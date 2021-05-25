You are here

Debt restructuring could cost up to 134 percent of Lebanon's GDP, S&P warns
Lebanon needs strong political will and cooperation between key stakeholders, including the central bank, to resolve its current situation. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Debt restructuring could cost up to 134 percent of Lebanon's GDP, S&P warns
  • The political deadlock in the country has left key institutions, including the banking system, unable to pursue economic recovery
DUBAI: The cost for Lebanese banks to restructure debts could range from 30 percent to 134 percent of the country’s GDP for 2021, S&P Global said.
The political deadlock in the country has left key institutions, including the banking system, unable to pursue economic recovery and restructure outstanding debt.
“The main stumbling block to restructuring appears to be that Lebanon is currently functioning with a caretaker government without authority to agree terms with creditors,” the report said.
Failure to restructure the financial system could leave the Levant country with banks unfit to support economic recovery, it added.
But even if banks are able to restructure, the global credit agency said external funding alone “will probably be insufficient to absorb those costs.”
“At this stage, bailing in depositors – for example by paying them below-market exchange rates, or converting deposits into equity – seems highly likely,” S&P said.
Lebanon earlier suspended payments on its Eurobonds.
As of March 31, 2021, domestic banks held about 60 percent of their assets in the form of Banque du Liban (central bank) deposits and certificates of deposits, and 11 percent in government treasury bills and Eurobonds.
In turn, the central bank held about 44 percent of government debt, and commercial banks 26 percent directly at year-end 2020.
Lebanon needs strong political will and cooperation between key stakeholders, including the central bank, to resolve its current situation, the report highlighted.
S&P added the country could learn from other countries that also experienced economic blows in the past, but were able to overcome them through different measures.
These measures include external support, setting up an asset-management company, or the consolidation of the banking sector.
“Thus far, we have not seen any mergers or closures of Lebanon’s banks, although we expect this may change in 2021-2022,” the report indicated.

Topics: Lebanon

Emirates boss eyes a la carte business travel and no more 'Darth Vader' masks
Emirates boss eyes a la carte business travel and no more 'Darth Vader' masks
  • Now carriers are rapidly re-thinking how business class travel is likely to contribute to future earnings
DUBAI: Business class passengers will be able to choose which elements of premium travel they pay for post-pandemic as the industry adapts to changing customer demand said Emirates President Sir Tim Clark.
“In the past we never had the tools to be able do that, to create an 'a la carte' menu for business class travel, which allows you to pick and chose and the various price points that go with it,” Clark told aviation consultant John Strickland in an interview for Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market trade show.
“I think that’s a very smart thing to do. We’ve seen how it works with low cost but perhaps that’s been a little bit more controversial. The value proposition in doing that is really quite staggering if you get it right. And we are not alone in doing that . In the end automation allows us to do all of that even in the economy cabin as well.”
Gulf carriers including Emirates have been stung by the collapse of air travel in general and especially the decline in the premium cabin segment where they have been able to generate huge profits in the past. The top deck of its workhorse double decker Airbus A380 has been devoted entirely to premium travel with it’s famous onboard bar a big draw for business class passengers.
Now carriers are rapidly re-thinking how business class travel is likely to contribute to future earnings, with the leisure segment expected to lead the industry out of its current trough.
However Clark insisted that air travel would eventually emerge from the restrictions it now faces and the flying experience would revert to pre-pandemic times.
“It will all go away,” he said. “So the notion that you have our crew clad like ‘Darth Vader with PPE masks and visors inhibiting what we are really good doing — that will go. You’ve got to believe that.”

