Number of female CEOs in US dwindled in 2020; median pay fell 2 percent

Lisa Su, CEO of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, topped the list with a compensation package worth $27.1 million. (Reuters file photo)
Lisa Su, CEO of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, topped the list with a compensation package worth $27.1 million.
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Most of the women running the biggest US companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses.

Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

Of the 342 CEOs in the AP’s and Equilar’s compensation survey of S&P 500 companies, only 16 were women. That’s down from 20 a year earlier, as CEOs like IBM’s Virginia Rometty left their posts. The survey includes only CEOs who have served at least two full fiscal years at their companies, in order to avoid the distortions of big sign-on bonuses. The companies must have filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

The majority of female CEOs in this year’s survey saw a raise in compensation: 81 percent of them (13 of 16), versus 60 percent of all male CEOs in the survey. But Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good saw a nearly 3 percent decline in compensation to $14.3 million. She’s right in the middle of the pay scale among the survey’s women CEOs, so that helped set the median pay for them last year at $13.6 million. Median means half made more than that level, and half made less.

That level marks a 1.9 percent drop from the median that those same female CEOs earned a year a before. And it compares with a median of $12.6 million for all male CEOs in this year’s survey, which is 5.2 percent higher than the median for them from a year earlier. The overall median for the survey was $12.7 million.

While the number of women in the survey dropped last year, experts say change is happening, just very slowly as companies have failed to properly recognize and prepare more women for the role.

“It’s a slow process,” said Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit that aims to advance women in the workplace. “But the reasons are we are still dealing with cultures embedded with unconscious bias and building the pipeline of women CEOs takes time.”

Lisa Su, CEO of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, topped the list with a compensation package worth $27.1 million. That included a base salary of just over $1 million, a cash bonus worth $2.5 million and stock and option awards worth nearly $23.5 million. AMD’s stock nearly doubled in 2020 after being the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 the prior two years.

A year ago, Su was the highest paid CEO in the Equilar analysis, man or woman, with a pay package worth $58.5 million, largely due to stock grants worth $53.2 million.

General Motors CEO Mary Bara ranked second among women with a compensation package worth $23.2 million. And Northrop Grumman’s CEO Kathy Warden was third with pay valued at $19.7 million.

Overall, many CEOs took a cut in salary last year because of the pandemic, but got more in stock awards and other compensation. Pay for female CEOs largely followed a similar pattern but because of the small sample size it is difficult to draw conclusions as any one minor adjustment can skew the results.

There are some signs of change, with more women in top management. JPMorgan Chase recently placed two women in roles where they could potentially succeed CEO Jamie Dimon. And executive recruiting firms say they see increased interest from companies, particularly as research shows that having a more diverse company leads to better results.

French oil major Total gets green rebrand

French oil major Total gets green rebrand
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

French oil major Total gets green rebrand

French oil major Total gets green rebrand
  • The group wins more than 90% backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions
Updated 29 May 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Oil and gas group Total won more than 90 percent backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favor of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy.
Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total’s green goals as not ambitious enough, echoing growing investor rebellions in the sector.
Demands for oil companies to speed up the shift from fossil fuel reached a crescendo this week as a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to greatly increase greenhouse emission cuts and Exxon Mobil battled with an activist investor over its record on climate change.
Total’s climate strategy, which lays out its aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, was backed by 91.88 percent of shareholders voting at its annual meeting.
“This outcome is, I think, the best response to commentators who predicted, and in some cases even hoped for an investor rebellion against the company, and responds to those who act more as activists than shareholders,” Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.
The rebranding, which takes effect immediately, was backed by 99.88 percent of votes.
Total is investing in a pivot toward renewable energy with solar or wind power projects.
It is seeking to derive revenues from electricity production, and reduce its reliance on oil products, including with staggered targets to 2030, and mirroring moves by rivals to try to cut emissions.
Pouyanne said he wanted the company to become a “green energy major,” but said a more radical shift would not be appropriate as the company needs to fund its transition from revenues derived from fossil fuels.
The International Energy Agency has said new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a faster pace than envisaged so far by oil producers, including Total.
“Without new oil projects, global oil production is set to naturally drop by about 4 to 5 percent every year,” Pouyanne told the shareholder meeting, while oil demand was projected to only start tailing off from 2030. “Without new oil projects, it’s highly likely that oil prices would reach new highs,” he said.
Nongovernmental organizations and some investors spoke out against what they saw as an overly conservative approach.
Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at the governance advisory arm of asset manager Federated Hermes, which holds shares in Total, said he had not supported the transition plan.
“The challenge is there’s just not sufficient evidence it’s aligned with the Paris goals,” he said, referring to the UN accord on curbing climate change.
Lucie Pinson, founder and executive director at Reclaim Finance, a nongovernmental organization, accused Total of greenwash and said its shareholders had “voted willingly for climate chaos.”

