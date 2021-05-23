Dubai-based Michael Cinco responds to Miss Universe backlash: ‘Stop scamming Filipino designers’

You are here

Michael Cinco called the Miss Canada team ‘ungrateful’ and ‘vile.’ File/Getty Images
DUBAI:  Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco shared a lengthy text on social media in response to the Miss Universe Canada team, who accused the couturier and his team of “trying to sabotage” Miss Canada Nova Stevens. 

MGmode Communications, the team behind Miss Universe Canada, wrote in a now-deleted post that the gowns sent by Cinco to Stevens arrived late and were ill-fitting.  

“We love Michael, but this was inexplicable. At the same time, they had time to custom-make a gown for another delegate… things don’t add up sadly,” read the post. 




A screenshot of a comment from MGmode Communications, the publicist behind Nova Stevens.

Responding to the accusations, the Filipino designer shared a photo of the Miss Universe contestant wearing her preliminary gown and finals dress, writing: “Here she is smiling and happy, then all of a sudden you’re spreading rumors that you didn’t wear my gown (because) it’s ill-fitting.

“Firstly, the gowns arrived on time. Or how could you have sent me photos and videos of her wearing them, showing how the gowns perfectly fitted her, days before each event?”

He added that he doesn’t normally respond to “unnecessary social media rants” or “negative criticisms” about his work, but couldn’t let this go unchecked as it put “uncalled for blame” on his team the week after the competition, which took place in Florida last Sunday.

In a separate post, the A-list loved couturier stated that he messaged Miguel Martinez, handler of Miss Canada, to delete the accusatory post. “He just told me the truth has to be revealed... (Nova Stevens) just told me that (her team) are upset because they believed me and my team are trying to sabotage her,” said Cinco.

“You don’t even pay the courier or any other charges,” Cinco added. “Next time, don’t ask me or any Filipino designers to dress up your candidates. Ask your Canadian designers to showcase their works on the world stage. Stop taking advantage of my kindness and stop scamming Filipino designers,” he added.

Cinco was tasked with designing the dresses of three of the contestants for the Miss Universe 2020 finals, which took place on Sunday evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, South Florida.

Stevens announced the news weeks ago by posting a photo with the renowned designer on Instagram.

“Boss! Michael Cinco needs no introduction! So grateful to have you as my official gown designer for Miss Universe,” she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

According to Cinco’s post, he hired a photographer and filmmaker to shoot Stevens in a “world-class location in Dubai,” all of which he says he paid for.

Stevens has since responded to the controversy. “This really hurts me because I have nothing but love for both parties,” she said in a video posted on social media.

“The fact that I was able to work with you (Michael Cinco) is a highlight of my career as Miss Universe Canada. That gratitude will never diminish, and I’ve expressed that gratitude publicly and privately,” she said. “It boggles my mind that my gratitude would even be in question.”

NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France

NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France
The program aims to offer artists who have recently been affected by instability a ‘breathing space.’ Shutterstock
Updated 23 May 2021
Rawaa Talass

NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France

NAFAS program helps Lebanon’s creatives take up arts residences in France
Updated 23 May 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new initiative is helping 100 artists, designers, and cultural researchers residing in Lebanon take up residencies in France. In the spirit of the proverb “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” it’s a move that reflects the strength of French-Lebanese cultural ties in the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 4 explosion last year and the prolonged economic crisis.

Lasting between one week and three months, the residency program – named NAFAS (Arabic for ‘breath’) – has been organized by the Institut français, Institut français du Liban and the Association des Centres culturels de rencontre (ACCR), which has facilitated a number of residences for foreign artists during the past 15 years for France’s Ministry of Culture. 

“It’s a French tradition to be helpful and to welcome artists when it’s necessary,” ACCR’s General Delegate, Odile Pradem-Faure, told Arab News. “The French government and most of people in France are eager to preserve a good link with different parts of the world. We know that there is a long history between France and Lebanon.”

