Brent nears $70 on rosy US data, oil demand outlook
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in Texas. Robust economic data from the US is boosting sentiment and supporting the oil price. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Brent nears $70 on rosy US data, oil demand outlook
  • Analysts expect Iran to add between 500,000 bpd and 1.5 million bpd of crude and condensate to the market if sanctions are lifted
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices pushed higher on Friday, taking Brent to near $70 a barrel as firm US economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter underpinned the market.
Brent crude futures for July gained 32 cents, 0.5 percent, to $69.78 a barrel by 0610 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $67.18 a barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.5 percent.
“Oil headed higher on robust US economic data and growing sentiment that if the Iran nuclear deal is revived, it will not include an immediate removal of sanctions and that the oil market will not get quickly flooded with excess supplies,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.
Brent and WTI are both on track to post weekly gains of 5 percent to 6 percent as analysts expect global oil demand to rebound closer to 100 million barrels per day in the third quarter on summer travel in Europe and the United States following widespread COVID-19 vaccination programs.
“Gasoline demand has now exceeded 2019 levels in many areas,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that this may be partly offset by weakness in Asia which is suffering a wave of COVID-19.
Robust economic data from the United States, the world’s largest economy and oil consumer, also buoyed risk appetite. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest since mid-March 2020, beating estimates.
Balancing expectations of a recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is likely to stick to the existing pace of gradually easing oil supply curbs at a meeting on Tuesday, OPEC sources said.
“Another 1 million bpd of oil would certainly slow the current drain on inventories,” ANZ said, adding that this will ultimately limit the price rise.
Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
Analysts expect Iran to add between 500,000 bpd and 1.5 million bpd of crude and condensate to the market once sanctions are lifted.

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing
  • The malevolent effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations
  • It said, the hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact, an email marketing service
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

BOSTON, US: The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on US and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the US Agency for International Development, Microsoft said.
The effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations, at least a quarter of them involved in international development, humanitarian and human rights work, Microsoft Vice President Tom Burt said in a blog post late Thursday.
It did not say what portion of the attempts may have led to successful intrusions.
The cybersecurity firm Volexity, which also tracked the campaign but has less visibility into email systems than Microsoft , said in a post that relatively low detection rates of the phishing emails suggest the attacker was “likely having some success in breaching targets.”
Burt said the campaign appeared to be a continuation of multiple efforts by the Russian hackers to “target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts.” He said the targets spanned at least 24 countries.
The hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact, an email marketing service, Microsoft said. The authentic-looking phishing emails dated May 25 purport to contain new information on 2020 election fraud claims and include a link to malware that allows the hackers to “achieve persistent access to compromised machines.”
Microsoft said in a separate blog post that the campaign is ongoing and evolved out of several waves of spear-phishing campaigns it first detected in January that escalated to the mass-mailings of this week.
While the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine US government agencies, was supremely stealthy and went on for most of 2020 before being detected in December by the cybersecurity firm FireEye, this campaign is what cybersecurity researchers call noisy. Easy to detect.
Microsoft noted the two mass distribution methods used: the SolarWinds hack exploited the supply chain of a trusted technology provider’s software updates; this campaign piggybacked on a mass email provider.
With both methods, the company said, the hackers undermine trust in the technology ecosystem.

British pharmaceutical firm eyes dual listing on London, Tadawul
Updated 28 May 2021
Shane McGinley

British pharmaceutical firm eyes dual listing on London, Tadawul
  • Atlantic Healthcare has already begun a successful $50 million pre-IPO fundraising campaign
Updated 28 May 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: A British pharmaceutical company set to launch a primary initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange later this year is aiming to follow up with a dual listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in 2022, its CEO told Arab News.

Cambridge-headquartered Atlantic Healthcare is a specialist pharmaceutical company that is working on developing drugs to treat inflammatory bowel disease and other rare gastrointestinal disorders. It currently has six promising clinical programs underway at various stages.

