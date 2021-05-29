You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
In terms of spending, Saudi Aramco led the pack in 2020 with CAPEX of SR101 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97asn

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
  • The report by Dubai-based research portal Awalan found that CAPEX declined by 14 percent last year
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) spent SR177 billion ($47 billion) on capital expenditure (CAPEX) in 2020, equal to around 7 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to new research.

The report by Dubai-based research portal Awalan found that CAPEX declined by 14 percent last year, as supply chains were disrupted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the impact differed across sectors.

The hardest-hit were energy, entertainment, real estate development, consumer services, durables, tourism, and media. However, companies in the telecom, banking and insurance, transportation, and public services sectors actually saw CAPEX increases.

In terms of spending, Saudi Aramco led the pack in 2020 with CAPEX of SR101 billion, followed by the Saudi Electricity Co. (SR23 billion) and SABIC (SR15 billion).

Within the telecommunications sector, STC led with SR9 billion spent on capital projects in 2020, accounting for around 65 percent of the sector’s total CAPEX.

Saudi National Bank was the biggest spender in the banking sector, with SR1.1 billion or 21 percent of total CAPEX in the sector.

Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group dominated the healthcare sector with SR758 million; Jabal Omar was number one in real estate sector investment with a CAPEX of SR356 million, and Almarai led the food sector with spending of SR944 million.

The report also predicted that CAPEX would rebound in 2021 and beyond. “Capital spending by leading Saudi listed companies is expected to significantly pick up in the coming years, in line with the expected acceleration of economic growth and the investments in new sectors and flagship projects, such as Neom, the Red Sea Project, and others,” it said.

Khalid Al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, strategy and development at Saudi Aramco, said in March the energy giant expects CAPEX to rise to SR131 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of around 30 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COMPANIES private sector

Related

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Business & Economy
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May
  • The Jeddah-Riyadh route was one of the busiest in May with 547,936 capacity
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been named the world’s busiest international airport in May, as travelers gradually return to the skies.

The airport’s scheduled capacity was 1,895,866 in May, according to aviation intelligence firm OAG, despite many of its source markets being closed to international travelers.

It kicked out London Heathrow from the top spot, with the UK airport plummeting to seventh place at capacity of 747,420.

Two other regional airports dominated the list, with Istanbul Ataturk coming in second at around 1.3 million capacity, followed by Doha International Airport at 1.24 million.

The rankings are based on scheduled capacity compared to the same month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Four Middle East air routes were the busiest in May, according to OAG data, three of which connect Cairo to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dubai.

Within Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah-Riyadh route was one of the busiest in May with 547,936 capacity.

Topics: Dubai Dubai International Airport DXB

Related

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
Business & Economy
Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat
Business & Economy
Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P
  • Bahrain’s economy contracted by 5.4 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund
  • Bahrain’s COVID-19 vaccination program could also support its recovery
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Despite its expectation that Bahrain’s economy will return to growth this year, rating agency S&P revised its outlook for the Gulf country to “negative,” mainly due to its pace of fiscal reform.

Bahrain’s economy contracted by 5.4 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered key sectors such as energy and tourism.

This will change in 2021, S&P said, with the oil-producing country’s real gross domestic product rising by 2.7 percent due to rising oil prices and the recovery of regional economic activity.

Bahrain’s COVID-19 vaccination program could also support its recovery, S&P added, as over 60 percent of the eligible population have already been inoculated.

“The government’s vaccination campaign has been successful and the King Fahd Causeway to Saudi Arabia re-opened in May, providing additional impetus to growth,” S&P said, adding that Bahrain benefits from its close proximity to Saudi Arabia.

But there are continued risks to public finance and external and monetary stability, S&P said.

“The negative outlook reflects the increasing risks to the government’s ability to service external debt and maintain confidence in the exchange rate peg,” it added.

Topics: Bahrain

Related

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19
Business & Economy
Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA
  • PV Hardware Middle East will manufacture trackers, mounting structures, and cleaning robots for the Saudi solar market
  • The Kingdom aims to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with the remainder provided by gas
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Spanish firm, which manufactures parts for solar power plants, has opened a factory in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom moves towards its goal of generating half of its energy from renewable sources.

PV Hardware Middle East, a subsidiary of the Madrid-headquartered company, will manufacture trackers, mounting structures, and cleaning robots for the Saudi solar market.

Solar trackers help maximize solar production by making sure the panels follow the movement of the sun. They are generally used in large-scale utility facilities.

“Under this license, PV Hardware Middle East will manufacture its technology in the Kingdom, and will develop and train local manufacturers, equipping them with the knowledge to produce subassembly parts of this technology themselves,” the company said in a press release.

PVH announced in May 2019 it was planning to enter the Saudi market when it signed an agreement with Saudi steel manufacturer Al Yamamah Solar Systems Factory.

The Kingdom is aiming to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with the remainder provided by gas.

Solar power is a major part of this goal as EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of French state-controlled power group EDF, has teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar and privately-owned Saudi firm Nesma Co. to build a 300-megawatt utility-scale photovoltaic solar power plant. The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is eager to increase local production. During the first three months of 2021, the Kingdom issued 307 new factory licenses representing a total investment of SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion).

Only 240 licenses were issued during the same period last year, which is an increase of 27.9 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ official website.

In terms of investment, $8.94 million was pumped in over the same period in 2020, meaning there was a 428.6 percent increase in total investment in the industrial sector during the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

Topics: Solar power plant

Related

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
World
Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
DEWA arm to build region’s ‘largest solar-powered’ data center with Huawei
Business & Economy
DEWA arm to build region’s ‘largest solar-powered’ data center with Huawei

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
  • According to a new report, $27.593 billion was spent on IT in the Kingdom in 2020, a decline of 1.6 percent compared to 2019
  • However, the figure is expected to grow by 2.1 percent year-on-year in 2021 to $27.734 billion
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending on IT systems in Saudi Arabia is expected to rebound in 2021, after a slight decrease in 2020 as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a forecast by US-based research firm Gartner.