The NAFAS program provides a monthly allowance of €1,200 ($1,500), along with travel costs. The residencies, likely to begin in summer and autumn 2021, will take place in cultural centers around France that specialize in sound arts, music, novel and playwriting, architecture and visual arts.

On a deeper level, the program aims to offer artists who have recently been affected by loss and instability a “breathing space.” This explains the name of the program, according to Ilinca Martorell, ACCR’s administration and residences manager. “It speaks to the main idea of the project, which is giving the opportunity to have some freedom from day-to-day difficulties to be able to concentrate on creating art,” she says. “It allows the idea of going somewhere, at least for a while, where you put your luggage down, just breathe and have a carefree moment and the chance to create.”

‘Prints for Palestine’ founder explains powerful message behind fundraiser

‘Prints for Palestine’ founder explains powerful message behind fundraiser
Grove by Nabil Harb. Supplied
Updated 23 May 2021
Rawaa Talass

‘Prints for Palestine’ founder explains powerful message behind fundraiser

‘Prints for Palestine’ founder explains powerful message behind fundraiser
Updated 23 May 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Members of the artistic community have joined forces to initiate a sale of prints with all proceeds being donated to the crowdfunding platform Build Palestine and the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

“Prints for Palestine” was launched during Israel’s bombardment of Gaza earlier in May. The sale features prints of nine photographic works by artists who are from the region but live and work abroad.

“Palestine needs our help and care,” wrote Emirati photographer Farah Al-Qasimi in a post on Instagram. “Thanks to those of you who reached out to offer help – please remember money is not the solution, and this is one of the many ways to help.”

Hafida High Hood by Meriem Bennani. Supplied

Al-Qasimi and her artist friends, Meriem Bennani, Alicia Mersy, Amanny Ahmad and Orian Barki, came up with the idea of hosting this online sale, where each print was sold for $200.

The works include Al Qasimi’s “Birds on Newspaper” and “Dollar Store.” Mersy’s and Ahmad’s works depict simple everyday scenes in Palestine: “I Wish Palestinians Were Free” and “Katayef in Ramallah”, respectively.

In an interview with Arab News, Palestinian-American artist Nabil Harb explained why he wished to take part in what he describes as a “quick but impactful effort.”

Birds on Newspaper by Farah Al-Qasimi. Supplied

“There’s no better cause my art could go to,” said Harb, who studies at the Yale School of Art. “All last year we watched how print sales raised so much money for various causes like Black Lives Matter or to fundraisers for hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19. It’s a form of fundraising that makes so much sense and I’m honored to do what I can and help.”

Chasing Chickens by Amanny Ahmad. Supplied

Harb contributed two black-and-white leafy images, entitled “Grove” and “Palms #5”, both of which were taken this year. Though made in Florida, the subject matter partly symbolizes the historical significance of cultivation on Palestinian lands. For Harb, there’s a personal element in these works. “I look for traces of Palestine everywhere,” he explained. “These two images are representative of that search.”

 

US pop star Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victims

US pop star Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. (File/ AFP)
US pop star Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. (File/ AFP)
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

US pop star Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena bombing victims

US pop star Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing. (File/ AFP)
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop star Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on the fourth anniversary of the 2017 attack, which claimed the lives of 22 victims.

“Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story. “Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a concert held by Grande. More than 800 people were wounded at the event, which was primarily attended by teenagers, pre-teens and their parents.

On her Instagram story, the singer also shared an image with the names of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing.

Abu Dhabi Art teams up with London’s Cromwell Place to showcase UAE artists

Afra Al-Dhaheri is one of the artists whose work will be showcased as part of the tie-up. (Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)
Afra Al-Dhaheri is one of the artists whose work will be showcased as part of the tie-up. (Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Art teams up with London’s Cromwell Place to showcase UAE artists

Afra Al-Dhaheri is one of the artists whose work will be showcased as part of the tie-up. (Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)
  • An exhibition of works by Hind Mezaina, Afra Al-Dhaheri and Afra Al-Suwaidi will be presented at a show in South Kensington
Updated 22 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: One of UAE’s biggest art fairs, Abu Dhabi Art (ADA), has joined forces with London’s Cromwell Place in a bid to promote the works of Emirati artists.