Iraq looks to new pier to boost oil product imports, exports

Iraq looks to new pier to boost oil product imports, exports
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Iraq looks to new pier to boost oil product imports, exports

Iraq looks to new pier to boost oil product imports, exports
  • The construction within the port of Khor Al-Zubair — Iraq’s main fuel export and import facility — is over 70 percent complete and should be finished this year
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

BASRA: Iraq is building a new oil pier off its southern coast, financed by Japan, that’s expected to boost exports and imports of crude-derived products and increase revenue, officials said Friday.
The construction within the port of Khor Al-Zubair — Iraq’s main fuel export and import facility — is over 70 percent complete and should be finished this year, said Farhan Fartousi, the director-general of the General Company for Ports in Iraq, a state company responsible for Iraq’s southern ports.
It marks the latest project undertaken by port officials and investors to modernize the port and boost revenue in the wake of government plans announced last year to clamp down on border corruption that significantly skims off state revenue.
Iraq’s two largest and key commercial ports — Umm Qasr and Khor Al-Zubair — have come under scrutiny amid anti-corruption measures to tackle widespread graft.
Fartousi said Khor Al-Zubair is now bringing in 10 billion Iraqi dinars a month (about $6.8 million), a significant jump from 8 billion Iraqi dinars a month earlier this year (approximately $5.4 million).
Fartousi said the new platform was financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and will boast modern equipment, speedy pumping and offloading operations that will enable the entry of more ships.
“It will be a special oil pier with all the modern additions,” Fartousi told The Associated Press, including a pumping station capable of withstanding higher pressures.
Construction is ongoing around the clock to complete the pier, said Haidar Fakher, the director of Khor Al-Zubair’s port.

Topics: Oil Basra Iraq energy OPEC

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
  • Dubai Coin has no official backing from the government
  • Company that created Dubai Coin in 2017 knows nothing of 'relaunch'
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The relaunch of Dubai Coin, a digital currency that it was claimed could be used to buy goods, is a scam, Dubai’s government said today.

“Dubai Coin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority,” the government said on its Twitter account. “The website promoting the coin is an elaborate phishing campaign that is designed to steal personal information from its visitors.”

Dubai Coin's relaunch was fake and both its name and logo had been used fraudulently in a news release and website, according to ArabianChain Technology, the UAE-based blockchain start-up that set up Dubai Coin in 2017.

Dubai Coin was “relaunched” this week amid claims it had official backing, The National newspaper reported. The press release distributed by PRNewswire has since been removed from its website.

Its value rose 14-fold from below $0.09 per coin on Tuesday to as high as $1.35 on Wednesday, according to prices on crypto.com.

ArabianChain, which owns the Palmex cryptocurrency exchange, stopped working on Dubai Coin in 2019 to concentrate its resources on Palmex.

“We haven’t made such an announcement, please be cautious,” the company said on Twitter. A website offering the coins for sale, which is no longer operational, was described by ArabianChain as a “scam.”

