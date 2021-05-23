You are here

  • Home
  • India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/424u7

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
  • The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000.
The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the infection could further complicate India’s fight against the pandemic.
India has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. On Sunday, the Health Ministry reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s confirmed fatalities to 299,266.
It also reported 240,842 new infections, as daily cases remained below 300,000 for a week. The numbers are almost certainly undercounts, with many cases likely being missed due to limited testing.
Experts say new infections in India, which had been rising steeply, may finally be slowing. But there are some early indications that mucormycosis, also known as “black fungus,” is fast becoming a cause of worry.
Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mold, which is commonly found in soil, air and even in the nose and mucus of humans. It spreads through the respiratory tract and erodes facial structures. Sometimes, doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain.
On Saturday, federal minister Sadananda Gowda said nearly 9,000 cases had been reported in India so far, leading to a shortage of Amphotericin B, the drug used to treat the condition.
Gowda didn’t share the number of fatalities, but local media have said more than 250 have died because of the disease.
Health officials were working to alleviate the drug shortage, which comes at a time when the country is already short on supplies of oxygen and other health care needs, Gowda said.
Mucormycosis has a high mortality rate and was already present in India before the pandemic. It is not contagious but its frequency in the last month has left doctors shocked.
“It is a new challenge and things are looking bleak,” said Ambrish Mithal, the chairman and head of the endocrinology and diabetes department at Max Healthcare, a chain of private hospitals in India.
Mithal said the fungal infection preys on patients with weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, particularly diabetes, and irrational usage of steroids. Uncontrolled blood sugar can put immunocompromised people at a higher risk of contracting the disease.
“Earlier I used to come across just a few cases every year but the current infection rate is frightening,” said Mithal.
The latest surge of coronavirus infections in rural India has already taken a toll. Now heath experts are worried that over-the-counter medication, including steroids, can increase the prevalence of mucormycosis.
SK Pandey, a medical officer at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Uttar Pradesh state’s Lucknow city, said that unqualified doctors were giving steroids to patients in many rural areas without giving a thought whether they require it or not.
“This has led to increase in black fungus cases in smaller cities where the patient has not even been hospitalized,” he said.
India’s Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to track the spread of the condition and declare it an epidemic, making it mandatory for all medical facilities to report the cases to a federal surveillance network.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the disease a “new challenge.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
World
India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
World
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon

20 runners dead as extreme weather hits China ultramarathon
  • State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

BEIJING: Twenty people were killed and one remains missing after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in China, local officials said Sunday.
“Abrupt, extreme weather” hit a high-altitude section of the race held in the Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin city in northwestern Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday, Baiyin city officials said at a briefing.
“At around noon, the high-altitude section of the race between 20 and 31 kilometers was suddenly affected by disastrous weather. In a short period of time, hailstones and ice rain suddenly fell in the local area, and there were strong winds. The temperature sharply dropped,” said Baiyin city mayor Zhang Xuchen.
Shortly after receiving messages of help from some participants, marathon organizers dispatched a rescue team that managed to save 18 participants, he said.
At around 2 p.m., weather conditions worsened and the race was immediately called off as local authorities sent more rescuers to help, Zhang added.
“This incident is a public safety incident caused by sudden changes in weather in a local area,” he said, adding that provincial authorities will further investigate its cause.
A further eight runners were being treated in hospital for minor injuries, Zhang said.
State news agency Xinhua earlier reported that some of the runners suffered from hypothermia as a result of the weather.
Temperatures in the mountainous terrain dropped further overnight, Xinhua said, making search and rescue “more difficult.”
“As of 3 a.m. Sunday, 151 participants have been confirmed to be safe, of which five with minor injuries are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition,” it said. Xinhua said a total of 172 people were taking part in the race.
Gansu, one of China’s poorest regions, borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.
Deadly floods and landslides have hit the province in the past, with mudslides reportedly killing well over 1,000 people in one town in 2010.
It is also prone to earthquakes.
Yellow River Stone Forest is famous for its rugged mountain scenery marked by stone stalagmites and pillars, and is used as a location in many Chinese television shows and movies, according to the China Daily.
Its rock formations are believed to be four billion years old, the Daily said.