An exhibition of works by Hind Mezaina, Afra Al-Dhaheri and Afra Al-Suwaidi will be presented at a show in South Kensington in the English capital during early June — the first Abu Dhabi Art show held abroad.

The pieces were created last year as part of Abu Dhabi Art’s annual program “Beyond: Emerging Artists,” which was adapted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cromwell Place was a natural partner for our first exhibition abroad, as several of our gallery exhibitors at the fair are also members at Cromwell Place,” Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, said.

Hind Mezaina, one of the featured artists, “explores themes of collective memory and the notion of heritage” in her work, while Afra Al-Dhaheri uses strands of her own hair to produce pieces, which she says explore “identity formation.”

Abu Dhabi Art’s Cromwell Place project is part of a wider plan to exhibit artists from the UAE at the London gallery.

As part of the tie-up between ADA and Cromwell, Dubai-based Lawrie Shabibi Gallery will also showcase the works of Emirati artist Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, while Dubai-based galleries the Third Line and Isabelle van den Eynde will present a selection of Middle East-based artists, including Anuar Khalifi, Sara Naim, Sophia Al-Maria and Manal Al-Dowayan.

UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites

UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites
Updated 22 May 2021
AP

UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites

UNESCO exhibit in Venice focuses on rebuilding Mosul sites
  • UNESCO’s $50 million project to revive Mosul was announced in 2018 and is funded by the UAE
  • It also aims to revive the cultural life and diversity of a city that for thousands of years was a commercial, intellectual and cultural crossroads
Updated 22 May 2021
AP

VENICE: The United Nations’ cultural agency has opened an exhibit detailing plans to restore multicultural landmarks in the Iraqi city of Mosul, underlining the role of architecture in helping heal wounds.
The exhibit, “Revive the Spirit of Mosul,” is being on the sidelines of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition, which opened Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay under the title: “How will we live together?”
The Venice Biennale’s central question resonates in particular in Iraq, which is experiencing turbulent change, and the old city of Mosul, where 80% of the city’s monuments were destroyed by extremists during the city’s 36-month occupation by Daesh.
Iraq is one of three countries participating for the first time at the Biennale, with an exhibit by Rashad Salim titled “Ark Re-Imagined” that is an artistic examination of the impact of the great flood in ancient Mesopotamia.
The UNESCO exhibit, in the Zorzi Palace where the agency’s regional offices are houses, unveils the winning project for restoring the Al-Nouri Mosque, built in the 12th century and once famous for its leaning minaret. Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate from the mosque in 2014, and extremists blew it up as Iraqi forces closed in in 2017.
“Healing wounds means rebuilding the city and its historic fabric. It also means reviving the spirit of Mosul, through heritage, culture and education,’’ UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in an speech opening the exhibit on Friday. “The spirit of Mosul is, first and foremost, reflected in the diversity of its communities, which had lived together peacefully for centuries.”
An international jury last month chose a project by Egyptian architects led by Salah El Din Samir Hareedy to rebuild the mosque, part of a UNESCO project that will also rebuild the Al-Habda minaret and the churches of Al-Tahera and Al-Saa’a.
The new Al-Nouri Mosque will be nearly identical to the old one to the casual eye, while the prayer hall will contain more natural light and enlarged areas for women and VIPs. The winning project also aims to enhance the role of the mosque’s central courtyard as an urban hub for the old city.
Work to stabilize the sites began in 2020. Local communities have indicated a preference to restore the Al-Habda minaret as it was before the Daesh occupation, UNESCO officials said, while designs for the two churches have not yet been chosen.
UNESCO’s $50 million project to revive Mosul was announced in 2018 and is funded by the United Arab Emirates. It also aims to revive the cultural life and diversity of a city that for thousands of years was a commercial, intellectual and cultural crossroads. UNESCO is also rehabilitating historic houses in the old city with European Union support.

