Saudis denounce social media influencers’ illicit practices

Saudis denounce social media influencers' illicit practices
People should be be careful when using social media websites and to respect other people so that they can avoid punishments. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 May 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudis denounce social media influencers’ illicit practices

Saudis denounce social media influencers’ illicit practices
  • Cyberbullying, posting photos without a person's permission and posting indecent comments are against Saudi law
Updated 27 May 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudis have expressed their disapproval of the practices of some social media influencers who have exploited their accounts to collect more followers and win more advertisements while flouting social ethics and governing regulations.

These violations go against the Saudi Anti-Cyber Crime Law and have also gained the attention of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for publishing misleading food, drug and cosmetic ads in a clear violation of the country’s online publishing regulations.

According to an SFDA report released last September, drug enforcement officers seized more than 40 million packages of illegal cosmetic products during inspections carried out throughout the Kingdom in the first half of 2020.

The large quantities of illegal cosmetics would not be available if it were not for influencers who dishonestly promote them on social media, Salah Al-Zahrani, a schoolteacher, told Arab News.

“Nearly all women are interested in cosmetics and the illegal cosmetics dealers know this,” she said. “So they pay influencers, especially female ones, large amounts to convince their followers to order and purchase unhealthy products.”

The report added that SFDA inspectors closed 95 facilities, identified another 83 that had been operating without a permit, shut down three production lines and withdrew 1,600 samples.

Bullying is another online violation that has been on the rise. Some influencers will unlawfully film or photograph ordinary people, especially those who are less fortunate and then mock them with indecent comments.

One recent example that has been circulating on social media platforms was when a man photographed a young woman while she worked at a cafe. Without her permission, the influencer then published the photo with a sarcastic comment: “She looks like our housemaid. It seems that she has been tasked to work overtime after Ramadan came to an end.”

Nawaf Ibrahim, a university senior student, said: “A respectful person would never comment on people in such a disrespectful and vulgar way. That is why many Saudis rushed to denounce his intrusive comments.”

Dr. Abdullah Ghazi, a marital and family psychological counseling specialist, commented through his Twitter account that such behaviors reflect “a mucky mixture of racism and misogyny, stemming from a personality that is unable to accept the recent change in society. People with these qualities tend to show negative reactions when a positive change is put into practice.”

Speaking to Arab News, Waleed Darraj, a lawyer, said the offender committed a number of crimes in one single online post.

“Taking photos of people without their permission is an infringement of their private life and this is a crime,” he said.

“Another crime he committed was defaming the cafe worker and publishing that on a social media platform. According to Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, violators will be penalized with imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding SR500,000 ($133,32400).”

The country’s Anti-Cybercrime Law was established to deter activities such as accessing websites blocked by authorities (sites containing pornography or sensitive material, for example), hacking into people’s private accounts, or posting politically sensitive messages on social media.

Saudi Arabia’s full Anti-Cybercrime Law can be viewed online, along with the fines and punishments attached to the various crimes.

Darraj said the offender, in this case, should also be held accountable for his rude comments against the woman.

“As for the insulting comments, this is a private right for the woman and it is normally left to the court to decide the appropriate punishment,” he added. “In fact, the offender deserves to be punished for the series of crimes he committed with that irresponsible behavior, which the whole Saudi society rejects.”

The lawyer reminded all citizens in the Kingdom to be careful when using social media websites and to respect other people so that they can avoid such punishments.

Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: After 17 years, the highly popular US sitcom “Friends” will on Thursday return for one special episode, and fans in the Middle East can enjoy watching it on OSN.

Titled “The One Where They All Got Back Together,” the episode was initially set to stream on HBO Max in the US to promote the launch of the new streaming service. However, due to popular demand, other streaming services around the world have picked up the episode.

That means that fans in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and anywhere in the Middle East can tune in to OSN on Thursday at 11:01 Gulf standard time and see the cast back together in the original studio.

Not only will it feature all six of the show’s original stars – Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – but the episode will also host various celebrity guests including former English footballer David Beckham, Canadian singer Justin Bieber, South Korean boy band BTS, English actor and TV talk show host James Corden, US model Cindy Crawford, American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, English actor Kit Harington, US actress Mindy Kaling, and prize-winning Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

The final episode of “Friends” was broadcasted in May 2004 and was reportedly watched by 52.2 million viewers.

SEATLE: Amazon.com Inc. said on Wednesday it is buying MGM, the fabled US movie studio home to the James Bond franchise, for $8.45 billion, giving it a huge library of films and TV shows and ramping up competition with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.

