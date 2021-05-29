You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Stronger oil demand unlikely to hamper OPEC+ plans

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Stronger oil demand unlikely to hamper OPEC+ plans
Updated 30 May 2021
Faisal Faeq

  • Goldman Sachs estimates that the Brent price would still reach $80 per barrel in the last quarter 2021
Updated 30 May 2021
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices recovered from last week’s losses. Prices rose to a two-year high, but huge resistance kept the Brent crude price slightly below the $70 mark.

Oil prices rose on the back of increased global oil demand and renewed optimism from the lifting of restrictions in much of Europe and the US.

As the rollout of global vaccinations continues to accelerate and people start traveling more, the upcoming strong demand for gasoline and jet fuel will be the primary driver.

On the week closing, the Brent crude price rose to $69.63 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $66.32 per barrel.

OPEC+ output cuts are set to reach 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from July onward to April 2022 unless the agreed outputs strategy is adjusted.

OPEC+ is expected to return 2.1 million bpd to the market by July, which is already factored in oil prices that remain sustainable, not because the demand for crude oil exceeds supply but because of OPEC+ production curtailments.

Producers’ output cuts strategy is not expected to change when OPEC+ meets in early June, but surprises are always expected to both the bullish and bearish sides. The group keeps monitoring market developments closely while easing output cuts.

OPEC+ output cuts do not seem to be influenced by the possible increase in Iranian supply. Some market analysts seem concerned that Iranian oil might flood the market or weigh down on prices.

Iranian barrels will not add even a short-term bearishness. The coming summer demand surge, where oil market spreads are suggesting a very tight supply outlook ahead, is set to further tighten in the coming months. This is less likely to be offset by the ongoing crisis in India and will outstrip the potential for a quick return of Iran’s oil. The physical oil market for spot barrels is becoming more constrained with traders willing to pay premiums to secure more immediate barrels.

It is unlikely to change after the return of 2.1 million bpd of supply from OPEC+ to the market in July. This is in anticipation of high global demand, despite the growing infections in India.

OPEC+ plans are unlikely to be hampered as demand is rebounding stronger than expected, and the anticipated return of the 6 million bpd in global crude demand in 2021, concentrated in the second half of the year, seems right. Also, Goldman Sachs estimates that the Brent price would still reach $80 per barrel in the last quarter 2021.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on May 25, 2021 showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange numbered 636,998 contracts, up by +11,939 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. 

Twitter: @faisalfaeq

Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

  • The regulations contain a comprehensive set of control to boost online security in the Kingdom
Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) on Saturday announced the implementation of a regulatory framework to beef up cybersecurity in the Kingdom.
The “cybersecurity regulatory framework” for service providers in the communications, IT, and postal (services) sector aims to raise the security levels of service providers.
It seeks to ensure the implementation of adequate cybersecurity measures following the best international practices.
In a statement, CITC said the regulatory framework contains a comprehensive set of cybersecurity requirements and controls that will contribute to regulating the communications, IT, and postal service sectors.
The framework ensures an increase in the level of confidence in the integrity of the infrastructure of service providers, and the application of best practices to develop appropriate cybersecurity measures.
This regulatory framework also requires the adoption of a risk management methodology and the fulfillment of all cybersecurity requirements by service providers to enable them to deal with cyber threats effectively.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program are accelerating primary and digital infrastructure projects intending to raise living standards.
The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. It was ranked the most advanced and reform-driven country according to the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. It also ranked third globally in terms of 5G networks.
Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity professionals are also getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks.
Dr. Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University and founder of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, in Washington, DC, earlier told Arab News: “After the Saudi Aramco incident (Shamoon cyberattack) in 2012, the (Saudi) government embarked on a journey to bootstrap its resources toward building a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem to address the cyber risks from internal and external hostile adversaries.
“During the last few years, several local universities have commenced degree programs in cybersecurity to prepare skilled and professional experts to cater for the demand of the local public and private organizations,” he said.