Topics: China ultramarathon Baiyin China Gansu province Yellow River Stone Forest

Related

Update Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south
World
Magnitude 7.3 quake strikes central China hours after first one kills at least 3 in south
China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated
Business & Economy
China closes skyscraper as cause of shaking is investigated

Queen Elizabeth visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

Queen Elizabeth visits navy carrier ahead of deployment
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signs the visitors' book as is greeted by Commanding Officer Captain Angus Essenhigh (C) during her visit to the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, southern England on May 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

Queen Elizabeth visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

Queen Elizabeth visits navy carrier ahead of deployment
  • The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea
Updated 23 May 2021
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth made a quick visit on Saturday to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous 16th- century predecessor, ahead of its maiden operational deployment.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the latest Royal Navy ship to honor the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada in 1588, will be leading a 28-week deployment to Asia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational toward China.
The £3 billion ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, was scheduled to depart from Portsmouth Naval Base in southern England, accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.
Arriving by helicopter, the 95-year-old queen was greeted by the ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Angus Essenhigh, and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse, commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group. While aboard, she was given a briefing on the upcoming deployment and had a chance to chat with some of the 1,700 personnel.

Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England on May 22, 2021. (AFP / POOL / Steve Parsons) 

The queen wore a scarab brooch that had been a gift from her late husband, Prince Philip, a former high-ranking naval officer who died last month at age 99.
The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.
It will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore with more than 70 engagements, including sailing alongside the French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean.

FASTFACT

The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.

A total of 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines are involved in the deployment which will cover 25,000 nautical miles.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said the deployment “will be flying the flag for Global Britain — projecting our influence, signaling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow.”
The trip comes after the British government’s review of defense and foreign policy recommended that the UK “tilt” its focus toward the Indo-Pacific region, in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage.
“One of the things we’ll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea and, in a confident but not a confrontational way; we will be vindicating that point,” Johnson said while visiting the HMS Queen Elizabeth on Friday.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth

Related

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral
Offbeat
Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband’s funeral
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain
World
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma

Volcano in eastern Congo erupts, triggering panic in Goma
  • Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after lava flowed into Goma
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing, although a volcanologist said the city did not appear to be in danger.
People grabbed mattresses and other belongings and fled toward the frontier with neighboring Rwanda as a red glow filled the sky above the city. Power was out across much of the city and phone lines were busy, Reuters reporters said.
Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist based in the lakeside city of around 2 million, told Reuters that Goma did not appear to be at risk, and lava appeared to be flowing east in the direction of the Rwandan border. Tedesco earlier had said he thought lava might hit Goma.
A United Nations source said a reconnaissance flight by a UN helicopter appeared to show lava was not flowing toward Goma or any major population centers.

Nyiragongo last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and making 120,000 people homeless after lava flowed into Goma.
“I ask the population to remain calm and follow the instructions of the provincial coordinator of civil protection and the instructions of the police and armed forces,” North Kivu province’s military governor, Constant Ndima, told reporters.
Congo’s government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, tweeted photos of an emergency meeting in Kinshasa, the capital, led by the prime minister and said authorities were closely monitoring the situation.
INSO, which coordinates safety for non-governmental organizations, said in a note that the lava had cut off a main road that runs north from Goma.
Volcano watchers have been worried that the volcanic activity observed in the last five years at Nyiragongo mirrors that in the years preceding eruptions in 1977 and 2002.
Volcanologists at the Goma Volcano Observatory, which monitors Nyiragongo, have struggled to make basic checks on a regular basis since the World Bank cut funding amid embezzlement allegations.
In a bulletin on May 10, the observatory said there had been increased seismic activity at Nyiragongo earlier in the month. 

Topics: Congo Goma Nyamulagira volcano

Related

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
World
Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption
World
Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators march in Britain
  • Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London
  • They carried banners declaring “Free Palestine,” “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Sanctions on Israel”
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through London and other British cities on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Islamist group Hamas.
Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London. Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring “Free Palestine,” “Stop bombing Gaza” and “Sanctions on Israel.”
A cease-fire on Friday, mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli military pounded Gaza with air strikes which it said were a response to rockets fired at Israel by Palestinians militants.
Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.
Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other militant groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

Topics: Palestine UK Protests East Jerusalem violence

Related

Update Egyptian mediators hold talks to firm up Israel-Hamas truce video
Middle-East
Egyptian mediators hold talks to firm up Israel-Hamas truce
Biden pledges reconstruction, humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza
Middle-East
Biden pledges reconstruction, humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza

Experts decry New Delhi’s ‘pointless’ bid to muzzle media on virus

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 23 May 2021

Experts decry New Delhi’s ‘pointless’ bid to muzzle media on virus

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, the so-called “Indian variant,” first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • IT ministry demands online platforms remove ‘Indian variant’ reference from content
Updated 23 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An Indian government demand that social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, remove any content that refers to an “Indian variant” of the coronavirus disease has been branded a “pointless exercise” and an “unlawful request” by experts.

