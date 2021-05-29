You are here

US to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane ‘hijacking’ incident

Belarus' government has been accused of deceiving and forcing the crew of a RyanAir flight carrying a dissident journalist to turn back and land in Minsk. (Reuters file photo)
AFP

AFP

WASHINGTON:  The White House announced Friday it will impose sanctions on Belarus after it diverted a European flight and arrested a dissident on board.
Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a statement outlining the punitive measures, called the May 23 Ryanair flight diversion and arrest of Belarus opposition journalist and activist Roman Protasevich “a direct affront to international norms.”
In addition to measures already announced in recent weeks, Washington said that it was working with the European Union on a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the regime of Belarus’s strongman President Alexander Lukashenko.
Economic sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises, reimposed in April following a crackdown on pro-democracy protests, will come into effect on June 3.
Additionally, “the Treasury Department will develop for the President’s review a new Executive Order that will provide the United States increased authorities to impose sanctions on elements” of the regime, and “those that support corruption, the abuse of human rights, and attacks on democracy,” Psaki said.
Western outcry over Belarus’s move to divert the plane — by scrambling a military jet — has seen the European Union urging EU-based carriers to avoid Belarusian airspace.
In addition to the sanctions, the White House also issued a “Do Not Travel” warning for Belarus to US citizens, and warned US passenger planes to “exercise extreme caution” if considering flying over Belarusian airspace.
The White House confirmed that the US Department of Justice, including the FBI, was investigating the incident in cooperation with European counterparts.
Psaki called on Lukashenko to “allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups” leading to a free and fair presidential election.

Topics: belarus US sanctions on Belarus

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

London man charged in shooting of Black Lives Matter activist
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: An 18-year-old London man was charged with conspiracy to murder in connection with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, who remained hospitalized in critical condition, British police said on Friday.
Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The other four were released on bail until next month.
Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was at a party on Sunday when four men burst in and opened fire, media reports have said.
Johnson has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party’s executive leadership committee. 

 

 

Topics: Black Lives Matter Sasha Johnson Cameron Deriggs Taking the Initiative Party

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission
Afghan security personnel search a car at a checkpoint around the Green Zone, which houses embassies, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP)
Updated 28 May 2021

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission

Afghanistan vows to protect embassies as Australia shutters Kabul mission
  • Australian government announced earlier this week it would close the Kabul embassy due to ‘an increasingly uncertain security environment’
  • Taliban pledge not to pose a threat to foreign diplomats, international organizations, journalists and civil society members
Updated 28 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan authorities pledged on Friday to protect embassies and foreigners working in the country after Australia shut its Kabul mission over security fears in the wake of the withdrawal of US-led troops.

As Afghan government forces have been locked in heavy fighting with the Taliban in half of the country’s 34 provinces since early May, after the US announced it would pull out its remaining soldiers by Sept. 11 the Australian government said earlier this week it would close its embassy due to “an increasingly uncertain security environment.”

Despite repeated attempts to make contact, Australian diplomats were unavailable for comment, but an official at the Afghan foreign ministry who is not authorized to speak to the media confirmed to Arab News that the embassy suspended its operations on Friday.

Following Australia’s move, the Afghan interior ministry said that it had the means to ensure a “safe environment” to foreign nationals.

“We have the responsibility for providing security for the embassies and foreigners working in Afghanistan,” Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, told Arab News.

“We have measures in place in this regard and the necessary commitment to provide a safe environment for them here,” he said.

As Australia closed its mission, safety assurances came also from the Taliban, who pledged not to pose a danger to foreign diplomats, international organizations, journalists and civil society members.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all of them that we will not pose any threats to them and instead will provide them a safe environment,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Arab News.

However, as the prospects of reconciliation between Kabul and the Taliban to end decades of conflict are waning, there are concerns that the latter may seek to take power by force.

In late April, the US State Department ordered nonessential government employees to leave Afghanistan over security threats as Washington failed to observe a May 1 deadline to withdraw its troops, to which the previous US administration agreed in a deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

According to foreign media reports, the UK has also considered relocating its embassy closer to the American mission in the heart of Kabul’s so-called “Green Zone.”

While more fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces is expected in the near future, Torek Farhadi, an adviser to former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, told Arab News that it would not reach to the gates of Kabul and other major cities.

