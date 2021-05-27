Saudi education ministry plans 3-semester academic year from August

JEDDAH: Education-related questions were answered by Saudi authorities on Wednesday ahead of the expected start of the new school year in August.

In a press conference, Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said that students are expected to return to in-person learning, with the academic year divided into three semesters instead of the usual two.

The option of distance learning will also remain available, depending on student capacity in classrooms, he said.

“The next course of action will be revealed in the coming days,” Al-Asheikh said, adding: “Immunizations are the first step, and if we can ensure that, then we can ensure the return of students in the first semester.”

In order for students to receive the proper educational experience, the ministry and partners are looking at incorporating various aspects of the learning process, including in-person, distance and e-learning.

Al-Asheikh said that the academic school semester will span 13 weeks with seven-day breaks. The year will also include 12 holidays, incorporating long weekends and an increased number of school days, to ensure that students “benefit from the learning experience as much as possible.”

Students are expected to return to class on Aug. 30 for the academic year, which will end on July 1 next year.

In the upcoming academic year, the minister said that new curricula will be introduced that will be consistent with the requirements of the development phases and subjects according to the needs of each level and semester.

Some new subjects have been introduced in elementary levels, such as physical education and self-defense, which will be taught from grade one (for both boys and girls) alongside English.

Fourth graders are expected to start the applied digital skills curriculum, while critical thinking subjects will be taught in grades nine and 10.

Subjects in development cover areas including math, science, arts, social studies, Islamic studies and special education.

“This is the first stage in the development process, it’s an important one to achieve the targets and goals of the Kingdom’s sons and daughters, and to reach global competitiveness in various fields and all dimensions,” Al-Asheikh said.

The minister urged education workers to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before the Aug. 1 deadline in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and students in the classroom.

Staff who do not receive a vaccine will not be allowed to enter workplaces. Education workers who recovered from an infection less than six months before the deadline must wait until they complete a six-month period following infection before they receive a vaccine and return to work.