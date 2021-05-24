You are here

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals. (Reuters/File)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
  • At least 24 deaths announced Monday
  • New travel restrictions announced as new daily cases above 3,000
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.
The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

Topics: coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 Bahrain

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
  • Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process
  • Abdel-Aty also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian minister said he hoped that talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which are currently on hold, would resume soon.

Ethiopia began work on the dam in 2011. Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its water supply from the Nile, while Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.

Talks between the three countries over the filling and operation of the dam have come to a halt.

Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process.

But he also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process.

“It is simply like someone who earns an income of EGP100 ($6.40) per month and then gets levied taxes that amount to EGP27. This represents a shock to the employee, which is exactly the case of the second filling. This shock will be estimated at 27 percent of the water share reaching the downstream countries.”

He added that Egypt’s water consumption reached 80 billion cubic meters on an annual basis and needed to reach 114 billion cubic meters.

“There is no country in Africa that reuses water like Egypt, and we reuse water at least four times.”

There was intense diplomatic activity earlier this month, with Jeffrey Feltman, US envoy to the Horn of Africa, and Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the current session of the African Union, holding talks in an effort to reach a settlement.

Abdel-Aty said the US envoy had listened to all stakeholders but had yet to make a proposal.

Egypt and Sudan are calling for a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of all three countries.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
  • David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad's deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month
  • Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad's helm
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A veteran Mossad operative, who Israeli media said specialized in recruiting agents to work against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, was named on Monday as the Israeli intelligence agency’s new chief.
David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad’s deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad’s helm, during which he was closely involved in Israel’s outreach to Gulf Arab states that resulted in peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year.
Barnea joined the Mossad in 1996, serving as a case officer. From 2013 until his appointment in 2019 to the Mossad’s number two post, he commanded its Tzomet division, which Israeli media reports said recruits and runs agents.
The Haaretz newspaper said that as Tzomet’s commander, Barnea was responsible for enlisting operatives against the Mossad’s top priority targets, Iran and Hezbollah.
Iran has accused the Mossad of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders as well as sabotage at uranium enrichment facilities that Israel alleges are part of a program aimed at producing atomic weapons.
Tehran denies it is seeking to build nuclear arms.
Barnea’s name and position in the Mossad could not be reported in Israel under military censorship rules until the announcement from the prime minister’s office of his new appointment.

Topics: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad David Barnea

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected

Egypt moves to calm black fungus panic as two cases detected
  • Appeal for social media caution as comedian Samir Ghanem’s death fuels rumors
  • Black fungus is caused by a mold found in soil and decomposing organic matter such as rotting leaves
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Only two instances of black fungus infection have been detected in Egypt, said a top official who stressed that the cases were not a cause for concern.

Citizens should not fear the infection, said Hossam Hosni, head of the scientific committee to combat the coronavirus virus in Egypt.

In televised statements, Hosni indicated that he had diagnosed two cases with the infection.

“But the matter had nothing to do with the coronavirus,” he said.

Hosni said that the two cases were contracted due to a health condition linked to immunosuppressants and drugs that were aimed at improving immune strength.

He urged people to stop sharing messages that spread fear about the disease. “Some people have shared that the disease requires the removal of the nose or eye,” he said.

The sharing of this information was a “terrifying matter,” which was far from the truth, Hosni said.

He explained that the disease could be treated through medication.

Hosni noted that treatment for the fungal disease was fully available in Egypt, and surgery was the last stage used in dealing with the infection.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health has denied the spread of the black fungus in the country among those infected with the coronavirus.

The ministry’s move came after rumours attributed the death of comedian Samir Ghanem to the infection.

Khaled Mujahid, assistant to the Egyptian health minister, said that black fungus was not an unusual disease, but rather a side-effect of some immunodeficiency patients.

There was no need for panic, he said.

Mujahid called on social media users and media outlets to stop spreading false information and to ensure accuracy in what they reported. He urged them to consult scientific and health institutions when reporting medical matters.