He added that the embassy closure was a “one-sided decision” taken by Australian authorities, which reflected badly on Afghanistan’s foreign policy.

“This shows weakness of the diplomacy of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the government has failed to convince Australians that it has the “means and commitment to safeguard all of the embassies in Kabul and other major cities.”

 

Topics: Afgahnistan Australia

Covid origins search ‘being poisoned by politics’: WHO

Covid origins search ‘being poisoned by politics’: WHO
Updated 28 May 2021
AFP

Covid origins search ‘being poisoned by politics’: WHO

Covid origins search ‘being poisoned by politics’: WHO
  • "We would ask that we separate the science from the politics, and let us get on with finding the answers that we need in a proper, positive atmosphere," said WHO emergencies chief
  • UN health agency has been facing intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of where Covid-19 came from
Updated 28 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned Friday that efforts to uncover the Covid-19 pandemic’s origins were being hampered by politics, insisting scientists needed space to work on solving the mystery.
“We would ask that we separate the science from the politics, and let us get on with finding the answers that we need in a proper, positive atmosphere,” WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan told reporters.
“This whole process is being poisoned by politics,” he warned.
The UN health agency has been facing intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of where Covid-19 came from, but so far there is no timeline for the next stage in the probe.
US President Joe Biden this week ordered the US intelligence community to investigate whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident.
The move hints at growing impatience with waiting for a conclusive WHO investigation into how the pandemic that has killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide began.
During an ongoing meeting of WHO member states, European Union countries and a range of others also pressed for clarity on the next steps in the organization’s efforts to solve the mystery, seen as vital to averting future pandemics.
But the UN health agency said earlier Friday it was still waiting for recommendations from a team of WHO technical experts on how to move forward.
“The technical team will prepare a proposal for the next studies that will need to be carried out and will present that to the director-general,” spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told reporters.
“He will then work with member states about the next steps,” she said, acknowledging “there is no timeline.”
The WHO finally managed to send a team of independent, international experts to Wuhan in January, more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there in late 2019, to help probe the pandemic origins.
But in their long-delayed report published in late March, the international team and their Chinese counterparts drew no firm conclusions, instead ranking a number of hypotheses according to how likely they believed they were.
The report said the virus jumping from bats to humans via an intermediate animal was the most probable scenario, while a theory involving the virus leaking from a laboratory was “extremely unlikely.”
But the investigation and report have faced criticism for lacking transparency and access, and for not evaluating the lab-leak theory more deeply — a mere 440 words of the report were dedicated to discussing and dismissing it.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also continued to insist that all theories remain on the table and further investigation is needed.
Long dismissed as a right-wing conspiracy theory, and vehemently rejected by Beijing, the idea that Covid-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan in China has been gaining increasing momentum in the United States.
While not suggesting that a lab leak was necessarily the source, a number of prominent international scientists have said a deeper, more scientific look at the theory was needed.
“Every country and every entity is free to pursue their own particular theories of origin... It’s a free world,” Ryan said.
But he complained that the discourse around the origins search, and around WHO’s role in it, was making it difficult to focus on the science.
“Putting WHO in a position like it has been put in is very unfair to the science we’re trying to carry out,” he said.
“It puts us, as an organization, frankly in an impossible position to deliver the answers that the world wants.”

Topics: WHO #coronavirus Wuhan coronavirus

Pakistan reports first case of India variant

Pakistan reports first case of India variant
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Pakistan reports first case of India variant

Pakistan reports first case of India variant
  • Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country
  • Pakistan has already banned travel to and from India in April to avoid the spread of the variant
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus.
That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant.
Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant in seven COVID-19 patients in the country. No other information was shared by the government and it was unclear how people with Indian and south African variants ended up reaching this Islamic nation.
The Indian variant is considered more transmissible by some health experts. Pakistan has already banned travel to and from India in April to avoid the spread of the variant.
Pakistan is currently in the middle of the third wave of coronavirus that authorities say has begun to decline.
Pakistan has registered 913,784 confirmed cases and 20,607 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan India variant

