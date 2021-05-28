You are here

UAE's coronavirus cases rise to highest in one month
The UAE is among the leading countries when it comes to providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing its population. (AFP)
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

  The UAE is among the leading countries when it comes to providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing its population
DUBAI: Coronavirus cases in the UAE rose to their highest level in one month, after reaching as low as about 1,200 a few days ago, with health officials confirming 2,167 new infections overnight.

The last time coronavirus infections in the UAE breached the 2,000 level was on April 27 with 2,094 confirmed cases. The highest number of daily cases was reported on January 28 with 3,966 patients afflicted with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported three new COVID-19 related deaths, a report from state news agency WAM noted. The country’s caseload now stands at 563,215, with 1,664 fatalities, of which 543,023 patients have fully recovered from the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, an additional 116,422 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours, boosting the UAE’s total number of jabs given 12,531,970 for a rate of vaccine distribution of 126.71 doses per 100 people.

The UAE is among the leading countries when it comes to providing COVID-19 vaccines and testing its population.

DUBAI: The Philippine government has temporarily halted the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to Saudi Arabia, in what the labor secretary said was “effective immediately and until further notice.”

“The department received reports that departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom,” labor chief Silvestre Bello III said in his May 27 memorandum for the government’s main overseas labor deployment office.

The labor department will resume deployment of OFWs after the matter has been clarified, Bello added in his memorandum.

Existing travel regulations from the Kingdom’s civilian aviation authority requires that all international guests must complete a period of seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense starting from the time of arrival.

They must also take a PCR test on the seventh day of their arrival, and if the result is negative, they would be permitted to leave quarantine on the eight day.

The announcement, posted on the social media account of the department’s labor office in Riyadh, received mixed reactions from OFWs based in the Kingdom, with some hoping that the temporary suspension be lifted soon.

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration administrator Bernard Olalia in an interview on Friday said the quarantine protocols would be clarified since “OFWs must not bear the costs of the institutional quarantine and the PCR testing” but the foreign employers instead.

Saudi Arabia is a major destination for Filipino workers in the Middle East, with about one million of them employed in the Kingdom sending about $1.8 billion in remittances back home.

  • Griffiths discussed with the Houthis the commitment to a ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations
  • He also expressed hope that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would continue to progress earlier
DUBAI: The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said negotiations with Houthis in Muscat were positive, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Friday.
Griffiths discussed with the Houthis the commitment to a ceasefire and the resumption of peace negotiations, according to Al Arabiya. 
On Wednesday Griffiths concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with senior Saudi and Yemeni officials to discuss the UN’s plan to achieve a comprehensive cease-fire.
He also held talks on easing restrictions imposed on the movement of people and goods to and from the country, and resuming the political process to end the conflict.
Griffiths held talks on “the critical situation in Marib and stressed that the battle for Marib must stop to allow diplomatic peace efforts to achieve positive results,” the UN said in a statement.
He also expressed hope that the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement would continue to progress and warned against the threat of further fragmentation in Yemen.

  • Assad garnered 95.1 percent of the votes
  • Over 5 million refugees have largely refrained from casting their ballots
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition.
Assad’s win was not in doubt, in an election where officials said 18 million were eligible to vote. But in the country ravaged by the 10-year-old conflict, areas controlled by rebels or Kurdish-led troops did not hold the vote. At least 8 million, mostly displaced, live in those areas in northwest and northeast Syria. Over 5 million refugees — mostly living in neighboring countries — have largely refrained from casting their ballots.
US and European officials have also questioned the legitimacy of the election, saying it violates UN resolutions in place to resolve the conflict, lacks any international monitoring, and is unrepresentative of all Syrians.
Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammoud Sabbagh, announced the final results from Wednesday’s vote. He said Assad garnered 95.1 percent of the votes. He said turnout stood at 78.6 percent of the voters, in an election that lasted for 17 hours on Wednesday with no independent monitors.
Assad was facing symbolic competition from two candidates— a former minister and a former opposition figure.
Assad’s victory comes as the country is still devastated by the conflict. Fighting has subsided but the war is not over. An economic crisis is getting worse in a country where over 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and the local currency is in a free fall.
Assad, close associates and government officials are facing widening Western sanctions, added to already existing ones that have escalated as the war unfolded. European and US governments blame Assad and his aides most of the war’s atrocities.
Damascus erupted in celebrations, with gunfire and fireworks lighting the night sky. Thousands gathered in major squares in Damascus, and the coastal city of Tartus, dancing while waving flags and pictures of Assad. They chanted: “With our soul, blood, we defend you Bashar,” and “We only choose three: God, Syria and Bashar.”
A large stage was set in the capital’s Omayyad Square, with speakers blaring national songs. One singer appeared on a stage set up in a Tartus square, dressed in the flag of Syria. Almost no one was wearing a face mask, though Syria is facing a surge of coronavirus cases.
The election is likely to offer little change to conditions in Syria. While Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, may be seeking a new seal of legitimacy for the president in office since 2000, his re-election is likely to deepen the rift with the West, driving him closer to Russian and Iranian backers as well as China.