Updated 30 May 2021
AFP

  • The ban was first imposed in mid-March 2020 and later took the form of a resolution, which was published on June 23 by Spain’s Directorate General of Shipping
Updated 30 May 2021
AFP

MADRID: International cruise ships will be able to dock in Spanish ports from June 7, the Spanish government said on Saturday, lifting a ban imposed when the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic began.

The measure will be lifted due to the easing of the virus in Europe where most cruise passengers come from, as well as rising vaccination numbers, a transport ministry statement said.

It was also due to the falling numbers of virus cases in regions where most cruise ships dock.

The ban was first imposed in mid-March 2020 and later took the form of a resolution, which was published on June 23 by Spain’s Directorate General of Shipping (DGMM).

Before the pandemic, Spain was Europe’s second-most popular destination for cruise ship stopovers, the ministry said, indicating it played an important economic role for the Spanish economy.

In 2019, international cruises contributed around €2.8 billion ($3.4 billion) to Spain’s gross domestic product, accounting for some 50,000 jobs and €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) in wages, the ministry said, citing figures from the Cruise Lines International Association.

With nearly 80,000 deaths and more than 3.6 million infections, Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic but the number of cases has slowed significantly as its vaccination program has gathered pace.

Updated 30 May 2021
AP

  • The rise appears to be fueled by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 30 May 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Americans hit the road in near-record numbers at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as their eagerness to break free from coronavirus confinement overcame higher prices for flights, gasoline and hotels.

More than 1.8 million people went through US airports on Thursday, and the daily number was widely expected to cross 2 million at least once over the long holiday weekend, which would be the highest mark since early March 2020.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned people to expect long lines at airports and appealed for travelers to be patient.

The rise in travel appears to be fueled by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations as well as an improving economy. 

At Miami International Airport, officials expected crowds equal to pre-pandemic levels. It was a similar story in Orlando, where airport traffic has reached 90 percent of 2019 levels as tourists flocked to theme parks that have recently loosened restrictions.

Along the Florida coasts and around Orlando, many hotels were booked solid through the weekend.

“We are going into off-season, and it has not slowed down,” said Cathy Balestriere, general manager of Crane’s Beach House, a boutique hotel in Delray Beach, Florida.

Vacation destinations like Las Vegas, Hawaii and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were among the top destinations for holiday revelers, according to AAA. Paula Twidale, a spokeswoman for the auto club and insurer, said the pickup in travel began in April as more Americans got vaccinated and the weather improved.

Virginia, where President Joe Biden traveled to tout his administration’s efforts to contain the virus, has eased all distancing and capacity restrictions. 

Hotels and other lodging in beach and mountain areas are expecting bigger crowds than those in cities. Lou Carrier, the president of Distinctive Hospitality Group, said the company's two hotels in tourist towns in Connecticut have seen a jump in bookings since the state loosened its mask requirements two weeks ago, but occupancy is still only around 20 percent at its three hotels in Boston.

Hotel room rates nationally jumped 9 percent in April after an 8 percent rise in March, and airfares soared 10 percent in April, according to the latest available figures from the Commerce Department.

That is not stopping people from getting on planes. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screened nearly 1.6 million people a day this month, up from 224,000 a day in May 2020 but still down one-third from the same time in 2019. TSA officials said this week they have hired enough new screeners to handle the crowds.

Business travelers and international visitors are still mostly absent, however, and airlines are eager to see that lucrative business return.

Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

  • The decree, which was the subject of tense negotiations with trade unions, will now be sent to the Commission for approval
Updated 30 May 2021
Reuters

ROME: The Italian government approved a decree on Friday setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the EU and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds.

The reforms were promised to the European Commission to get a green light for Rome’s Recovery Plan and obtain a first tranche by August of the €205 billion ($250 billion) in grants and cheap loans it is due to receive from Brussels.