Privately-held MGM, or Metro Goldwyn Mayer, was founded in 1924, owns the Epix cable channel and makes popular TV shows including “Fargo,” “Vikings” and “Shark Tank.”

The deal is designed to help Amazon supercharge its Amazon Prime Video service by keeping customers engaged and paying an annual subscription that also guarantees rapid delivery of purchases from its online store.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of (intellectual property) in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Amazon’s Prime Video faces a long list of competitors including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ , HBO Max and Apple Inc’s Apple TV+. The companies are increasing spending and expanding in international markets, aiming to capture the pandemic-led shift to binge-watching shows online.

Amazon has also made big bets courting fans of live sports and has picked up lucrative licenses to stream games, including a long-term deal with the National Football League that was estimated to cost about $1 billion per year.

The proliferating streaming services are also scrambling for brands that they can expand and libraries of older shows and movies. Analysts have said this is a big motivation for another round of consolidation of media properties after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.
Underscoring the trend, AT&T Inc. announced a $43-billion deal last week to spin out its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Inc, one of the most ambitious yet in the streaming era.

“Amazon is seeking to become a more prominent player in the entertainment world, and there’s no better way to do that than by buying one of the most iconic movie studios in Hollywood,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com. “It’s all about content as the streaming war heats up.”

The acquisition is Amazon’s second-biggest after Whole Foods Market, which it bought for $13.7 billion in 2017.

The price represents a lofty premium relative to other deals. The price is about 37 times MGM’s 2021 estimated EBITDA — or almost triple the enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple that Discovery’s deal implied for AT&T’s content assets — according to Reuters Breakingviews.

MGM started a formal sale process in December, when it was estimated to be worth about $5.5 billion.

The deal can be viewed as a doubling down on business strategy that Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, articulated at a conference in 2016: “When we win a Golden Globe, it helps us sell more shoes,” he had said, referring to Amazon’s diverse business divisions.

In April, Amazon posted its fourth consecutive record quarterly profit and boasted more than 200 million Prime loyalty subscribers.
Amazon shares rose 0.3 percent in early trading.

Lucrative franchise rights

Amazon has picked up Academy Awards over the years and slowly moved from art-house fare toward content with wider appeal. The MGM acquisition accelerates that move, giving it rights to James Bond, one of the most lucrative franchises in film history that’s earned nearly $7 billion at the box office globally, according to MGM.

MGM also has a massive library of classic films including “Rocky,” “Moonstruck,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The potential to mine this intellectual property, by making new shows and films based on popular characters, will help Amazon draw viewers to Prime, two former Amazon executives told Reuters.

Still, efforts by Amazon to profit off MGM’s library won’t be easy, or cheap.

In many cases, MGM’s content is tied up in multi-year deals with television networks, the former Amazon executives said. Amazon cannot air MGM’s reality show “The Voice,” for instance, which contractually is in the hands of NBC.

Bringing a new installment of the James Bond saga to Prime viewers may be a particularly difficult task, the sources said. The terms under which MGM acquired the franchise leave control in the hands of the Broccoli family, the Bond films’ producers.

News of the acquisition followed quickly on the return of Jeff Blackburn, Amazon’s former senior vice president overseeing content and M&A, who had left early this year.

Incoming Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had particular trust in Blackburn after decades at Amazon together, hoping he’d shepherd a complicated merger, the sources said.

LONDON: Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram is launching the option for users globally to hide like counts on posts and the change will soon roll out on Facebook, after years of tests focused on lessening the pressure of using their services.

Instagram users will be able to hide like counts on all posts in their feed and on their own posts. Both options will be available on Facebook in “the next few weeks,” Instagram said in a blog on Wednesday.

In a call with reporters, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said the aim was to give people control over their experiences on the app. He said the platform’s tests on hiding like counts had not shown particular changes in users’ psychological well-being, but had polarized user opinion.

“Likes,” which are heart-shaped on Instagram and denoted by a thumbs-up on Facebook, can be used to measure the popularity of posts both personally for users and professionally by social media creators and businesses.

Instagram recently tested giving a small number of global users the option of toggling between showing like counts and hiding them. In the blog, the company said some users had found it beneficial, while users were annoyed by losing the metric.

Mosseri said he did not expect to see a significant change in user engagement from the move. He said social media creators, who make content on the service for their large followings, had been split in their reactions but there had been concern from some less-established creators.

Instagram has faced heat recently over its plans to build a version of the app for children under 13 years old, with attorneys general from 44 US states calling for Facebook to abandon the plan.