A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
  • With relative calm restored in Gaza, Middle East peace envoy says international community must not go back to ‘business as usual’
  • UNRWA chief tells critics who think they can ‘erase the Palestinian refugee issue’ by undermining his agency they ‘are fooling themselves’
NEW YORK: The UN launched an emergency appeal on Thursday to raise $95 million of funding for urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, along with repairs to key infrastructure damaged by Israeli attacks this month.

The conflict has left 800,000 Palestinians without access to clean water. More than 1,000 housing units were destroyed, along with 58 schools and 285 other buildings.

Urging international donors to give generously, Lynn Hastings, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Gaza, said the money will be used to buy food and medicine and carry out repairs as quickly as possible. It will also help to treat the injured and provide psychosocial support in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, she added.

Asked for an assurance that funds would not be diverted to Hamas, Hastings said the UN has a highly efficient monitoring system in place, and work to improve it continues with authorities on both sides.

Meanwhile, during a meeting of the Security Council, Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, commended Egypt, Qatar and the US for their “instrumental” efforts to end the latest round of violence.

“The sustained attention of the international community provided crucial momentum to ceasefire efforts at decisive moments,” he said.

As the international focus shifts from emergency mode during the conflict to assessing the damage in the aftermath, Wennesland said that “our approach cannot be business as usual and we cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Stressing the need for all parties to return to the negotiating table, he added: “Only through negotiations that end the occupation and create a viable two-state solution on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and mutual agreements, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, can we hope to bring a definitive end to these senseless and costly cycles of violence.”

According to UN figures, this month’s hostilities claimed the lives of more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, and 13 Israelis, nine of whom were civilians, including two children.

Israeli airstrikes forced more than 70,000 Gazans to seek refuge in schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). However the agency was criticized by Israel’s representative to the UN, who accused it of twisting the facts and engaging in anti-Israel propaganda.

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA’s commissioner-general, defended the work of the agency and its advocacy for Palestine refugees who “derive their status and rights from international law.”

Speaking from its headquarters in East Jerusalem, he warned that “those who believe that by undermining the reputation and the legitimacy of the agency they can somehow erase the Palestinian refugee issue, are fooling themselves.

He added: “To erase or ignore their history is not only discriminatory, it is based on misinformation and the denial of established facts. By seeking to weaken the UNRWA, those who attack it only weaken the prospect for peace.”

Echoing Wennesland’s comments, Lazzarini said that any response to the latest fighting that is limited to humanitarian assistance will do nothing to prevent the next round of hostilities.

He therefore called for the recovery phase to be accompanied by a proper political process aimed at lifting the blockade on people, goods and trade, “swiftly” bringing to justice the perpetrators of violations of international law, halting forced evictions and demolitions, fully funding reconstruction efforts and scaling up the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

“No one has asked to remain a refugee seven decades later,” said Lazzarini. “Every Palestinian refugee I meet wants a normal life (without) fear and discrimination. Like all people, they have an equal right to the enjoyment of their human rights, in accordance with international law.

“We must ensure that a sense of normality and stability remains in the lives of Palestinian refugees through a strong UNRWA.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council that her country is determined to continue its “quiet, intensive, relentless” diplomatic efforts to ensure the current calm holds.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced $38 million of funding from Washington to support humanitarian efforts in the West Bank and Gaza, including $33 million for the UNRWA.

