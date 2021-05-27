You are here

Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August

Saudi Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Education Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

  • Students will be taught new subjects in bid to reach ‘global competitiveness’
  • Resumption of face-to-face classes dependent on progress of COVID-19 vaccination program
JEDDAH: Education-related questions were answered by Saudi authorities on Wednesday ahead of the expected start of the new school year in August.

In a press conference, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said that students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two.

The option of distance learning will also remain available, depending on student capacity in classrooms, he said.

“The next course of action will be revealed in the coming days,” Al-Asheikh said, adding: “Immunizations are the first step, and if we can ensure that, then we can ensure the return of students in the first semester.”

In order for students to receive the proper educational experience, the ministry and partners are looking at incorporating various aspects of the learning process, including in-person, distance and e-learning.

Al-Asheikh said that the academic school semester will span 13 weeks with seven-day breaks. The year will also include 12 holidays, incorporating long weekends and an increased number of school days, to ensure that students “benefit from the learning experience as much as possible.”

In the upcoming academic year, the minister said that new curricula will be introduced that will be consistent with the requirements of the development phases and subjects according to the needs of each level and semester.

Some new subjects have been introduced in elementary levels, such as physical education and self-defense, which will be taught from grade one (for both boys and girls) alongside English.

Fourth graders are expected to start the applied digital skills curriculum, while critical thinking subjects will be taught in grades nine and 10.

Subjects in development cover areas including math, science, arts, social studies, Islamic studies and special education.

“This is the first stage in the development process, it’s an important one to achieve the targets and goals of the Kingdom’s sons and daughters, and to reach global competitiveness in various fields and all dimensions,” Al-Asheikh said.

The minister urged education workers to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before the Aug. 1 deadline in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and students in the classroom.

Staff who do not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to enter workplaces. Education workers who recovered from an infection less than six months before the deadline must wait until they complete a six-month period following infection before they receive a vaccine and return to work.

Topics: Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh

  • Studies show the vaccines are also safe for women planning to get pregnant and pregnant mothers, ministry adds
  • More than 13.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the Kingdom
Updated 27 May 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines do not cause infertility or any other reproductive complications.

Responding to rumors after the vaccine, the MOH urged Saudis to “take the step” and get vaccinated, stating that COVID-19 vaccines have no effect on the reproductive system. 

MOH spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that “there is no truth to this and the information is not credible.” 

Al-Abd Al-Aly explained that many studies have revealed the vaccine’s safety, including for women planning to get pregnant and pregnant mothers.

“Studies have shown that a COVID-19 infection affects the reproductive cells and affects fertility and reproductive capacity. The danger comes from the infection, not the vaccine,” added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, as some nations have approved the inoculation of children above the age of 12, assistant deputy minister of for preventive health at the MOH, Dr. Abdullah Assiri, said that once 70 percent of the Kingdom’s adult population is inoculated, then considerations will be made to begin vaccinating from the age of 12.

The MOH announced that more than 13.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far at the rate of 38.5 doses per 100.

INNUMBERS

444,780 - total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

427,462 - total recoveries

7,295 - total deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,320 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 444,780. 

 For the first time in months, the number of active cases has surpassed the four-digit case count, with 10,023 active cases. The MOH said 1,348 of those cases were critical, a decrease of nine patients in the past 24 hours. 

According to the figures provided by the MOH, Makkah had the highest number of new confirmed cases with 404, followed by Riyadh (343) and the Eastern Province (164). The region with the lowest number of confirmed cases was Jouf with just five.

For the first time in over six months, the daily number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 17, raising the national death toll to 7,295. 

The MOH reported that 873 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462. Riyadh had the highest number of recoveries at 237 and Jouf and the Northern Borders both having the lowest at four. 

Approximately 93,145 PCR tests were administered in the past 24 hours. More than 18.7 million PCR tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic in March of last year.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines infertility

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission by royal decree on May 3.

Al-Swaha said: “The support and empowerment that the space sector receives from the leadership will be of great support to continue the journey of pioneering and innovation for our beloved country.”

He said that the creative minds of the sons and daughters of the nation will be the focus of building a bright future for the Kingdom in the space industry and its technologies. “This sector is important for a diversified and sustainable national economy.”

Al-Swaha has more than 16 years of experience and success in IT, entrepreneurship, executive and digital consulting, holding several executive positions in the public and private sectors. 

He has also been the chairman of the board of directors for the King Abdul Aziz City of Science and Technology since March 2021.

In addition to his new roles, Al-Swaha has served as the Saudi minister of communications and information technology since April 2017.

Previously, he was the director general of the digital transformation office at the Ministry of Economic and Planning. His responsibilities included expediting the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through digital infrastructure.

Al-Swaha also served as the CEO of Cisco Saudi Arabia, which ranks fifth in Cisco’s global operations.

He held several positions at Cisco between 2005 and 2017: He was regional manager, then operations manager, before eventually becoming vice president.

He also served as chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, chairman of Saudi Post and head of the National Executive Digitization Committee, as well as sitting on many boards.

Al-Swaha holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and communications engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and a degree in computer science from the University of Washington in Seattle.

He completed a number of programs in executive education at Harvard Business School and Duke University.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Space Commission (SSC)

JEDDAH: Saudis have expressed their disapproval of the practices of some social media influencers who have exploited their accounts to collect more followers and win more advertisements while flouting social ethics and governing regulations.

These violations go against the Saudi Anti-Cyber Crime Law and have also gained the attention of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for publishing misleading food, drug and cosmetic ads in a clear violation of the country’s online publishing regulations.

