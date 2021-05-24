You are here

Houthis reject US sanctions, vow more strikes on 'aggressor' countries

Houthis reject US sanctions, vow more strikes on ‘aggressor’ countries
Fighters from Yemeni military force battling Houthi rebels are pictured on May 23, 2021 near the border with Saudi Arabia in Yemen's northern coastal town of Midi, located in conflict-ridden Hajjah governorate. (AFP)
Updated 24 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis reject US sanctions, vow more strikes on ‘aggressor’ countries

Houthis reject US sanctions, vow more strikes on ‘aggressor’ countries
  • Some analysts believed that the US resorted to blacklisting Houthi military leaders in order to force the rebels to embrace the US special envoy’s efforts to end the war
Updated 24 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis on Sunday threatened to mount more drone and missile strikes on “unexpected” locations in the Arab coalition countries in response to the latest US sanctions on the militia’s leaders.
Mohammed Ali Al-Houthis, the president of the Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, said his movement would escalate attacks on “aggressor countries” if the US continued sanctioning military and political leaders. “Sanctions do not scare the mujahideen,” he tweeted.
Last week, the US imposed sanctions on two Houthi military leaders who are commanding the current offensive on the central city of Marib despite calls from the UN, the US and other countries for the group to halt its assault and engage positively with peace initiatives.
Despite heavy casualties and failing to make major advances in Marib province, the Houthis pushed ahead and attacked government-controlled areas outside Marib city, military officials said.
Some analysts believed that the US resorted to blacklisting Houthi military leaders in order to force the rebels to embrace the US special envoy’s efforts to end the war.
“The Houthis’ insistence to seize control of Marib has embarrassed the Americans and disrupted their desire for a peaceful political role to end this bloody war,” tweeted Maged Al-Madhaji, the executive director of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. He predicted tougher measures from the US if the Houthis continued to ignore the calls for peace.

Others, such as Najeeb Ghallab who is undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, argued that sanctions on individual rebels would not push the movement into changing its behavior.
“Yes, it is a clear message from America that more sanctions would be imposed in future,” Ghallab told Arab News, saying the targeted officials had no bank accounts overseas and rarely traveled abroad. “But the sanctions would not have any impact on the ground. The US should look for the active Houthi leaders who supply the movement with weapons and money. The decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization was correct since it dealt with the Houthis as an integrated organization. Taking actions against individuals would not have any impact.”
During a special telephone briefing on May 20, the US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking told reporters that his government would keep monitoring Houthi behavior and would take punitive or rewarding measures accordingly.
“We constantly and continually assess Houthi behavior and Houthi actions and are prepared to take whatever steps are appropriate in response to Houthi behavior,” he said. “And let me also say that (the) Houthi willingness to engage with the UN envoy and show a commitment to peace is something that would also be responded to positively by the US.”

Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers

Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers

Oman’s nationalization policy leads to decline in expatriate workers
  • The coronavirus pandemic was also a factor in the departure of foreign workers
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s labor policy to employ nationals both in the private and public sectors led to a decline in expatriate workers over the course of a year.
The bringing in of more Omanis into the labor force is part of the ministry’s efforts to step up its Omanisation plans for the private and public sectors, according to Basem bin Mohammed Al-Balushi, a senior official at the Sultanate’s labor ministry, in a report from Times of Oman.
About 218,000 foreign workers left the Gulf country during the 12-month period to March, mostly affected by government initiatives and decisions to take in more Omanis and increase their participation in the labor force.
The coronavirus pandemic was also a factor in the departure of foreign workers, as the decline in businesses activities – particularly tourism-related ones – led to closure of some commercial entities.
“This is due to the current economic condition, and owing to internal policies adopted by the ministry to resettle its national workforce, and accommodate them in the labor market,” according to Al-Balushi.
Omanisation in some sectors, such as air, land and sea transport, have reached as high as 70 percent while it is lagging in other economic activities including tourism at 10.9 percent and food service at 5 percent.

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer

Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding – lawyer
  • The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23
  • Shoei Kisen is claiming $100,000 in initial compensation for losses related to its detention
Updated 59 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel’s detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday.
The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.
The vessel has since been held in a lake between two stretches of the canal as the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) pursues a $916.5 million claim against Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.
An appeals chamber at Ismailia Economic Court held hearings on Saturday over the ship’s detention, which the SCA is seeking to uphold following an appeal by the owner, as well as the SCA’s financial claim.
Lawyers representing Shoei Kisen argued that the SCA had been at fault for allowing the ship to enter the waterway amid bad weather, Ahmed Abu Ali, a member of the legal team, told Reuters, adding that the authority failed to prove any fault by the ship.
Recordings from the ship that were presented to the court showed disagreements between SCA pilots and its control center over whether it should enter the canal, Abu Ali said.
Lawyers for Shoei Kisen said the ship should have been accompanied by at least two tug boats suitable for the ship’s size “but this didn’t happen,” he added.
The SCA did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but it has publicly denied being at fault.
Lawyers for Shoei Kisen also argued that the Ever Given’s detention was legally flawed and that the work to release the ship was not “a salvage (operation) in the proper legal sense,” meaning the SCA could not seek compensation for such an operation, Abu Ali said.
“This was one of the duties of the authority according to the traffic contract,” he said.
Shoei Kisen is claiming $100,000 in initial compensation for losses related to its detention, he said.
The court was expected to issue a decision on the case on Sunday, lawyers and witnesses said.

Lebanese capital is determined to survive

Lebanese capital is determined to survive
Shopping, sports and entertainment activities are returning to the city amid the COVID-19 crisis and the 2020 explosion. (Supplied)
Updated 24 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese capital is determined to survive

Lebanese capital is determined to survive
  • People reject the situation in which they found themselves. Therefore, we see that with the relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures, they have returned to restaurants and cafes, as far as they can afford to
  • New initiative seeks to revive city center and bring people back
Updated 24 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Economic and entertainment activities have been restarted in Beirut and other Lebanese tourist centers as the number of COVID-19 cases starts to fall.

Some hospitals have announced that they will close their COVID-19 departments, and the Follow-up Committee on Coronavirus Preventive Measures has recommended allowing the reopening of cinemas and theaters, provided they only fill 50 percent of their capacity. Restaurants and cafes have also been allowed to extend their opening hours.
Last Saturday, for the first time since Aug. 4, tents were set up in the center of Beirut under the banner “Souk Al-Balad,” an initiative started by Association Ardona, with the support of Beirut markets and in cooperation with Solidere Company to encourage small producers to promote their artisanal or agricultural production.
A women’s marathon was held on Beirut’s waterfront on Sunday, organized by the Beirut Marathon Association. During the coming weeks, downtown Beirut will witness numerous entertainment activities, including a children’s fashion show.
Adib Al-Naqeeb, director of the marketing department at Solidere, told Arab News: “Beirut markets are now in a state of stagnation as a result of the lockdowns and the port explosion. Because the time is now more encouraging for people to get out of the lockdown, we wanted to host activities that make people happy and restore hope.”
Jean Beiruti, secretary-general of the Tourism and Trade Unions Federation, said: “People decided to resist the crises created by the politicians and to move on with their lives, otherwise they may commit mass suicide.”
He said: “People reject the situation in which they found themselves. Therefore, we see that with the relaxation of COVID-19 preventive measures, they have returned to restaurants and cafes and to the nightlife, as far as they can afford to. These tourist institutions have decided to price their dollar exchange rate at 5,000 Lebanese pounds to continue operating even though on the black market the exchange rate is more than double amount.”
Beiruti pointed out that the high number of wedding reservations in hotels is because “the Lebanese who work abroad have not come to Lebanon for nearly two years, and they want to have happy lives and forget what politicians have done to them.”
The majority of Lebanese people made the choice of domestic tourism after the pandemic prevented foreign travel and the collapse of the Lebanese pound dried up their financial capabilities.
Pierre Ashkar, president of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners in Lebanon, said: “The tourism sector depends on the visits of Lebanese expatriates during the summer season. Between 650,000 to 700,000 Lebanese people usually travel abroad — to Turkey, Cyprus, the Greek islands, and elsewhere for their summer holidays. But this is impossible for them at present due to the economic hardship, so we hope that they will turn this year to domestic tourism.”

Corruption claims by exiled Turkish mafia boss puts Erdogan government under pressure

Corruption claims by exiled Turkish mafia boss puts Erdogan government under pressure
Sedat Peker accused Turkish ministers and their family members of being involved in international drug trafficking. (Photo/YouTube)
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Corruption claims by exiled Turkish mafia boss puts Erdogan government under pressure

Corruption claims by exiled Turkish mafia boss puts Erdogan government under pressure
  • Peker, who had close ties with the government until recently, also accused Turkish ministers and their family members of being involved in international drug trafficking
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Videos from an exiled Turkish mafia boss are putting Ankara under pressure, with his latest video making serious allegations about state corruption.
Sedat Peker, who lives in Dubai, has been making headlines and shaking up social media with his claims about prominent political figures in Turkey.
His videos aim to reveal his deep connections to the government and also seek revenge against those who discredited him in favor of rival mafia leader Alaattin Cakici, who was released from prison last year.
Peker’s videos have become so famous that IMDb has listed all the “episodes” as a TV mini-series under the topics of biography, crime and reality TV.
His sixth YouTube video was watched by millions, with the platform verifying his channel through the blue check mark.
In his seventh video, which was released on Sunday, Peker claimed that Mehmet Agar, the country’s former interior minister and police chief, was involved in the assassination of investigative journalist Ugur Mumcu in a car bomb attack in 1993.
“At the time Mumcu was killed, the first person who went to the crime scene was Agar,” Peker said.
Mumcu was known for his in-depth stories about corruption in the government and the alleged ties of Turkey’s intelligence agency and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Agar said at the time: “If we take out just one brick, the whole wall would collapse.”
Peker, who had close ties with the government until recently, also accused Turkish ministers and their family members of being involved in international drug trafficking.
He changed the hotel he was living in because, he said, an official team had arrived in the UAE to find him.
“They earned a lot of money by using me. Now I’m aware of everything. It is a shame. No one will use me anymore for their own benefits,” Peker said.
Another of his bombshell claims was that Erkan Yildirim, the son of Turkey’s former prime minister, paid frequent visits to Venezuela to make the South American country a new drug route for Turkey.

Last year, Colombia announced that it seized 4.9 tons of cocaine in a single operation before they were it headed for Turkey. According to Peker, this operation pushed Turks to change the drug route and find alternatives by taking advantage of lucrative passages through Venezuela.
“Erkan Yildirim went to Venezuela in January and stayed there for four days. Then he went there again in February and stayed again for four days,” Peker said. “They have turned to Venezuela. It is easy to smuggle it from Colombia to there because the Drug Enforcement Agency has no controls there. Syria’s Latakia post is also not put under the US control.”
He said that, in the future, there would also be drug shipments from the Dominican Republic because dry cargo vessels carrying cocaine from Venezuela had to stop there under the new shipment route.
He has also threatened Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who has been critical of the crime lord. “I will belittle you so much that you will be fitting in a matchbox,” Peker said. “I will take a walk with you after I put a dog chain on your neck.”
Soylu has rejected Peker’s allegations.
A whiteboard seen behind Peker featuring words like Iran, the southern province of Mersin, Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, and Syria attracted the attention of the audience.
However, as Peker made no reference to them, it is believed his next release will focus on Turkey’s ties with Iran in terms of oil, guns and money laundering.
“He put a question mark at the end of these words, it means that he wanted to give a message to certain people to get guarantees from them,” tweeted investigative journalist Mustafa Hos.
A journalist at Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency was fired after he put critical questions to Industry Minister Mustafa Varank and Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli during a press conference about Peker’s latest claims.
The journalist asked if the government was planning to respond to the allegations, suggesting that Soylu’s name had become “associated with grave moral faults.”

Gaza businesses will take time to recover from Israeli attacks

Gaza businesses will take time to recover from Israeli attacks
Gazans have started piecing back their lives after a devastating conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. (AFP)
Updated 24 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gaza businesses will take time to recover from Israeli attacks

Gaza businesses will take time to recover from Israeli attacks
  • The unemployment rate is among the highest in the world and more than half of the population lives below the poverty line
Updated 24 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Alaa Al-Banna had been waiting anxiously for the Eid Al-Fitr season to recover some of the business losses he had suffered because of the coronavirus lockdown in the Gaza Strip.
He bought new goods, placed them in a warehouse, and waited for the holidays. But the Israeli attacks on Gaza began days after the lockdown was lifted.
“The assault came to shatter all my hopes,” the 29-year-old perfume and accessory store owner told Arab News.
His warehouse was located in the Al-Shorouq Tower, which was destroyed by Israeli warplanes. Al-Banna estimated his losses to be ILS100,000 ($30,700).
Al-Shorouq Tower is in the largest commercial market in the center of Gaza City. It contained hundreds of businesses, many of which were completely or partially destroyed.
The UN said that the initial material losses in Gaza amounted to several million dollars. The bombing of Gaza caused damage of about $40 million to factories, the strip’s industrial zone and other industrial facilities, while there was a further $22 million of damage to the energy sector and a $27 million blow to agriculture.
The Gaza Strip’s economy has been devastated by previous assaults and the long-standing Israeli blockade.

The unemployment rate is among the highest in the world and more than half of the population lives below the poverty line. Most of the population lacks access to clean water, regular electricity supplies, and a proper sanitation network.
From 2007-2018, the poverty rate in the Gaza Strip increased from 40 percent to 56 percent. The poverty gap rose from 14 percent to 20 percent, and the annual cost of lifting individuals out of poverty quadrupled from $209 million to $838 million.
Al-Banna looked forward to returning to work after removing the rubble surrounding his place. “We have no other choice. We must work again. We will work hard to return to normal life.”
He was intending to marry after Eid, but the damage to his business has forced him to put his plans on hold for the time being.
“My house and my work losses will not enable me to complete the marriage, at least for a year or so,” he added.
Economist Omar Shaban said the population would feel the economic effects of the assault for a long time and that the recovery could take a while, especially after years of violence.
“This is not the first time that the economy has suffered big losses, but the difficulty of the matter did not come from the moment,” he added. “The economic reality has been difficult for years. It will take many years to recover if there is no external financing and security stability.”

