is located about 45 kilometers (just under 30 miles) northwest of Isfahan city.
The company manufactures “industrial-commercial explosive materials” and was established in 1941, according to its website.

Topics: Iran fire factory

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference

UAE asks to host 2023 climate change conference
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in its capital Abu Dhabi in 2023, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The UAE is offering to host Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) with a focus on the economic case for inclusive climate action, the statement said. 
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “COP 28 will represent a pivotal moment to capitalize on this opportunity, and our vision is to work with all countries to realize their net economic benefits from accelerated action. “
“As COP 28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilize all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions,” Sheikh Abdullah added. 
The UAE is a permanent host country for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and is considered the first country in the region to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement.
“Climate impacts are already being acutely felt, but our experience gives us optimism that we can meet global climate goals while creating social and economic opportunities – with contributions coming from all corners of the globe,” the minister said.

Topics: UAE UN climate

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images

Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
  • Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comments Sunday, which were aired by state TV
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s atomic accord with world powers.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf’s comments, aired by state TV, further underscored the narrowing window for the US and others to reach terms with Iran. The Islamic Republic is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal.

“Regarding this, and based on the expiration of the three-month deadline, definitely the International Atomic Energy Agency will not have the right to access images from May 22,” Qalibaf said. May 22 was Saturday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency had said its director-general would brief reporters later Sunday in Vienna. The United Nations agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under what is called an “Additional Protocol” with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017. The agency also said then that it had placed “2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment.”

Iran’s hard-line parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories did not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by February. The IAEA struck a three-month deal with Iran to have it hold the surveillance images, with Tehran threatening to delete them afterward if no deal had been reached.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the images from February had been deleted.

Qalibaf said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state, supported the decision.

Topics: Iran

Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers

Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers

Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers
  • Non-citizens of Kuwait are still banned from visiting the country until further notice
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait has eased quarantine restrictions for travelers who took the coronavirus vaccine or recovered from it, state news agency KUNA reported.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the latest decision applies to travelers who have taken their first dose two weeks before their arrival in Kuwait, or those whose recovery did not exceed 90 days.
The aviation authority added that passengers must present a negative PCR test result that is valid for at least 72 hours prior to their flight time. They should also purchase one PCR test via the “Kuwaitmosafer” platform before boarding the plane.
“The passenger will be in quarantine but he or she must carry out a PCR test within three days from arrival date, and if proven negative, he or she can leave quarantine,” KUNA said.
Nationals and their companions and domestic helpers are not allowed to travel unless they have taken any of the approved vaccines, according to Saad Al-Otaibi, DGCA’s deputy director general for planning projects.
Those who could not take the vaccine due to health conditions, pregnancy, age categories not subjected to vaccines, students and diplomats, are exempted by the health ministry.
Non-citizens of Kuwait are still banned from visiting the country until further notice, Al-Otaibi said.
Kuwait’s coronavirus caseload has reached 298,223 with 1,724 deaths and 283,952 recoveries.

Topics: Coronavirus