The company last year engaged the services of Saudi investment advisory firm BMG Financial Group. In late 2020, BMG gained Capital Market Authority approval for Atlantic Healthcare’s pre-IPO prospectus and has since been actively fundraising $50 million in the Kingdom.

“BMG developed interest across a broad range of institutions and family offices. We are now in due diligence with a number of parties,” Toby Wilson Waterworth, chief executive at Atlantic Healthcare, told Arab News, adding that the $50 million target has already been “oversubscribed.”

Once the due diligence has been completed, the second phase will be a listing on the London Stock Exchange, and the third and final phase will be a secondary listing on Tadawul.

“We’re in the process of working to close the investment, and then the plan is to turn that into the IPO process. We’ve been speaking to a number of banks in London and in New York, and we’ve spoken to a number of banks in the Middle East,” Waterworth said.

“The plan to do the primary listing would be at the end of this year, maybe drifting into the beginning of 2022. And then, once we’ve done that, the plan would be to do the secondary listing,” he added.

Tadawul announced in September 2019 that it was to allow foreign companies to list on its exchange for the first time. If all goes to plan, Atlantic Healthcare could potentially be the first British company to dual list on Tadawul.

The success of Atlantic Healthcare’s IPO could also have wider implications. In the run-up to Saudi Aramco going public at the end of 2019 with its $25.6 billion IPO, there had been a long and competitive battle among global bourses to get the energy giant to launch a listing on a non-Saudi bourse, with London one of the most prominent potential partners.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative gathering in Riyadh in January, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco could launch a second offering of shares in the near future. “This will yield a cash flow transferred to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to be reinvested domestically and internationally for the benefit of Saudi citizens,” the crown prince said.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF and chairman of Aramco, said a few days earlier that the oil company could sell more “if market conditions are right.”

Waterworth believes that his company’s dual listing could set a precedent and give London a potential advantage in any future Aramco negotiations. “The London Stock Exchange is still keen to continue to build its international relationships. And it is keen to see the relationship with Tadawul develop,” Waterworth said.

Looking to the future, Waterworth believes that the success of the fundraising would value Atlantic Healthcare at around half a billion dollars and by the end of the decade, he is aiming to hit a revenue of around $2.5 billion per annum.

“We’ve got a vision for a highly profitable company. We are planning to go to market in the US and Europe and in the early part of the 2030s when we calculate internally that we have the potential to reach those sort of revenue numbers,” Waterworth said.

“At the moment, a top-four accounting firm is valuing the company at around $500 million dollars. In the pre-IPO, we are looking to raise against that valuation $50 million+. This will be a reference point going toward the full IPO,” he added.

As well as being a potentially lucrative financial destination, Waterworth believes that Saudi Arabia will also be a big market for Atlantic Healthcare’s products.

Saudi oil exports surge 75 percent while non-oil trade hits a high
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi oil exports surge 75 percent while non-oil trade hits a high
  • Oil prices were slightly lower on Thursday
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil exports surged 75 percent year-on-year in March to SR52.3 billion ($13.95 billion) while non-oil exports rose 43 percent to $5.96 billion, which was the highest level since July 2018, according to official data.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) report showed that early last year, as the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic became evident, oil prices fell in March to around $34 a barrel.

Oil remained the dominant export in the month, accounting for $19.91 billion — or 70 percent — of exports.

Oil prices were slightly lower on Thursday. Brent was down 60 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $68.27 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 57 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $65.64 a barrel.

At the same time, non-oil exports rose 43 percent year-on-year to $5.96 billion in March, the highest for 20 months, according to the GASTAT. The total value rose $14.1 billion between February and March.

The biggest monthly surge in exports was in the optical, medical or surgical instruments, clocks and watches category, which was up 261 percent. One of the biggest sectors was plastics, rubber, and their products, which rose 58 percent to $2 billion. 

Furthermore, vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment exports rose 240 percent, while food industry products and tobacco rose just 6 percent.

Sea remained the preferred method of transport, accounting for 74.1 percent of non-oil export trade, followed by land (16.7 percent) and air (9.2 percent).

