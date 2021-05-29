You are here

  • Home
  • Mouwasat leads three-month Tadawul trading surge with 2,646% boost

Mouwasat leads three-month Tadawul trading surge with 2,646% boost

Mouwasat leads three-month Tadawul trading surge with 2,646% boost
The hospital segment was the main catalyst, with revenue up 10 percent to SR466.1 million in the first three months of this year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gh2cr

Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Mouwasat leads three-month Tadawul trading surge with 2,646% boost

Mouwasat leads three-month Tadawul trading surge with 2,646% boost
  • The rise comes as the medical firm reported a 36 percent year-on-year increase in profit to SR147.2 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 83 listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) were trading above their three-month average when the bourse closed for the week on Thursday, according to data compiled by financial news website Argaam.

Topping the list with a massive 2,646 percent surge was Mouwasat Medical Services Company. The rise comes as the medical firm reported a 36 percent year-on-year increase in profit to SR147.2 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

The hospital segment was the main catalyst, with revenue up 10 percent to SR466.1 million in the first three months of this year.

In fact, overall revenue from the company’ hospital sector has risen by 185 percent during the past five years, while the pharmacies segment also reported a boost of 130 percent across the same period.

Looking forward, the latest results also showed that the value of continuing construction projects is currently worth about SR463.1 million at the end of March 2021.

Just pipped to the top spot but with an equally impressive 1,832 percent surge in trading was the National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem). In the first quarter of this year, Petrochem reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR311 million, a more than six-fold increase from the year before.

Like much of the petrochems sector, this was due to the increase in average selling prices. Saudi petrochemical producers listed on Tadawul in total reported net profits of SR8.5 billion in Q1 2021, a 368.1 percent rebound from the SR3.2 billion losses over the same period in 2020.

A recent report by Euler Hermes, the world’s largest trade credit insurance provider, said that the rebound would continue throughout this year and that the recent surge was mainly from the food packaging and hygiene sectors and could be attributed to increased demand in these sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Third on the list was Saudi Airlines Catering Company, which was trading 1,147 percent above its three-month average. This is despite reporting a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR30 million for Q1, compared to a net profit of SR15.6 million in the same period last year.

The losses were due to a decline in demand for services as international flights were grounded in the Kingdom. However, planes started flying overseas again as of May 17.

Nama Chemicals Company was another petrochems company benefiting from the recent rebound in the sector and saw its shares trading 489 percent higher. Like the rest of the industry at large, Nama reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR10 million for Q1, compared to a net loss of SR7.33 million last year. The results backed up claims by its CEO Abdullah Al-Salem, who told CNBC Arabia earlier this month that the company is expected to write off its accumulated losses by the end of the year.

Rounding out the top five was Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), which saw its trading up 436 percent. The lender reported a net profit of SR780 million for Q1, up 14 percent compared to SR682 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Its investment and brokerage, and retail segments, rose 66 percent and 6 percent year-on-year, respectively, in Q1.

Topics: Healthcare Mouwasat Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization
Corporate News
Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization
Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends
Business & Economy
Mouwasat Medical Services announces cash dividends

Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given

Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given

Egypt plans rethink on claim against Ever Given
  • The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) claimed more than $916 million in damages
  • The owner has offered to pay $150 million
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt is planning to recalculate the compensation it earlier demanded from the owner of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez canal in March, according to Bloomberg.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) claimed more than $916 million in damages, but out-of-court negotiations lowered the figure to $550 million.

However, the Ever Given’s insurers say that this demand is still too high.

“We will recalculate our demand in today’s court session,” the SCA’s lawyer, Nabil Zidan, told Bloomberg on Saturday, but no new figure was disclosed.

The owner has offered to pay $150 million, but the authority said that this fails to cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway, and costs of equipment and labor.

The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

Egypt lost between $12 million and $15 million in revenue for each day the waterway was closed, according to SCA figures.

(With angecies)

Topics: suez canal Egypt Ever Given

Related

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
  • The report by Dubai-based research portal Awalan found that CAPEX declined by 14 percent last year
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) spent SR177 billion ($47 billion) on capital expenditure (CAPEX) in 2020, equal to around 7 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to new research.

The report by Dubai-based research portal Awalan found that CAPEX declined by 14 percent last year, as supply chains were disrupted due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the impact differed across sectors.

The hardest-hit were energy, entertainment, real estate development, consumer services, durables, tourism, and media. However, companies in the telecom, banking and insurance, transportation, and public services sectors actually saw CAPEX increases.

In terms of spending, Saudi Aramco led the pack in 2020 with CAPEX of SR101 billion, followed by the Saudi Electricity Co. (SR23 billion) and SABIC (SR15 billion).

Within the telecommunications sector, STC led with SR9 billion spent on capital projects in 2020, accounting for around 65 percent of the sector’s total CAPEX.

Saudi National Bank was the biggest spender in the banking sector, with SR1.1 billion or 21 percent of total CAPEX in the sector.

Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group dominated the healthcare sector with SR758 million; Jabal Omar was number one in real estate sector investment with a CAPEX of SR356 million, and Almarai led the food sector with spending of SR944 million.