According to an SFDA report released last September, drug enforcement officers seized more than 40 million packages of illegal cosmetic products during inspections carried out throughout the Kingdom in the first half of 2020.

The large quantities of illegal cosmetics would not be available if it were not for influencers who dishonestly promote them on social media, Salah Al-Zahrani, a schoolteacher, told Arab News.

“Nearly all women are interested in cosmetics and the illegal cosmetics dealers know this,” she said. “So they pay influencers, especially female ones, large amounts to convince their followers to order and purchase unhealthy products.”

The report added that SFDA inspectors closed 95 facilities, identified another 83 that had been operating without a permit, shut down three production lines and withdrew 1,600 samples.

Bullying is another online violation that has been on the rise. Some influencers will unlawfully film or photograph ordinary people, especially those who are less fortunate and then mock them with indecent comments.

One recent example that has been circulating on social media platforms was when a man photographed a young woman while she worked at a cafe. Without her permission, the influencer then published the photo with a sarcastic comment: “She looks like our housemaid. It seems that she has been tasked to work overtime after Ramadan came to an end.”

Nawaf Ibrahim, a university senior student, said: “A respectful person would never comment on people in such a disrespectful and vulgar way. That is why many Saudis rushed to denounce his intrusive comments.”

Dr. Abdullah Ghazi, a marital and family psychological counseling specialist, commented through his Twitter account that such behaviors reflect “a mucky mixture of racism and misogyny, stemming from a personality that is unable to accept the recent change in society. People with these qualities tend to show negative reactions when a positive change is put into practice.”

Speaking to Arab News, Waleed Darraj, a lawyer, said the offender committed a number of crimes in one single online post.

“Taking photos of people without their permission is an infringement of their private life and this is a crime,” he said.

“Another crime he committed was defaming the cafe worker and publishing that on a social media platform. According to Article 6 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, violators will be penalized with imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding SR500,000 ($133,32400).”

The country’s Anti-Cybercrime Law was established to deter activities such as accessing websites blocked by authorities (sites containing pornography or sensitive material, for example), hacking into people’s private accounts, or posting politically sensitive messages on social media.

Saudi Arabia’s full Anti-Cybercrime Law can be viewed online, along with the fines and punishments attached to the various crimes.

Darraj said the offender, in this case, should also be held accountable for his rude comments against the woman.

“As for the insulting comments, this is a private right for the woman and it is normally left to the court to decide the appropriate punishment,” he added. “In fact, the offender deserves to be punished for the series of crimes he committed with that irresponsible behavior, which the whole Saudi society rejects.”

The lawyer reminded all citizens in the Kingdom to be careful when using social media websites and to respect other people so that they can avoid such punishments.

Topics: Saudis Social Media Influencers Anti-Cyber Crime Law

JEDDAH: The famous Zubaida Trail, also known as the Kufi pilgrimage route, once served thousands of pilgrims each year from Iraq and some parts of the Levant Region to the holy sites. It stretches more than 1,600 kilometers from Kufa in Iraq, though Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders Region and into Makkah.

The ancient path was once a common trade route in the pre-Islamic era and was later used by worshippers following the spread of Islam. The trail makes its way through the desert of the Kingdom’s southwest and actually passes through five regions: the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, Madinah and Makkah. It was listed among the projects of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for the Care of Cultural Heritage being implemented by the then Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage within the framework of its National Transformation Program initiatives.

The Zubaida Trail became one of the most important pilgrimage and commercial routes during the Abbasid Era between the years 750 and 1258. Back then, it became the link between Baghdad, the Two Holy Mosques and the rest of Arabia.

It was named after Zubaida Bint Jaafar, wife of the Abbasid Caliph Harun Al Rashid, who contributed to its construction.

The trail features 27 stations, each separated by 50 km, along with secondary stations or rest stops. Over time, houses and other facilities were built along the trail.

Markers on the road guide pilgrims as water collection pools were established in select locations to ensure pilgrims would have plentiful access. Some of the most important stations on the trail include the pools of Al-Dhafiri, Al-Amya, Al-Thulaimiya, Al-Jumaimiyah, Zabala, Umm Al-Asafir, Hamad, and Al-Ashar among others.

Saudi authorities have worked on including the trail among the Kingdom’s 10 most significant heritage sites that were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Topics: ancient Makkah holy sites

RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, recently received Bangladesh’s envoy to the Kingdom, Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary, at his office in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the pair discussed issues of common interest, especially in the field of human rights.

The two sides discussed the measures taken to confront the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the labor market, including Saudi Arabia’s strategy.

They also discussed an initiative to improve contractual relationships for expatriate workers in the Kingdom, which will protect workers’ rights, build an attractive labor market and develop work environments.

Al-Awwad hailed the depth of relations between the Kingdom and Bangladesh, noting the importance of visits between the two sides to exchange views in a way that enhances partnerships and enables the two countries to reach new horizons of cooperation.

Bangladesh has enjoyed strong bilateral relations with the Kingdom since the beginning of diplomatic relations in 1975.

Healthy relations between Bangladesh and the Kingdom can be attributed to the fact that the two countries share common views, values and commitments.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made five official visits to the Kingdom between June 2016 and May 2019, creating new layers of bilateral cooperation.

The Kingdom is the largest and most attractive destination for Bangladeshi workers, who make significant contributions to the development of both countries. In 2018, remittances from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh accounted for almost 22 percent of all remittances, which totaled $34 billion.

Both countries share perspectives on a wide range of regional and international issues, particularly those concerning the Islamic community. Within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international and regional forums, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia’s shared priorities, perspectives, and fraternal relationships have strengthened cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) Bangladesh

