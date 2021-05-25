You are here

  • Home
  • AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
Emily Wilder, a Jewish journalist, was fired only weeks after joining AP in early May. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbapt

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
  • The decision to fire Emily Wilder came after commentators at Stanford University, Wilder’s alma mater, published posts showing her pro-Palestinian activism while a college student
  • AP stated after the decision to remove Wilder that it would launch a review of its social media policies and asked volunteers to suggest changes to its guidelines
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Journalists at the Associated Press (AP) published an open letter on Monday condemning the decision by the company to fire journalist Emily Wilder for violating social media policies. 

Wilder, a Jewish journalist, was fired by the company only weeks after joining the AP in early May. The decision to fire her came shortly after rightwing conservatives at Stanford University, Wilder’s alma mater, published posts showing her pro-Palestinian activism while a college student. 

The open letter from journalists at the AP said: “It has left our colleagues — particularly emerging journalists — wondering how we treat our own, what culture we embrace and what values we truly espouse as a company.” 

The AP stated after the decision to remove Wilder that it would launch a review of its social media policies and asked volunteers to suggest changes to its guidelines. A committee will reportedly be formed in September to discuss recommendations. 

Heavy criticism of media outlets and social media platforms has emerged throughout the past few weeks over handling of news coverage from Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. Many media platforms were found to have exhibited bias against Palestinians through censoring pro-Palestinian-related posts, deleting accounts and cracking down on online pro-Palestinian activism. 

A report by 7amleh, The Arab Center for Social Media Advancement, highlighted that more than 500 violations of Palestinian digital rights were detected during the span of one week. 

This prompted activists to launch a campaign to revive old Arabic script to bypass Facebook, Instagram and Twitter algorithms that ban, block or restrict content that includes words and hashtags such as “Palestine,” “resistance,” “Israel,” “Hamas,” and “al-Aqsa.”

Algorithms can detect certain words and flag posts and pictures that contain expressions and phrases deemed a breach of social media platforms’ community guidelines, or that incite hate or violence. However, many of the censored Palestine-related posts were shown to have merely documented events in the region.

Topics: Associated Press (AP) Emily Wilder pro-Palestinian activism

Related

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
Media
AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
The ad, which ran on Saturday in the main section of the newspaper, named Lipa and the Hadid sisters as “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” (Twitter)
Media
The New York Times slammed for full-page ad condemning pro-Palestinian celebrity models for their views

Dozens of Palestinian journalists say blocked by WhatsApp

The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

Dozens of Palestinian journalists say blocked by WhatsApp

The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident. (File/AFP)
  • Journalists, in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as well as Gaza, said their accounts had also been blocked
  • The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Messaging app WhatsApp has blocked the accounts of dozens of Palestinian journalists following this month’s fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, reporters said.
Shortly after a cease-fire went into effect at 2:00 am on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday) ending 11 days of deadly conflict, two journalists in AFP’s Gaza City bureau received notices from WhatsApp in Arabic informing them their accounts had been blocked.
Other journalists, in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank as well as Gaza, said their accounts had also been blocked.
A crew from Qatar-based satellite news channel Al Jazeera said their accounts had later been restored after they lodged complaints with WhatsApp owner Facebook.
The vice president of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Tahseen Al-Astall, said “around 100 journalists” in Gaza had seen their accounts blocked.
As a necessary part of reporting on both sides of the conflict, Gaza journalists receive Hamas statements, including via WhatsApp, even though the Palestinian militant group has been blacklisted by the European Union and the United States, accused of belonging to “groups and entities involved in terrorist acts.”
The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media said the blocking of WhatsApp accounts was not an isolated incident.
In a new report, the group, based in Israel’s third city Haifa, documented 500 cases in which Palestinian “digital rights” had been violated between May 6 and May 19.
“Content and accounts were removed, reduced and restricted, hashtags were hidden, and archived content deleted,” the report said.
Some “50 percent of these reports were about Instagram, 35 percent Facebook, 11 percent Twitter and 1 percent Tik Tok.
“Companies did not provide an explanation for the deletion or suspension in the majority of their responses to users,” the report said.
“However, the reasons presented to users included hate speech, violation of community standards, requesting proof of identity among others.”
We have seen an “escalation against digital rights of Palestinians” in recent weeks, 7amleh campaigner Mona Shtaya told AFP.
Social media remains an important tool for Palestinians, many of whom believe traditional media coverage does not sufficiently capture the reality of the crisis.
Tensions came to a boil earlier this month over the looming expulsions of Palestinian families from their homes in the occupied east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Israeli settlers.
Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says.
Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian and two Thais, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel have been wounded.