Topics: #crypto #dubai #cybercrime

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
Updated 28 May 2021

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms

Turkish lira hits record low as world inflation looms
  • The lira has shed more than half its value in the last three years
  • Currency is weakest performer in emerging markets this year
Updated 28 May 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira tumbled to a record low of 8.6 versus the dollar on Friday as it took a hit from global inflation concerns, expectations that the central bank will soon cut interest rates and worries over possible early elections.
The lira — by far the weakest performer in emerging markets this year — slipped beyond its November intraday low of 8.58, marking the latest step in a years-long depreciation that has dogged the Middle East’s top economy.
It recouped some losses and was at 8.575 against the US currency at 10:52 GMT, ahead of a review by S&P Global that could downgrade its Turkey credit rating. It also logged a new nadir of 10.4696 against the euro.
Despite Turkish inflation having risen above 17 percent in April, the central bank says that should fall and it is expected to lower the policy interest rate from 19 percent in coming months.
But as the world emerges from the pandemic, global inflation has risen and lifted US bond yields. That in turn pulls funds from emerging markets such as Turkey, hitting the lira and putting more upward pressure on domestic prices due to its heavy imports.
“Earlier than expected (monetary) tightening in advanced economies is the most serious risk for Turkey because the inflationary pressures are mounting across the globe,” said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the central bank who is now at Bilkent University.
“If there was an early tapering (of US Federal Reserve asset purchases) that would not be good news for emerging economies, especially those facing external fragilities,” he said on a World Bank panel on Thursday.
The lira has tumbled 16 percent since mid-March when President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish and market-friendly central bank chief and replaced him with Sahap Kavcioglu, who had criticized recent rate hikes.
Bankers say a four-day currency slide in part reflects calls for early elections from opposition parties in the face of uncorroborated allegations against government officials from a mafia boss.
The series of accusations this month by Sedat Peker, whose YouTube videos have been watched by millions, have forced Erdogan to defend his interior minister and insist that elections will not happen until 2023 as scheduled.
The lira has shed more than half its value in the last three years as Erdogan has ousted three central bank governors and his government has used unorthodox polices that analysts say have left the economy more vulnerable to crises.
Foreign currency reserves plunged in the last two years as state banks sold about $128 billion in dollars to stabilize the lira, leaving Turkey potentially vulnerable if companies and banks have trouble meeting high foreign debt obligations.
Even as the economy is expected to return to form with more than 5 percent growth this year, the tourism sector faces another lost season and paltry revenues, which inflates an already large current account deficit.
In a statement on Friday, Kavcioglu said the current account should continue to improve and the central bank would act decisively to lower inflation.
Later on Friday, S&P is set to review Turkey’s B+ rating. Credit debt swap markets, sometimes a leading indicator of moves, currently price Turkey two notches below S&P’s current rating in line with B- rated countries.
Naci Agbal, who preceded Kavcioglu at the central bank, served less than five months as governor and was appointed a day after the lira logged its last record low in November.
Agbal’s aggressive rate hikes temporarily attracted foreign investors and lifted the currency.
But Tatha Ghose, analyst at Commerzbank, said Erdogan’s public opposition to high rates and his rapid leadership shuffles have hurt the central bank’s credibility and led to a “familiar lira spiral.”
“Each burst of depreciation risks triggering a fresh lira crisis as it begins to feed back into higher inflation, which the central bank cannot fight off because it is unable to credibly hike rates,” he said in a client note.

Topics: Turkey lira Dollar FX

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy

Saudi Aviation Authority issues operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy
  • The academy will train aircraft engineers and cabin crew, among others
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued an operating license to Infinity Aviation Academy to operate as a flight training center within the Kingdom, it said in a statement.

The operating license (GACAR-143) focuses on training aircraft engineers, airmen, and cabin crew members and qualifying them to work for airlines approved by the authority.

The license was handed over by Captain Suleiman Al-Muhaimidi, assistant to the GACA president for aviation standards, to Abdul Nasser Bin Mohammed Al-Khorayef, the CEO of the academy, in the presence of GACA president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh.

Topics: #aviation #saudi