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU

Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU
  • EU foreign ministers sketched out tougher sanctions Thursday to target the country’s lucrative potash industry and cash-earning sectors
  • Lukashenko ranted about EU sanctions, describing them as an attempt to reignite opposition protests
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed his Belarusian counterpart for talks Friday on forging closer ties amid Minsk’s bruising showdown with the European Union.
Talks come after the incident of the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated since flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on Sunday citing an alleged bomb threat. No bomb was found, but 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
EU leaders denounced it as air piracy and responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc’s airspace and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus. EU foreign ministers sketched out tougher sanctions Thursday to target the country’s lucrative potash industry and other cash-earning sectors.
At the start of his talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi with Putin, Lukashenko ranted about the EU sanctions, describing them as an attempt to reignite the opposition protests that followed his reelection in August that was widely rejected as rigged.
Putin appeared relaxed and invited Lukashenko for a swim, while the Belarusian leader looked tense as he launched a long rant accusing the West of being perfidious and hypocritical.
In an emotional tirade, the 66-year-old Belarusian leader bemoaned the EU sanctions against the Belarusian flag carrier, Belavia, pointing to its role in carrying “thousands and thousands” of travelers from EU nations and the US who were stranded at the start of the pandemic.
The showdown over the Ryanair diversion has pushed Lukashenko, who has relentlessly stifled dissent during his rule of more than a quarter-century, even closer to his main ally and sponsor, Russia.
The two ex-Soviet nations have signed a union agreement that calls for close political, economic and military ties but stops short of a full merger. Russia has buttressed Belarus’ economy with cheap energy supplies and loans, but the ties often have been strained with Lukashenko scolding Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country’s independence.
In his remarks at the start of Friday’s talks, Putin said the countries were moving to deepen their union “consistently, without rush, acting stage by stage.”
In the past, Lukashenko has tried to play the West against Russia, raising the prospect of a rapprochement with the EU and the US to wring more aid out of Moscow.
Such tactics no longer work after Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown last year. More than 35,000 people were arrested amid the protests and thousands beaten — moves that made him a pariah in the West. The flight’s diversion has now cornered the Belarusian strongman even more.
Many observers warn that the new, tougher EU sanctions would make Lukashenko easy prey for the Kremlin, which may use his isolation to push for closer integration. Some in the West have even alleged Russia was involved in the Ryanair diversion — something Moscow angrily denies — and will seek to exploit the fallout.
“Lukashenko is scared, and the Kremlin may demand payment for its political support by pushing for the introduction of a single currency, the deployment of military bases and more,” said Valery Karbalevich, an independent Minsk-based political analyst. “In this situation, it would be much more difficult for him to resist and bargain with Putin.”
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main opponent in the election who left the country under official pressure, also acknowledged the danger that Russia may try to use his weakness to its advantage. She urged the EU to use whatever influence it has to help prevent any deals with Moscow that would hurt Belarus.
At the same time, Tsikhanouskaya also urged the EU to be “stronger, braver in its resolutions and decisions,” saying Lukashenko acted out of a sense of impunity in diverting the flight.
The European Commission on Friday presented a 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) aid plan to support “a future democratic Belarus” that could be activated if the country moves toward a “democratic transition.”
But in a further sign of Belarus’ isolation, the Geneva-based European Broadcasting Union moved Friday to suspend the Belarusian state broadcaster, BTRC, saying it has been particularly worried by its showing of interviews apparently obtained under duress. BTRC has two weeks to respond before the suspension takes effect. The move would bar Belarus from taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest, among other things.
Moscow has offered Lukashenko quick political support over the diversion, cautioning the EU against hasty action until the episode is properly investigated and arguing that Lukashenko’s actions were in line with international protocols in cases of bomb threats.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the EU’s decision to ask European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace as “utterly irresponsible and threatening passengers’ safety.”
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy at the United Nations, criticized the West on Friday for what he called a rash response and defended Belarus’ narrative, arguing its flight controllers only “recommended” the plane land in Minsk because of the purported threat, and the pilot could have continued if he wanted.
The International Civil Aviation Organization has said it will investigate the diversion, as many Western countries have asked.
As European airlines began skirting Belarus, Russia has refused some of their requests to change the flight paths of service to Moscow in the past two days but allowed some flights to proceed Friday. The Kremlin said the denial of quick permissions to use the bypass routes was technical, but Lukashenko hailed it as a show of support for Belarus.

Topics: Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin Ryanair Sochi EU