 

Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes
Oil steady near week high as prospect of Iran glut wanes
  • Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week
TOKYO: Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday, holding around one-week highs after jumping more than 3 percent the previous session as investors tempered previous expectations of an early return of oil exporter Iran to international crude markets.
Brent crude futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $68.60 a barrel by 0400 GMT, having jumped 3 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate futures was up 8 cents at $66.13 a barrel, after gaining 3.9 percent the previous session.
Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are due to resume in Vienna this week. Talks were given another life after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic program.
Worries that Iran was soon going to start selling oil if an agreement resulted in the lifting of UN and other sanctions on crude exports had pulled down prices earlier but talks have not been conclusive.
“US Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken poured cold water over the prospect of a revival, stating that there was no indication that Iran is willing to comply with nuclear commitments,” Sophie Griffiths, Market Analyst at OANDA, said in a client note.
Blinken had on Sunday told CNN: “We’ve actually made progress.”
Still, the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is patchy, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand.
Parts of Europe and the United States are recording fewer infections and deaths, prompting governments to ease restrictions, but in other areas such as India — the world’s third-biggest oil importer — rates are still high.
New coronavirus infections in India rose by 222,315, government data showed on Monday, the world’s biggest 24-hour increase, though numbers have fallen off highs of over 400,000 earlier this month.

Turkey removes one of four deputy central bank governors
Turkey removes one of four deputy central bank governors
  • Oguzhan Ozbas was removed from his post, and Semih Tumen was appointed to replace him
ANKARA: Turkey removed one of four central bank deputy governors on Tuesday, two months after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor.
Oguzhan Ozbas was removed from his post, and Semih Tumen was appointed to replace him, according to an overnight decree published in the official gazette.
Tumen currently serves as an adviser to Erdogan and is the head of the economics department at Ankara’s TED University. He worked at various positions at the Central Bank of Turkey from 2002 to 2018.
In March, Erdogan sacked central bank chief Naci Agbal, two days after a sharp interest rate hike to head off inflation, replacing him with a former ruling party lawmaker and critic of tight monetary policy. The move sparked a plunge in the Turkish lira.
Later that month, another deputy governor was replaced.
The lira traded at 8.39 to the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
  • Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year’s high
LONDON: HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters.

Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year’s high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support.

HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.

“Given the volatility we are not into bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” Quinn said.

“For similar reasons we’re not rushing into stablecoins,” he said, referring to the digital currencies that seek to avoid the volatility associated with typical cryptocurrencies by pegging their value to assets such as the US dollar.

Bitcoin traded at $34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50 percent in just 40 days from its year high of $64,895 on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after the billionaire Tesla Chief Executive and cryptocurrency backer Musk reversed his stance on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

China, which is central to HSBC’s growth strategy, said last Tuesday that it had banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Reuters reported in April that HSBC had banned customers in its online share trading platform from buying shares in bitcoin-backed MicroStrategy, saying in a message to clients that it would not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to virtual currencies.

Quinn said his skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies partly arose from the difficulty of assessing the transparency of who owns them, as well as problems with their ready convertibility into fiat money.

“I view Bitcoin as more of an asset class than a payments vehicle, with very difficult questions about how to value it on the balance sheet of clients because it is so volatile,” he said.

“Then you get to stablecoins which do have some reserve backing behind them to address the stored value concerns, but it depends on who the sponsoring organization is plus the structure and accessibility of the reserve.”

The soaring popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for mainstream banks in recent years, as they try to balance catering to clients’ interest with their own regulatory obligations to understand the source of their customers’ wealth.

HSBC’s stance against offering cryptocurrencies as an asset class marks it out against European rivals such as UBS, which is exploring ways to offering them as an investment product according to media reports earlier this month.

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
  • Dubai based airline to offer three flights a week to the islands
  • Additional summer getaways come as airlines try to start boosting passenger numbers decimated by pandemic
RIYADH: UAE airline flydubai has added the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos to its list of direct summer international routes.

The airline’s seasonal expansion comes as more countries open borders for travel and welcome tourists.

The routes will allowing more travelers from Dubai direct access to the Greek islands as a summer getaway.

The Dubai  based airline will conduct three flights a week to Mykonos and Santorini from June 18 to Sept. 29. 

The addition of these two flights brings the airline's seasonal routes to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

“Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al-Ghaith said. “The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list, which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

The UAE and Greece have agreed that travelers between the two countries will not have to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

Emirates airline and flydubai will codeshare the new routes.