“This is completely false. There is no such variant of COVID-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization (WHO),” India’s Information and Technology Ministry said in a letter to social media firms on Friday.

“The WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian variant’ with the B1617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports,” it added.

Officials from the IT ministry and Twitter were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday, while Facebook, a popular social media platform, said it “would not be providing any comment” on the notice for now.

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, first identified in India last year, as a “variant of global concern.”

A day later, the Indian government issued a statement saying that media reports using the term “Indian variant” lacked any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B1617.

Social media experts, however, said the government’s latest order on Friday was an “impingement” on the freedom of expression.

“There is no law which allows the India government to ask for this kind of censorship,” Nikhil Pahwa, founder of MediaNama, a mobile and digital news portal, told Arab News.

“I don’t think social media platforms should comply with an unlawful request. There are legitimate news articles that use the term ‘Indian variant,’ and this request from the Indian government impinges on the freedom of the press,” he added.

Pahwa described the directive as a “pointless exercise and an attempt by India to exercise a China-like control over its social media.”

“The term (Indian variant) is a colloquial reference, not fake news,” he added.

Others reasoned that “identification of a pandemic with a country hurts.”

“The government is concerned about its image, maybe excessively,” Sanjay Kapoor, editor-in-chief of the English news magazine Hard News, based in New Delhi, told Arab News.

Kapoor said that “handling a health crisis is also about controlling the narrative, and the government may believe that the country’s identification with the virus could help its enemies.”

Around the world, coronavirus variants have generically been referred to by doctors and health experts based on the country where the strain was first identified.

This includes South Africa, the UK and Brazil.

However, health experts say there should be a “consensus” among scientists and the media on naming variants.

“If referring to the Indian variant is bad, then the South African or UK variant should be problematic, too,” Amar Jesani, founder of the Mumbai-based Forum for Medical Ethics Society and the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, told Arab News.

“They should find a neutral name. Otherwise, accept that it is an Indian bug. It originated here, its mutation took place here, that’s why its name is Indian variant,” he added.

Jesani urged the government “not to bother about the name” but to focus on “managing” the outbreak.

“It is more important to manage the infection and find a way out of it. That is where the attention should be.”

Epidemiologist Dr. T. Jacob John of the Christian Medical College in the southern Indian city of Vellore, said that the government’s demand was a reflection of “shame culture” in which “you associate your honor with the name of the disease.”

“In India, we believe that our honor is important, not our guilt,” John told Arab News.

“Anything that affects your honor and brings shame to you will be disliked. South Africa, UK, Brazil did not object to it because they are a guilt culture and would be more worried about addressing the problem,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is facing severe criticism for its handling of the second wave of the pandemic, with thousands of lives lost due to a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds.

On Saturday, India registered more than 257,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths.

However, media reports from parts of the country suggest that the death toll is much higher than the official figure.

Scientists attribute the severity of the second wave to the coronavirus variant B1617, popularly known as the “Indian variant.”

“It is a good idea to stick to the scientific nomenclature of the variants, yet at the same time Indian authorities should also avoid using country-linked names in their statements or guidelines, like UK or South African or Brazil variants,” Dr. Anant Bhan, a researcher and public health expert, told Arab News.

Topics: India Coronavirus COVID-19 social media

Related

India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
World
India’s financial hub gears up for a third COVID-19 wave
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
World
India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

Latest updates

India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
India battles fatal fungal threat as coronavirus deaths near 300,000
Saudi banks and building materials favored by Daman Investments
Saudi banks and building materials favored by Daman Investments
Saudi doctor restores sight to French citizen using innovative procedure
Saudi doctor restores sight to French citizen using innovative procedure
Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
Iran says inspectors may no longer get nuclear sites images
Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers
Kuwait eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions for travelers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.