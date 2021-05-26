What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of Psychopaths

The Wisdom of Psychopaths by renowned psychologist Kevin Dutton is an engrossing journey into the lives of psychopaths and their infamously crafty behaviors, which reveals that there is a scale of “madness” along which we all sit.
Dutton demonstrates that the brilliant neurosurgeon who lacks empathy has more in common with a Ted Bundy who kills for pleasure than we may wish to admit, and that a mugger in a dimly lit parking lot may well, in fact, have the same nerveless poise as a titan of industry.
Dutton argues that there are indeed “functional psychopaths” among us—different from their murderous counterparts—who use their detached, unflinching, and charismatic personalities to succeed in mainstream society, and that shockingly, in some fields, the more “psychopathic” people are, the more likely they are to succeed.
Provocative at every turn, The Wisdom of Psychopaths is a riveting adventure that reveals that it’s our much-maligned dark side that often conceals the trump cards of success.
Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller” is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019
Judges praise "painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people"
AMMAN: Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas has won this year’s International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for his novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller.”
The novel is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019, and tells the story of Ibrahim, a bookseller and avid reader, who loses his stall and finds himself homeless. After suffering from schizophrenia, Ibrahim embarks on a crime spree, carrying out a series of thefts, robberies and murders under pseudo names, and attempts to commit suicide before he meets a woman who changes his fate.
“It is the painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people who are ignored or invisible to others, while a corrupt ruling class thrives. Against this background, the importance of the house is highlighted, as a symbol of the homeland,” Prof. Yasir Suleiman CBE, chair of the IPAF board of trustees said. “Barjas’s novel audaciously tackles a difficult reality not just in Jordan but the Arab world as a whole.”
The jury this year was chaired by the Lebanese poet Chawki Bazih, who said “the author presents us with the darkest portraits of homelessness and poverty, where meaning has been lost and hope torn up by the roots, turning life into a realm of nightmares.”
However, Bazih added, the novel does not preach despair, but it is the author’s way of saying that in order to find new dreams and stand on more solid ground, it is necessary for one to reach the deep roots of pain.
Barjas thanked the IPAF, which he said “has opened all these beautiful paths to readers so my words could reach them.”
“Through these words, I endeavoured to sow joy into the field of humanity,” he said.
The prize winner was awarded $50,000, and his novel will receive funding to be translated into English and is expected to gain international recognition.
Barjas, 50, is a poet and novelist who has also worked in the field of aeronautical engineering.
He has written articles for Jordanian newspapers and headed several cultural organizations.
He is currently head of the Jordanian Narrative Laboratory and presents a radio program called “House of the Novel”.
His published works include two poetry collections, short stories, travel literature and novels.
The IPAF, which was launched in 2007, is an annual literary prize and is currently sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, at the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, and has been mentored by the Booker Prize Foundation in London.
In The Molecule of More, George Washington University professor Daniel Z. Lieberman, MD, and Georgetown University lecturer Michael E. Long present a potentially life-changing proposal: Much of human life has an unconsidered component that explains an array of behaviors previously thought to be unrelated, including why winners cheat, why geniuses often suffer with mental illness, why nearly all diets fail, and why the brains of liberals and conservatives really are different.
Dopamine is the chemical of desire that always asks for more — more stuff, more stimulation, and more surprises. In pursuit of these things, it is undeterred by emotion, fear, or morality. Dopamine is the source of our every urge, that little bit of biology that makes an ambitious business professional sacrifice everything in pursuit of success, or that drives a satisfied spouse to risk it all for the thrill of someone new.
Simply put, it is why we seek and succeed; it is why we discover and prosper. Yet, at the same time, it’s why we gamble and squander.
What We Are Reading Today: Phase Six by Jim Shepard
Updated 24 May 2021
This is a book about the next global outbreak after COVID-19.
Jim Shepard’s deeply researched novel, written before COVID-19, imagines the world’s next pandemic.
Phase Six takes place not too far in the future.
Shepard “imagines that we learned nothing from COVID-19,” said a review on goodreads.com.
“While that might feel like a scary story to jump into right now, the writer always creates such intelligent characters that are a pleasure to follow and this book is no exception,” said the review.
It added: “In a small mining town in Greenland some deadly pathogen has been released and one young boy, Aleq, is the only one who survives. The CDC dispatches two women, Jeannine and Danice, to try and figure out what the world is now dealing with. It becomes part thriller as the women, and scores of scientists all over the world, try to find a solution to this new killer, but the writer never sacrifices events for characters and we come to admire this young boy and the two women as much as we do the thrilling plot.”
What We Are Reading Today: A Drop of Treason by Jonathan Stevenson
Updated 23 May 2021
A thoroughly researched and engagingly written biography of CIA dissenter Philip Agee, this book focuses on the influences that shaped his political activism throughout his life and the nuanced reasons for his turning.
Jonathan Stevenson’s A Drop of Treason — the first biography of this contentious man — is a good portrait of Agee and his place in the history of American foreign policy and the intelligence community during the Cold War and beyond.
Unlike mere whistleblowers, Agee exposed American spies by publicly blowing their covers. His was a lifelong political struggle that firmly allied him with the social movements of the global left.
Stevenson examines Agee’s decision to turn, how he sustained it, and how his actions intersected with world events.
“Agee was part of the opposition, but he was no longer loyal,” Stevenson says.
Stevenson’s book seeks to unravel the mix of personal and ideological motives that drove Agee. The book treats “complex issues with admirable clarity,” Justin Vogt said in a review for The New York Times.
What We Are Reading Today: Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig
Updated 22 May 2021
The US Secret Service was born in 1865, in the wake of the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, but its story begins in earnest in 1963, with the death of John F. Kennedy.
Shocked into reform by their failure to protect the president on that fateful day, the agency was rapidly transformed into a proud, elite unit that would finally redeem themselves in 1981 by valiantly thwarting an assassination attempt against Ronald Reagan.
Zero Fail, a history of the agency, “is a devastating catalog of jaw-dropping incompetence and ham-fisted mismanagement,” said Chris Whipple in a review for The New York Times.
Author Carol Leonnig has been covering the Secret Service for The Washington Post for most of the last decade, bringing to light the gaffes and scandals that plague the agency today.
Leonnig, an investigative journalist, was part of a team of national security reporters that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2014 for reporting that revealed the National Security Agency’s expanded spying on Americans.