Business activity in the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector in April accelerated at the fastest pace in three months, owing to a significant rise in new sales as businesses recovered from the impact of COVID-19, according to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey.

Firms in the Kingdom also expanded staff numbers for the first time in five months, the index showed. The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to a three-month high of 55.2 in April, up from 53.3 in March, indicating a significant improvement in non-oil private sector business conditions. Any score above 50 indicates growth and the figure has been increasing every month since September 2020.

“The Saudi Arabia PMI rebounded in April to indicate a strengthening of growth across the non-oil economy,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“New orders picked up at the quickest rate for three months as business conditions continued to recover from COVID-19. The rise helped lead to a renewed uplift in employment, with the pace of increase the fastest since November 2019.”

Dubai retailer's sales surge from 'stores-on-wheels'
Updated 28 May 2021
Shane McGinley

Dubai retailer’s sales surge from ‘stores-on-wheels’
  • One bus is currently operational, one more is being fitted out and the company has ordered two more from Mercedes Benz
Updated 28 May 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: In the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a Dubai fashion retailer has reported a surge in sales after it launched a special fleet of buses fitted out to resemble one of their stores, which can drive directly to customers and offer an alternative to online shopping.

Telal Gents Fashion converted a fleet of buses, containing a selection of their products similar to what is available online and in their stores. Customers can order a shopping session and the bus will drive directly to them.

“We noticed a 30 percent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods,” said Hassan Thurabi, a director at Telal.

“We had to find a solution to the situation fast, so we invented a platform to support the new needs of our customers and brought our services to our customers’ doorsteps at the click of a button. (It) is one of the company’s most successful projects, boosting our sales by over 50 percent as well as enhancing our customer satisfaction and experience,” he added.

The company confirmed to Arab News that the 50 percent surge was year-on-year sales in 2020, compared to 2019. 

Founded in 1987 by the Telal family, the company currently has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy. The bus campaign, which kicked off on Feb. 10, 2020, also saw the company awarded a Guinness World Record for the Largest Mobile Clothing Store.

One bus is currently operational, one more is being fitted out and the company has ordered two more from Mercedes Benz.

Dubai retailers were hit hard by the pandemic, as access was restricted and customers stuck at home turned to online shopping. Majid Al-Futtaim, one of the largest mall operators, with 27 shopping malls across five countries, reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in revenues to AED 32.6 billion ($8.88 billion) in 2020, resulting in a net loss of AED 2.7 billion, compared to a loss of AED 1.9 billion in 2019.

However, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in March reported that retail sales in the UAE are expected to rebound and grow by 13 percent to reach $58 billion by the end of 2021. The analysis, based on recent data by research company Euromonitor, also predicted that UAE retail sales are forecast to a maintain 6.6 percent annual growth of $70.5 billion by 2025.

Sanofi, GSK launch final phase of COVID vaccine trials
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Sanofi, GSK launch final phase of COVID vaccine trials
  • The companies hope to launch their vaccine by the end of 2021
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

PARIS: French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Britain’s GSK announced Thursday the start of final tests of their belated COVID vaccine as they race to add their jab to the world’s arsenal against the pandemic.

The companies reported positive results from interim human trials earlier this month after a disappointing outcome from initial studies last year left France without its own vaccine, denting national pride.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline on Thursday started enrolment for Phase 3 of a clinical study that will include more than 35,000 adult volunteers at sites in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America, the firms said.

The companies hope to launch their vaccine by the end of 2021 — one year after Pfizer and Moderna jabs were approved by regulators.

Sanofi and GSK will also study their vaccine’s ability to work as a booster shot in people who had previously received another vaccine.

The Phase 2 trials already showed a strong immune response after a single shot in participants who had previously contracted the coronavirus.

“We have adapted our vaccine development strategy based on forward-looking considerations as the virus continues to evolve, as well as anticipating what may be needed in a post-pandemic setting,” Sanofi executive vice president Thomas Triomphe said in a statement.

Like most of the other jabs in circulation, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine would require two doses.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK’s adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