Topics: WhatsApp Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Sacha Baron Cohen slams Twitter over failure to prevent antisemitic posts

Sacha Baron Cohen slams Twitter over failure to prevent antisemitic posts
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Sacha Baron Cohen slams Twitter over failure to prevent antisemitic posts

Sacha Baron Cohen slams Twitter over failure to prevent antisemitic posts
  • The award-winning Borat actor said: ‘The surge in antisemitism on the streets is fueled by antisemitism on social media’
  • Meanwhile the BBC is investigating one of its journalists after a 2014 Twitter post resurfaced in which she used the hashtag ‘Hitler was right’
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen has criticized Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, over the platform’s failure to take action over antisemitic posts.

In a message posted on Saturday, Cohen wrote: “The surge in antisemitism on the streets is fueled by antisemitism on social media. @Jack @Twitter — Why do you allow #HitlerWasRight?! Those who celebrate the Holocaust aim to perpetuate another. #StopHateForProfit.”

The award-winning actor also provided a link to a report published last week by the Anti-Defamation League that found more than 17,000 tweets “used variations of the phrase ‘Hitler was right’” between May 7 and May 14.

Meanwhile the BBC has announced that it is investigating one of its journalists, Tala Halawi, after media-monitoring website Honest Reporting on Sunday highlighted a Tweet she posted several years ago that included the hashtag “HitlerWasRight”.

In a message apparently posted in 2014, before she joined the BBC, she allegedly wrote: “#Israel is more #Nazi then #Hitler! Oh, #HitlerWasRight #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza.”

The fighting between Palestinians and Israelis this month caused a sharp increase in antisemitic hate speech, threats of violence and harassment on social media. It also sparked heavy criticism of social media platforms, especially Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which came under scrutiny for alleged bias in the way they handled coverage of the conflict.

For instance, pro-Palestinian activists launched a campaign that criticized Facebook for heavy censorship of Palestinian-related content. The social media company reportedly removed thousands of posts about Palestine and the Israeli attacks.

Topics: Sacha Baron Cohen Tala Halawi Twitter Jack Dorsey

Related

BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words
Media
BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words
Baron Cohen, wife give $1m for Syrian refugees
Offbeat
Baron Cohen, wife give $1m for Syrian refugees

Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign

Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign

Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign
  • The campaign calls on users to give Facebook a one-star review on the Apple and Google app stores
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook was slammed on Sunday with a coordinated social media campaign launched by pro-Palestine activists in an attempt to push down the Facebook app’s ranking on Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play.

The campaign was launched in solidarity with Palestinians and in response to Facebook’s censorship of content supporting and promoting Palestine-related news amid the recent violence in Gaza.

Shared on almost all social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, the campaign calls on users to give Facebook a one-star review on the Apple and Google app stores.

Facebook users supporting the campaign have started leaving one-star reviews on the app stores, bringing down Facebook’s rating from more than four stars last week to 1.9 stars and 2.4 stars on the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.

The tech giant reportedly contacted Apple and Google to request the removal of the negative reviews. So far, Apple has declined and Google has not yet responded to the request.

Many of the one-star reviews feature comments related to Facebook’s censorship of Palestinian-related media and perceived bias toward Israel.

One user said in their review: “I am absolutely shocked and disgusted with Facebook blocking specific posts to suit their agenda. I would give the app zero stars if I could. Facebook has been blocking posts showing the atrocities happening in Palestine at the moment by Israeli soldiers.”