According to a new report, $27.593 billion was spent on IT in the Kingdom in 2020, a decline of 1.6 percent compared to 2019. However, the figure is expected to grow by 2.1 percent year-on-year in 2021 to $27.734 billion, and by 5.1 percent in 2022 and 5.2 percent in 2023.

Despite the overall decline last year, a breakdown of the figures showed that a push by companies to digitalize their systems and a spike in online activity led to increased demand for data centers. The total spent in this sector rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to $965 million in 2020. However, this was offset by a decline in communication services spending — the largest sector — which dropped 2.2 percent to $17.570 billion. This sector will improve in 2021 but is not forecast to make a full recovery until 2022, the report said.

Spending on IT devices in the Kingdom is also forecast to see a surge in spending in 2021, up 7.1 percent to $4.687 billion. In parallel with this, software spending is expected to grow 9.1 percent in 2021 to $1.4 billion and continue to grow, with double-digit growth over the next few years, rising 12.4 percent in 2022, 11.5 percent in 2023 and 2024 and 12.2 percent in 2025.

“Most industries in Saudi Arabia will recover to 2019 spending levels by the end of this year,” a Gartner analyst told Arab News. “Notable exceptions are retail, manufacturing and wholesale trade. Once the retail industry adjusts to the new reality, IT spending growth jumps to 10.5 percent in 2022 and maintains the highest growth rate of all industries through 2025. Manufacturing will wait longer for a sustained global trade recovery before investing heavily in IT — 2019 levels do not return until 2023.”

Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Gartner said that IT spending is projected to total $171 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 4.5 percent.

“IT projects were either put on hold or canceled in MENA because of COVID-19. In 2021, as the situation in the region improves and businesses understand the true value of a resilient digital ecosystem, IT spending will return to a pre-pandemic growth rate,” John-David Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner, said in a press statement.

“In the first quarter of 2021 projects such as ‘remote work visas,’ ‘Smart Dubai 2021,’ and other economic policy regulations were launched. These are expected to boost technology investments in the region,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IT

Related

Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia, Greece to strengthen ties in tourism sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Greece to strengthen ties in tourism sector

Number of female CEOs in US dwindled in 2020; median pay fell 2 percent

Number of female CEOs in US dwindled in 2020; median pay fell 2 percent
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

Number of female CEOs in US dwindled in 2020; median pay fell 2 percent

Number of female CEOs in US dwindled in 2020; median pay fell 2 percent
Updated 29 May 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Most of the women running the biggest US companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses.

Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

Of the 342 CEOs in the AP’s and Equilar’s compensation survey of S&P 500 companies, only 16 were women. That’s down from 20 a year earlier, as CEOs like IBM’s Virginia Rometty left their posts. The survey includes only CEOs who have served at least two full fiscal years at their companies, in order to avoid the distortions of big sign-on bonuses. The companies must have filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30.

The majority of female CEOs in this year’s survey saw a raise in compensation: 81 percent of them (13 of 16), versus 60 percent of all male CEOs in the survey. But Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good saw a nearly 3 percent decline in compensation to $14.3 million. She’s right in the middle of the pay scale among the survey’s women CEOs, so that helped set the median pay for them last year at $13.6 million. Median means half made more than that level, and half made less.

That level marks a 1.9 percent drop from the median that those same female CEOs earned a year a before. And it compares with a median of $12.6 million for all male CEOs in this year’s survey, which is 5.2 percent higher than the median for them from a year earlier. The overall median for the survey was $12.7 million.

While the number of women in the survey dropped last year, experts say change is happening, just very slowly as companies have failed to properly recognize and prepare more women for the role.

“It’s a slow process,” said Lorraine Hariton, president and CEO of Catalyst, a nonprofit that aims to advance women in the workplace. “But the reasons are we are still dealing with cultures embedded with unconscious bias and building the pipeline of women CEOs takes time.”

Lisa Su, CEO of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, topped the list with a compensation package worth $27.1 million. That included a base salary of just over $1 million, a cash bonus worth $2.5 million and stock and option awards worth nearly $23.5 million. AMD’s stock nearly doubled in 2020 after being the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 the prior two years.

A year ago, Su was the highest paid CEO in the Equilar analysis, man or woman, with a pay package worth $58.5 million, largely due to stock grants worth $53.2 million.

General Motors CEO Mary Bara ranked second among women with a compensation package worth $23.2 million. And Northrop Grumman’s CEO Kathy Warden was third with pay valued at $19.7 million.

Overall, many CEOs took a cut in salary last year because of the pandemic, but got more in stock awards and other compensation. Pay for female CEOs largely followed a similar pattern but because of the small sample size it is difficult to draw conclusions as any one minor adjustment can skew the results.

There are some signs of change, with more women in top management. JPMorgan Chase recently placed two women in roles where they could potentially succeed CEO Jamie Dimon. And executive recruiting firms say they see increased interest from companies, particularly as research shows that having a more diverse company leads to better results.

Topics: female CEOs Lisa Su

Related

Key Aramco IPO banker appointed CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Key Aramco IPO banker appointed CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Business & Economy
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman

Latest updates

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years
Models Bella Hadid, Qaher Harhash debut Jean-Paul Gaultier’s first ready-to-wear collection in six years
Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city
Second volcano erupts near DR Congo’s Goma city
Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar eyes December polls as support wanes
Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May
Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.