The report also predicted that CAPEX would rebound in 2021 and beyond. “Capital spending by leading Saudi listed companies is expected to significantly pick up in the coming years, in line with the expected acceleration of economic growth and the investments in new sectors and flagship projects, such as Neom, the Red Sea Project, and others,” it said.

Khalid Al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, strategy and development at Saudi Aramco, said in March the energy giant expects CAPEX to rise to SR131 billion in 2021, a year-on-year increase of around 30 percent.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COMPANIES private sector

Related

IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Business & Economy
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May

Dubai’s DXB named world’s busiest international airport in May
  • The Jeddah-Riyadh route was one of the busiest in May with 547,936 capacity
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been named the world’s busiest international airport in May, as travelers gradually return to the skies.

The airport’s scheduled capacity was 1,895,866 in May, according to aviation intelligence firm OAG, despite many of its source markets being closed to international travelers.

It kicked out London Heathrow from the top spot, with the UK airport plummeting to seventh place at capacity of 747,420.

Two other regional airports dominated the list, with Istanbul Ataturk coming in second at around 1.3 million capacity, followed by Doha International Airport at 1.24 million.

The rankings are based on scheduled capacity compared to the same month in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Four Middle East air routes were the busiest in May, according to OAG data, three of which connect Cairo to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dubai.

Within Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah-Riyadh route was one of the busiest in May with 547,936 capacity.

Topics: Dubai Dubai International Airport DXB

Related

Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
Business & Economy
Dubai Coin relaunch an ‘elaborate phishing scam,’ government says
Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat
Business & Economy
Flydubai maintains Gulf’s only flights to Belarus amid EU spat

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P

Bahrain economy expected to rebound in 2021 but fiscal pressure persists: S&P
  • Bahrain’s economy contracted by 5.4 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund
  • Bahrain’s COVID-19 vaccination program could also support its recovery
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Despite its expectation that Bahrain’s economy will return to growth this year, rating agency S&P revised its outlook for the Gulf country to “negative,” mainly due to its pace of fiscal reform.

Bahrain’s economy contracted by 5.4 percent last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, as the COVID-19 pandemic battered key sectors such as energy and tourism.

This will change in 2021, S&P said, with the oil-producing country’s real gross domestic product rising by 2.7 percent due to rising oil prices and the recovery of regional economic activity.

Bahrain’s COVID-19 vaccination program could also support its recovery, S&P added, as over 60 percent of the eligible population have already been inoculated.

“The government’s vaccination campaign has been successful and the King Fahd Causeway to Saudi Arabia re-opened in May, providing additional impetus to growth,” S&P said, adding that Bahrain benefits from its close proximity to Saudi Arabia.

But there are continued risks to public finance and external and monetary stability, S&P said.

“The negative outlook reflects the increasing risks to the government’s ability to service external debt and maintain confidence in the exchange rate peg,” it added.

Topics: Bahrain

Related

Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19
Business & Economy
Bahrain to close shopping malls, restaurants and cafes for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA

Spanish solar power plant supplier opens factory in KSA
  • PV Hardware Middle East will manufacture trackers, mounting structures, and cleaning robots for the Saudi solar market
  • The Kingdom aims to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with the remainder provided by gas
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A Spanish firm, which manufactures parts for solar power plants, has opened a factory in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom moves towards its goal of generating half of its energy from renewable sources.

PV Hardware Middle East, a subsidiary of the Madrid-headquartered company, will manufacture trackers, mounting structures, and cleaning robots for the Saudi solar market.

Solar trackers help maximize solar production by making sure the panels follow the movement of the sun. They are generally used in large-scale utility facilities.

“Under this license, PV Hardware Middle East will manufacture its technology in the Kingdom, and will develop and train local manufacturers, equipping them with the knowledge to produce subassembly parts of this technology themselves,” the company said in a press release.

PVH announced in May 2019 it was planning to enter the Saudi market when it signed an agreement with Saudi steel manufacturer Al Yamamah Solar Systems Factory.

The Kingdom is aiming to generate 50 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with the remainder provided by gas.

Solar power is a major part of this goal as EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of French state-controlled power group EDF, has teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar and privately-owned Saudi firm Nesma Co. to build a 300-megawatt utility-scale photovoltaic solar power plant. The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is eager to increase local production. During the first three months of 2021, the Kingdom issued 307 new factory licenses representing a total investment of SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion).

Only 240 licenses were issued during the same period last year, which is an increase of 27.9 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ official website.

In terms of investment, $8.94 million was pumped in over the same period in 2020, meaning there was a 428.6 percent increase in total investment in the industrial sector during the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

Topics: Solar power plant

Related

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
World
Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
DEWA arm to build region’s ‘largest solar-powered’ data center with Huawei
Business & Economy
DEWA arm to build region’s ‘largest solar-powered’ data center with Huawei

Latest updates

Yemeni riyal in free fall again amid political deadlock
The riyal was 215 to the dollar when the Houthis placed the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi under house arrest in early 2019. (Shutterstock)
Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services
Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services
India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday
Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday
How a stage-managed presidential race deprives Iranians of a chance for change
Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi arrives to deliver a speech after registering his candidacy for Iran's presidential elections, at the Interior Ministry in capital Tehran, on May 15, 2021. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.