The default setting will be for likes to be turned on. Mosseri said Instagram would explore whether to hide like counts by default for users under the age of 18.

JERUSALEM: Major Israeli news outlets Tuesday called on Facebook and Twitter to halt what they said were social media posts inciting violence against journalists after a rash of attacks and death threats targeting reporters.

In letters sent to the social media giants, over a dozen newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations said “journalists have become a target for incitement, which has put them in clear and present danger.”

Israel has gone through a tumultuous month that included heavy-handed police crackdowns against stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, mob violence between Israeli Jews and Arabs and an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Bystanders attacked journalists covering the unrest in Israeli cities, and news anchors and reporters covering the fighting in Gaza faced intense verbal attacks and death threats online.

“There have been countless tweets calling for physical harm to Israeli journalists or labeling them as traitors or enemies of the state in a manner that encourages or justifies violent action against them,” the letter sent on behalf of 14 Israeli news outlets said.

The posts and tweets highlighted include calls for sexual assault and murder and accusations of treason.

Since the Gaza war erupted on May 10, the Union of Journalists in Israel said it has documented at least 14 cases of verbal and physical attacks on journalists by police, officials and members of the public. At least two people have been charged for assaulting TV reporters in Tel Aviv.

Veteran Channel 12 reporter Rina Matsliah said in a televised monologue this month that while press criticism is necessary, “what’s happening now isn’t criticism ... What’s happening now is an assassination attempt.”

The station hired bodyguards to protect Matsliah and several other journalists after they were threatened.

Last week, the journalists’ union and Israel Democracy Institute issued a similar call to the country’s attorney general and Facebook. They said violent calls that started on social networks have progressed to messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and private Facebook groups, leading to physical attacks on journalists.

Earlier this month, a Telegram channel displaying the emblem of a Jewish ultranationalist group swelled from a few hundred members to more than 6,000 in just a few days. It was used to mobilize mobs of Israeli Jews to flashpoints, including the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, where a crowd pulled an Arab man from his car and beat him severely.

Facebook and Twitter said they were both committed to cracking down on incitement.

“While we allow criticism of public figures, such as journalists, we don’t allow people to threaten or harass them, and we remove this content whenever we become aware of it,” Facebook said.

Twitter said it has a “clear policy in place which prohibits people from issuing violent threats against others on the service.”

“Where we identify clear violations, we will take robust enforcement action,” it said. “This work is constantly evolving as new challenges emerge and we recognize we have to work hard to stay ahead of those who intend to undermine the public conversation.”

Dozens of ultranationalist Jewish activists in Israel, including the wife of lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, said Tuesday that they had been blocked from using Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging app.

Opponents of Ben-Gvir accuse him and his allies of inciting followers to violence.

In its 2020 report, advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said that journalists in Israel “are exposed to open hostility” by politicians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges, routinely accuses the media of being on a “witch hunt” against him. Critics say he has done little to stop supporters from harassing or threatening journalists.

Anat Saragusti, a union official in charge of press freedom, told The Associated Press that there has been a precipitous rise in online hate speech directed at journalists in Israel.

She said that much of the atmosphere that enables hostility toward reporters is “generated by politicians,” including Netanyahu.

While Netanyahu has not explicitly called for violence against reporters, the longtime Israeli leader has repeatedly blasted what he calls a biased media that distorts facts.

MOSCOW: A Russian court said on Tuesday it has fined US technology giants Google and Facebook Inc. over a failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the latest development in an escalating standoff between Russia and Big Tech.

Russia has already placed a punitive slowdown on US social network Twitter for not deleting banned content, part of a push by Moscow to rein in Western tech companies and beef up what it calls its Internet “sovereignty.”

Facebook was fined 26 million roubles ($353,890) in total, on eight separate counts, while Alphabet Inc’s Google was ordered to pay a total of 6 million roubles for three different offenses, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said.

Both companies were guilty of administrative offenses, the court said in separate statements.

Google Russia declined to comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The charges concern posts that Russia says encouraged minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when people across the country took to the streets to support Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was detained.

The fines come amid a wider spat between Moscow and Google. Russia’s communications watchdog on Monday warned that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Last week, Google’s Russian arm said it had lodged an appeal against a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of a Christian Orthodox news channel owned by a Russian businessman who is under US and EU financial sanctions.

In April, a court issued three separate fines against Twitter Inc. totalling 8.9 million roubles, over accusations it had failed to delete banned content. TikTok has also been fined for similar offenses this year.

