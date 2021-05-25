You are here

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud
  • The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Al-Jawhara bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill

Fighter jets of Greek air force arrive in Saudi Arabia to participate in 'Falcon Eye 2' joint drill
Updated 23 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: F-16 fighter jets of the Greek Hellenic Air Force, arrived on Monday at King Faisal Air Base in the northern sector to participate in "Falcon Eye 2" drill maneuvers, the Saudi Press Agency said. 
The maneuvers will be carried out during May. 
Commander of King Faisal Air Base in the Northern Sector, the drill commander, Major General Pilot, Nasser bin Saeed Al-Qahtani confirmed that the exercise comes within the framework of military cooperation between the two friendly countries.
The drill aims to develop the skills of air and technical crews and to support their readiness and to exchange experiences in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman has received the commander of US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and his accompanying delegation.
They discussed the partnership between the Kingdom and the US, specifically in the area of defense. They emphasized the importance of the partnership and its role in maintaining international peace and security, and promoting stability in the region.
They also discussed the latest developments in the region, and the joint efforts made towards it to serve the security and stability of the region and the world.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution

Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution
If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading. (SPA)
Updated 25 May 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution

Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution
  • The freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim’s father
Updated 25 May 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A convicted killer was “pardoned” by the Saudi father of his victim on Monday morning, minutes before he was due to be executed.
Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, stipulated that neither the killer nor his family should celebrate the forgiveness. He also said that the family should not attempt to raise money from donors or attend any events that might be organized as a result of the waiver.
He did not demand any blood money in compensation for his son’s death, and so the killer will be released.
As news of the pardon spread on social media, Al-Amrani was praised for his forgiving nature. In appreciation of his “noble” gesture, some Twitter users posted Qur’anic verse 40 of surah Al-Shura, which says: “The recompense for an injury is an injury equal thereto (in degree): But if a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah: For (Allah) loveth not those who do wrong.”
Others said that Al-Amrani’s decision was in keeping with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, who said: “Whosoever introduces a good practice in Islam, there is for him its reward and the reward of those who act upon it after him without anything being diminished from their rewards.”

BACKGROUND

Awad Suleiman Al-Amrani from Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, whose son was killed in a brawl four years ago, pardoned the killer without seeking blood money.

In a message posted on Twitter, Saudi citizen Bandar Al-Atwi wrote: “The father has gained a promise from the Almighty to reward him for his noble act.” Quoting verse 32 of surah Al-Maidah, he added: “If anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people.”
Waleed Khaled Darraj, a lawyer in Jeddah, told Arab News that the freed man and his family must adhere to the demands and conditions set by the victim’s father.
“If written and approved by the court, all that the father has requested should be followed, otherwise the waiver becomes invalid and the victim’s family has the right to demand beheading,” he said.
He said that while executions are permitted under Shariah as a deterrent to safeguard lives and preserve the human soul, Islam also urges its followers to forgive whenever possible.

“Islam also teaches its followers to show tolerance,” said Darraj. “It also instructs them to avoid anger, which in many cases leads to unwanted consequences.

“When such a crime happens, beheading the killer, demanding blood money is the right of the victim’s family. However, some noble people just forgive without requesting a penny. These people seek what Allah has promised the forgivers.”

In some cases in the Gulf region, the families of murder victims have asked for millions of riyals in return for forgiving the killers.

Topics: Saudi father pardons son's killer minutes before execution

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
Updated 25 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
Updated 25 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has partnered with Al-Basar Global Charity Foundation to launch a series of medical projects to combat blindness in Sudan. 

The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar as well as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Sudanese Health Ministry Dr. Khaled Hashem attended the launch, along with the regional director of Al-Basar, Dr. Al-Aas Ahmed Kamel. 

Hassan Jafar said Saudi Arabia supported Sudan in all of its obstacles, stating that the Saudi-Sudanese relations are eternal and firmly rooted, and that humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom are a symbol of the growth and development of the relations. 

“Through the establishment of the King Salman Relief Center, the Kingdom has renewed its commitment to its humanitarian and relief efforts and fulfilled its global responsibilities, which made it at the forefront of donor countries in facing health and environmental disasters and conflicts.”

KSRelief has developed 28 projects in Sudan in food security, health, education, water sanitization, hygiene, and camp coordination. 

Topics: KSRelief Sudan

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
The direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick’s shadow. (SPA)
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday

Sun will align directly over Kaaba on Thursday
  • The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox
Updated 25 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 12:18 local time.
The disc of the sun will be positioned immediately over the Kaaba and it will lose its shadow for a brief time, said Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.
Astronomers said the celestial phenomenon called “zero shadow” occurs twice every year at the Grand Mosque because of its location between the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer.
Due to the tilt of the Earth’s axis, the sun travels at 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. The sun falls directly overhead on places lying over the equator during equinox.
Abu Zahra said people can determine the exact direction of the Kaaba by placing a wooden stick vertically in the ground; the direction of the Qibla will be the exact opposite to the stick’s shadow.
 

Topics: supermoon