Enas Abdel Halim, a member of the Egyptian Parliament, called for clarification on the strategy that the Ministry of Health intends to implement, and the disclosure of the treatment protocols followed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Black fungus is caused by a mold found in soil and decomposing organic matter such as rotting leaves, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Topics: Egypt Black Fungus Samir Ghanem

Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry
Saudi Arabia
Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry

Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting US troops

Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting US troops
Updated 24 May 2021

Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting US troops

Single rocket hits near Iraqi air base hosting US troops
  • Rocket struck near Ain al-Asad air base at 1:35 p.m., Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted
  • Attacks against U.S. installations have been frequent since a Washington-directed strike against Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad airport last year
Updated 24 May 2021

BAGHDAD: A single rocket struck close to a military base hosting US troops in western Iraq on Monday without causing any injuries, a spokesman for the US-led coalition said.
The rocket struck near Ain Al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in Anbar province, at 1:35 p.m., Col. Wayne Marotto said on Twitter.
He said damages were being assessed and an investigation was launched.
An Iraqi security official said the rocket struck close to a village outside the base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Rocket and missile attacks against US installations have been frequent since a Washington-directed strike against top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani outside Baghdad airport last year. That operation also killed powerful Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. The attacks have continued since US President Joe Biden assumed office this year.
No one claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack, but US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups for assaults against the US Embassy in Baghdad and other military bases hosting American forces.
Recent attacks have been more sophisticated with the use of drones. Earlier this month, a drone targeted Ain Al-Asad base causing minor damage.
The killing of Soleimani on Iraqi soil sparked the anger of mostly Shiite lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution calling for the ousting of US forces from the country.
The future of the US’s military presence in Iraq has been the focus of strategic talks between Baghdad and Washington, with Shiite militia groups insisting on a timeline for withdrawal.

Topics: Iraq Ain al-Asad air base missile US led coalition

Egypt promotes Gaza peace efforts with eye on independent Palestine

Egypt promotes Gaza peace efforts with eye on independent Palestine
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Egypt promotes Gaza peace efforts with eye on independent Palestine

Egypt promotes Gaza peace efforts with eye on independent Palestine
  • Shoukry said Egypt will continue to support the Palestinians and the current efforts to stabilize a cease-fire in Gaza
  • Abbas praised El-Sisi’s initiative to allocate $500 million for the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s foreign minister on Monday stressed the need to halt practices that undermine peace and escalate violence between Israel and Palestine, including in East Jerusalem.
In a meeting in Ramallah, Sameh Shoukry and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed efforts to ensure the continuation of a cease-fire in Gaza and a revival of the peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.
Shoukry said that his country will “continue to support the Palestinian cause” in various fields, and will continue to unify the Palestinian ranks, Palestinian state news agency Wafa said.
“I have conveyed a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President Mahmoud Abbas of full solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority, and the close coordination between Egypt and the Palestinian leadership, in order to achieve the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Shoukry added.
“This is the common goal of all Arab countries, to work in full coordination with the Palestinian Authority to achieve this,” he said.
Abbas expressed his country’s appreciation of Egypt’s stance in supporting the Palestinian cause, “which reflects its pioneering Arab role in defending our people and their legitimate rights.”
He also hailed the efforts made by Egypt, in cooperation with Arab countries, the US administration and other parties, to stop aggression against the Palestinian people, and praised El-Sisi’s initiative to provide $500 million toward repairing the destruction in the Gaza Strip.
The Egyptian minister was briefed on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the talks the Palestinian leadership has held with the US, the UN and Arab and international parties to stop Israeli aggression in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including stopping attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
“We are ready to continue dialogue to form a government of national accord that is committed to international legitimacy,” Abbas said.
He called for an urgent transition after a stable cease-fire toward a political path, under the supervision of the Quartet, that leads to an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Mahmoud Abbas Palestine Israel Egypt Sameh Shoukry Gaza West Bank East Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque

