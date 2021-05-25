‘Army of the Dead’ stars talk zombie heist flick now on Netflix

LOS ANGELES: After his film debut remaking of “Dawn of the Dead” in 2004, director Zack Snyder is returning to the world of zombies with Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” and he’s putting a new spin on the genre by combining it with a heist movie.
After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever in this flick starring former wrestler Dave Bautista and Indian actress Huma Qureshi.
“I had one of the best times making this movie than I’ve ever had making a film,” Snyder told Arab News. “It was just such an immersive experience and such a great intimate experience with me operating the camera and having the actors just right there with me.”
The film, which is streaming now, sees a former mercenary hired to rob a casino that’s been quarantined after zombies overran the Vegas strip. Wrestler turned “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Bautista delivers gory action fun, as well as sentimental moments through a subplot dealing with his character’s estranged daughter.
“What’s really challenging is when I’m involved in scenes that have a varying range of emotions where I have to change emotions very fast,” Bautista said of his performance as Scott Ward. “There’s one scene in particular in this film where I go through like 10 different emotions within the span of maybe a minute.”
Snyder highlighted the film’s opening as a scene that was particularly tricky to shoot. Not content to use practical or digital effects to get the proper lighting for the scene which took place at dusk, Snyder decided to actually film at dusk, which ended up being anything but simple.
“We’d wait for the sun to go down and then shoot for the 30 minutes before it’s dark and you know use that time to shoot the movie,” he explained. “Of course, that sequence you can’t do in one day so we ended up shooting it in over five weeks of dusks.”
The painstaking process of filming was worth it, however, as fans can expect a popcorn-worthy zombie-filled romp with just the right amount of action, laughs and emotional notes to make staying at home worth it.
Lebanese diva Myriam Fares is the subject of a new Netflix documentary
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Streaming giant Netflix is set to launch a new documentary based on the life of Lebanese singer Myriam Fares. Entitled “Myriam Fares: The Journey,” the new 71-minute long documentary is directed by Sherif Tarhini and will be available to watch on the streaming platform come June 3.
Fares, who gave us hits such as “Ghmorni” and “Inta el Hayat,” teased the news of the forthcoming documentary with her 15.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend, when she shared a cryptic post bearing the text “Myriam Fares 03.06.2021 on Netflix.”
Meanwhile, the trailer for the documentary shows Fares while she was pregnant with her second child, a boy named Dave, whom she gave birth to on Oct. 20, 2020.
“Six years of marriage passed in the blink of an eye. Even though a lot of things happened during those six years, time flew by, because me and Danny always support each other. And we thank God for this beautiful family,” she can be heard saying in the trailer, referencing her husband.
“Myriam Fares: The Journey” is the first Netflix documentary to be based on an Arab artist.
The UAE's Abu Dhabi Festival celebrates iconic instrument as global oud musicians perform virtually
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, held under the theme “The Future Starts Now,” is set to launch its Global Oud Forum (GOF) 2021, a virtual event that will feature musicians across the world performing special compositions to celebrate the stringed Middle Eastern instrument.
Consisting of seven TV-format episodes, the event will feature 27 oud musicians from 14 countries performing compositions written specifically for the instrument.
Held until June 15, GOF will share insights from academics and experts in the fields of music and art about the history and development of the ancient oud, and how the instrument is being integrated into today’s digital music industry.
The forum will also stream interviews with six well-known oud makers from across the Arab world, while visiting their workshops for a glimpse of the secrets of their craft.
The event is a collaboration with Iraqi oud legend Naseer Shamma.
According to a released statement, the musician said: “In this edition, the festival is reinventing itself to communicate its vision in the arts and music industry despite the impact of COVID-19, which has affected us all.
“The Global Oud Forum combines a wide array of creative individuals to present their visions, ideas, music and innovations in the world of the Oud, a unique attempt to bring together musicians, Oud makers, researchers and critics, all in one place,” he added.