Thomas-Greenfield called on the international community to support such efforts to assist the most vulnerable people, and vowed to work closely with the Palestinian authority to achieve this.

  Speaker of parliament renews initiative to end seven months of political deadlock
BEIRUT: Russia has reiterated its “firm position and commitment to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial unity and stability.”

Moscow has also indicated its support for Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri forming a government.

The development came amid renewed initiatives from the speaker of parliament, Nabih Berri, to push toward the formation of a government after seven months of deadlock.

The Lebanese parliament on Saturday reiterated its firm choice of Hariri to form the government.

The parliament’s remarks came in response to President Michel Aoun’s letter calling for an alternative to Hariri.

Tensions between the president’s party and Hariri escalated during the parliament’s plenary session on Saturday.

According to Berri’s initiative, the government should include 24 ministers who are nonpartisan specialists, with no veto power for any political side.

Berri’s initiative also called for the easing of tensions around the distribution of the interior and justice portfolios.

Berri’s mediation between Aoun and Hariri is supported by the Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi and powerful political parties from the ruling class.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Wednesday received two delegates in Moscow: Adviser to the Lebanese president for Russian affairs, Amal Abou Zeid, and Hariri’s special representative in Moscow, Georges Chaaban — representing Aoun and Hariri respectively.

Bogdanov conveyed his country’s firm position, insisting that Hariri must form the next government.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the meetings focused on the “mission of forming a technocratic government led by Hariri and capable of addressing Lebanon’s urgent and pressing economic and social issues.”

Russia considered that “there is no alternative for Hariri in this particular mission, as he is the most appropriate person for the mission of securing foreign support,” the statement added.

It said the situation in Lebanon cannot support any further delays: “All signs are warning of a near disaster if a political solution is implemented immediately.”

The ministry reiterated Moscow’s “firm position and commitment to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial unity and stability.”

Vice President of the Future Movement Dr. Mustafa Alloush told Arab News that he hopes “it became clear to Aoun that he will never get a veto power in the government” and that “he accepts the solutions for the interior portfolio, which he has been insisting on having for so long.”

Regarding the difference between the Russian and the French initiative, which has still not been implemented since September, Alloush said: “What made the French initiative powerful was the aid that it was going to deliver to Lebanon.

“But the Russian initiative does not have that pressure. Anyway, let us wait and see what is going to happen.”

Alloush did not eliminate the possibility of Hariri visiting the Presidential Palace once again.

“However, a government with veto power will never see the light,” he confirmed.

He added that Berri “is seeking to convince Hariri to visit the president to propose a government in line with this initiative,” and that “the initiative will be put forward at the beginning of next week.”

On Oct. 22, Hariri was instructed to form a new government after the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 explosion.

Hariri suggested a government of 18 specialists, in line with the French initiative. Aoun rejected the proposal claiming that “it does not include the principles set by the president or the charter standards contributing to national partnership.”

Aoun has since insisted on having a blocking third in the government, as well as the right of naming the Christian ministers.  

Diab refused on Thursday to sign a draft decree referred by Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm to appoint four judges, considering that the “signing the document does not fall within the power of the caretaker government, and therefore, would constitute a constitutional violation.”

Amid the governmental paralysis, the Supreme Judicial Council has decided to stop working from Friday due to the failure to name alternatives for the outgoing members, caused by political disagreements over new candidates.

Elsewhere, Court of Cassation Advocate-General Ghassan Khoury has ordered the Internal Security Forces’ Division of Information to arrest Lawyer Ramy Ollaik and bring him handcuffed to the investigations’ bureau. He was recently blocked from appearing at the court for investigations.

Ollaik is facing a complaint by the Supreme Judicial Council to Judge Ghassan Oueidat and is accused of slander, libel and the defamation of the judiciary.

Ollaik and a group of activists, mostly from the Free Patriotic Movement, recently accompanied Judge Ghada Aoun as she raided a money transfer company, ignoring Oueidat’s decision to dismiss her from an investigation into alleged financial crimes by a money transfer company.