The decree, which was the subject of tense negotiations with trade unions, will now be sent to the Commission for approval.

Italy, which presented its recovery plan last month, is the biggest beneficiary of the €750 billion kitty set up to help the bloc’s 27 countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governance of the plan will be run by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, key ministers and Cabinet undersecretaries, while the Treasury is responsible for drawing attention to any hitches in the progress of investments.

A separate audit body at the state accounting office is charged with preventing cases of fraud, corruption or conflict of interest, the prime minister’s office said in a statement late on Friday.

Draghi will have extensive powers to appoint special commissioners if any goals in the plan are at risk.

With an election due in 2023 at the latest, the decree also sets up a “technical body” at the Cabinet office that will remain in place until 2026 to ensure investment projects are put into practice even after the government changes.

The fund money will arrive in gradual installments conditional on further Italian reforms of areas including the tax system, justice reform and antitrust measures according to a pre-defined, strict timeline.

Friday’s decree pulls together two strands that were originally supposed to be separate pieces of legislation — one on the governance of the recovery plan and the other on simplification of bureaucratic procedures for investments.

In the simplification package, which Draghi had initially promised the EU would be adopted by May 20, some measures make it simpler to authorize new renewable energy projects such as small solar facilities.

Others aim to accelerate ultra-fast connectivity across the country, with one reducing to 90 days from six months the time it takes to authorize the installation of fixed and mobile telephony equipment.

Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

  • The rise comes as the medical firm reported a 36 percent year-on-year increase in profit to SR147.2 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A total of 83 listed companies on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) were trading above their three-month average when the bourse closed for the week on Thursday, according to data compiled by financial news website Argaam.

Topping the list with a massive 2,646 percent surge was Mouwasat Medical Services Company. The rise comes as the medical firm reported a 36 percent year-on-year increase in profit to SR147.2 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

The hospital segment was the main catalyst, with revenue up 10 percent to SR466.1 million in the first three months of this year.

In fact, overall revenue from the company’ hospital sector has risen by 185 percent during the past five years, while the pharmacies segment also reported a boost of 130 percent across the same period.

Looking forward, the latest results also showed that the value of continuing construction projects is currently worth about SR463.1 million at the end of March 2021.

Just pipped to the top spot but with an equally impressive 1,832 percent surge in trading was the National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem). In the first quarter of this year, Petrochem reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SR311 million, a more than six-fold increase from the year before.

Like much of the petrochems sector, this was due to the increase in average selling prices. Saudi petrochemical producers listed on Tadawul in total reported net profits of SR8.5 billion in Q1 2021, a 368.1 percent rebound from the SR3.2 billion losses over the same period in 2020.

A recent report by Euler Hermes, the world’s largest trade credit insurance provider, said that the rebound would continue throughout this year and that the recent surge was mainly from the food packaging and hygiene sectors and could be attributed to increased demand in these sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Third on the list was Saudi Airlines Catering Company, which was trading 1,147 percent above its three-month average. This is despite reporting a net loss after Zakat and tax of SR30 million for Q1, compared to a net profit of SR15.6 million in the same period last year.

The losses were due to a decline in demand for services as international flights were grounded in the Kingdom. However, planes started flying overseas again as of May 17.

Nama Chemicals Company was another petrochems company benefiting from the recent rebound in the sector and saw its shares trading 489 percent higher. Like the rest of the industry at large, Nama reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR10 million for Q1, compared to a net loss of SR7.33 million last year. The results backed up claims by its CEO Abdullah Al-Salem, who told CNBC Arabia earlier this month that the company is expected to write off its accumulated losses by the end of the year.

Rounding out the top five was Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), which saw its trading up 436 percent. The lender reported a net profit of SR780 million for Q1, up 14 percent compared to SR682 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Its investment and brokerage, and retail segments, rose 66 percent and 6 percent year-on-year, respectively, in Q1.