A world-renowned maestro, Shamma is a distinguished oud player who has received more than 60 awards and accolades and released albums in Italy, Egypt, Algeria and the United Kingdom with more than 60 compositions.
Shamma is also the UNESCO Artist for Peace and Goodwill Ambassador to the International Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies.
Review: Now on Netflix, 'Halston' charts the ups and downs of a forgotten fashion icon
Updated 24 May 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: A five-episode Netflix series, “Halston” touches on the many facets of the largely forgotten American designer’s work and life. It is a vice-fueled romp, focusing on the ups and downs of the designer who shot to fame in the late 1960s and faded into obscurity due to bad business decisions and a horrifying approach to his finances.
Played by Ewan McGregor who steals the show, very little of Halston’s childhood is explored and in this sense it is a little disappointing. What we know from the episodes here was that he had a mercurial temper and an ego to be reckoned with — more of a focus on Halston’s early years in Indiana would have been illuminating in understanding these character traits but we only see snippets of a dysfunctional home life.
Drugs and alcohol, as well as his muses, including Liza Minelli (wonderfully played by Krysta Rodriguez) and Elsa Peretti (a brilliant Rebecca Dayan) kept him afloat during the peak of his fame, and this is essayed in painful detail, including his own failure at finding love.
Helmed by Daniel Minahan, the series begins with Jacquline Kennedy wearing a Halston pillbox hat on the day of her husband’s presidential inauguration. Halston rose quickly to fame, but suffered financial losses and was forced to reinvent himself as a gown guru when the taste-making first lady ended her love affair with headpieces and American women followed suit.
Based on Stephen Gaines’ biography, “Halston” explores the way this masterly artist shaped silk and satin into some of the world’s finest designs at the time, dressing up leading ladies of the day in an exquisite manner.
Halston was America’s answer to French haute couture, and watching this story unfold on screen is visually enjoyable, but also a cautionary tale about the destructive power of addiction, including his bizarre and incredibly expensive obsession with orchids.
The series is a standard biopic, which like many others of its ilk wades through delight and disaster. And disaster comes when the star is talked into becoming a label for the humdrum department store J.C. Penny. It was a lucrative step but one that triggered his descent into nothingness.
Ultimately, it is a story about the friction between art versus commerce, as we see the designer’s name sullied by the many brand deals he signs off on. This focus on the business of Halston’s empire comes at the cost of getting to grips with his character and motivations, however, and it is something that could have been explored much more.
Expo 2020’s Terra pavilion displays art by GCC creatives in Dubai
Artists from Saudi Arabia and UAE create works to reflect on pavilion’s theme of sustainability
Updated 24 May 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: One might initially doubt the connection between contemporary art and sustainability.
Can art be sustainable? Moreover, how does a work of art reflect the Middle Eastern response to issues of sustainability?
To this end, five thought-provoking art installations by four leading contemporary artists from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were commissioned by Expo 2020 in collaboration with Art Dubai.
Those artists are Zeinab Al-Hashemi, Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim and Mohammed Kazem from the UAE and Ayman Zedani from Saudi Arabia.
Through their visual imagery, structure and positioning, the works reinforce the importance of sustainability at Expo 2020.
“The five pieces help to articulate our sustainability messages in uniquely visual and inspiring ways, further empowering people to make changes towards a cleaner, safer, healthier future,” said Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer at Expo 2020, in a statement.
Located in the walk-through area of the Terra pavilion, Emirati artist Ibrahim’s “Hugs” installation reveals a large maze-like space covered in black symbols, akin perhaps to a contemporary rendition of cuneiform. The installation prompts visitors to re-evaluate how their values impact the decisions they make each day and how those choices affect the wellbeing of our planet.
“When we were constructing Terra and the stories within, we were conscious of the hugely diverse audiences that we would be receiving at Expo 2020 from nearly every country in the world, from every age and every background,” John Bull, director of Terra — The Sustainability Pavilion, Expo 2020, told Arab News.