Topics: Facebook

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Annahar newspaper launches campaign calling for independence in Lebanese justice system

The campaign, launched by the newspaper as a special issue, aims to emphasize that as long as “the judiciary is fine, Lebanon and its people are fine.” (Twitter/@Annahar)
The campaign, launched by the newspaper as a special issue, aims to emphasize that as long as “the judiciary is fine, Lebanon and its people are fine.” (Twitter/@Annahar)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Annahar newspaper launches campaign calling for independence in Lebanese justice system

The campaign, launched by the newspaper as a special issue, aims to emphasize that as long as “the judiciary is fine, Lebanon and its people are fine.” (Twitter/@Annahar)
  • The paper's special issue on liberating the justice system includes reports and investigations on the judicial reality in Lebanon
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Annahar newspaper launched on Monday a campaign titled “Your Judgement,” which calls for the independence of the Lebanese justice system and its liberation from political affiliations.

According to Annahar’s Editor-in-Chief Nayla Tueni, the goal of the campaign is to “illuminate the reality that the political authorities [in Lebanon] gave up on an independent judiciary, and rather made it a tool for power and authority.”

The campaign, launched by the newspaper as a special issue, aims to emphasize that as long as “the judiciary is fine, Lebanon and its people are fine.”

Annahar, a leading Arabic-language newspaper published in Lebanon, adorns its building in the Lebanese capital of Beirut with the text of a judiciary oath, which pledges to defend justice among the people, guarantee and maintain rights, safeguard the secret of deliberation, and uphold honesty and honor. 

The special issue on liberating the justice system includes reports and investigations on the judicial reality in Lebanon. 

Topics: media Lebanon

Related

Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah for 'political paralysis'
Middle-East
Lebanese justice minister resigns, blames Hezbollah for 'political paralysis'
US ambassador discusses Luqman Slim case with Lebanese justice minister
Middle-East
US ambassador discusses Luqman Slim case with Lebanese justice minister

BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words

BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words

BBC journalist tweet praising Hitler resurfaces amid Israel-Palestine war of words
  • The BBC said that while the tweets predate Halawi’s employment with the broadcaster, the matter is being investigated seriously
  • The Halawi controversy comes only a few days after the Associated Press (AP) fired correspondent Emily Wilder for violating the AP’s social media policy
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Twitter post by Palestinian BBC journalist Tala Halawi is currently being investigated by the broadcaster after a screenshot of her supposedly praising Hitler was published online on Monday. 

The tweet, from 2014 and before Halawi’s time as a journalist for BBC Monitoring, sparked controversy because while it appears to condemn the actions of Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), it also appears to praise Hitler with the hashtag #HitlerWasRight. 

Halawi tweeted: “#Israel is more #Nazi then #Hitler ! Oh, #HiterWasRight #IDF go to hell. #PrayForGaza”

Halawi, a Palestine specialist for the BBC, was heavily criticized by Twitter account Honest Reporting, which resurfaced her old tweet. “Halawa directly influences and creates news content watched by many millions around the world. In what world can someone like this work for a professional news outlet?”, the account posted.

Halawi had been covering the recent violence in Gaza and had recently published an article on Bella Hadid’s position on the Palestine conflict. 

The BBC said that while the tweets predate Halawi’s employment with the broadcaster, the matter is being investigated seriously.

The Halawi controversy comes only a few days after the Associated Press (AP) fired correspondent Emily Wilder for violating the AP’s social media policy. The violations were related to Wilder’s tweets in solidarity with Palestinians and Gazans during the wave of violence perpetrated by Israel.

Topics: Tala Halawi BBC Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)

Related

AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist
Media
AP criticized for firing pro-Palestine journalist

Latest updates

AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
AP journalists denounce decision to fire Emily Wilder
Over 500 Democratic figures press Biden to 'hold Israel accountable'
Over 500 Democratic figures press Biden to 'hold Israel accountable'
Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK’s Conservatives: probe
Anti-Muslim sentiment still problem for UK’s Conservatives: probe
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag ‘call to arms’
UK headteacher sorry for calling Palestinian flag ‘call to arms’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.