“It was very important to me and my colleagues, as we looked to building Terra for the now and for its legacy, that we considered multiple viewpoints on the same topics. Contemporary art is a fantastic way of reaching out to our diverse audiences. These artworks also bring a new viewpoint on the subject of sustainability for children and more casual visitors,” he added.
Emirati artist Kazem showcased two artworks at Terra.
One is “Directions,” a work embedded into the building’s inside wall and displaying the geographic coordinates of worldwide visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai site with the aim of inspiring them to think about ways to live more sustainably in the future.
His second work is “Measuring,” an installation that is also embedded into the building’s wall on the ground floor and that challenges the common understanding of an architectural space.
Kazem, through the incorporation of high-tech sensorial lights, shows how the perception of the space can be determined by both one’s memory and mood.
Meanwhile, artist Al-Hashemi’s stainless steel corten metal ball, featured in the piece “Takween,” examines the responsibility of human beings to work with their natural environment, showing that the two are not divergent forces, but one and the same. Al-Hashemi’s large sphere, inspired by kinetic movement, aims to show how humans and the environment can interact.
Lastly, Saudi artist Zedani has created a digital artwork called “Terrapolis,” which uses a purpose-designed digital algorithm to transform the identities of all contributors to the Sustainability Pavilion into digital organic entities that live in a simulation reflecting life from a parallel reality.
His work, where myriad colorful abstract forms move around the screen, blurs the distinction between various forms of life.
Even after Expo 2020 has concluded, the artworks will live on as permanent installations. They are part of the plan to establish Terra’s legacy, which will transform into a Children’s Science Centre within District 2020 — the model global community that will be built in the same location and will reimagine the cities of the future as well as repurpose more than 80 percent of Expo’s environment.
Dubai Expo 2020 will run from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.
US singer Gabby Barrett steals show at Billboard Music Awards in Arab look
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: American singer Gabby Barrett made her global Billboard Music Awards debut on Sunday and for the occasion donned a look by a designer from the Middle East. The rising country star, who was nominated for a whopping nine awards, turned heads in a lame gold gown from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran.
The “American Idol” alum, who took home three awards, wore an asymmetric, draped gown with a floor-sweeping train that was so long it required her husband Cade Foehner to get it into perfect place onstage as she accepted her awards.
She elevated the look with Stuart Weitzman heels, a Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Jennifer Fisher and Dena Kemp.
“It was the first dress she tried on and we knew it was the one,” Barrett’s stylist Tiffany Gifford told USA Today of the gown, in a story the newspaper ran with the headline “Gabby Barrett scored at Billboard Awards with three wins, but that gold dress stole the show.”
“We really wanted to bring it and, as Gabby put it, ‘Go big or go home’ with the look,” she added. “We wanted to make a statement and do something to commemorate such a huge accomplishment in her career.”
“I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY. Unbelievable. 3 awards??????????! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blessed beyond measure. A moment I’ll never forget! (sic),” wrote the “Goldmine” singer on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself holding up her accolades.
Barrett, 21, wasn’t the only star to champion an Arab designer during the annual awards show, which took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater seven months after the last pandemic-delayed event.
R&B star Kehlani also opted to wear a look from a designer from our neck of the woods.
The US singer arrived at the ceremony donning a Tony Ward ensemble for the annual show, where she was nominated for Best R&B album for “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.”
The three-piece look featured red silk taffeta and sheer mesh with beading and was plucked from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2021 Couture collection. It boasted a sequined bustier top, a bolero jacket with voluminous sleeves and a mermaid skirt.
The 26-year-old hitmaker accessorized the dazzling number with a Bulgari necklace.
Other standout looks included Alicia Keys, who shone in a bright pink Valentino suit and oversized cape and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stunned in a nude, sequined, high-slit gown by Dolce & Gabbana.